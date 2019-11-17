ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 8 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ ແລະຫຼາຍກວ່າ 20 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນສຸກຜ່ານມາ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດໂບລີເວຍ ເມື່ອກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມສະຫງົບ ໄດ້ເປີດສາກຍິງເຂົ້າໃສ່ພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ອີໂວ ໂມຣາເລັສ.
ກຸ່ມພັນທະມິດຕ່າງໆ ຂອງອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂມຣາເລັສ ໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງຊາກາບາ ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃກ້ໆກັບເມືອງໂຄຈາບຳບາ ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່.
ພວກທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດໂດຍສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ແລະທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບ ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກຍິງ ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງຜູ້ອຳນວຍການໂຮງໝໍເມືອງແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ.
ພວກປະທ້ວງ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຕຳຫຼວດ ໄດ້ຍິງປືນໃສ່ ເມື່ອພວກປະທ້ວງພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຂ້າມດ່ານກວດກາຂອງທະຫານ.
ທ່ານໂມຣາແລັສ ໄດ້ລົງຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ ເມື່ອວັນອາທິດ ທີ 10 ພະຈິກ ຜ່ານມາ ນີ້ ພາຍໃຕ້ການກົດດັນ ຈາກຕຳຫຼວດ ແລະທະຫານຂອງປະເທດ ທ່າມກາງການປະທ້ວງຕິດຕໍ່ກັນມາ ຍ້ອນຄວາມຄວາມບໍ່ເທົ່າທຽມກັນດ້ານສັງຄົມ.
ນອກຈາກການປະທ້ວງຕ່າງໆ ຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນແລ້ວ ພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານໂມຣາແລັສ ສືບຕໍ່ກີດກັນຫົນທາງຫຼວງສາຍຕ່າງໆ ແລະພາກັນຕັດທໍ່ລຳລຽງນ້ຳມັນຫຼາຍແຫ່ງ ນຳດ້ວຍ.
ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນວັນສຸກຜ່ານມາ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ ຕໍ່ລັດຖະບານຊົ່ວຄາວ ທີ່ພະຍາຍາມຈະຟື້ນຟູສະຖຽນລະພາບ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ ທ່ານໂມຣາແລັສ ໄດ້ຖືກບັງຄັບອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ.
ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ເຕືອນໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ ວ່າ ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຢູ່ໃນໂບລີເວຍ ອາດຈະຂະຫຍາຍອອກຈົນຄວບຄຸມບໍ່ໄດ້.
At least eight people were killed and dozens injured late Friday in Bolivia when security forces opened fire on supporters of former president Evo Morales.
Allies of the former president were killed in Sacaba, near the city of Cochabamba, officials said.
Most of the dead and injured had been shot, the director of the town's hospital said.
Protesters said police fired when demonstrators tried to cross a military checkpoint.
Morales stepped down last Sunday (November 10) under pressure from the country's police and military, amid a wave of protests over social inequalities.
In addition to engaging in street protests, Morales supporters continue to block highways and cut oil pipelines.
Friday's violence threatens the interim government's effort to restore stability since Morales was forced out.
The U.N. warned Saturday that the violence in Bolivia could get out of control.