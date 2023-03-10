ງົບປະມານຫຼາຍຕື້ໂດລາ ຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ສໍາລັບຂົງເຂດປາຊີຟິກ ແມ່ນມີເປົ້າໝາຍ ແນໃສ່ຈີນ

ດ້ວຍຄວາມ​ຕື່ນ​ຕົກ​ໃຈຈາກຄວາມສໍາເລັດຂອງຈີນ ໃນການ​ເກ້ຍ​ກ່ອມບັນດາປະ ເທດໝູ່ເກາະໝູ່ດອນໃນຂົງເຂດມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກ, ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ​ຈຶ່ງ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍ​ເງິນຫຼາຍຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ ເພື່ອຮັກສາ​ສາມປະ ເທດໝູ່​ເກາະ​ໝູ່ດອນ ໃຫ້ຢູ່ໃນວົງ​ໂຄ​ຈອນ​ ການ​ເປັນ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ກັບສະຫະລັດ, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອ​ພີ.

ງົບປະມານຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງທີ່ສະເໜີໂດຍປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້​ມີ​ການເຜີຍແຜ່ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ລວມທັງ​ກອງ​ທຶນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 7.1 ຕື້ໂດລາ ສໍາລັບໝູ່ເກາະມາຊອລ (Marshall), ໄມໂຄຣເນເຊຍ (Micronesia), ແລະພາ​ລາວ (Palau). ເງິນກອນດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະຕໍ່​ເວ​ລາ​ຂອງ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ຕື່ມ​ອີກ 20 ປີ ​ກັບທັງສາມປະ​ເທດ ເຊິ່ງສະຫະລັດ ​ຈະສະໜອງການບໍລິການທີ່ຈໍາເປັນໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະການສະໜັບສະໜຸນເສດຖະກິດ ເພື່ອແລກກັບສິດທິ​ໃນ

ການ​ຕັ້ງ​ຖານທັບ ແລະ​ສິດພິເສດອື່ນໆ.

ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າ “ສັນຍາການຮ່ວມມືແບບອິດສະຫຼະຮອບ​ດ້ານ” ມີກໍານົດທີ່ຈະໝົດອາຍຸໃນທ້າຍປີນີ້ ແລະປີຕໍ່ໄປ, ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງສະຫະລັດກ່າວວ່າ ຈີນ ກໍາລັງພະຍາຍາມສວຍ​ໃຊ້ ການເຈລະຈາ ໃນ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ອາ​ຍຸ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວເພື່ອຜົນປະ ໂຫຍດຂອງພວກເຂົາ.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alarmed by China's success in wooing Pacific Island nations, the Biden administration is proposing to spend billions to keep three of those countries in the U.S. orbit.

President Joe Biden's proposed federal budget released Thursday includes more than $7.1 billion in funding for the Marshall Islands, Micronesia and Palau. The money would extend for 20 years agreements with the three states under which the U.S. provides them with essential services and economic support in exchange for military basing rights and other preferential treatment.

The so-called "Compacts of Free Association" deals were due to expire later this year and next and U.S. officials say China has been trying to exploit extension negotiations for its advantage.