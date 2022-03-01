ບໍລິສັດດາວທຽມ ຂອງ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ຕັດໂທລະພາບຂອງລັດຖະບານ ຣັດເຊຍ ຈາກການອອກອາກາດ

ນຶ່ງໃນການບໍລິການ ໂທລະພາບດາວທຽມ ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ຢຸດການອອກອາກາດຂອງໂທລະພາບ RT ຂອງລັດຖະບານ ຣັດເຊຍ ຍ້ອນຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງໃນຢູເຄຣນ. ລັດຖະບານໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ແຄນເບີຣາ ໄດ້ ວາງມາດຕະການລົງໂທດ ເພີ່ມເຕີມໃສ່ ຣັດເຊຍ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສາກົນໂມໂຫ ກັບການບຸກລຸກ ທີ່ຮຸນແຮງຂຶ້ນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ຟິລ ເມີເຊີ ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນຊິດນີ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຊ່ອງໂທລະພາບ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການໜູນຫຼັງໂດຍວັງ ເຄຣັມລິນ ໄດ້ບອກພວກຜູ້ຊົມຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຢຸດ​ເຊົາ​ການອອກອາກາດໂດຍເຄືອຂ່າຍດາວທຽມທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ.

ນັກຂ່າວໂທລະພາບ RT ເວົ້າວ່າ “ແລະ ຕອນນີ້ບໍລິສັດໂທລະພາບທີ່ເສຍຄ່າເປັນສະມາຊິກນຳໜ້າຂອງ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ, Foxtel, ຈະບໍ່ກະຈາຍຊ່ອງ RT ຂອງພວກເຮົາອີກຕໍ່ໄປ, ໂດຍອ້າງເຖິງວິກິດການໃນປະເທດ ຢູເຄຣນ. ຄືວ່າ, Foxtel ໄດ້ສົ່ງຈົດໝາຍເຖິງພວກເຮົາຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ຢູ່ RT ໂດຍພື້ນຖານແລ້ວເວົ້າວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດການກະຈາຍລາຍການຍ້ອນ, ການກ່າວຢໍ້າ, ຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສະຖານະການໃນ ຢູເຄຣນ. ຊ່ອງໂທລະພາບດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເວົ້າຕື່ມວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ພິຈາລະນາວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າມີສິດທີ່ຈະເຮັດເຊັ່ນນັ້ນພາຍໃຕ້ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງລາຍເຊັນທີ່ມີກັບເຄືອຂ່າຍນີ້.”

ຮອງຫົວໜ້າບັນນາທິການຂອງ RT ທ່ານນາງ ແອນນາ ແບລກີນາ, ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວິທະຍຸລັດຖະບານ ຣັດເຊຍ ວ່າການຫ້າມຂອງ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ແມ່ນບໍ່ຍຸຕິທຳ.

ທ່ານນາງ ແບລກີນາ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າມັນມີຊ່ວງເວລາ ທີ່ຈະຮັບຮູ້ເຖິງຄວາມສຳຄັນຂອງການເຕົ້າໂຮມຂ່າວທັງໝົດພວກນັ້ນ ແລະ ເຂົ້າໃຈທັດສະນະຄະຕິທັງໝົດນັ້ນ, ມັນກໍແມ່ນຕອນນີ້.”

ສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຫ້າມໂທລະ ພາບ RT ແລະ Sputnik, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນອີກວິທະຍຸ ແລະ ອົງການຂ່າວທີ່ຖືກໜູນຫຼັງໂດຍລັດຖະບານ, ຍ້ອນຄະນະກຳມາທິການສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ທ່ານນາງ ເອີຊູລາ ວອນ ເດີ ເລເຢັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າ “ໄດ້ເຜີຍແຜ່ຄວາມຂີ້ຕົວະເພື່ອໃຫ້ເຫດຜົນຕໍ່ສົງຄາມຂອງທ່ານ ປູຕິນ.” ລັດຖະບານ ອັງກິດ ເວົ້າວ່າ RT ແມ່ນສ່ວນນຶ່ງ ຂອງການໂຄສະນາໃຫ້ຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ຜິດໃນໂລກຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ.”

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ວາງມາດຕະການລົງໂທດເພີ່ມເຕີມ ໃສ່ປະ ທານາທິບໍດີ ວລາດິເມຍ ປູຕິນ ແລະ ຄົນວົງໃນຂອງທ່ານ, ລວມທັງການຫ້າມດ້ານການເງິນ ແລະ ການເດີນທາງຕໍ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະ ກີດກັ້ນການສົ່ງອອກຂອງສິນຄ້າ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ສຳລັບການນຳໃຊ້ໃນການຂຸດຄົ້ນນໍ້າມັນ ແລະ ແກັສ ແລະ ການຜະລິດອາວຸດ.

ລັດຖະບານ ແຄນເບີຣາ ຍັງຈະສົ່ງເງິນຫຼາຍລ້ານໂດລາຂອງສິ່ງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າເອີ້ນວ່າ ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງທະຫານ ທີ່ສຳ​ຄັນໄປໃຫ້ ຢູເຄຣນ, ດ້ວຍລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການເງິນ ທ່ານ ຈອສ ຟຣາຍເດັນເບີກ ໄດ້ບອກຕໍ່ໂທລະພາບ ABC ຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍ ວ່າ ການເຈລະຈາແມ່ນກຳລັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ ກັບ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ພັນທະມິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານ ຟຣາຍເດັນເບີກ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ການປຶກສາຫາລືທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ ແມ່ນກຳລັງດຳ ເນີນຢູ່ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຊະນິດຂອງອຸປະກອນທີ່ສຳ​ຄັນນັ້ນ. ເຊິ່ງເຫັນໄດ້ຊັດວ່າ, ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍຕໍ່ສາທາລະນະ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການສະໜັບສະໜູນທີ່ບໍ່ອັນຕະລາຍຕໍ່ຊີວິດ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ສະໜອງໃຫ້. ພວກເຮົາແມ່ນໄດ້ວາງມາດຕະການລົງໂທດໃສ່ບຸກຄົນຊາວ ຣັດເຊຍ 350 ຄົນແລ້ວ, ລວມທັງທ່ານ ວລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ ເອງ. ໃນຂ້າມຄືນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ລົມກັບຄູ່ຮ່ວມຕຳແໜ່ງ ສະຫະລັດ, ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການເງິນ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານນາງ ຈາເນັດ ແຢລເລັນ, ແລະ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ຈະສືບຕໍ່ການຮ່ວມມືຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດໃນການກົດດັນຕໍ່ທ່ານ ວລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ ແລະ ພັກພວກຂອງລາວ.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ປູຕິນ ໃນວັນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາໄດ້ສັ່ງກອງກຳລັງນິວເຄລຍຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ໃຫ້ມີຄວາມພ້ອມສູງ, ໂດຍບອກພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກອງທັບວ່າ ບັນດາຜູ້ມີອຳນາດນຳໜ້າຂອງອົງການ NATO ໄດ້ “ໃຊ້ຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ດຸຮ້າຍ.” ທ່ານ ຟຣາຍເດັນເບີກ ກ່າວວ່ານັ້ນແມ່ນການເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງຮຸນແຮງຂຶ້ນ “ທີ່ໜ້າເປັນຫ່ວງ.”

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ທ່ານ ສກັອດ ມໍຣິສສັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ສະຖານີວິດທະຍຸ ບຣິສເບັນ ວ່າທ່ານຈະລົມກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານ ໂວໂລດີເມຍ ເຊເລັນສກີ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນຈັນນີ້.

