ຊາວ​ບັງ​ກ​ລາ​ແດັ​ຊ ຈະ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງ​ນີ້.

ທຳອິດພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າວາງ​ແຜນ​ໄວ້ວ່າ ຈະ​ອອກ​ໄປປ່ອນ​ບັດ ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ທົ່ວ​

ປະ​ເທດ ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 23 ທັນວາ ມື້ວານ​ນີ້.

ວັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ວາງ​ແຜນ​ໄວ້ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ເລື່ອນ ​ສັບ​ປະ​ດາ​ນຶ່ງ ຍ້ອນ​ວ່າ ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງຂອງ​

ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ເວ​ລາ ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕຽມຕົວຕື່ມສຳລັບ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ.

ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ການ​ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ ເພື່ອ

ໃຫ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ນີ້.

ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ທ່ານ​ເຊັ​ຄ ຮາ​ຊີ​ນາ ໄດ້ລົງ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ ເປັນ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ທີ 3 ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ກັນ.

ຜູ້​ນຳ​ອາວຸໂສ​ຂອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຄາ​ລີ​ດາ ເຊຍ ປະ​ທານ​ຂອງ​ພັກ​ບັງ​ກ​ລາ​ແດັ​ຊ​

ແຫ່ງຊາດ ຫຼື ພັກ (BNP) ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຕິດ​ຄຸກມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 10 ປີ ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ຫາ​ສໍ້​ລາດ​ບັງ​ຫຼວງ

ກ່າວວ່າ ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກຊຸກຍູ້ໂດຍການ

​ເມືອງ. ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຕິດ​ຄຸກມາ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ເດືອນ​ກຸມ​ພາຜ່ານ​ມາ​ນີ້ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ ສານ​

ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນວ່າ ທ່ານນາງມີ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດໃນ​ເລື້ອງ​ຍັກ​ຍອກ​ເງິນໃນ​ກອງ​ທຶນຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ

ເພື່ອກອງ​ທຶນ​ພວກ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ກຳ​ພ້າ.

ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພຶດ​ສະ​ພາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ນີ້ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້ຮັບການ​ປະ​ກັນ​ຕົວ​ອອກ​ມາ

ຈາກ​ສານສູງ​ສຸດ ໂດຍກໍລະນີເຊື່ອຖື, ແຕ່​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຍັງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄຸ​ກ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ເຊື່ອວ່າມີການພົວພັນກັບຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໃນ​ບາງ​ຄະ​ດີ.

ພວກ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ພັກ BNP ແລະ ພວກ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ ຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ກຸ​ມ

ໃນຮອບ​ຫຼາຍ​ເດືອນຜ່ານ​ມາ​ນີ້, ຊຶ່ງ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ກໍ່​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ​

ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ.

ການ​ນຳ​ພາ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ ເຊຍ ຂອງ ພັກ BNP ແລະ ທ່ານຮາ​ຊີ​ນາ ທີ່​ນຳ​ພາ ພັກ​ອາ​

ວາ​ມີ ລີ​ຄ ຫຼື AL, ພັກ​ທີ່ຄອງອຳ​ນາດ​ຢູ່​ດຽວ​ນີ້ ເຄີຍ​ຊັບ​ປ່ຽນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ​ແບບ​ບໍ່​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ

ທີ່​ກາຍ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ຈັກ​ກັນວ່າແບບ “ລັດ​ທິຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັນລະຫວ່າງຜູ້ນຳຝ່າຍຄ້ານສອງທ່ານ

ໃນ ບັງ​ກ​ລາ​ແດັ​ຊ.”



They were originally scheduled to vote in the general election on December 23.



The date was pushed back a week because a number of opposition parties wanted more time to prepare for the election.



Thousands of soldiers are being deployed across the country to provide security for the upcoming vote.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is running for a third consecutive term.



Veteran opposition leader Khaleda Zia, chairman of the Bangladesh National Party (BNP), is serving a ten-year jail term on corruption charges her supporters say are politically motivated. She has been in jail since February after a court sentenced her over the alleged embezzlement of foreign funds meant for an orphanage trust.



In May, Zia was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the trust case. But, she still remains in jail after being implicated in some violence-related cases.



Thousands of BNP leaders and activists have been arrested in recent months, mostly on charges of political violence.



The Zia-led BNP and the Hasina-led Awami League (AL), the party currently in power, used to alternate in government with metronomic regularity -- the rivalry between the two leaders became known as "battling begums of Bangladesh".



Between 1991 and 2006 Zia became the prime minister for two terms and Hasina for one.



But since Hasina became the prime minister for her second term in 2009, her party has been in power for 9 years.



When the Hasina-led government refused to hand over powerto a caretaker government before the 2014 national elections, BNP boycotted the poll.