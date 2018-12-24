ຊາວບັງກລາແດັຊ ຈະອອກໄປປ່ອນບັດໃນວັນອາທິດທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.
ທຳອິດພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າວາງແຜນໄວ້ວ່າ ຈະອອກໄປປ່ອນບັດ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງທົ່ວ
ປະເທດ ໃນວັນທີ 23 ທັນວາ ມື້ວານນີ້.
ວັນເວລາທີ່ວາງແຜນໄວ້ ໄດ້ຖືກເລື່ອນ ສັບປະດານຶ່ງ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ຈຳນວນນຶ່ງຂອງ
ພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ຕ້ອງການເວລາ ທີ່ຈະຕຽມຕົວຕື່ມສຳລັບການເລືອກຕັ້ງ.
ພວກທະຫານຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງໄປປະຈຳການຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ເພື່ອ
ໃຫ້ບໍລິການທາງດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ ສຳລັບການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.
ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທ່ານເຊັຄ ຮາຊີນາ ໄດ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ ເປັນສະໄໝທີ 3 ຕິດຕໍ່ກັນ.
ຜູ້ນຳອາວຸໂສຂອງຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ທ່ານນາງຄາລີດາ ເຊຍ ປະທານຂອງພັກບັງກລາແດັຊ
ແຫ່ງຊາດ ຫຼື ພັກ (BNP) ທີ່ໄດ້ຕິດຄຸກມາເປັນເວລາ 10 ປີ ໃນຂໍ້ຫາສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງ
ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານນາງເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກຊຸກຍູ້ໂດຍການ
ເມືອງ. ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ຖືກຕິດຄຸກມາ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ເດືອນກຸມພາຜ່ານມານີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກ ສານ
ໄດ້ຕັດສິນວ່າ ທ່ານນາງມີຄວາມຜິດໃນເລື້ອງຍັກຍອກເງິນໃນກອງທຶນຕ່າງປະເທດ
ເພື່ອກອງທຶນພວກເດັກນ້ອຍກຳພ້າ.
ໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພາຜ່ານມານີ້ ທ່ານນາງເຊຍ ໄດ້ຮັບການປະກັນຕົວອອກມາ
ຈາກສານສູງສຸດ ໂດຍກໍລະນີເຊື່ອຖື, ແຕ່ວ່າ ທ່ານນາງຍັງຢູ່ໃນຄຸກ ຫຼັງຈາກເຊື່ອວ່າມີການພົວພັນກັບຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໃນບາງຄະດີ.
ພວກຜູ້ນຳຂອງພັກ BNP ແລະ ພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບກຸມ
ໃນຮອບຫຼາຍເດືອນຜ່ານມານີ້, ຊຶ່ງສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນການກໍ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງວຸ້ນວາຍ
ທາງການເມືອງ.
ການນຳພາຂອງທ່ານນາງ ເຊຍ ຂອງ ພັກ BNP ແລະ ທ່ານຮາຊີນາ ທີ່ນຳພາ ພັກອາ
ວາມີ ລີຄ ຫຼື AL, ພັກທີ່ຄອງອຳນາດຢູ່ດຽວນີ້ ເຄີຍຊັບປ່ຽນລັດຖະບານ ແບບບໍ່ປົກກະຕິ
ທີ່ກາຍມາເປັນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນວ່າແບບ “ລັດທິຕໍ່ສູ້ກັນລະຫວ່າງຜູ້ນຳຝ່າຍຄ້ານສອງທ່ານ
ໃນ ບັງກລາແດັຊ.”
They were originally scheduled to vote in the general election on December 23.
The date was pushed back a week because a number of opposition parties wanted more time to prepare for the election.
Thousands of soldiers are being deployed across the country to provide security for the upcoming vote.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is running for a third consecutive term.
Veteran opposition leader Khaleda Zia, chairman of the Bangladesh National Party (BNP), is serving a ten-year jail term on corruption charges her supporters say are politically motivated. She has been in jail since February after a court sentenced her over the alleged embezzlement of foreign funds meant for an orphanage trust.
In May, Zia was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the trust case. But, she still remains in jail after being implicated in some violence-related cases.
Thousands of BNP leaders and activists have been arrested in recent months, mostly on charges of political violence.
The Zia-led BNP and the Hasina-led Awami League (AL), the party currently in power, used to alternate in government with metronomic regularity -- the rivalry between the two leaders became known as "battling begums of Bangladesh".
Between 1991 and 2006 Zia became the prime minister for two terms and Hasina for one.
But since Hasina became the prime minister for her second term in 2009, her party has been in power for 9 years.
When the Hasina-led government refused to hand over powerto a caretaker government before the 2014 national elections, BNP boycotted the poll.
