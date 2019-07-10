ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສັນລະສູດສົບຄົນນຶ່ງຢູ່ລັດ New South Wales ກຳລັງສອບສວນເລື້ອງການຕາຍຂອງຊາວໜຸ່ມ 6 ຄົນທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບຢາເສບຕິດຢູ່ໃນງານສະແດງດົນຕີໃນອອສເຕຣເລຍ. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສັນລະສູດສົບຄົນດັ່ງກ່າວກຳລັງຊອກຫາວິທີປ້ອງກັນໂສກນາດຕະກຳແບບນີ້ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນອີກໃນອະນາຄົດ. ໃນຈຳນວນການສັນລະສູດຕ່າງໆ ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ດໍາເນີນໄປຍ້ອນມີການຂໍຮ້ອງຈາກຄອບຄົວທີ່ສູນເສຍລູກເຕົ້າ ຍາດມິດໄປ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ທຳການກວດເບິ່ງເມັດຢາ. Phil Mercer ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້ມາຈາກນະຄອນຊິດນີ, ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ການສັນລະສູດສົບຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຊິດນີ ມີຂຶ້ນພາຍຫລັງທີ່ມີການຕາຍຢູ່ໃນງານສະແດງດົນຕີຫລາຍໆຄັ້ງ ຢູ່ໃນລັດ New South Wales ທີ່ມີພົນລະເມືອງຫລາຍທີ່ສຸດນັ້ນ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສັນລະສູດສົບທ່ານນີ້ ໄດ້ຍິນວ່າ ຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບເຄາະຮ້າຍຄົນນຶ່ງໃນຈຳນວນນັ້ນ ຄືນາງອາເລັກສ໌ ຣອສ-ຄິງ (Alex Ross-King), ອາຍຸ 19 ປີ ໄດ້ກິນຢາ MDMA ທີ່ຮູ້ກັນດີວ່າເປັນຢາເອັກສ໌ຕາຊີ ຫລືຢາອີ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດມີຄວາມມ່ວນຊື່ນນັ້ນ ໃນປະລິມານສູງຜິດປົກກະຕິ, ກ່ອນຈະໄປເຖິງງານດັ່ງກ່າວ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຊິດນີ ເພາະວ່າ ລາວຢ້ານວ່າຈະຖືກຕຳຫລວດຈັບໄດ້ວ່າລາວມີຢານັ້ນຢູ່ໃນຄອບຄອງ. ຍິງໜຸ່ມຄົນນັ້ນມີ ອຸນນະພູມສູງ 41 ອົງສາແຊລຊັຽດສ໌ ແລະມີການເຕັ້ນຂອງຊີບພະຈອນໃນຈັງຫວະໄວ ແລະຜິດປົກກະຕິ. ລາວເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນໂຣກຫົວໃຈຫລົ້ມແຫລວໃນເວລາຕໍ່ມາ.
ໃນເດືອນທັນວາຜ່ານມາ, ທ້າວ ຈັດຊົວ ແທມ (Joshua Tam) ກໍໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດພາຍຫລັງທີ່ໄດ້ກິນຢາທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ ຢູ່ໃນງານສະແດງດົນຕີ ລອສ ພາຣາດາຍສ໌ (Lost Paradise) ຢູ່ທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງນະຄອນຊິດນີ.
ແມ່ຂອງລາວ, ນາງ ຈູລີ ແທມ (Julie Tam) ເຊື່ອວ່າ ຖ້າຫາກມີການກວດ ຢາຢູ່ໃນສະຖານທີ່ນັ້ນ, ລາວກໍອາດຈະຍັງມີຊີວິດຢູ່.
ນາງ ແທມເວົ້າວ່າ: "ມັນເປັນເລື້ອງຂອງການເຂົ້າໄປສະກັດກັ້ນແຊກແຊງທີ່ມີຢູ່ໃນຈຸດທີ່ມີການກວດຢານັ້ນຫລາຍກວ່າ. ມັນເປັນການເຂົ້າໄປສະກັດກັ້ນແຊກແຊງ ໂດຍທີ່ມີຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານທາງການແພດທີ່ສາມາດລົມກັບລູກຊາຍຂອງພວກເຮົາຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ. ມັນເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ມີການໂອ້ລົມໃນນາທີສຸດທ້າຍອີ່ຫລີ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາໃນນາມທີ່ເປັນພໍ່ ເປັນແມ່ ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນເພື່ອໂອ້ລົມກັບລາວ."
ອຳນາດປົກຄອງລັດ New South Wales ໄດ້ກ່າວເນັ້ນ ຊ້ຳ ແລ້ວຊ້ຳເລົ່າວ່າ ການກວດຢາທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍມີແຕ່ຈະຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຊ້ຢາເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກທ່ານໝໍທັງຫລາຍເຊື່ອວ່າ ການກວດເບິ່ງທາດປະກອບຢູ່ໃນຕົວຢາ ຊຶ່ງລວມທັງທາດເຈືອປົນຕ່າງໆ ແບບງ່າຍໆ ຈະຊ່ວຍຊີວິດໄວ້ໄດ້. ການກວດເມັດຢາແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຈາກວິທະຍາໄລການແພດຂອງຣາດຊະອານາຈັກ ອອສເຕຣເລຊຽນ ແລະສະມາຄົມການແພດອອສເຕຣເລຍ.
ການສອບສວນຄະດີຂອງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສັນລະສູດສົບ ກຳລັງເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ການໃຊ້ຢາ MDMA ຫລືຢາອີ. ເມື່ອມັນຖືກດູດຊຶມເຂົ້າໄປໃນສາຍເລືອດຂອງຜູ້ໃຊ້ແລ້ວ ມັນກໍຈະປ່ອຍທາດເຄມີ ທີ່ສາມາດນຳເອົາຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈ ແລະຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກ ມ່ວນຊື່ນມາໃຫ້ຄົນທີ່ກິນຢານັ້ນ ແຕ່ວ່າ ມັນກໍສາມາດທີ່ຈະພາໃຫ້ເກີດສະພາບຂາດນ້ຳ ແລະເກີດຄວາມຮ້ອນຢ່າງກະທັນຫັນດ່ວນ. ສຳລັບພວກທີ່ກິນຢານີ້ໃນປະລິມານຫລາຍ ຫລື ຊຸດຢາທີ່ມີຄວາມແຮງເປັນພິເສດ ສາມາດທີ່ຈະເກີດຄວາມຫວາດລະແວງ, ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ຫລືແມ່ນເຖິງຂັ້ນເສຍຊີວິດ ກໍເປັນໄດ້.
ລັດຖະບານຄຳນວນວ່າ ຊາວອອສເຕຣເລຍທີ່ມີອາຍຸ 14 ປີຂຶ້ນໄປ ຫລາຍ ກວ່າ 40 ເປີເຊັນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ໃຊ້ຢາທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 1 ຄັ້ງໃນຊົ່ວຊີວິດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້
A coroner in New South Wales is investigating the drug-related deaths of six youths at music festivals in Australia. The coroner is looking at ways to prevent future tragedies. Among them is a request by the bereaved families for the government to allow pill testing.
The inquest in Sydney follows a series of deaths at music festivals in Australia's most populous state, New South Wales.
The coroner heard that one victim - 19-year old Alex Ross-King - took an unusually high amount of the drug MDMA, which is commonly known as ecstasy, before arriving at an event in Sydney because she was afraid of being caught with the drugs by the police. The young woman developed a body temperature of 41 degrees Celsius and had a rapid and irregular pulse. She died later following a heart attack.
In December, 22-year old Joshua Tam died after taking illicit drugs at the Lost Paradise music festival, north of Sydney.
His mother, Julie Tam, believes that had pill testing been allowed at the venue, he could still be alive.
"It is more about the intervention that happens at the point of pill testing. It is about an intervention with health professionals who may have been able to speak with our son at that point. It is really about having a last-minute conversation that we as parents were not there to have."
The New South Wales government has repeatedly stressed that testing illicit drugs at festivals would only encourage their use, while many doctors believe a simple check of their ingredients, including contaminants, would save lives. Pill testing is supported by the Royal Australasian College of Physicians and the Australian Medical Association.
The coroner's inquest is focusing on the use of MDMA. When it is absorbed into a user's bloodstream, it releases various chemicals that can bring on confidence and euphoria, but it can also cause dehydration and heat stroke. Those taking a large or particularly potent batch can suffer paranoia, aggression or even death.
The government has estimated that more than 40 percent of Australians aged over 14-years have used an illicit drug at least once in their lifetime.
