ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງອິນເດຍ ກ່າວວ່າ 11 ຄົນ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະ 93 ຄົນ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮັກ

ສາປິ່ນປົວຢູ່ໃນໂຮງໝໍ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ກິນເຂົ້າກັບໝາກເລັ່ນ ທີ່ປາກົດວ່າ ແປດເປື້ອນດ້ວຍພະຍາດ ຢູ່ທີ່ວັດແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ໃນ ລັດຄາຣນາ-ຕາກາ ຢູ່ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງ

ອິນເດຍ.

ສາວເກົ້າຄົນ ພາຍໃນຈຳນວນ 93 ຄົນ ແມ່ນຕ້ອງໄດ້ໃຊ້ເຄື່ອງຊ່ອຍຫາຍໃຈ ອີງຕາມ

ການກ່າວຂອງ ທ່ານ ເຄ ເອັຈ໌ ປຣາຊາດ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສາທາລະນະສຸກ ຂອງເມືອງຈຳຣາດ ນາກາຣ ບ່ອນທີ່ວັດດັ່ງກ່າວຕັ້ງຢູ່ນັ້ນ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສາທາລະນະສຸກ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົວຢ່າງຂອງອາຫານດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຖືກນຳໄປ

ກວດສອບແລ້ວ.

ພວກທີ່ສັດທາສາສະໜາທັງຫຼາຍ ໄດ້ພາກັນໄປເຕົ້າໂຮມ ຢູ່ທີ່ວັດດັ່ງກ່າວ ເພື່ອພິທີ

ການຖວາຍ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

Indian officials say 11 people are dead and 93 are in the hospital after eating tomato rice that was apparently contaminated at a temple in the southern Indian state of Karnataka.



Twenty nine of the 93 people are on ventilators, said K.H. Prasad, the health officer for Chamraj Nagar district where the temple is located.



Samples of the food are being tested, health officer said.



Devotees had gathered at the temple for a consecration ceremony.