ງົບປະມານຫຼາຍຕື້ໂດລາ ຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ສໍາລັບຂົງເຂດປາຊີຟິກ ແມ່ນມີເປົ້າໝາຍ ແນໃສ່ຈີນ

ດ້ວຍຄວາມຕື່ນຕົກໃຈຈາກຄວາມສໍາເລັດຂອງຈີນ ໃນການເກ້ຍກ່ອມບັນດາປະ ເທດໝູ່ເກາະໝູ່ດອນໃນຂົງເຂດມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກ, ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຈຶ່ງສະເໜີໃຫ້ມີຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍເງິນຫຼາຍຕື້ໂດລາ ເພື່ອຮັກສາສາມປະ ເທດໝູ່ເກາະໝູ່ດອນ ໃຫ້ຢູ່ໃນວົງໂຄຈອນ ການເປັນພັນທະມິດກັບສະຫະລັດ, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.
ງົບປະມານຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງທີ່ສະເໜີໂດຍປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ມີການເຜີຍແຜ່ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ລວມທັງກອງທຶນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 7.1 ຕື້ໂດລາ ສໍາລັບໝູ່ເກາະມາຊອລ (Marshall), ໄມໂຄຣເນເຊຍ (Micronesia), ແລະພາລາວ (Palau). ເງິນກອນດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະຕໍ່ເວລາຂອງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຕື່ມອີກ 20 ປີ ກັບທັງສາມປະເທດ ເຊິ່ງສະຫະລັດ ຈະສະໜອງການບໍລິການທີ່ຈໍາເປັນໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະການສະໜັບສະໜຸນເສດຖະກິດ ເພື່ອແລກກັບສິດທິໃນ
ການຕັ້ງຖານທັບ ແລະສິດພິເສດອື່ນໆ.
ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າ “ສັນຍາການຮ່ວມມືແບບອິດສະຫຼະຮອບດ້ານ” ມີກໍານົດທີ່ຈະໝົດອາຍຸໃນທ້າຍປີນີ້ ແລະປີຕໍ່ໄປ, ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງສະຫະລັດກ່າວວ່າ ຈີນ ກໍາລັງພະຍາຍາມສວຍໃຊ້ ການເຈລະຈາ ໃນການຕໍ່ອາຍຸດັ່ງກ່າວເພື່ອຜົນປະ ໂຫຍດຂອງພວກເຂົາ.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alarmed by China's success in wooing Pacific Island nations, the Biden administration is proposing to spend billions to keep three of those countries in the U.S. orbit.
President Joe Biden's proposed federal budget released Thursday includes more than $7.1 billion in funding for the Marshall Islands, Micronesia and Palau. The money would extend for 20 years agreements with the three states under which the U.S. provides them with essential services and economic support in exchange for military basing rights and other preferential treatment.
The so-called "Compacts of Free Association" deals were due to expire later this year and next and U.S. officials say China has been trying to exploit extension negotiations for its advantage.