ສາຍການບິນ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ກ່າວວ່າ ຈະຕ້ອງມີໃບສັກຢາ ກັນວັກຊິນໂຄວິດ ກ່ອນຈະບິນໄດ້

ບໍລິສັດສາຍການບິນແຄວນຕັສ (Quantas) ຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍ ກ່າວວ່າຕົນ ຈະບັງຄັບ

ໃຫ້ຜູ້ໂດຍສານລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ ໃນອະນາຄົດພິສູດໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ເຂົາ ເຈົ້າໄດ້ສັກຢາວັກ

ຊີນປ້ອງກັນໂຄວິດ-19 ແລ້ວເພື່ອທີ່ຈະບິນໄດ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບໍລິ ສັດເພຊັດຊະກຳອີກບໍລິ

ສັດນຶ່ງ ປະກາດເຖິງຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າ ໃນການທີ່ອາດຈະຜະລິດຢາວັກຊິນ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບ

ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ.

ໃນການສຳພາດກັບຕາໜ່າງຂ່າວ Nine Network ຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໃນວັນ ຈັນວານ

ນີ້ ຫົວໜ້າບໍລິຫານບໍລິສັດແຄວນຕັສ ທ່ານອາລັນ ຈອຍ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທາງບໍລິສັດຄິດວ່າ

ການພິສູດດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນ ສໍາລັບບັນດານັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວຕ່າງປະເທດໃນອະນາຄົດ ທ່ານກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ “ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານຕ້ອງການ ພາຍໃນປະເທດຫລືບໍ່ ພວກເຮົາ

ຈະເບິ່ງວ່າມີຫຍັງເກີດຂຶ້ນ.”

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວ ຂໍ້ບັງຄັບທີ່ພິສູດວ່າສັກຢາວັກຊີນແລ້ວ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່ານັ້ນຈະເປັນຂອງທຳມະດາ ທີ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າກັບບັນດາເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານບໍລິສັດ ສາຍການບິນ ອື່ນໆຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ.”

ການໃຫ້ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ ໄດ້ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ບັນດາອຸດສາຫະກຳຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ

ແລະບັນດາບໍລິສັດຕ່າງໆ ອາດຕ້ອງການ ໃຊ້ຫລັກຖານກ່ຽວກັບການ ສັກຢາວັກຊີນກັນ

ໂຄວິດ-19 ເປັນໂຕຢ່າງໄປໜ້າຢູ່ໃນທຸລະກິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທີ່ ອາດພາໃຫ້ມີການທ້າທາຍ

ທາງດ້ານກົດໝາຍ ຈາກບັນດາຜູ້ທີ່ຄັດຄ້ານກັບມາດ ຕະການດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ການໃຫ້ຄວາມເຫັນດັ່ງກ່າວ ມີຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ບໍລິສັດເພຊັດຊະກຳ AstraZeneca ໄດ້

ກ່າວໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ ການທົດລອງໃຊ້ຢາວັກຊີນໂຄ ວິດ-19 ຂອງຕົນຢູ່

ໃນປະເທດອັງກິດ ແລະບຣາຊີລ ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ “ໄດ້ຜົນທີ່ສຸດໃນການປ້ອງກັນ

ໂຄວິດ-19” ໂດຍປາດສະຈາກ “ການເຂົ້ານອນ ຢູ່ໂຮງໝໍຫຼືກໍລະນີທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຂອງພະ

ຍາດ” ຢູ່ໃນການທົດລອງໃດໆກັບພວກ ອາສາສະໝັກ.

ບໍລິສັດເພຊັດຊະກຳ ທີີມີຫ້ອງການຢູ່ໃນປະເທດອັງກິດ ຍັງກ່າວວ່າ ຢາວັກຊີນໄດ້ຜົນ

ໂດຍທົ່ວໄປແລ້ວ 70 ເປີເຊັນ ແຕ່ວ່າໄດ້ມີຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງ ລະຫວ່າງ ສອງກຸ່ມທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບ

ປະລິມານໂດສຕ່າງກັນ. ກຸ່ມນຶ່ງໄດ້ຜົນ 90 ເປີເຊັນ ແລະອີກກຸ່ມນຶ່ງໄດ້ຜົນ 62 ເປີເຊັນ.

ບໍລິສັດ AstraZeneca ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ “ຈະເກັບກຳຂໍ້

ມູນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະການວິເຄາະເພີ້ມເຕີມ ທີ່ຈະປະຕິບັດ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ລະ ອຽດເຖິງຜົນອ່ານ

ແລະການຈັດຕັ້ງໄລຍະຂອງການປ້ອງກັນ.

The Australian airline company Qantas says it will require international travelers in the future to prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to fly, as another pharmaceutical company announces progress in creating a potential vaccine to fight the coronavirus.

In an interview with Australia’s Nine Network on Monday, Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said the company thinks such proof will be a necessity for international visitors in the future, adding, “whether you need that domestically, we’ll have to see what happens.”

He said of requiring proof of vaccination, “I think that’s going to be a common thing, talking to my colleagues in other airlines around the globe.”

His remarks point to how some industries and companies might want to use proof of COVID-19 vaccinations in their business models going forward, potentially setting up legal challenges from those who oppose such measures.

The comments come as AstraZeneca said early Monday that clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in Britain and Brazil have shown it is “highly effective in preventing COVID-19" without “hospitalizations or severe cases of the disease” in any of the trial’s volunteers.

The England-based pharmaceutical company says the vaccine was 70% effective overall, but there were differences between two dosing regimens. One was 90% effective. The other was 62%.

“More data will continue to accumulate, and additional analysis will be conducted, refining the efficacy reading and establishing the duration of protection,” AstraZeneca said in a statement Monday.