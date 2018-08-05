ຕຳຫຼວດ ປະທະກັບ ພວກນັກສຶກສາ ທີ່ປະທ້ວງໃນ ບັງກລາແດັສ

ພວກນັກສຶກສາໄດ້ປະທະກັບຕຳຫຼວດໃນ ບັງກລາແດສ ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ ໃນມື້ທີເຈັດ

ຂອງການປະທ້ວງ ເພື່ອການນຳໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍການຈະລາຈອນທີ່ປອດໄພກວ່າເກົ່າ ທັງ

ໃຫ້ສາມາດປ້ອງກັນພວກຄົນຍ່າງໄດ້ດີຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໄກ້ໆໂຮງຮຽນ.

ພວກຕຳຫຼວດ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ລະເບີດນໍ້າຕາເພື່ອແຍກຍ້າຍພວກປະທ້ວງອອກໄປ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດ

ດຳມົນດີ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ດາກາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກປະທ້ວງພາກັນແກວ່ງກ້ອນຫີນໃສ່.

ສື່ມວນຊົນລາຍງານວ່າ ໄດ້ມີຜູ້ຄົນຫຼາຍຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ.

ພວກຜູ້ເຫັນເຫດການເວົ້າວ່າ ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ພາກັນຍິງປືນໃສ່ລູກສິດ ດ້ວຍລູກປືນຢາງ

ແຕ່ພວກຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ ວ່າບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຊ້ລູກປືນຢາງ.

ດອກເຕີ້ ອັບດຸສ ຊາເບຍ ນາຍແພດປະຈຳຫ້ອງສຸກເສີນ ໄດ້ບອກຂ່າວສານ ເອແອັຟພີ

ຂອງ ຝຣັ່ງ ວ່າ ໂຮງໝໍຂອງເພິ່ນ ໄດ້ປິ່ນປົວພວກນັກສຶກສາຫຼາຍກວ່າ 115 ຄົນ ຊຶ່ງ

ບາງຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຍ້ອນລູກປືນຢາງ. ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກນັກສຶກສາສອງສາມ

ຄົນ “ຕົກຢູ່ໃນສະພາບຮ້າຍແຮງຫຼາຍ.”

ນອກນັ້ນພວກປະທ້ວງກໍຍັງໄດ້ທຳລາຍລົດລາພາຫະນະນຳ. ລັດຖະມົນຕີ ກະຊວງ

ພາຍໃນ ທ່ານ ອາຊາດຸສສາມານ ຄານ ກາມານ ໄດ້ບອກພວກນັກຂ່າວວ່າ ມີລົດຫຼາຍ

ກວ່າ 300 ຄັນໄດ້ຖືກທຳລາຍເສຍຫາຍ ໃນສັບປະດານີ້ ລວມທັງຈຳພວກ ທີ່ຖືກໄຟ

ເຜົານຳ.

ການປະທ້ວງໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນວັນຈັນຜ່ານມາ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ດາກາ ສອງວັນລຸນຫຼັງ

ທີ່ພວກນັກສຶກສາມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຖືກລົດເມທີ່ຟ້າວຟັ່ງໄປຮັບເອົາຄົນໂດຍສານຢຽບ

ຕາຍ. ພວກນັກສຶກສາ ພາກັນປະທ້ວງຢູ່ສະເພາະໃນເຂດທີ່ມັກເກີດອຸບບັດເຫດສະ

ເໝີບ່ອນທີ່ເກີດການປະທ້ວງ ກວດເບິ່ງໃບຂັບຂີ່ ແລະສັນຍານການສັນຈອນ ແລະ

ບາງຄັ້ງກໍໄດ້ມີການຈັດແບ່ງເສັ້ນທາງໃໝ່ຂຶ້ນ ເມື່ອເກີດການຈະລາຈອນຄັບຄັ່ງ.

Students clashed with police in Bangladesh Saturday during a seventh day of protests calling for better enforcement of traffic safety laws and more protection for pedestrians near schools.



Police used tear gas and batons to disperse hundreds of protesters in the Dhanmondi area of Dhaka, the capital, as demonstrators threw stones. Media reports indicate several people were hurt.



Witnesses said police fired rubber bullets at the students, but police have denied using the rubber pellets.



Abdus Shabbir, an emergency room doctor, told the French news agency (AFP) his hospital had treated more 115 students and some of them had injuries consistent with rubber bullets.A few of the students "were in very bad condition," he said.



Protesters have also vandalized vehicles. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told reporters that more than 300 vehicles have been damaged this week, including some that have been set on fire.



The protests started Monday in Dhaka after two college students were killed by unregulated commuter buses racing to pick up passengers. Students took to the streets, particularly in areas where accidents are common, to stage protests, check driver licenses, and direct traffic themselves, in some cases setting up traffic lanes to separate heavy vehicles from light ones.