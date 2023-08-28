ກອງທັບເຮືອສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ‘ພຶດຕິກຳຢູ່ໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້’ ຂອງປັກກິ່ງ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ຖືກທ້າທາຍ

“ພຶດຕິກຳແບບ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ” ຂອງຈີນ ຢູ່ໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ ລວມມີ ການໃຊ້ທໍ່​ສີດນໍ້າຄວາມດັນສູງ ໂດຍໜ່ວຍຍາມຝັ່ງຂອງຕົນ ສີດ​ໃສ່ກຳປັ່ນຂອງຟີລິບປິນນັ້ນ ຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ຖືກທ້າທາຍແລະກວດສອບ ຜູ້ບັນຊາການກອງເຮືອລົບທີ 7 ຂອງກອງ ທັບເຮືອສະຫະລັດໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີສ. ພົນເຮືອໂທ ຄອຣລ໌ ທອມມັສ (Karl Thomas) ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາຕໍ່ຟີລິບປິນວ່າ ສະຫະລັດຈະສະໜັບສະໜຸນເມື່ອປະເຊີນກັບ “ຄວາມທ້າທາຍຮ່ວມກັນ” ໃນພາກພື້ນ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ “ກອງກຳລັງຂອງຂ້ອຍອອກມາແຫ່ງນີ້ ຍ້ອນເຫດຜົນບາງຢ່າງ.” ກອງທັບເຮືອທີ 7 ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຊຶ່ງມີກອງ​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການໃຫຍ່ໃນຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ດຳເນີນການດ້ວຍກຳປັ່ນລົບ 70 ລຳ, ໂດຍມີເຮືອບິນລົບປະມານ 150 ລຳ ແລະທະຫານເຮືອຫຼາຍກວ່າ 27,000 ຄົນ. ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງດັ່ງກ່າວ ປະຕິບັດການຢູ່ໃນບໍລິເວນພື້ນທີ່ 124 ລ້ານກິໂລແມັດ​ມົນ​ທັນ ຈາກຖານທັບໃນຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແລະ ສິງກະໂປ. ທ່ານທອມມັສ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີສ ວ່າ “ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງທ້າທາຍຕໍ່ຄົນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າອາດຈະກ່າວວ່າ ປະຕິບັດການຢູ່ໃນເຂດສີ​ຂີ້​ເຖົ່າ. ເມື່ອພວກເຂົາເອົາເທື່ອລະໜ້ອຍ ແລ້ວຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ແລະກົດດັນເຈົ້າ ເຈົ້າກໍຕ້ອງກົດດັນຄືນ, ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງແລ່ນເຮືອ ແລະປະຕິບັດງານ.” China's "aggressive behavior" in the South China Sea, including the use of a water canon by its coast guard against a Philippine vessel, must be challenged and checked, the commander of the U.S. Navy's Seventh Fleet said Sunday.

Vice Admiral Karl Thomas assured the Philippines of U.S. backing in the face of "shared challenges" in the region, saying: "My forces are out here for a reason."

The largest of the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed fleets, the Seventh Fleet, headquartered in Japan, operates as many as 70 ships, has around 150 aircraft and more than 27,000 sailors.

It operates over an area of 124 million square km (48 million square miles) from bases in Japan, South Korea and Singapore.