ທ.ນ. ບາເຣດ ຄົງຈະໄດ້ຮັບການແຕ່ງຕັ້ງ ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຮັບຕໍາແໜ່ງ ໃນສານສູງສຸດ ສຫລ ໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້

ຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ເອມ ຄອນນີ ບາເຣດ (Amy Coney Barrett) ຂອງສານອຸທອນລັດຖະບານກາງໄດ້ກ້າວຂຶ້ນໄປອີກຂັ້ນນຶ່ງໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ເພື່ອຈະໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນການຖືກຮັບຮອງໃຫ້ຮັບໜ້າທີ່ໄປຕະຫລອດຊີວິດ ຢູ່ໃນສານສູງສຸດ.

ສະພາສູງໄດ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງເພື່ອຍຸຕິການຂັດຂວາງໃນການຜ່ານຍັດຕິ ຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດກ່ຽວກັບການແຕ່ງຕັ້ງທ່ານນາງ ໂດຍຈະຈັດຕັ້ງໃຫ້ມີການລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂຶ້ນ ໃນຕອນກາງຄືນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບການຮັບຮອງໂດຍ ຄົບຄະນະ ແຕ່ແນ່ນອນວ່າໃຫ້ທ່ານນາງໄປແທນບ່ອນນັ່ງທີ່ຫວ່າງລົງຍ້ອນການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ຣູດ ເບເດີ ກິນສເບີກ (Ruth Bader Ginsburg), ຜູ້ມີຊື່ສຽງທາງດ້ານຫົວກ້າວໜ້າໃນເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້.

ທ່ານນາງບາເຣດ (Barrett) ທີ່ມີຫົວອະນຸລັກນິຍົມແບບເຄັ່ງຄັດ ຈະເປັນຄົນທີ 3 ທີ່ຖືກແຕ່ງຕັ້ງໂດຍທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລໄປຮັບຕໍາແໜ່ງຢູ່ສານດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະຈະສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມສົມດຸນທາງດ້ານອຸດົມການຢູ່ໃນສານປ່ຽນໄປຢ່າງຫລວງຫລາຍ ໂດຍທີ່ມີສຽງສ່ວນຫລາຍໃນອັດຕາສ່ວນ 6 ຕໍ່ 3.

ທ່ານນາງບາເຣດ (Barrett) ສາມາດສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງໄດ້ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ອື່ນນີ້ ຊຶ່ງທັນເວລາທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຮັບຟັງຂໍ້ຂັດແຍ້ງໃນດ້ານການລົງຄະແນນສຽງໃດໆ ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບການແຂ່ງຂັນໃຫ້ໄດ້ຮັບການເລືອກຕັ້ງຄືນ ຂອງທ່ານ ທຣໍາໃນຄືນວັນທີ 3 ພະຈິກຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ກັບຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂອງທ່ານທີ່ມາຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ, ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ.

ທ່ານນາງບາເຣດ (Barrett) ສາມາດທີ່ຈະຖອນຕົວເອງອອກຈາກການພິຈາ ລະນາຄະດີດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ທ່ານ ທຣໍາ ເປັນຜູ້ແຕ່ງຕັ້ງທ່ານນາງໃຫ້ໄປຮັບຕໍາແໜ່ງໃນສານດັ່ງກ່າວ, ແຕ່ວ່າທ່ານນາງກໍໄດ້ປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະເວົ້າເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນການຮັບຟັງຮັບຮອງເອົາການແຕ່ງຕັ້ງຂອງທ່ານນາງ ຢູ່ຕໍ່ໜ້າຄະນະກຳມະ ການຕຸລາການຂອງສະພາສູງ.

ທ່ານນາງເກືອບແນ່ນອນວ່າ ຈະຮວມຢູ່ໃນບັນດາຜູ້ພິພາກສາທີ່ຈະຮັບຟັງການທ້າທາຍໃໝ່ໃນວັນທີ 10 ພະຈິກນີ້ ວ່າຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ກົດໝາຍດູແລສຸຂະພາບທີ່ມີລາຄາຍ່ອມເຍົາຂອງປະເທດ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານທຣໍາໄດ້ສະແຫວງຫາທາງທີ່ຈະຍົກເລີກນັ້ນ ໝົດຜົນບັງຄັບໃຊ້ ຫລືບໍ່.

ກົດໝາຍດັ່ງກ່າວທີ່ມີຄົນຮູ້ກັນດີໃນນາມວ່າ Obamacare ຫຼັງຈາກອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີບາຣັກ ໂອບາມາທີ່ໄດ້ເປັນຜູ້ທໍາອິດທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນໄດ້ຖືກຮັບຮອງໃນປີ 2010 ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນມາດຕະການນຶ່ງທີ່ຊ່ວຍສະໜອງການຮັກສາສຸຂະພາບໃຫ້ແກ່ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເປັນລ້ານໆຄົນ. ຊະຕາກຳຂອງກົດໝາຍທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ສ້າງຄວາມກັງວົນໃຈເປັນຢ່າງຍິ່ງໃຫ້ແກ່ຫລາຍໆຄົນ ທ່າມກາງຈຳນວນຄົນຕິດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາສາຍພັນໃໝ່ ກໍາລັງພຸ້ງສູງຂຶ້ນໃນສະຫະລັດຢູ່ນີ້.

ບັນດາພວກສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນໄດ້ໂຕ້ຖຽງກັນເປັນເວລາດົນນານວ່າ Obamacare ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍຫຼາຍຕໍ່ຜູ້ເສຍພາສີ ແລະໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານສາມາດຄວບຄຸມການດູແລສຸຂະພາບຫຼາຍເກີນໄປ. ລັດຖະສະພາທີ່ນໍາພາໂດຍພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນໃນປີ 2017 ໄດ້ລົບລ້າງການບັງຄັບໃຊ້ຂອງກົດໝາຍທີ່ຄົນເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນສາມາດຊື້ປະກັນສຸຂະພາບໄດ້ນີ້. ດຽວນີ້ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກໃຫ້ສານສູງສຸດຍົກເລີກຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງຂອງກົດໝາຍນັ້ນທັງໝົດເລີຍ, ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າຖ້າບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ກຳນົດທີ່ສຳຄັນດັ່ງກ່າວແລ້ວ, ນິຕິກຳທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອກໍແມ່ນບໍ່ມີຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງທາງກົດໝາຍອີກຕໍ່ໄປ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້

Federal appellate court Judge Amy Coney Barrett advanced another step Sunday to winning confirmation to a life-time appointment on the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Senate voted to end Democrats’ filibuster on her nomination, setting up a Monday night vote on her all-but-certain confirmation to the seat left vacant by the death last month of a liberal icon, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The staunchly conservative Barrett would be President Donald Trump’s third appointment to the court and significantly tip its ideological balance toward a 6-3 majority.

Barrett could be sworn in by Tuesday, in time to hear any voting disputes related to Trump’s Nov. 3 re-election bid against Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Barrett could recuse herself from consideration of such cases since Trump appointed her to the court, but Barrett declined to say at her confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee whether she would do so.

She almost assuredly would be among the justices hearing a new challenge Nov. 10 on whether to invalidate the country’s Affordable Care Act, which Trump has sought to overturn.

The law, popularly known as Obamacare after former President Barack Obama who championed its passage in 2010, is a measure that helps provide health care to millions of Americans. Its fate is a crucial concern for many people amid the surging number of new coronavirus cases in the United States.

Republicans have long argued that Obamacare costs taxpayers too much and gives government too much control over health care. The Republican-led Congress in 2017 eliminated the Act’s mandate that people who could afford to buy health insurance do so. They now want the Supreme Court to invalidate the entire Act, saying that without that key provision, the rest of the legislation is invalid.

The vote to end the filibuster threat to Barrett’s nomination was 51-48, with two Republican senators – Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine – joining Democrats in trying to forestall consideration of Barrett’s nomination. Murkowski, however, has announced she will vote for Barrett’s confirmation as a Supreme Court justice on Barrett’s merits.

Barrett appears to have at least a 52-vote majority in the 100-member Senate for confirmation, all Republicans, and more if any Democrats vote in her favor.