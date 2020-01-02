ການຍົກຍ້າຍປະຊາຊົນອອກຈາກເສັ້ນທາງທີ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຂອງໄຟປ່າ ແມ່ນກຳລັງເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ໃນອອສເຕຣເລຍ ບ່ອນທີ່ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ສກັອດ ມໍຣີສັນ ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານ ຈະດຳເນີນແຜນການຮັບມືກັບວິກິດການຮ່ວມກັນທຸກຝ່າຍທີ່ຮອບຄອບ.
ຄຳເຫັນຂອງທ່ານມໍຣີສັນ ມີຂື້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ ກຳປັ່ນລົບຫຼາຍລຳ ແລະເຮືອບິນຂອງກອງທັບ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຍົກຍ້າຍພົນລະເມືອງທີ່ຕົກຄ້າງຢູ່ໃນເຂດຕາເວັນອອກ ຂອງເມືອງກິບສແລນ ລັດວິກທໍເຣຍ.
ທ່ານມໍຣີສັນ ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ໄດ້ດຳເນີນການໄປນັ້ນ ກໍເພື່ອຊ່ອຍໃນການຂາດແຄນນ້ຳມັນເຊື້ອໄຟ ແລະຟື້ນຟູການຕິດຕໍ່ສື່ສານ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຖືກຕັດຂາດໄປ ຢູ່ໃນພື້ນທີ່ໄຟປ່າ ໄດ້ເຜົາຜານນັ້ນ.
ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີມໍຣີສັນ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງທັງໝົດ ໃນການຝຶກຊ້ອມມານັ້ນ ກໍເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ສິ່ງທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ສາມາດຟື້ນໂຕ ຄືນໂດຍໄວທີ່ສຸດເທົ່າທີ່ຈະເປັນໄປໄດ້. ໃນບາງກໍລະນີ ພວກເຮົາສາມາດນຳເອົາກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກນ້ຳມັນຫຼາຍລຳເຂົ້າໄປເພື່ອຟື້ນຟູການສະໜອງນ້ຳມັນເຊື້ອໄຟ ຊຶ່ງອັນນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອໄດ້ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍໃນເວລານີ້.”
ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ຍັງໄດ້ສູນເສຍພະລັງໄຟຟ້າ ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ຮ້ານຊັບພະສິນຄ້າຫຼາຍແຫ່ງ ກໍຍັງເປີດບໍລິການດ້ວຍສິນຄ້າທີ່ມີຈຳກັດແລະປ້ຳນ້ຳມັນຫຼາຍ ແຫ່ງ ກໍໄດ້ປະສົບກັບການຂາດແຄນນ້ຳມັນເຊື້ອໄຟ ໃນສອງສາມວັນຜ່ານມານີ້.
ສ່ວນພວກນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວ ຢູ່ໃນພື້ນທີ່ຍາວຢຽດ 250 ກິໂລແມັດ ໃນຂົງເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄປຮອດແຄມຝັ່ງທະເລຂອງລັດນິວເຊົ້າເວລສ໌ຕອນໃຕ້ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ອອກໄປຈາກພື້ນທີ່ ພາຍໃນເວລາ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງກ່ອນທີ່ສະພາບອາກາດທີ່ບໍ່ດີຈະກັບຄືນມາ.
ນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວຄົນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ບໍ່ປະສົງອອກຊື່ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຕັ້ງຕູບພັກຢູ່ໃນເຂດ ບຣູລີ. ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາພຽງຄຶດວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຄວນຊອກຫານ້ຳມັນເຊື້ອໄຟອີກ ຈັກ ໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້. ແລ້ວມ້ຽນມັດແຫ່ງນີ້ ແລ້ວຈະອອກໄປ ບາງທີໃນມື້ອື່ນ ມື້ນີ້ ມື້ນີ້ ມື້ອື່ນສະ ເຈົ້າກະຮູ້.”
ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 18 ຄົນ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດແລ້ວ ສ່ວນເຮືອນ 1,200 ຫຼັງໄດ້ຖືກທຳລາຍ ແລະພື້ນທີ່ຫຼາຍລ້ານເຮັກຕາ ໄດ້ຖືກເຜົາຜານໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ຍ້ອນໄຟປ່າທີ່ເລີ້ມລຸກໄໝ້ ຕັ້ງແຕ່ເດືອນກັນຍາ ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.
Evacuations from the paths ofthose devastating bushfires are underway in Australia, where Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday said the government is carrying out a well cordinated response to the crisis.
Morrison's comments came as military ships and aircraft started evacuating trapped residents in Victoria's East Gippsland.
Morrison also said efforts are being made to help with fuel shortages and restore communications which have dropped out in the wildfire-ravaged areas.
(English) Scott Morrison, Australia Prime Minister))
" Every absolute effort is in train to ensure that those things can be stood up as soon as possible. In some cases, we have been able to get tankers in to restore fuel supplies that is now greatly assisted.
Thousands of customers have also lost power while supermarkets have been operating on limited supply and petrol stations have been experiencing a shortage of fuel in recent days.
Tourists in a 250 kilometer (155 miles) stretch from the region to the New South Wales South Coast are urged to leave within a 24-hour period before unfavorable weather conditions return.
(English) no name given, tourist))
"We're camping at Broulee. But we just thought we'd better get a bit of fuel, while we can. Clean the place up and get going maybe tomorrow, today, today, tomorrow. You know."
At least 18 people have died, 1,200 homes have been destroyed and millions ofhectares of land scorched nationwide from the wildfires since September.