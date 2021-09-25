ຕຸ້ມຫູໄຂ່ມຸກ ທີ່ເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ກັບບລູທູດ ສາມາດໃຊ້ເປັນທັງເທັກໂນໂລຈີຟັງສຽງ ແລະເຄື່ອງເອ້ອັນສວຍງາມໄດ້

ສຳລັບແມ່ຍິງທີ່ສະຫລາດມີຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈດີບາງຄົນ, ການທີ່ມີເທັກໂນໂລຈີລຸ້ນຫລ້າສຸດ ບາງຄັ້ງກໍໝາຍເຖິງການຍອມສະຫລະຄວາມນິຍົມທີ່ໄປຕາມຍຸກສະໄໝ ຫລື style. ແຕ່ວ່າ ດຽວນີ້ບໍລິສັດເລີ້ມຕົ້ນໃໝ່ແຫ່ງນຶ່ງໄດ້ລວມເອົາເທັກໂນໂລຈີທີ່ທັນສະໄໝເຂົ້າໃສ່ນໍາເຄື່ອງເອ້ ເຄື່ອງປະດັບ. Tina Trinh ມີລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນໍາມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ອຸປະກອນຟັງສຽງໃສ່ຢູ່ຫູທີ່ໄຮ້ສາຍ ເປັນອຸປະກອນເທັກໂນໂລຈີທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມນິຍົມກັນຫລາຍ, ແຕ່ບາງຄົນເວົ້າວ່າ ຮູບຊົງທີ່ດຶງດູດໃຈຂອງມັນແມ່ນຖືກຈຳກັດໄວ້ຢູ່ໃນຝູງຊົນໃດນຶ່ງເທົ່ານັ້ນ ...

ທ່ານນາງລໍຣັງສ໌ ໂກແບກ (Laurence Gaubert), ຫົວໜ້າຜູ້ບໍລິຫານ ຫລື CEO ຂອງບໍລິສັດຜະລິດຕະພັນໂນວາ (Nova) ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ເປັນຫຍັງໃນນາມທີ່ເປັນແມ່ຍິງຄົນນຶ່ງ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ເລືອກລະຫວ່າງ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ແລະເຄື່ອງເອ້ ເຄື່ອງປະດັບ? ປັດຈຸບັນ, ອຸປະກອນຟັງສຽງແມ່ນເຮັດໂດຍຜູ້ຊາຍ ແລະກໍເພື່ອຜູ້ຊາຍແທ້ໆ.”

ທ່ານນາງ ລໍເຣັນສ໌ ໂກແບກ (Laurence Gaubert), ຫົວໜ້າຜູ້ບໍລິຫານຫລື CEO ຂອງຜະລິດຕະພັນໂນວາ (Nova), ຊຶ່ງເປັນບໍລິສັດເລີ້ມຕົ້ນທີ່ຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນຢູ່ເຢຍຣະມັນ ທີ່ພະນັນວ່າ ແມ່ຍິງບາງຄົນຢາກມີເກີນກວ່າອຸປະກອນຟັງສຽງໃສ່ຢູ່ຫູ ຫລື ເຄື່ອງຟັງຫູຟັງລຸ້ນສີບົວນັ້ນອີກ.

ບໍລິສັດນີ້ກ່າວວ່າຕົນໄດ້ສ້າງຕຸ້ມຫູໄຂ່ມຸກອັນທຳອິດຂອງໂລກ ຄືຕູ້ມຫູ Nova H1.

ຕຸ້ມຫູໄຂ່ມຸກແທ້ທີ່ເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ກັບບລູທູດ (Bluetooth) ດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ຟັງເພງ ແລະຮັບໂທລະສັບໄດ້ໂດຍບໍ່ຕ້ອງໃຊ້ມື.

ທ່ານນາງໂກແບກ, CEO ຂອງຜະລິດຕະພັນ Nova ກ່າວອີກວ່າ:

“ມັນສວມໃສ່ໄດ້ຢ່າງສະດວກສະບາຍ. ເຈົ້າສາມາດໃສ່ມັນໝົດມື້ກໍໄດ້.”

ໂດຍປົກກະຕິແລ້ວອຸປະກອນເສີມທາງເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ແມ່ນເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ຄິດຂຶ້ນມານໍາຫຼັງ ທີ່ໃຫ້ຄຸນຄ່າແກ່ການໃຊ້ງານຫຼາຍກວ່າຮູບແບບຂອງສິ່ງຂອງ.

ແຕ່ວ່າບັນດາບໍລິສັດເລີ້ມຕົ້ນໃໝ່ເຊັ່ນ Nova ກຳລັງຕອບສະໜອງຄວາມປາຖະໜາຂອງແມ່ຍິງຈໍານວນນຶ່ງທີ່ຢາກມີທາງເລືອກທີ່ໄປຕາມແຟຊັ່ນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານວລາດ ເປີເຣຍນູ (Vlad Perianu) ເປັນຫົວໜ້າເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ຢູ່ທີ່ບໍລິສັດຜະລິດຕະພັນ Nova.

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:

"ບາງຄົນ, ເມື່ອເຂົາເຈົ້າໃສ່ທົດລອງເບິ່ງຄັ້ງທໍາອິດນັ້ນ ເຂົາເຈົ້າເລີ້ມຫົວແລະຫລຽວໄປຫລຽວມາອ້ອມຂ້າງ ອ້ອມແອວເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ແລະພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍຫລຽວເບິ່ງໂທລະສັບສະຫຼາດ ຫລື smartphone ເພື່ອໃຫ້ແນ່ໃຈວ່າສຽງບໍ່ໄດ້ມີສຽງມາຈາກ smartphone."

ເທັກໂນໂລຈີສຽງທີ່ປັບທິດທາງສົ່ງ ຫລືຮັບສຽງທີ່ແຜ່ຂະຫຍາຍຂອງຕຸ້ມຫູຈະສ້າງການເປັ່ງສຽງກະຈາຍອອກມາ ທີ່ມີແຕ່ຜູ້ສວມໃສ່ມັນເທົ່ານັ້ນທີ່ໄດ້ຍິນມັນ.

ທ່ານເປີເຣຍນູ (Perianu) ອະທິບາຍວ່າ:

“ສຽງແມ່ນຜະລິດໂດຍລຳໂພງພິເສດຢູ່ຂ້າງໃນໄຂ່ມຸກ. ມັນອອກມາຈາກຮູນີ້ ຢູ່ຂ້າງໃນ ຂອງໄຂ່ມຸກ, ແລະມັນຖືກເປັ່ງອອກມາ ແລ້ວກໍກົງໄປຕໍາໃສ່ໃບຫູ ແລະຈາກນັ້ນມັນກໍຈະສະທ້ອນຢູ່ໃນຮູຫູຂອງທ່ານ.”

ເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າຕຸ້ມຫູບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນຮູຫູ, ມັນອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ຍັງສາມາດໄດ້ຍິນສຽງຢູ່ໃນສະພາບແວດລ້ອມອ້ອມຂ້າງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຢູ່ - ຊຶ່ງເປັນຄຸນລັກສະນະທີ່ ທ່ານນາງໂກແບກ (Gaubert) ເວົ້າວ່າ ມີຄວາມໝາຍຄວາມສໍາຄັນສະເພາະແກ່ພວກແມ່ຍິງ.

ທ່ານນາງໂກແບກ (Gaubert) ເວົ້າວ່າ:

“ເຈົ້າອາດຈະກັບບ້ານຊ້າໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ, ຫຼືກັບຈາກຕອນຄໍ່າມື້ໃດກໍຢ່າ ເຈົ້າຍັງຢາກໄດ້ຍິນສຽງເພງຂອງເຈົ້າຢູ່, ແຕ່ແນວໃດກໍ່ຕາມ ເຈົ້າກໍຍັງຕ້ອງການຮູ້ວ່າມີຫຍັງເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ອ້ອມຕົວຂອງເຈົ້າ.”

ທ່ານນາງໂກແບກ (Gaubert) ເວົ້າອີກວ່າ ຕຸ້ມຫູທີ່ຟັງສຽງໄດ້ ແມ່ນກຳລັງນຳເອົາເຂົ້າໄປຫາຂະແໜງຜະລິດເຄື່ອງເອ້ທີ່ເປັນເທັກໂນໂລຈີໃໝ່ ພາຍໃນຕະຫຼາດຂາຍເຄື່ອງທີ່ສວມໃສ່ໄດ້. ພວກມັນຫວັງວ່າ ແມ່ຍິງທຸກຄົນຈະມີຄວາມສົນໃຈ.

ອ່ານລາຍງານນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້:

For some discerning women, having the latest technology sometimes means compromising on style. But now one startup is merging state-of-the-art tech with jewelry. Tina Trinh reports.

Wireless earbuds are a popular tech accessory, but some say their appeal is limited to a certain crowd …

Laurence Gaubert, Nova Products CEO:

“Why, as a woman, do I need to choose between tech and jewelry?

Currently, audio devices are really done by and for men.

Laurence Gaubert is the CEO of Nova Products, a Germany-based startup that’s betting some women want more than just the pink version of earbuds or headphones.

The company says it’s made the world’s first pearl audio earrings, the Nova H1.

The Bluetooth-connected real pearl earrings let users listen to music and take calls hands-free.

Laurence Gaubert, Nova Products CEO:

“They are comfortable. You can wear them all day long.”

Tech accessories are usually an afterthought that prize function over form.

But startups like Nova are addressing some women’s desire for more fashionable options.

Vlad Perianu, Nova Products CTO:

“Some people, when they first test for the first time, they start to laugh and look around, and they look at the smartphone to be sure the sound is not coming from the smartphone.”

The earrings’ patented directional sound technology creates an audio beam that only the wearer can hear.

Vlad Perianu, Nova Products CTO:

“The sound is produced by a special speaker inside the pearl. It comes from this opening inside the pearl, and it’s projected then straight ahead to the ear and then it reflects inside your ear canal.”

Because the earrings are not inside the ear canal, they allow users to still hear the ambient sounds of their environment — a feature that Gaubert says is especially

Laurence Gaubert, Nova Products CEO:

“You are going back from home a little bit late, or from whatever evening. You still want to hear your music, but nevertheless you want to be aware of what’s going on around you.”

Gaubert says the audio earrings are ushering in a new tech jewelry sector within the wearables market. They’re hoping women will be all ears.