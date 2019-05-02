ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ ທ່ານ​ວິ​ລ​ລຽມ ບາ​ຣ ຈະ​ບໍ່ໄປໃຫ້​ການ​ຕໍ່​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ

ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ທີ່​ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຍິງ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນຕອນ​ແລງ

ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານ​ນີ້.

ທ່ານບາ​ຣໄດ້​ໃຫ້ການຫຼາຍ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ຕໍ່​ ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ໃ​ນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານ​ນີ້

ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ບໍ່​ຂັດ​ຂວາງຕໍ່ຂະບວນການຍຸຕິທຳຂອງ​ທ່ານ ແລະ​ການ​ເບິ່ງຂ້າມຂອງ​

ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ການ​ເສດ​ສິ້ນ​ລາຍ​ງານຂອງ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ພິ​ເສດ ທ່ານ​ໂຣ​ເບີດ ມັ​ລ​ເລີ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ

​ການ​ແຊກ​ແຊງ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ປີ 2016.

ແຕ່​ຫຼາຍໆ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ຕໍ່​ມາ ກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ກໍໄດ້ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ບາ​ຣ໌ ຈະ​ບໍ່​ໄປປາ​ກົດ​ໂຕ​ຕໍ່

​ໜ້າ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ເພື່ອ​ຕອບ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ຕ່າງໆ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເບິ່ງຂ້າມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​

ໃນການ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ມັ​ລ​ເລີ. ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫຼາຍ​ໆມື້​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ ​ການ​ລາຍ​ງານ ທີ່

ວາງ​ແຜນໄວ້ນັ້ນ ທ່ານ​ບາ​ຣ໌ ໄດ້ຕັ້ງຂໍ້ສົງໄສວ່າ ຜູ້ໃດຈະ​ສອບ​ຖາມ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ

​ມື້​ນີ້ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການໃຫ້ການຕໍ່​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ.

ປະ​ທານ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ ທ່ານ​ເຈີ​ຣໂຣ​ລ ແນດ​ເລີ​ຣ ຈາກ​ນິວຢອກ ໄດ້​ມີ​ແຜນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​

ໃຫ້​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ 41 ຄົນ ຫ້າ​ນາ​ທີ ​ແຕ່​ລະ​ຄົນ ແລະ​ອີກ 30 ນາ​ທີ​ແກ່

ບັນ​ດາ​ທະນາ​ຍຄວາມ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ແລະ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລິກ​ກັນ ​ຕໍ່​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ເພື່​ອ

​ສອບ​ຖາມທ່ານ​ບາ​ຣ໌.

ທ່ານ​ບາ​ຣ໌ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ສອບ​ຖາມ​ໂດຍສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດຕໍ່ການທີ່ວ່າຈະຖືກສອບ​ຖາມ​ໂດຍ​ບັນ​ດາ​ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວ​າມ.

ທ່ານແນ​ດ​ເລີ​ຣ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ບາ​ຣ໌ ບໍ່​ມີ​ທາງ​ເລືອກ.

ທ່ານ​ແນດ​ເ​ລີ​ຣ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດໃຫ້ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຈ​ະ​ແຈ້ງ.

ທ່ານບາ​ຣ໌ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້ມ​າ. ທ່ານ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້ມາໃຫ້ການ. ມັນ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ຂອງພິ​ຍານຄົນ​

ໃດ ທີ່ຈະ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມສັ່ງ​ການ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ ​ວ່າ ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ

ຊັກ​ຖາມ​ຈະເປັນໄປຢ່າງໃດ.



Attorney General William Barr will not testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, a Justice Department spokeswoman said Wednesday evening.



Barr testified for hours before a Senate committee Wednesday about his no-obstruction decision and his oversight of the end of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.



But hours later, the Justice Department said Barr would not appear before the House panel to answer questions about his handling of the release of Mueller's report. In the days before his planned testimony, Barr had balked at who would be questioning him Thursday during the House Judiciary Committee hearing.



Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler of New York had planned to give the 41 committee members five minutes each to ask Barr questions and then another 30 minutes for both Democratic and Republican lawyers for the committee to make more inquiries of Barr.



Barr agreed to be questioned by the House lawmakers, but rejected further questioning by the lawyers.



Nadler said Barr has no choice.



"We've been very clear. Barr has to come. He has to testify. It's none of the business of a witness to try to dictate to a congressional committee what are procedures for questioning him are," Nadler said Monday.



Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said in a statement Wednesday that Nadler's plan to have committee staff question Barr was "inappropriate," adding that the attorney general remained "happy to engage directory with members on their questions" about the Mueller report.



Nadler said the committee will take "whatever action we have to take" if Barr skips the hearing.



"He is terrified at having to face a skilled attorney," Nadler said Wednesday, according to the French news agency. He said Barr had also failed to provide to the committee a copy of the unredacted report.



Mueller cited 11 instances of possible obstruction of the investigation by Trump, saying that "while this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."



With Mueller not reaching a decision on the obstruction question, Barr said he concluded no criminal charges against Trump were warranted.



Democrats said they want to question Barr how he reached his no-obstruction decision.