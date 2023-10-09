ທໍ່ສົ່ງອາຍແກັສໃນທະເລບາລຕິກຖືກປິດ ເນື່ອງຈາກສົງໄສວ່າມີການຮົ່ວ

ຟິນແລນ ແລະ ແອັສໂທເນຍ ກ່າວວ່າທໍ່ສົ່ງອາຍແກັສໃຕ້ທະເລ ບາລຕິກຄອນເນັກເຕີ້ (Balticconnector) ທີ່ສົ່ງຜ່ານລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດ ຂ້າມທະເລບາລຕິກ ໄດ້ຖືກປິດໃຫ້ບໍລິການຊົ່ວຄາວ ເນື່ອງຈາກມີຂໍ້ສົງໄສວ່າ ມີການຮົ່ວໄຫຼ, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ AP.

​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ແກັສກຣິດ ຟິນແລນ ແລະ ເອເລີຣິງ (Gasgrid Finland and Elering), ເຊິ່ງເປັນຜູ້ດໍາເນີນງານໃນລະບົບອາຍແກັສຂອງ ຟິນແລນ ແລະ ແອັສໂທເນຍ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາສັງເກດເຫັນການຫຼຸດລົງຂອງຄວາມດັນທີ່ຜິດປົກກະຕິຢູ່ໃນທໍ່ສົ່ງອາຍແກັສ ບໍ່ດົນກ່ອນເວລາ 2 ໂມງເຊົ້າຂອງວັນອາທິດວານນີ້, ຫຼັງ ຈາກນັ້ນ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ປິດການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງອາຍແກັສ. ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ແກັສກຣິດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພວກ ເຂົາເຈົ້າ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ວ່າ​ທໍ່​ສົ່ງ​ອອກ​ນອກຊາຍ​ຝັ່ງ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ ​ຟິນ​ແລນ ​ແລະ ​ແອັ​ສ​ໂທ​ເນຍ ​ໄດ້ຮົ່ວ​.

ຜູ້ດໍາເນີນການ ຟິນແລນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ເຫດຜົນກ່ຽວກັບຂໍ້ສົງໄສຂອງການຮົ່ວນັ້ນ ແລະ ກ່າວວ່າພວກເຂົາກໍາລັງສືບສວນຮ່ວມກັນກັບບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ເອເລີຣິງ.

Finland and Estonia say the undersea Balticconnector gas pipeline running between the two countries across the Baltic Sea has been temporarily taken out of service due to a suspected leak. Gasgrid Finland and Elering, the Finnish and Estonian gas system operators, said they noted an unusual drop in pressure in the pipeline shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, after which they shut down the gas flow. Gasgrid Finland says it was suspected that the offshore pipeline between Finland and Estonia was leaking. The Finnish operator gave no reason for the suspected leak and said it's investigating together with Elering.