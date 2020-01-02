ການ​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ເສັ້ນ​ທາງທີ່​ເປັນອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍຂອງ​ໄຟ​ປ່າ ​ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ໃນ​ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ສ​ກັອດ ມໍ​ຣີ​ສັນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້ນີ້ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ຈະ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ແຜນ​ການ​ຮັບ​ມືກັບ​ວິ​ກິດ​ການຮ່ວມ​ກັນ​ທຸກ​ຝ່າຍ​ທີ່ຮອບ​ຄອບ.

ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ມໍ​ຣີ​ສັນ ມີ​ຂື້ນ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ລົບຫຼາຍ​ລຳ ​ແລະເຮືອ​ບິນ​ຂອງກອງ​ທັບ​ ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ຕົກ​ຄ້າງ​ຢູ່ໃນເຂດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ ຂອງເມືອງ​ກິບ​ສ​ແລນ ລັດ​ວິກ​ທໍ​ເຣຍ​.

ທ່ານ​ມໍ​ຣີ​ສັນ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການໄປ​ນັ້ນ ​ກໍ​ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ອຍ​ໃນການ​ຂາດ​ແຄນ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄຟ ແລະຟື້ນ​ຟູ​ການ​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ສື່​ສານ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຕັດ​ຂາດໄປ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພື້ນ​ທີ່​ໄຟ​ປ່າ ​ໄດ້​ເຜົາ​ຜານນັ້ນ.

ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີມໍ​ຣີ​ສັນ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຢ່າງ​ແທ້​ຈິງ​ທັງ​ໝົດ ໃນ​ການ​ຝຶກ​ຊ້ອມ​ມານັ້ນ ​ກໍເພື່ອ​ຮັບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ວ່າ ສິ່ງທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ສາ​ມາດ​ຟື້ນ​ໂຕ ​ຄືນ​ໂດຍ​ໄວ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ເທົ່າ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້. ໃນ​ບາງ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສາ​ມາດ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນຫຼາຍ​ລຳເຂົ້າ​ໄປເພື່ອ​ຟື້ນ​ຟູ​ການ​ສະ​ໜອງ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄຟ ຊຶ່ງ​ອັນ​ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ຊ່ອຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ໄດ້​ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້.”

ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ພະ​ລັງ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ຮ້ານ​ຊັບ​ພະ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ຫຼາຍ​ແຫ່ງ ກໍ​ຍັງ​ເປີດ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ດ້ວຍ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ທີ່ມີຈຳ​ກັດແລະ​ປ້ຳ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນຫຼາຍ ແຫ່ງ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ສົບ​ກັບ​ການ​ຂາດ​ແຄນ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄຟ ໃນ​ສອງ​ສາມ​ວັນ​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້.

ສ່ວນ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພື້ນ​ທີ່ຍາວ​ຢຽດ 250 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ ​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໄປ​ຮອດ​ແຄມ​ຝັ່ງທະ​ເລຂອງ​ລັດນິວ​ເຊົ້າເວ​ລ​ສ໌​ຕອນ​ໃຕ້ ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ອອກ​ໄປ​ຈາກ​ພື້ນ​ທີ່ ພາຍ​ໃນເວ​ລາ 24 ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ສະ​ພາບ​ອາ​ກາດ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ດີ​ຈະ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ.

ນັກ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່ບໍ່​ປະ​ສົງ​ອອກ​ຊື່ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕັ້ງ​ຕູບ​ພັກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ ບ​ຣູ​ລີ. ແຕ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ພຽງ​ຄຶດ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຄວນ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄຟ​ອີກ ຈັກ ໜ້ອຍ​ນຶ່ງ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດ​ໄດ້. ແລ້ວ​ມ້ຽນ​ມັດ​ແຫ່ງນີ້ ແ​ລ້ວ​ຈະ​ອອກ​ໄປ ​ບາງ​ທີ​ໃນມື້ອື່ນ ມື້ນີ້ ມື້ນີ້ ມື້​ອື່ນສະ ເຈົ້າ​ກະ​ຮູ້.”

ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 18 ຄົນ ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດແລ້ວ ສ່ວນ​ເຮືອນ 1,200 ຫຼັງ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ທຳ​ລາຍ ແລະ​ພື້ນ​ທີ່ຫຼາຍ​ລ້ານ​ເຮັກ​ຕາ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ເຜົາ​ຜານ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ ຍ້ອນ​ໄຟ​ປ່າທີ່​ເລີ້ມ​ລຸກໄໝ້​ ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ເດືອນ​ກັນ​ຍາ ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ.

Evacuations from the paths ofthose devastating bushfires are underway in Australia, where Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday said the government is carrying out a well cordinated response to the crisis.



Morrison's comments came as military ships and aircraft started evacuating trapped residents in Victoria's East Gippsland.



Morrison also said efforts are being made to help with fuel shortages and restore communications which have dropped out in the wildfire-ravaged areas.



(English) Scott Morrison, Australia Prime Minister))



" Every absolute effort is in train to ensure that those things can be stood up as soon as possible. In some cases, we have been able to get tankers in to restore fuel supplies that is now greatly assisted.



Thousands of customers have also lost power while supermarkets have been operating on limited supply and petrol stations have been experiencing a shortage of fuel in recent days.



Tourists in a 250 kilometer (155 miles) stretch from the region to the New South Wales South Coast are urged to leave within a 24-hour period before unfavorable weather conditions return.



(English) no name given, tourist))



"We're camping at Broulee. But we just thought we'd better get a bit of fuel, while we can. Clean the place up and get going maybe tomorrow, today, today, tomorrow. You know."



At least 18 people have died, 1,200 homes have been destroyed and millions ofhectares of land scorched nationwide from the wildfires since September.