ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 8 ຄົນ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕາຍ ແລະຫຼາຍກວ່າ 20 ຄົນ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ສຸກ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໂບ​ລີ​ເວຍ ເມື່ອ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫງົບ ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ສາກ​ຍິງເຂົ້າໃສ່​ພວກ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ ອະ​ດີດ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ອີ​ໂວ ໂມ​ຣາ​ເລັ​ສ.

ກຸ່ມ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດຕ່າງໆ ຂອງອະ​ດີດ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ໂມ​ຣາ​ເລັ​ສ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕາຍ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງ​ຊາ​ກາ​ບາ ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ໃກ້ໆ​ກັບ​ເມືອງ​ໂຄ​ຈາ​ບຳ​ບາ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່.

ພວກ​ທີ່​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໂດຍ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ ແລະ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍິງ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ​ເມືອງ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ.

ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ປືນ​ໃສ່ ເມື່ອ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຂ້າມ​ດ່ານກວດ​ກາ​ຂອງ​ທະ​ຫານ.

ທ່ານ​ໂມ​ຣາ​ແລັ​ສ ໄດ້​ລົງ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ ​ທີ 10 ພະ​ຈິກ ຜ່ານ​ມາ ນີ້ ​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ກົດ​ດັນ ຈາກ​ຕຳຫຼວດ ແລະ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ກັນ​ມາ ຍ້ອນ​ຄວາມຄວາມບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ທຽມ​ກັນ​ດ້ານ​ສັງ​ຄົມ.

ນອກ​ຈາກການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງຕ່າງໆ ​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຖະ​ໜົນແລ້ວ ພວກ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ທ່ານ​ໂມ​ຣາ​ແລັ​ສ ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ກີດ​ກັນ​ຫົນ​ທາງຫຼວງ​ສາຍ​ຕ່າງໆ ແລະ​ພາ​ກັນ​ຕັດ​ທໍ່​ລຳ​ລຽງ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນຫຼາຍ​ແຫ່ງ ນຳ​ດ້ວຍ.

ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ ຕໍ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ ທີ່​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຈະ​ຟື້ນ​ຟູ​ສະ​ຖຽນ​ລະ​ພາບ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່ ທ່ານ​ໂມ​ຣາ​ແລັ​ສ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ.

​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານນີ້ ວ່າ ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂບ​ລີ​ເວຍ ອາດ​ຈະ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ອອກ​ຈົນ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມບໍ່​ໄດ້.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ຕື່ມ ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ

At least eight people were killed and dozens injured late Friday in Bolivia when security forces opened fire on supporters of former president Evo Morales.



Allies of the former president were killed in Sacaba, near the city of Cochabamba, officials said.



Most of the dead and injured had been shot, the director of the town's hospital said.



Protesters said police fired when demonstrators tried to cross a military checkpoint.



Morales stepped down last Sunday (November 10) under pressure from the country's police and military, amid a wave of protests over social inequalities.



In addition to engaging in street protests, Morales supporters continue to block highways and cut oil pipelines.



Friday's violence threatens the interim government's effort to restore stability since Morales was forced out.



The U.N. warned Saturday that the violence in Bolivia could get out of control.