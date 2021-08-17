ຄຳປາໄສຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກ່ຽວກັບອັຟການິສຖານ ໄດ້ຮັບການໃຫ້ຄວາມເຫັນທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນໄປ

ຄຳເຫັນບາງສ່ວນຈາກບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາແລະນັກວິເຄາະ ຕໍ່ຄຳປາໄສຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່ຽວກັບອັຟການິສຖານ ທີ່ວີໂອເອ ໄດ້ລວບລວມມາ ມີດັ່ງນີ້:

ພົນໂທກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດັກ ລູດຕ໌ ທີ່ໄດ້ບຳນານແລ້ວ ແລະເປັນອະດີດຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຖາວອນປະຈຳອົງການເນໂຕ້ ກ່າວວ່າ “ທ່ານໄດ້ໃຫ້ເຫດຜົນ ທີ່ຂ້າພະ ເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ຂ້ອນຂ້າງໜັກແໜ້ນທີ່ວ່າ ອາເມຣິກາບໍ່ຄວນ ຈະຮ່ວມຢູ່ໃນສົງຄາມກາງເມືອງຂອງອັຟການິສຖານເລີຍ.”

ຜູ້ນຳພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຂອງສະພາຕ່ຳ ທ່ານແຄວິນ ແມັກຄາຣຕີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຫຼັງຈາກ 6 ມື້ທີ່ມິດງຽບຢູ່ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄບເດັນ ໃນທີ່ສຸດກໍໄດ້ກ່າວຖະແຫລງເຖິງນະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງປະເທດ ທີ່ຫາຍະນະຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ ໃນຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດຜ່ານມາ. ຄຳເຫັນຂອງທ່່ານ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຕອບຕໍ່ຄຳຖາມໃດໆ ກ່ຽວກັບການຖອນກຳລັງທະຫານທີ່ລົ້ມແຫຼວໃນການປົກປ້ອງພົນລະເມືອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ, ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ທະຫານອາເມຣິກັນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນຕົກຢູ່ໃນໄພອັນຕະລາຍ ແລະເພີ້ມຂະຫຍາຍໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຂອງການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ.”

ປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານນາງແນນຊີ ເພໂລຊີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຄວນໄດ້ຮັບການຍົກຍ້ອງສໍາລັບການນໍາພາທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງ ແລະໂດຍສະເພາະ ສຸມໃສ່ເລື້ອງການເຮັດໃຫ້ກອງກຳລັງທະຫານຂອງອາເມຣິກາທີ່ມີສ່ວນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານນັ້ນ ສິ້ນສຸດລົງ.”

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງສະຫະລັດ ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບລີກັນ ທ່ານລິນເສ ແກຣມ ກ່າວວ່າ “ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ເລືອກວິທີທາງທີ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍແລະເສຍສັກສີໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ແລະທ່ານບໍ່ມີຜູ້ໃດທີ່ຈະໂທດໄດ້ ສຳລັບຄວາມຜິດພາດອັນນີ້ ພຽງແຕ່ທ່ານເອງ.”

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງສະຫະລັດ ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານນາງ ຈີນ ຊາຮີນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມີຫຼາຍໆອັນທີ່ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ບໍ່ເຫັນດີນຳກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບການຖອນກຳລັງທະຫານອອກຈາກອັຟການິສຖານ ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາທັງໝົດ ເຫັນດີນຳກັນທີ່ວ່າ ສະຫະລັດຕ້ອງຍົກຍ້າຍຊາວອັຟການິສຖານ ຜູ້ທີ່ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງອອກມາໃນທັນທີ. ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງໃນມື້ນີ້ ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮຽກຮ້ອງຄະນະລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ ເຮັດທຸກສິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງທີ່ເປັນໄປໄດ້ເພື່ອຍົກ ຍ້າຍເອົາພວກເຂົາ ແລະຄອບຄົວຂອງພວກເຂົາອອກມາ ແລ້ວແກ້ໄຂກັບເລື້ອງລາຊະການຕາມທີຫຼັງ. ຊີວິດພວກເຂົາກຳລັງຕົກຢູ່ໃນອັນຕະລາຍ.”

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ປະຈຳສະຖາບັນວິສາຫະກິດຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ທ່ານນາງເຄຕີ ຊິມເມີແມນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂໍ້ໂຕ້ແຍ້ງຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ທີ່ວ່າ ສິດທິມະນຸດເປັນສູນກາງ ຂອງນະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງທ່ານນັ້ນ ຟັງແລ້ວບໍ່ຈິງໃຈ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ຈັດຕັ້ງອັຟການິຖານໃຫ້ເປັນ ເອເມີເຣັສແຫ່ງອິສລາມ ຄືນອີກ.”

ທ່ານແອນໂຕນີ ຄໍເດສແມນ ປະທານດ້ານຍຸດທະສາດຢູ່ສູນກາງເພື່ອການສຶກສາດ້ານຍຸດທະສາດແລະລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄຶດວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ໃຫ້ເຫດຜົນທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງ ທີ່ວ່າ ບໍ່ວ່າຈະດົນຫຼາຍປານໃດທີ່ພວກເຮົາຢູ່ທີ່ແຫ່ງນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະບັນຈຸດປະສົງຂອງການສ້າງຕັ້ງລັດຖະບານທີ່ມີປະສິດທິພາບ ແລະເປັນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ໄດ້.”

A roundup compiled by VOA of some reaction by U.S. lawmakers and analysts to President Joe Biden’s speech on Afghanistan:

“He made the case, I thought, quite compellingly that America should not be in the midst of the Afghan civil war.” – Retired Army Lieutenant General Doug Lute, former U.S. permanent representative to NATO.

“After six days of silence, President Biden finally addressed the worst foreign policy disaster in decades. His remarks did not answer any questions about the disastrous troop withdrawal that has failed to protect American citizens, put thousands of American troops in harm's way, and heightened the threat of terrorism around the world.” – House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.

“The president is to be commended for his strong leadership and exceptional focus on bringing American military involvement in Afghanistan to an end.” – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“President Biden chose a dangerous and dishonorable path in Afghanistan, and he has no one to blame for this debacle but himself.” – Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham.

“There is plenty that lawmakers disagree on with respect to withdrawal from Afghanistan, but we all agree that the United States must evacuate vulnerable Afghans immediately. The president reaffirmed this today, and I urge his administration to do everything possible to evacuate them and their families and deal with the bureaucracy later. Lives are on the line.” – Democratic U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen.

“Biden's argument that human rights are at the center of his foreign policy rings hollow as the Taliban reestablish the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.” – American Enterprise Institute fellow Katie Zimmerman.

“I think he made a strong case – that no matter how long we stayed, we couldn't achieve the objective of somehow creating an effective government and democracy.” – Anthony Cordesman, strategy chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.