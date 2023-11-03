ການໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ກອງກໍາລັງສະຫະລັດໃນ ອີຣັກ ແລະ ຊີເຣຍ ຍັງຄົງມີຢູ່ຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ

ໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ ລຸນຫຼັງການສັງຫານໝູ່ຊາວອິສຣາແອລຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ໂດຍກຸ່ມຮາມາສທີ່ໜູນຫຼັງໂດຍອີຣ່ານ, ກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ປະນາມກຸ່ມຕົວແທນອື່ນໆທີ່ໜູນຫຼັງໂດຍອີຣ່ານ ປະມານ 30 ກຸ່ມ, ການໂຈມຕີເກືອບທຸກໆມື້ໃສ່ກອງກຳລັງຂອງຕົນຢູ່ໃນ ອີຣັກ ແລະ ຊີເຣຍ. ໃນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ຕອບໂຕ້ດ້ວຍການໂຈມຕີທີ່ແນ່ນອນ ຕໍ່ສະຖານທີ່ຕ່າງໆໃນ ຊີເຣຍ ທີ່ພົວພັນກັບກອງກຳລັງພິທັກປະຕິວັດອິດສະລາມຂອງ ອີຣ່ານ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍກຸ່ມໃນເຄືອຂ່າຍ, ແຕ່ການໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ບຸກຄະລາກອນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ບໍ່ປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດ, ກໍຍັງບໍ່ຢຸດເຊົາ. ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ຄາລາ ບາບ (Carla Babb) ມີລາຍງານເພີ້ມເຕີມ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ.

ທ່ານລອຍ ອອສຕິນ, ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ຖ້າອັນນີ້ບໍ່ຢຸດເຊົາ, ແລ້ວພວກເຮົາກໍຈະຕອບໂຕ້."

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ທ່ານລອຍ ອອສຕິນ ກ່າວເຕືອນກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງທີ່ໜູນຫຼັງໂດຍອີຣ່ານ ໃນວັນອັງຄານແລ້ວນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຮູ້ສຶກກັງວົນຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງຈາກບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ການຕອບໂຕ້ທາງທະຫານຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ຕໍ່ການໂຈມຕີໃນ ອີຣັກ ແລະ ຊີເຣຍ ວ່າ ຍັງບໍ່ໜັກພໍ.

ທ່ານມາໂກ ຣູບີໂອ (Marco Rubio), ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຈາກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຖ້າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໜ້າ​ເຊື່ອ​ຖື​, ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ເປັນ​ການ​ສະກັດກັ້ນ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ, ແຕ່​ການ​ສະກັດກັ້ນທີ່​ມີຄວາມໜ້າ​ເຊື່ອ​ຖື​ ກັບ​ຊາວ​ອີຣ່ານ, ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ ກໍາລັງ​ຈະ​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ. ພວກເຂົາຈະມາໄວຂຶ້ນ. ພວກ​ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະ​ແຜ່​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍອອກໄປກາຍ ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ​ແລະ​ ອີ​ຣັກ, ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຂົາກໍຈະມີອາ​ວຸດ​ໃນແບບທີ່ມີຄວາມ​ຊັບ​ຊ້ອນ ​ແລະຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມ​ກົດ​ຫມາຍເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ. ອັນນັ້ນແມ່ນຄວາມຢ້ານກົວທີ່ສຸດຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ.”

ກອງກໍາລັງທະຫານຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນຕື່ມອີກ ໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງເຂົ້າໄປໃນພາກພື້ນ, ພ້ອມດ້ວຍລະບົບປ້ອງກັນໄພທາງອາກາດ Patriot ຫຼາຍຊຸດ ແລະລະບົບປ້ອງກັນພື້ນທີ່ລະດັບສູງ (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System) ເພື່ອຍິງທໍາລາຍໄພຄຸກຄາມໃດໆ ໃຫ້ຕົກອອກຈາກທ້ອງຟ້າ.

ກຸ່ມກໍາປັ່ນບັນທຸກເຮືອບິນໂຈມຕີ USS Eisenhower ກໍາລັງມຸ່ງ​ໜ້າ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ອ່າວເປີເຊຍ, ໃນຂະນະ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ປັ່ນບັນທຸກເຮືອບິນໂຈມຕີ USS Ford ກໍຄ່ອຍໆແລ່ນໄປທະເລເມດີເຕຣານຽນ ກ້ຳຕາເວັນອອກ.

ທະ​ຫານ​ມາຣີນ​ຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ ແມ່ນຢູ່ເທິງ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ໂຈມ​ຕີເຄິ່ງນໍ້າເຄິ່ງບົກ USS Bataan ເຊິ່ງລາດ​ຕະ​ເວນ​ໃກ້​ກັບ ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອລ.

ຜູ້ບັນຊາການສູງສຸດຂອງກອງທະຫານມາຣີນສະຫະລັດ ​ພົນເອກ​ເອຣິກ ສມິດທ໌ (Eric Smith) ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ VOA ວ່າ ກອງ​ກຳລັງ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ ​ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ ​ແລະ​ສະກັດກັ້ນ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນເຂດ​ກາຊາ.

ພົນເອກ ເອຣິກ ສມິດທ໌, ຜູ້ບັນຊາການກອງທະຫານມາຣີນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ບໍ່​ມີ​ເຈດ​ຕະ​ນາ​ໃດໆທີ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າຈະຮັບ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ​ ​ມີ​ບຸກ​ຄະ​ລາ​ກອນ​ຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພື້ນ​ທີ່ແຫຼມກາຊາ. ນັ້ນ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນຫຍັງເລີຍທີ່ເປັນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຂອງ​ເສນາທິການຮ່ວມ ​ທີ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າພ້ອມ​ທີ່ຈະເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບມັນໄດ້ ​ຫຼືວ່າ ​ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້​ສົນທະນາ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ດ້ວຍຊ້ຳ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ​ເພື່ອ​ຮັບ​ປະ​ກັນ, ຢູ່ໃນ​ພາກພື້ນ​ນັ້ນ ​ເພື່ອ​ຮັບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ວ່າ​ ພົນ​ລະ​ເມືອງຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ລິ​ກັນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ, ແລະວ່າ ​ວິ​ກິດ​ການ​ນີ້​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ຕົວອອກ ຫຼື ​ທະວີ​ຂຶ້ນ.”

ສໍາລັບພວກຜູ້ທີ່ຊອກຫາທາງທີ່ຈະຂະຫຍາຍບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງ ແລະແນເປົ້າຫມາຍໃສ່ກອງທະຫານອາເມລິກັນ ທ່ານສມິດທ໌ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄໍາເຕືອນວ່າ:.

ພົນເອກ ເອຣິກ ສມິດທ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຖ້າເຈົ້າແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ພວກເຮົາ, ຄົນຜູ້ໃດຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ຈະລ້ຽງພວກລູກເຕົ້າເຈົ້າແທນ. ແລະອັນນັ້ນ ບໍ່ແມ່ນເລື່ອງຕະຫລົກ. ນັ້ນບໍ່ແມ່ນຄວາມອົງອາດ. ນັ້ນເປັນພຽງວິທີທີ່ທະຫານມາຣີນຄິດ. ເຈົ້າບໍ່ຢາກຈະແນໃສ່ພວກເຮົາ."

In the days following the massacre of hundreds of Israelis by Iranian-backed Hamas, the U.S. military has blamed other Iranian-backed proxy groups for about 30, near-daily attacks against its forces in Iraq and Syria. Last week, the U.S. retaliated with precision strikes against facilities in Syria tied to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and affiliated groups, but the attacks against American personnel, while largely unsuccessful, have not stopped. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb has more.]]

Lloyd Austin, US Defense Secretary

“If this doesn’t stop, then we will respond.”

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin warning Iranian-backed militant groups Tuesday while fielding concerns from lawmakers that last week’s U.S. military response to the attacks in Iraq and Syria wasn’t strong enough.

Sen. Marco Rubio, Republican

“If we do not have a credible, not just a deterrence, but a credible deterrence with Iranians, these attacks are going to escalate. They're going to come faster. They're going to spread beyond Syria and Iraq, and they will involve weaponry of increasing sophistication and legality. That is my biggest fear.”

Hundreds more troops have deployed to the region, along with multiple Patriot batteries and a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system to knock threats out of the sky.

The USS Eisenhower carrier strike group is heading to the Gulf, while the USS Ford carrier strike group prowls the eastern Mediterranean.

Thousands of Marines aboard the USS Bataan amphibious assault ship patrol near Israel.

The top U.S. Marine, General Eric Smith, tells VOA those forces are there to protect and deter, not to go into Gaza.

Gen. Eric Smith, Marine Corps Commandant

“There is no intent that I am aware of to have any U.S. personnel on the ground in Gaza. That is not anything as a member of the Joint Chiefs that I am prepared to talk about or that I have even discussed. We are there to ensure, in that region to ensure that American citizens are safe, and that this crisis does not expand or escalate.”

For those who seek to broaden the conflict and target American troops, Smith gave this warning:

Gen. Eric Smith, Marine Corps Commandant

“If you target us, someone else is going to raise your children. And that's not a joke. That's not bravado. That's just how Marines think. You don't want to target us.”