ລມຕ ຍຸຕິທຳ ປ້ອງກັນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ສະຫລາຍຕົວຜູ້ປະທ້ວງ ຢູ່ໃກ້ທຳນຽບຂາວ

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງ ຍຸຕິທຳ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ວິລລຽມ ບາ ໃນວັນພະຫັດ ວານນີ້ໄດ້ປ້ອງກັນການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງທ່ານ ເພື່ອສະຫຼາຍຜູ້ປະທ້ວງໃກ້ກັບທຳ ນຽບຂາວໃນຕົ້ນອາທິດນີ້, ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າການເຄື່ອນໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນຈຳເປັນ ເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງຕຶກອາຄານ ແລະ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລັດຖະບານກາງຕໍ່ການປະທ້ວງທີ່ ຮຸນແຮງຍິ່ງຂຶ້ນ.

ແຕ່ທ່ານ ບາ, ຜູ້ທີ່ກຳກັບການຮັບມືຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງຕໍ່ການປະທ້ວງ ກ່ຽວ ກັບ ການຕາຍຂອງຊາຍ ອາເມຣິກັນ ເຊື້ອສາຍ ອາຟຣິກາ ທ້າວ ຈອຣຈ໌ ຟລອຍ ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ອອກຄຳສັ່ງ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ສະຫຼາຍຝູງຄົນ ໃນຕອນບ່າຍຂອງວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບການຢ້ຽມຢາມໂບດ ເພື່ອຫາໂອກາດຖ່າຍຮູບຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ເຊິ່ງຕັ້ງຢູ່ຂ້າມຟາກ ຖະໜົນຈາກ ທຳນຽບຂາວ, ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ເຮັດກ່ອນຮູ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ແຜນ ການຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໃນວັນນັ້ນ.

ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ບັງຄັບໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍທີ່ປົກ ປ້ອງທຳນຽບຂາວ ໃຊ້ລະເບີດໝາກເຜັດ, ລະເບີດຄວັນ, ເຄື່ອງກຳບັງ ແລະ ໄມ້ຄ້ອນປາບປາມຈະລາຈົນ ເພື່ອດັນຜູ້ປະທ້ວງຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນອອກໄປ, ຈົນກໍ່ ໃຫ້ເກີດການຄັດຄ້ານທົ່ວປະເທດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການໃຊ້ກຳລັງເກີນຂອບເຂດຕໍ່ພວກ ປະທ້ວງທີ່ສະຫງົບຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່.

ຫຼັງຈາກຝູງຄົນຖືກຂັບໄລ່ອອກໄປແລ້ວ, ທ່ານ ທຣຳ, ພ້ອມກັບທ່ານ ບາ, ລັດ ຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ທ່ານ ມາກ ເອັສເປີ ແລະ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອາວຸ ໂສຂອງລັດຖະບານຄົນອື່ນໆອີກຫຼາຍຄົນ, ໄດ້ຍ່າງຂ້າມຖະໜົນໄປໂບດແຫ່ງ ປະຫວັດສາດ ເຊນ ຈອນສ໌ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ຢືນຖ່າຍຮູບພ້ອມ ກັບຄຳພີໄບເບິລ.

ການຢ້ຽມຢາມທີ່ຜິດປົກກະຕິຢ່າງສູງນີ້ ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນຫຼາຍວັນຫຼັງຈາກທ່ານ ທຣຳ ມີລາຍງານວ່າ ໄດ້ຖືກພາເຂົ້າໄປຢູ່ຫ້ອງຫຼົບໄພໃຕ້ດິນຂອງ ທຳນຽບຂາວ ໃນ ຂະນະທີ່ການປະທ້ວງຢູ່ນອກທຳນຽບຂາວ ເຄັ່ງຕຶງຂຶ້ນ. ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວ ວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ລົງໄປຫ້ອງຫຼົບໄພໃຕ້ດິນເພື່ອກວດເບິ່ງເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ບັນ ດານັກວິຈານ ເວົ້າວ່າ ການຫາໂອກາດຖ່າຍຮູບໃນຕອນບ່າຍວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແມ່ນແນໃສ່ ເພື່ອສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ດຳເນີນບາດກ້າວທີ່ກ້າຫານ ເພື່ອຕອບໂຕ້ກັບພາບພົດຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ທີ່ໄປຫຼົບລີ້ຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງຫຼົບໄພໃຕ້ດິນ.

ບົດບາດທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ໃນການຊີ້ນຳເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ບັງ ຄັບໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍຈາກອົງການຕ່າງໆຢູ່ນອກກະຊວງພາຍໃນ ເຊັ່ນກຳລັງຮັກສາປະທານາທິບໍດີ, ເຊິ່ງປະຕິບັດການພາຍ ໃຕ້ກະຊວງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພພາຍ ໃນປະເທດ ແມ່ນບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນໃນປະຫວັດສາດ. ເມື່ອຖືກຖາມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຂະຫຍາຍອຳນາດຂອງທ່ານນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ບາ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຖືກຮ້ອງຂໍ ໂດຍທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາເພື່ອ “ປະສານງານ” ກັບຫຼາຍໆອົງການ ຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ ໃນການຮັບມືກັບການປະທ້ວງ.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Thursday defended his decision to order the removal earlier this week of demonstrators near the White House, saying the move was necessary to protect the building and federal personnel against increasingly belligerent protesters.

But Barr, who is directing the federal response to the protests over African American George Floyd’s death, denied his directive to disperse the crowd on Monday afternoon was tied to President Donald Trump’s controversial visit for a photo op to a church across the street from the White House, saying he acted before learning about Trump’s plan that day.

The move led law enforcement officers protecting the White House to use pepper balls, smoke canisters, riot shields and batons to push back a crowd of several hundred protesters, sparking a national outcry over excessive use of force against largely peaceful demonstrators.

With the crowd cleared, Trump, accompanied by Barr, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and several other senior administration officials, crossed the street to the historic St. John’s Church where the president posed for a photograph holding up a bible.

The highly unusual visit came several days after Trump was reportedly taken to the White House underground bunker as the protests outside the White House intensified. Trump has said he went to the bunker only to inspect it. Critics say the Monday afternoon photo op was designed to show a president taking bold action to counter the image of Trump seeking shelter in the bunker.



The attorney general's prominent role in directing law enforcement personnel from agencies outside the Justice Department – such as the Secret Service, which operates under the Department of Homeland Security – is unprecedented in recent memory. Asked about his expanded authority, Barr said he was asked by Trump on Monday to "coordinate" the various federal agencies' response to the protests.