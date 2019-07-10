ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສັນ​ລະ​ສູດ​ສົບ​ຄົນນຶ່ງຢູ່ລັດ New South Wales ກຳ​ລັງສອບ​ສວນເລື້ອງ​ການ​ຕາຍ​ຂອງ​ຊາວ​ໜຸ່ມ 6 ຄົນ​ທີ່​ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ​ກັບຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດຢູ່​ໃນ​ງານ​ສະ​ແດງ​ດົນ​ຕີໃນ​ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ. ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສັນ​ລະ​ສູດ​ສົບຄົນດັ່ງກ່າວກຳ​ລັງ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທີປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ໂສກ​ນາດ​ຕະ​ກຳ​ແບບນີ້ ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນອີກ​ໃນ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ. ໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ການ​ສັນ​ລະ​ສູດ​ຕ່າງໆ ນັ້ນ ໄດ້​ດໍາ​ເນີນ​ໄປ​ຍ້ອນ​ມີ​ການ​ຂໍ​ຮ້ອງ​ຈາກ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ທີ່​ສູນ​ເສຍລູກ​ເຕົ້າ ຍາດ​ມິດໄປ ເພື່ອໃຫ້​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ທຳ​ການກວດເບິ່ງ​ເມັດ​ຢາ. Phil Mercer ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ມາ​ຈາກນະ​ຄອນຊິດ​ນີ, ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີທ່ານ​ໃນອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ການ​ສັນລະ​ສູດ​ສົບຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຊິດ​ນີ ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ພາຍ​ຫລັງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ຕາຍ​ຢູ່​ໃນງານສະ​ແດງ​ດົນ​ຕີ​ຫລາຍໆ​ຄັ້ງ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລັດ New South Wales ທີ່​ມີ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເມືອງ​ຫລາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດນັ້ນ.



ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສັນ​ລະ​ສູດ​ສົບທ່ານນີ້ ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ວ່າ ​ຜູ້​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນນັ້ນ ຄືນາງອາ​ເລັກ​ສ໌ ຣອ​ສ-ຄິງ (Alex Ross-King), ອາ​ຍຸ 19 ປີ ໄດ້ກິນ​ຢາ MDMA ທີ່​ຮູ້​ກັນດີ​ວ່າເປັນຢາ​ເອັກສ໌ຕາຊີ ຫລື​ຢາ​ອີ ທີ່ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດມີ​ຄວາມ​ມ່ວ​ນ​ຊື່ນນັ້ນ ໃນ​ປະ​ລິ​ມານ​ສູງ​ຜິດ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ, ກ່ອນ​ຈະ​ໄປ​ເຖິງ​ງານ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຊິດ​ນີ ເພາະ​ວ່າ ລາວ​ຢ້ານ​ວ່າຈະ​ຖືກ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ຈັບ​ໄດ້​ວ່າ​ລາວ​ມີ​ຢານັ້ນຢູ່ໃນຄອບຄອງ. ຍິງ​ໜຸ່ມ​ຄົນ​ນັ້ນມີ​ ອຸນ​ນະ​ພູມສູງ​ 41 ອົງ​ສາ​ແຊ​ລ​ຊັຽ​ດສ໌ ແລະ​ມີ​ການ​ເຕັ້ນ​ຂອງ​ຊີບພະຈອນໃນ​ຈັງ​ຫວະ​ໄວ ແລະ​ຜິດ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ. ລາວ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດຍ້ອນ​ໂຣກ​ຫົວ​ໃຈ​ຫລົ້ມ​ແຫລວ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຕໍ່​ມາ.

ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ທັນ​ວາຜ່ານ​ມາ, ທ້າວ ຈັດ​ຊົວ ແທມ (Joshua Tam) ກໍ​ໄດ້ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດພາຍ​ຫລັງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກິນ​ຢາ​ທີ່​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ ຢູ່ໃນງານ​ສະ​ແດງ​ດົນ​ຕີ ລອ​ສ ພາ​ຣາ​ດາຍ​ສ໌ (Lost Paradise) ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຊິດ​ນີ.

ແມ່​ຂອງ​ລາວ, ນາງ ຈູ​ລີ ແທມ (Julie Tam) ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ມີ​ການກວດ ​ຢາຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່ນັ້ນ, ລາວ​ກໍອາດ​ຈະ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢູ່.

ນາງ ແທມເວົ້າ​ວ່າ: "ມັນ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ຂອງການ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ສະ​ກັດ​ກັ້ນ​ແຊກ​ແຊງທີ່ມີ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຈຸດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການກວດຢານັ້ນຫລາຍກວ່າ. ມັນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ສະ​ກັດ​ກັ້ນ​ແຊກ​ແຊງ ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ທາງ​ການ​ແພດ​ທີ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ລົມ​ກັບລູກ​ຊາຍຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາຢູ່​ທີ່ນັ້ນ. ມັນ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ໃນ​ນາ​ທີ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ອີ່​ຫລີ ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໃນ​ນາມ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ພໍ່ ເປັນ​ແມ່ ທີ່ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ທີ່ນັ້ນເພື່ອໂອ້​ລົມ​ກັບ​ລາວ."



ອຳນາດປົກຄອງ​ລັດ New South Wales ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເນັ້ນ​ ຊ້ຳ ແລ້ວ​ຊ້ຳເລົ່າວ່າ ການກວດ​ຢາ​ທີ່​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍມີ​ແຕ່​ຈະ​ຊຸກ​ຍູ້​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຊ້​ຢາ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ, ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ທ່ານ​ໝໍ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ການກວດ​ເບິ່ງ​ທາດ​ປະ​ກອບ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຕົວ​ຢາ ຊຶ່ງ​ລວມ​ທັງທາດ​ເຈືອ​ປົນຕ່າງໆ​ ແບບ​ງ່າຍ​ໆ ຈະ​ຊ່ວຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໄວ້​ໄດ້. ການກວດ​ເມັດ​ຢາແມ່​ນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ຈາກວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລການ​ແພດ​ຂອງຣາດ​ຊະ​ອາ​ນາ​ຈັກ ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລ​ຊຽນ ແລະ​ສະ​ມາ​ຄົມ​ການ​ແພດອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ.



ການສອບ​ສວນຄະ​ດີ​ຂ​ອງ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສັນ​ລະ​ສູດ​ສົບ ກຳ​ລັງ​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ໃສ່​ການ​ໃຊ້​ຢາ MDMA ຫລືຢາ​ອີ. ເມື່ອ​ມັນຖືກ​ດູດ​ຊຶມເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ສາຍເລືອດຂອງ​ຜູ້​ໃຊ້ແລ້ວ ມັນກໍ​ຈະປ່ອຍ​ທາດ​ເຄ​ມີ​ ທີ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ໃຈ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ ມ່ວນ​ຊື່ນມາ​ໃຫ້​ຄົນທີ່​ກິນ​ຢານັ້ນ ແຕ່​ວ່າ ມັນ​ກໍ​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ສະ​ພາບ​ຂາດ​ນ້ຳ ແລະເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ຮ້ອນຢ່າງ​ກະ​ທັນ​ຫັນດ່ວນ. ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ກິນ​ຢານີ້​ໃນ​ປະ​ລິ​ມານ​ຫລາຍ ຫລື ຊຸດ​ຢາ​ທີ່ມີ​ຄວາມ​ແຮງ​ເປັນ​ພິ​ເສດ ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ຫວາດ​ລະ​ແວງ, ຄວາມຮຸນ​ແຮງ ຫລື​ແມ່ນ​ເຖິງ​ຂັ້ນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ​ກໍ​ເປັນ​ໄດ້.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຄຳນວນ​ວ່າ ຊາວອ​ອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ​ທີ່​ມີ​ອາ​ຍຸ 14 ປີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໄປ ຫລາຍ ກວ່າ 40 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ຢາ​ທີ່​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 1 ຄັ້ງ​ໃນ​ຊົ່ວຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດຢູ່​ຂ້າງ​ລຸ່ມນີ້

A coroner in New South Wales is investigating the drug-related deaths of six youths at music festivals in Australia. The coroner is looking at ways to prevent future tragedies. Among them is a request by the bereaved families for the government to allow pill testing.



The inquest in Sydney follows a series of deaths at music festivals in Australia's most populous state, New South Wales.



The coroner heard that one victim - 19-year old Alex Ross-King - took an unusually high amount of the drug MDMA, which is commonly known as ecstasy, before arriving at an event in Sydney because she was afraid of being caught with the drugs by the police. The young woman developed a body temperature of 41 degrees Celsius and had a rapid and irregular pulse. She died later following a heart attack.



In December, 22-year old Joshua Tam died after taking illicit drugs at the Lost Paradise music festival, north of Sydney.



His mother, Julie Tam, believes that had pill testing been allowed at the venue, he could still be alive.



"It is more about the intervention that happens at the point of pill testing. It is about an intervention with health professionals who may have been able to speak with our son at that point. It is really about having a last-minute conversation that we as parents were not there to have."





The New South Wales government has repeatedly stressed that testing illicit drugs at festivals would only encourage their use, while many doctors believe a simple check of their ingredients, including contaminants, would save lives. Pill testing is supported by the Royal Australasian College of Physicians and the Australian Medical Association.



The coroner's inquest is focusing on the use of MDMA. When it is absorbed into a user's bloodstream, it releases various chemicals that can bring on confidence and euphoria, but it can also cause dehydration and heat stroke. Those taking a large or particularly potent batch can suffer paranoia, aggression or even death.



The government has estimated that more than 40 percent of Australians aged over 14-years have used an illicit drug at least once in their lifetime.

