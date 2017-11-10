​ຊາຍອົບພະຍົບ ​ເກືອບຮອດ 600 ຄົນ ໃນປາປົວ ນິວກີເນຍ ຖືກບອກ ໃຫ້ຍົກຍ້າຍ ຈາກສູນໂດຍໄວ

ພ​ວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ​ອອສ​ເຕຣ​ເລຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍຜູ້​ຊາຍ 20 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ສູ​ນ

ກັກ​ຂັງ​ອົບ​ພະຍົບທີ່ມີແຕ່ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ທັງໝົດ​ຢູ່​ເກາະ Manus ​ໃນ Papua New Guinea

ນັ້ນໄປ ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ມື້​ນີ້.

ພວກ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ເກືອບຮອດ 600 ຄົນ ຍັງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສູນຢູ່. ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ເວລາ​ຈົນ​ຮອດ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້

​ອື່ນ​ນີ້ ທີ່ສະໝັກໃຈ​ໜີ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ສູນ ຫລືຖ້າບໍ່ດັ່ງນັ້ນກໍຈະ​ຖືກ​ບັງຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້າ​ຍອອກ.

ພວກ​ຊາວຢູ່ໃນສູນນັ້ນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄຳ​ຂາດດັ່ງກ່າວຢູ່ໃນໃບ​ປະກາດທີ່​ຕິດ​ໄວ້​ຕາມ​ສະຖານ​

ດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນເກາະແຫ່ງນັ້ນ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້. ພວກ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍແມ່ນຖືກ​ກັກ​ຂັງຢູ່ໃນ

​ສູນອົບພະຍົມດັ່ງກ່າວ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ອາທິດ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ​ເມື່ອນໍ້າ​ແລະ​ສະບຽງ​ອາຫານ​

​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຕັດ ​ແລະ​ສະຖານ​ທີ່ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປິດ​ລົງ. ພວກ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ພາກັນ​ຍົກຍ້າຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ

​ຢ້ານ​ຖືກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໂດຍ​ພວກ​ຊາວບ້ານຢູ່​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າຖືກເອົາໄປໄວ້​ສະຖານ

​ທີ່​ພັກ​ພາ​ອາ​ໃສ​ແຫ່ງ​ອື່ນໆ ທີ່ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ປະຊາ​ຄົມ.



ທ່ານ Shen Narayanasamy ຫົວໜ້າຮ່ວມຂອງອົງການສິດທິ​ມະນຸດ Getup ທີ່​

ເປັນ​ກຸ່ມ​ຂອງນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ອອສ​ເຕຣເລຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ "ພວກ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້​ພາກັນ​ບໍ່

​ສະ​ບາຍ, ຫິວ​ນໍ້າ ​ແລະ​ຫິວ​ອາຫານ​. ສະພາບ​ການ​ເປັນ​ທີ່ໜ້າ​ຕົກ​ໃຈ ​ແລະກໍ​ເປັນ​ທີ່

​ຊັດ​ແຈ້ງຢູ່ແລ້ວ ວ່າ ເຮົາຈະ​ບໍ່​ເລືອກຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ ຖ້າ​ຫາກເຮົາ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ​ຢູ່​ແຫ່ງ​ອື່ນ​ອາດ

​ປອດ​ໄພ​ກວ່າ.”

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ຕໍາຫລວດ ​ແລະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກວດ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ໄດ້​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ມ້າງ​ສູນ​ໃນ​

ວັນ​ສຸກ​ມື້​ນີ້ ຮວມທັງ​ຂວ້າມອ່າ​ງນໍ້າ ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ອົບ​ພະຍົບ​ໄດ້​ຕັ້ງ​ໄວ້​ເພື່ອເກັບ​ນໍ້າ​ຝົນ​ໄວ້​

ດື່ມນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ Ian Rintoul ​ໂຄສົກ​ຫ້ອງການ​ແນວໂຮມປະຕິບັດ​ງານດ້ານ​ອົບ​ພະຍົບ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່

ໃນອັອສເຕຣເລຍກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ທຸກໆ​ຄົນ​ທີ່ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດຮ້ອນ​ຮູ້ດີ​ວ່ານໍ້າ​ມີ​ຄຸນຄ່າ​ຫລາຍຊໍ່າໃດ

​ແລະ​ການ​ຫິວ​ນໍ້າ​ສາມາດພາໃຫ້​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຕໍ່ສຸຂະພາບ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງໄດ້ວ່ອງ​ໄວຫລາຍ

ປານໃດ. ​ການບໍ່​ໃຫ້ໄດ້ກິນ​ນໍ້າ ​ແລະ​ການທີ່ມີ​ຊ່ວ​ຍເຫລືອ​ທາງການ​ແພດທີ່ບາງ​ຄັ້ງ

ກໍ​ຫລ້າ​ຊ້າເປັນ​ຫລາຍ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງນັ້ນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຊີວິດຂອງ​ພວກ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບຕົກຢູ່​ໃນ

​ສະພາບສ່ຽງໄພຫລາຍ.



Australian officials say at least 20 men left its all-male refugee detention camp Friday on Manus Island in Papua New Guinea.



Close to 600 men remain in the camp. They have until Saturday to voluntarily leave the compound -- or be removed by force.



The residents received the ultimatum in a notice placed at the Manus Island facility Thursday. The men have been barricaded inside the center since last week when electricity, water and food supplies were cut off and the facility was closed. The hold outs say they are afraid of being attacked by hostile local residents if they are taken to alternative shelters in nearby communities.



"These men are sick, thirsty and hungry," said Shen Narayanasamy, the human rights co-director of GetUp, an Australian activist group. "The conditions are appalling and it's obvious you wouldn't choose to stay here if you thought you could be safer elsewhere. "



Police and immigration officials continued the dismantling of the camp Friday, including turning over the water bins the refugees had set up to collect rain water for drinking.



"Everyone in the tropics knows how precious water is and how quickly dehydration can become a serious medical issue," said Ian Rintoul, spokesperson for the Australia-based Refugee Action Coalition. "Denied water and with medical help sometimes delayed for hours, refugees lives are being put at risk."



Australia scheduled the Manus camp for closure after Papua New Guinea's Supreme Court ruled last year that the camp was an unconstitutional violation of the detainees' personal liberty. Lawyers for the men appealed to the high court for a temporary injunction to keep the camp open, but it was rejected by the chief justice.



The United Nations has described the situation in the camp as an "unfolding humanitarian emergency."



(( REST OPT ))



Under a strict immigration policy, Australia blocks asylum-seekers from the Middle East, Africa and Asia from reaching its shores by boat, sending them to Manus Island and another center on the Pacific island nation of Nauru. The policy has come under fire from the U.N. and human rights groups over the indefinite detention of the refugees, who have reportedly suffered abuse and emotional stress.



The detainees have been given the option of remaining in Papua New Guinea, returning to their homeland or being resettled in a third country. Many of them are barred from accepting citizenship in Australia, even if they would be granted refugee status.