ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ທ່ານວິລລຽມ ບາຣ ຈະບໍ່ໄປໃຫ້ການຕໍ່ຄະນະກຳມະການ
ຍຸຕິທຳສະພາຕ່ຳໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ທີ່ໂຄສົກຍິງກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຕອນແລງ
ວັນພຸດວານນີ້.
ທ່ານບາຣໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຫຼາຍຊົ່ວໂມງຕໍ່ ຄະນະກຳມະການສະພາສູງໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້
ກ່ຽວກັບການບໍ່ຂັດຂວາງຕໍ່ຂະບວນການຍຸຕິທຳຂອງທ່ານ ແລະການເບິ່ງຂ້າມຂອງ
ທ່ານໃນການເສດສິ້ນລາຍງານຂອງໄອຍະການພິເສດ ທ່ານໂຣເບີດ ມັລເລີ ກ່ຽວກັບ
ການແຊກແຊງຂອງຣັດເຊຍໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີປີ 2016.
ແຕ່ຫຼາຍໆຊົ່ວໂມງຕໍ່ມາ ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳກໍໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານບາຣ໌ ຈະບໍ່ໄປປາກົດໂຕຕໍ່
ໜ້າຄະນະກຳມະການສະພາຕ່ຳ ເພື່ອຕອບຄຳຖາມຕ່າງໆ ກ່ຽວກັບເບິ່ງຂ້າມຂອງທ່ານ
ໃນການເຜີຍແຜ່ລາຍງານຂອງທ່ານມັລເລີ. ຢູ່ໃນຫຼາຍໆມື້ກ່ອນໜ້າ ການລາຍງານ ທີ່
ວາງແຜນໄວ້ນັ້ນ ທ່ານບາຣ໌ ໄດ້ຕັ້ງຂໍ້ສົງໄສວ່າ ຜູ້ໃດຈະສອບຖາມທ່ານໃນວັນພະຫັດ
ມື້ນີ້ ລະຫວ່າງການໃຫ້ການຕໍ່ຄະນະກຳມະການຍຸຕິທຳສະພາຕ່ຳ.
ປະທານຄະນະກຳມະການ ທ່ານເຈີຣໂຣລ ແນດເລີຣ ຈາກນິວຢອກ ໄດ້ມີແຜນທີ່ຈະ
ໃຫ້ສະມາຊິກຄະນະກຳມະການ 41 ຄົນ ຫ້ານາທີ ແຕ່ລະຄົນ ແລະອີກ 30 ນາທີແກ່
ບັນດາທະນາຍຄວາມເດໂມແຄຣັດ ແລະຣີພັບບລິກກັນ ຕໍ່ຄະນະກຳມະການເພື່ອ
ສອບຖາມທ່ານບາຣ໌.
ທ່ານບາຣ໌ເຫັນພ້ອມທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ສອບຖາມໂດຍສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳ ແຕ່ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ການທີ່ວ່າຈະຖືກສອບຖາມໂດຍບັນດາທະນາຍຄວາມ.
ທ່ານແນດເລີຣ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານບາຣ໌ ບໍ່ມີທາງເລືອກ.
ທ່ານແນດເລີຣ ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງ.
ທ່ານບາຣ໌ຕ້ອງໄດ້ມາ. ທ່ານຕ້ອງໄດ້ມາໃຫ້ການ. ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນທຸລະກິດຂອງພິຍານຄົນ
ໃດ ທີ່ຈະພະຍາຍາມສັ່ງການຄະນະກຳມະການລັດຖະສະພາ ວ່າ ການດຳເນີນການ
ຊັກຖາມຈະເປັນໄປຢ່າງໃດ.
Attorney General William Barr will not testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, a Justice Department spokeswoman said Wednesday evening.
Barr testified for hours before a Senate committee Wednesday about his no-obstruction decision and his oversight of the end of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
But hours later, the Justice Department said Barr would not appear before the House panel to answer questions about his handling of the release of Mueller's report. In the days before his planned testimony, Barr had balked at who would be questioning him Thursday during the House Judiciary Committee hearing.
Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler of New York had planned to give the 41 committee members five minutes each to ask Barr questions and then another 30 minutes for both Democratic and Republican lawyers for the committee to make more inquiries of Barr.
Barr agreed to be questioned by the House lawmakers, but rejected further questioning by the lawyers.
Nadler said Barr has no choice.
"We've been very clear. Barr has to come. He has to testify. It's none of the business of a witness to try to dictate to a congressional committee what are procedures for questioning him are," Nadler said Monday.
Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said in a statement Wednesday that Nadler's plan to have committee staff question Barr was "inappropriate," adding that the attorney general remained "happy to engage directory with members on their questions" about the Mueller report.
Nadler said the committee will take "whatever action we have to take" if Barr skips the hearing.
"He is terrified at having to face a skilled attorney," Nadler said Wednesday, according to the French news agency. He said Barr had also failed to provide to the committee a copy of the unredacted report.
Mueller cited 11 instances of possible obstruction of the investigation by Trump, saying that "while this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."
With Mueller not reaching a decision on the obstruction question, Barr said he concluded no criminal charges against Trump were warranted.
Democrats said they want to question Barr how he reached his no-obstruction decision.
