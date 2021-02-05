ຜູ້ສັງເກດການກ່າວວ່າ ປະເທດຜະເດັດການ ແນໃສ່ພວກຕຳໜິ ຢູ່ນອກປະເທດ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ

ຈີນ ຣັດເຊຍ ເທິກີ ແລະອີຣ່ານ ຊຶ່ງເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງປະເທດຜະເດັດການ ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ

ທີ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກ ທີ່ໄດ້ເພີ້ມກົດກົດຂີ່ ທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ ຢູ່ນອກປະເທດໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບ

ຜົນທີ່ຕິດຕາມມາຫຍັງຫຼາຍ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານທີ່ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້.

ອົງກາຟຣີດອມຮາວ (Freedom House) ຊຶ່ງເປັນອົງການສະໜັບສະໜຸນປະຊາທິປະ

ໄຕ ທີ່ມີຫ້ອງການຕັ້ງຢູ່ນະຄອນວໍຊິງຕັນ ໄດ້ລະບຸປະເທດຜະເດັດການເຫຼົ່ານີ້ວ່າ ໄດ້ນຳ

ໃຊ້ກົນລະຍຸດຫວ່າງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດປີຜ່ານມານີ້ ເພື່ອຄາດຕະກຳແລະ ຂົ່ມຂູ່ພວກຕຳໜິຕິຕຽນ

ທີ່ຢູ່ນອກຊາຍແດນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ລາຍງານ ທີ່ມີຫົວຂໍ້ວ່າ “ໄກສາຍຕາ ບໍ່ແມ່ນໄປຫາບໍ່ເຖິງ” ເວົ້າວ່າ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ ໄດ້ມີການ

ປະພຶດ ທີ່ເປັນການຂົ່ມຂູ່ ທາງຮ່າງກາຍ 608 ເທື່ອ ຕໍ່ສ່ວນບຸກຄົນ ນັບແຕ່ປີ 2014 ເປັນ

ຕົ້ນມາ ຢູ່ໃນ 79 ປະເທດ ຮວມທັງສະຫະລັດ. ປະມານ 3 ລ້ານ 5 ແສນຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນ

ກະທົບຈາກການໂຈມຕີໂດຍກົງ ຫຼຶການໂຈມຕີທາງອ້ອມ ໃນໄລຍະເວລາດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ອົງການຟຣີດອມຮາວກ່າວວ່າ ຈີນ ເປັນຜູ້ກະທຳຜິດທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງສຸດ ໂດຍທໍາການປຸກລະ

ດົມ “ໃນການກົດຂີ່ຂ້າມຊາດທີ່ສະຫຼັບຊັບຊ້ອນ ແລະກວ້າງຂວາງທີ່ສຸດ ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ.”

ຈີນໄດ້ນຳໃຊ້ກົນລະຍຸດຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງຕໍ່ພວກທີ່ບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມຢູ່ນອກປະເທດ ຮວມທັງ

ຊາວວີເກີ້ (Uighurs) ຊາວຈີນຮັ່ນ (Han) ແລະຊາວທິເບດ ແລະ ພວກຕິດຕາມຟາລຸນກອງ (Falun Gong) ອິງຕາມລາຍງານ. ປັກກິ່ງ ຍັງ ໄດ້ລັກພາໂຕ ພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ

ທີ່ລີ້ໄພຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດເຊັ່ນວ່າ ກຸຍມິນຮາຍ (Gui Minhai) ຄົນຂາຍປື້ມທີ່ເປັນສັນຊາດ

ສະວີເດັນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຍ້າຍ ກັບຄືນໄປ ຢູ່ປະເທດຈີນ ຈາກປະເທດໄທ ໃນປີ 2015.

ເທິກີ ຢູ່ໃກ້ອັນດັບທີສອງ ໃນການນຳໃຊ້ການປາບປາມຂ້າມປະເທດ ໂດຍສະເພາະຫຼັງ

ຈາກການພະຍາຍາມເຮັດລັດຖະປະຫານ ໃນເດືອນກໍລະກົດ 2016 ຕໍ່ຕ້ານປະທານາທິ

ບໍດີ ຕາຍຢິບ ເອີດວານ (Tayyip Erdogan.) ລາຍງານ ກ່າວວ່າ ເທີກີໄດ້ພົວພັນກັບ

ການສັງຫານ ລັກພາໂຕອອກຂ້າມປະເທດ ຂົ່ມຂູ່ ທີ່ຈະທຳຮ້າຍທາງຮ່າງກາຍ ແລະ

“ຄວບຄຸມການເຄື່ອນໄຫວໄປມາ” ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ຍົກເລີກໜັງສືເດີນທາງ ແລະປະຕິເສດການ

ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຈາກກົງສຸນ.

ລາຍງານກ່າວວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ພົວພັນໃນການກະທຳ “ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງລະດັບສູງ” ໃນການ

ກົດຂູ່ຢູ່ນອກປະເທດ ໂດຍກາງຕໍ່ “ຢ່າງໜັກ” ໃສ່ການຄາດຕະກຳຜູ້ ຄົນທີ່ເຫັນວ່າເປັນ

ຂົ່ມຂູ່ ໂດຍລັດຖະບານຣັດເຊຍ.

ການປຸກລະດົມໃນປາບປາມຂອງວັງເຄຣມລິນ ໄດ້ພາໃຫ້ມີການຄາດຕະກຳຫຼື ພະຍາ

ຍາມລອບສັງຫານ 7 ໃນຈຳນວນທັງໝົດ 26 ຄັ້ງ ທີ່ໄດ້ມີການລະບຸຢູ່ ໃນທົ່ວໂລກໂດຍ

ອົງການຟຣີດອມຮາວ ແຕ່ປີ 2014 ຫາ 2020.

China, Russia, Turkey and Iran are some of the world’s authoritarian countries that have increasingly spread political repression abroad with little consequence, according to a report released Thursday.

Freedom House, a Washington-based democracy advocacy group, identified authoritarian nations that have resorted to tactics in recent years to murder and intimidate critics living outside their borders.

Titled “Out of Sight, Not Out of Reach,” the report said there have been at least 608 acts of physical repression against individuals since 2014 in 79 countries, including the United States. About 3.5 million people were affected by direct or secondary attacks in that time span, the report said.

China was the worst offender, conducting “the most sophisticated, global and comprehensive campaign of transnational repression in the world,” said Freedom House.

China deployed a wide range of tactics against dissidents abroad, including Uighurs, Han Chinese, Tibetans and Falun Gong adherents, according to the report. Bejing also kidnapped exiled activists such as Gui Minhai, a bookseller of Swedish nationality who was relocated back to China from Thailand in 2015.

Turkey ranked a close second in the use of transnational repression, particularly after the July 2016 coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The report said Turkey engaged in murders, interstate extraditions, physical threats and “mobility controls” such as passport cancellations and denial of consular assistance.

The report said Russia engaged in “highly aggressive” acts of repression abroad by “heavily” relying on assassinations of people deemed as threats by the Russian government.

The Kremlin’s repression campaign resulted in seven of 26 assassinations or assassination attempts identified worldwide by Freedom House between 2014 and 2020.