ການໂຈມຕີ ຄົນອາເມຣິກັນ ເຊື້ອສາຍ ເອເຊຍ ກຳລັງເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ

ກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດຕ່າງໆໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ເວົ້າວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າເຫັນຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ຄຽດຊັງ ແລະ ເປັນການໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ຄົນອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍເອເຊຍເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ໂຣກລະບາດ ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນປີກາຍນີ້. ເຫດການຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຫຼາຍຄັ້ງເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ທີ່ລວມມີຜູ້ເຖົ້າອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍເອເຊຍ ແມ່ນໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຫຼາຍກວ່າເກົ່າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມຄິດຕໍ່ຕ້ານຄົນ ເອເຊຍ. ນັກຂ່າວີໂອເອ ຢູຢາງ ເຣັນ ແລະ ເອຊາ ຊາຣາຍ ມີລາຍງານເພີ່ມເຕີມ ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ບັນດາຜູ້ປະທ້ວງໄດ້ພາກັນອອກໄປຢູ່ຖະໜົນຫຼາຍແຫ່ງ ເພື່ອກ່າວຕໍ່ຕ້ານຄວາມຄຽດຊັງ ລຸນຫຼັງ ຈາກໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ຄົນອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍເອເຊຍ ທີ່ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍໃນເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເຊິ່ງຫຼ້າສຸດນີ້ແມ່ນຢູ່ເມືອງ ໂອກແລນ ໃນລັດ ຄາລິຟໍເນຍ.

ທ່ານ ເຈີຣີ ຣາເບີນ, ຈາກກຸ່ມຄົນອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍໄທຕໍ່ຕ້ານຄວາມຄຽດຊັງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນອາດເປັນແມ່ຂອງຂ້ອຍ ຫຼື ມັນອາດເປັນພໍ່ຂອງຂ້ອຍ ຫຼື ພໍ່ ເຖົ້າແມ່ເຖົ້າທີ່ຖືກໂຈມຕີຢູ່ບ່ອນຈອດລົດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”

ຕຳຫຼວດເມືອງ ໂອກແລນ ໄດ້ຕອບສະໜອງດ້ວຍການຍ້າຍແຫຼ່ງກຳລັງເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຂດເມືອງຈີນ ຂອງເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທ່ານ ລີຣອນ ອາມສຕຣອງ, ຫົວໜ້າກົມຕຳຫຼວດ ເມືອງ ໂອກແລນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຍ້າຍແຫຼ່ງກຳລັງໄປຊຸມຊົນເມືອງຈີນຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຕັ້ງປ້ອມບັນຊາການຂອງພວກເຮົາໃນຊຸມຊົນເມືອງຈີນ, ຍ້າຍມັນຈາກສະຖານທີ່ໆແຕກຕ່າງກັນສະນັ້ນ ເຮົາຈຶ່ງຖືກພິຈາລະນາວ່າໄດ້ໄປມີໜ້າຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວເມືອງ ຈີນ. ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍການລາດຕະເວນປະຈຳວັນໃນເຂດເມືອງຈີນຂອງ ພວກເຮົາ.”

ການໂຈມຕີທີ່ຖືກລາຍງານຕໍ່ຄົນອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍເອເຊຍ ແມ່ນໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງນັບຕັ້ງ ແຕ່ຕອນເລີ່ມຕົ້ນຂອງໂຣກລະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ.

ເຊິ່ງອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ເອີ້ນມັນວ່າ “ໄວຣັສ ຈີນ” ເພາະວ່າມັນມີຕົ້ນກຳເນີນໃນເມືອງ ຈີນ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຊິນເທຍ ຈອຍ, ຈາກສະມາຄົມຫົວກ້າວໜ້າ ຈີນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ວ່າການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນການຈຳແນກເຊື້ອຊາດຜິວພັນຕໍ່ຄົນເອເຊຍ ແລະ ການໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ຊຸມຊົນຂອງພວກເຮົາໃນປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາແມ່ນໄດ້ສ້າງຜົນກະທົບທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຫຼາຍ.”

ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 2,800 ເຫດການຈຳແນກເຊື້ອຊາດຜິວພັນ ແລະ ການແບ່ງແຍກຕໍ່ຄົນອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອ ສາຍເອເຊຍໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກລາຍງານໃນປີທີ່ແລ້ວຕໍ່ອົງການ “Stop AAPI Hate.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ເຊັນດຳລັດໃນເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ການປາບປາມການແບ່ງແຍກດ້ານເຊື້ອຊາດຜິວພັນຕໍ່ຄົນອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍ ເອເຊຍ.

ທ່ານນາງ ເຈັນ ຊາກີ, ໂຄສົກທຳນຽບຂ່າວກ່າວວ່າ “ທ່ານມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການແບ່ງແຍກ, ແລະ ການກະທຳຕໍ່ຕ້ານຊຸມຊົນຄົນອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍເອເຊຍ.”

ເຫດການຕໍ່ຕ້ານຄົນອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍເອເຊຍທີ່ຖືກລາຍງານສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ນັບ ຕັ້ງແຕ່ເດືອນມີນາເປັນຕົ້ນມາແມ່ນກໍລະນີທີ່ປະກອບມີການໃຊ້ຄຳເວົ້າຮາວີ ແລະ ລັງກຽດ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ 9 ເປີເຊັນຂອງເຫດການທີ່ລາຍງານແມ່ນການທຳຮ້າຍຮ່າງກາຍ.

Rights groups in the United States say they are seeing a rise in hate speech and attacks against Asian Americans since the coronavirus pandemic began last year. Several recent violent incidents involving older Asian Americans have increased worries over anti-Asian bigotry. Yuyang Ren and Esha Sarai have more.

Protesters have taken to the streets to speak out against hate following a sharp uptick in attacks against Asian Americans over the past month, most recently in Oakland, California.

“It could have been my mother, or it could have been my father or my grandparent that was attacked in their driveway.”

Oakland police have responded by shifting more resources into the city’s Chinatown area.

“We’ve shifted resources to our Chinatown community. We’ve put our command post in the Chinatown community - moving it from different locations so that it’s seen as a presence throughout Chinatown. We’ve increased our routine patrols in our Chinatown area.”

Reported attacks on Asian Americans have been steadily rising since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic....

…. which former President Trump called the “China virus” because of its origins in Wuhan.

“We do know the rise in anti-Asian racism and attacks against our community over the past year has had devastating impacts.”

More than 2,800 incidents of racism and discrimination against Asian Americans in the U.S. have been reported over the past year to the organization “Stop AAPI Hate.”

President Joe Biden signed an executive order last month aimed at combatting racial discrimination against Asian Americans.

“He is concerned about the discrimination against, the actions against the Asian American community.”

Most of the reported incidents against Asian Americans since last March were cases involving verbal harassment or shunning, while about 9% of incidents reported physical assaults.