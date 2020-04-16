ຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນ ໃນເອເຊຍ ມີລາຄາສູງກັບຄືນມາ ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້

ຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນມີລາຄາສູງຂຶ້ນຢູ່ເອເຊຍ ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດານັກລົງທຶນ

ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມຫວັງອອກມາວ່າ ການແຜ່ລະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ໃກ້ຈະເຖິງຈຸດ

ສູງສຸດ.

ດັດຊະນີຮຸ້ນຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍ S&P/ASX ມີລາຄາສູງຂຶ້ນເກືອບ 3.5 ເປີເຊັນ ຢູ່ໃນ

ຕອນທ້າຍຂອງການຊື້ຂາຍ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນຢູ່ຮົງກົງ ໂຊລ ຊຽງໄຮ້ ແລະມູມ

ບາຍ ຕ່າງກໍມີລາຄາສູງຂຶ້ນເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນ.

ດັດຊະນີຮຸ້ນ Neikke ຂອງຍີປຸ່ນໄດ້ຕົກລາຄາບໍ່ຮອດນຶ່ງເປີເຊັນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ປະເທດ

ດັ່ງກ່າວ ມີຈຳນວນຜູ້ຕິດ COVID-19 ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ.

ການມີລາຄາສູງຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດເອເຊຍ ແມ່ນເປັນການສະທ້ອນໃຫ້ເຫັນໃນການປິດ

ຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນ Wall Street ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ຊຶ່ງດັດຊະນີຮຸ້ນ Dow Jones ແລະ S&P

ຕ່າງກໍມີລາຄາສູງຂຶ້ນ 3.4 ເປີເຊັນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ດັດຊະນີຮຸ້ນ Nasdaq ສູງຂຶ້ນ 2.6 ເປີ

ເຊັນໃນຕອນປິດຕະຫຼາດ.

ຕະຫຼາດນໍ້າມັນຍັງດີຂຶ້ນໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງນໍ້າມັນດິບຂອງສະຫະລັດ ມີລາຄາສູງຂື້ນ

3 ເປີເຊັນ ໃນຕອນປິດຕະຫລາດ ໂດຍມີລາຄາຫຼາຍກວ່າ 25 ໂດລາ ຕໍ່ຖັງ ໃນຂະນະ

ທີ່ນໍ້າມັນດິບເບຣັນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນມາດຕະຖານຂອງສາກົນ ຂຶ້ນເກືອບ 2 ເປີເຊັນ ຢູ່ທີ່ 33

ໂດລາ ຕໍ່ຖັງ.

ບັນດາຜູ້ລົງທຶນຫວັງວ່າ ການປະຊຸມໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ລະຫວ່າງບັນດາສະມາຊິກ ອົງ

ການ OPEC ແລະຣັດເຊຍ ທີ່ຈະນຳໄປສູ່ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ການຕັດການຜະລິດລົງ ທີ່ເຮັດ ໃຫ້

ມີນ້ຳມັນຫຼາຍເກີນໄປ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຄວາມຕ້ອງການ ຫລຸດລົງ ເນື່ອງ ຈາກການແຜ່ລະ

ບາດຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ.

Market shares were on the upswing in Asia Thursday as investors once again expressed hope that the coronavirus pandemic is nearing its peak.

Australia’s S&P/ASX index gained nearly 3.5% at the end of its trading session, with Hong Kong, Seoul, Shanghai and Mumbai also posting positive gains.

Japan’s Nikkei index lost a fraction of one percent as the country faces an increasing number of confirmed COVID-19 infections.

The rising numbers in Asia mirrored Wednesday’s closing numbers on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones and the S&P all gaining 3.4%, while the Nasdaq finished 2.6% higher.

Oil markets also improved Thursday, with U.S. crude oil gaining 3% to finish more than $25 per barrel, while Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose nearly 2%, to settle at over $33 per barrel.



Investors are hopeful that Thursday’s meeting between OPEC members and Russia will lead to a deal to curb production, which has created a glut of supplies as demand has plunged due to the pandemic.