ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ພິຈາລະນາ ສ້າງກອງກຳລັງບັນເທົາທຸກດ້ານໄພພິບັດ ທ່າມກາງສະພາບອາກາດທີ່ຮຸນແຮງຂຶ້ນ

ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ກຳລັງພິຈາລະນາ ການສ້າງຕັ້ງກອງກຳລັງບັນເທົາທຸກດ້ານໄພພິບັດ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍກອງກຳລັງທະຫານຮັບມືກັບໄພພິບັດທາງທຳມະຊາດ ທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນເປັນປະຈຳ. ແຜນການດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຮັບການສະເໜີ ໃນວັນອັງຄານ ໂດຍນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີອອສເຕຣເລຍ ທ່ານ ແອນໂທນີ ອາລບານີສ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຊຸມຊົນຕ່າງໆ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດ ຖືກອົບພະຍົບ ເນື່ອງຈາກນໍ້າຖ້ວມ. ຟີລ ເມີເຊີ ມີລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຈາກ ນະຄອນຊິດນີ,​ ເຊິ່ງອາດນະສັກ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ.

ປະຊາຊົນໃນເຂດພື້ນທີ່ຮາບຕໍ່າຂອງລັດວິກຕໍເຣຍ ຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍ ທີ່ຢູ່ທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງນະຄອນ ເມລເບີນ ໄດ້ຮັບແຈ້ງວ່າ ມັນຊ້າເກີນໄປແລ້ວທີ່ຈະເດີນທາງອອກໄປ ເນື່ອງຈາກ​ມີນໍ້າຖ້ວມເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ພາຍຫຼັງຝົນຕົກ ທຳລາຍສະຖິຕິ.

ຊາວບ້ານຄົນອື່ນໆ ໄດ້ຮັບຄຳແນະນຳໃຫ້ຍ້າຍໄປຢູ່ບ່ອນສູງ ພາຍຫຼັງທີ່ແມ່ນ້ຳຕ່າງໆ ​ລົ້ນຕາຝັ່ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຖ້ວມ. ພ້ອມນັ້ນ, ຍັງໄດ້ມີການອອກຄຳເຕືອນກ່ຽວກັບໄພດິນເຈື່ອນ. ໃນເມືອງ ເຢ (YEA), ເຊິ່ງຢູ່ຫ່າງຈາກນະຄອນເມລເບີນ ໄປທາງຕາເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອ 115 ກິ ໂລແມັດ, ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສຸກເສີນກ່າວວ່າ ໄພນໍ້າຖ້ວມຄັ້ງນີ້ແມ່ນ "ອາດຈະເປັນເຫດການ ນຶ່ງ ໃນຮອບ 200 ປີ." ບ້ານເຮືອນ​ບາງ​ຫຼັງ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຈາກ​ໄພ​ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມ​ໃນ​ປີ 2022 ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມ​ອີກຄັ້ງ.

ວິກຕໍເຣຍ ເປັນລັດຫຼ້າສຸດທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບ ຈາກສະພາບອາກາດໃນລະດູຮ້ອນທີ່ຮຸນແຮງ.

ສະພາບອາກາດທີ່ປຽກຊຸ່ມຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ໄດ້ພັດເຂົ້າລັດຄີນສແລນ ລັດທາງພາກເໜືອ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ເຕືອນວ່າ ຈະມີຝົນຕົກໜັກ ແລະ ນໍ້າຖ້ວມກະທັນຫັນ.

ປາກົດການ​ໄພ​ທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດທີ່ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອອສເຕເລຍ ​ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມກັງວົນ ​ໃນ​ບັນດາ​ນັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ, ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ດ້ານ​ສິ່ງ​ແວດ​ລ້ອມ ​ແລະ ນັກວິທະຍາສາດ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຜົນ​ກະທົບ​ຈາກ​ພາວະ​ໂລກ​ຮ້ອນ.

ໃນວັນອັງຄານ, ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ແອນໂທນີ ອາລບານີສ ກ່າວຕໍ່ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ອອກ​ອາ​ກາດຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍ ວ່າ ລັດຖະບານ ກຳລັງພິຈາລະນາສ້າງກອງກຳລັງບັນເທົາທຸກ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍກອງທັບ ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບໄພພິບັດທາງທຳມະຊາດ.

“ເປັນທີ່ໜ້າເສົ້າໃຈທີ່ໃນປະເທດທີ່ສວຍສົດງົດງາມແຫ່ງນີ້, ໄພພິບັດທາງທໍາມະຊາດ ແມ່ນກຳລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍໆ ແລະຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ. ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຮັບແຈ້ງວ່າ ນັ້ນເປັນຜົນກະທົບຂອງການປ່ຽນແປງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ ແລະຫນ້າເສຍດາຍທີ່ພວກເຮົາ ກຳລັງເຫັນມັນເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນທາງປະຕິບັດ."

ໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຖະ​ຫຼົ່ມ​ ໂດຍ​ຝົນ​ຕົກ​ໜັກ ຈາກອະດີດພາຍຸໄຊໂຄລນເຂດຮ້ອນ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພາກສ່ວນອື່ນໆຂອງປະເທດ ກຳລັງຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບໄຟໄໝ້ປ່າ.

ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຝົນຈະຢຸດຕົກແລ້ວ ຢູ່ໃນລັດວິກຕໍເຣຍ, ແຕ່ຄາດວ່າລະດັບນໍ້າໃນແມ່ນ້ໍາຕ່າງໆ ຈະສູງຂຶ້ນ ເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍວັນ.

ໃກ້ກັບເມືອງ ບຣິສເບນ (Brisbane), ພາຍຸຝົນຟ້າຄະນອງຮຸນແຮງໃນວັນອັງຄານ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດນໍ້າຖ້ວມກະທັນຫັນ.

ໄພນໍ້າຖ້ວມເກີດຂຶ້ນຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ຕ້ອງອົດທົນກັບເຫດການໄຟໄໝ້ປ່າ ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ສຸດໃນຊ່ວງ "ລະດູຮ້ອນດຳ" ຂອງປີ 2019 - 20, ຕິດຕາມມາດ້ວຍໄພນໍ້າຖ້ວມຄັ້ງຮ້າຍແຮງຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ ຢູ່ຝັ່ງຕາເວັນອອກຂອງປະເທດໃນປີ 2022.

ລັດຖະບານອອສເຕຣເລຍ ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ກົດໝາຍ​ເພື່ອ​ຫຼຸດ​ການ​ປ່ອຍ​ອາຍ​ພິດ​ຄາ​ບອນ​ລົງ 43% ຈາກ​ລະດັບ​ປີ 2005 ​ພາຍໃນ​ປີ 2030 ແລະ ເພື່ອໃຫ້​ບັນລຸ​ເປົ້າໝາຍການປ່ອຍອາຍແກັສພິດເປັນສູນ​ພາຍໃນ​ປີ 2050.

ອ່ານລາຍງານເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້:

Australia is considering setting up a disaster relief force to help the military cope with regular natural disasters. The plan was suggested Tuesday by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as communities in the country's southeast were evacuated due to flooding. From Sydney, Phil Mercer reports.

Residents in low lying parts of the Australian state of Victoria north of Melbourne have been told it's too late to leave as floodwaters rose following record breaking rainfall.

Other residents have been advised to move to higher ground after rivers burst their banks. Landslide warnings have also been issued. In Yea, 115kms northeast of Melbourne, emergency services officials have said the flooding was "probably a one in 200-year event.” Some homes affected by flooding in 2022 have been inundated again.

Victoria is the latest state to be battered by the wild summer weather.

More wet weather has hit the northern state of Queensland as authorities there warn of intense rainfall and possible flash flooding.

The increasing incidence of natural disasters in Australia has raised concerns among politicians, environmental activists and scientists about the impacts of global warming.

Tuesday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. that the government was considering creating a relief force to help the military respond to natural disasters.

“Tragically in this beautiful country of ours, natural disasters are becoming more frequent and more intense. We were told that that would be an impact of climate change and unfortunately we are seeing that play out in practice.”

In recent weeks, northeastern Australia was hit by record-breaking rainfall from an ex-tropical cyclone, while other parts of the country have been battling bushfires.

While the rain has stopped in Victoria, rivers are expected to rise for several days.

Near Brisbane, severe thunderstorms Tuesday caused flash flooding.

The floods come after Australia endured some of its worst bushfires over the "Black Summer" of 2019-‘20, followed by series of devastating floods on the country’s east coast in 2022.

Australia’s government has legislated a target to cut carbon emissions by 43% from 2005 levels by 2030 and to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.