ອາຊະຍາກຳຍ້ອນຄວາມກຽດຊັງແລະເຫດການຕ່າງໆໄດ້ເພີ້ມສູງຂຶ້ນອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ ທີ່ແນໃສ່ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍເອເຊຍ ໂດຍມີຫຼາກຫຼາຍກໍລະນີ ນັບແຕ່ການຂົ່ມຂູ່ທາງວາຈາ ຈົນໄປເຖິງການທຳຮ້າຍຮ່າງກາຍ ຈຶ່ງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຄົມດັ່ງ ກ່າວ ຫາວິທີທາງ​ຢຸດ​ຢັ້ງມັນ.

ລວມຢູ່ໃນຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍຄົນນຶ່ງ ກໍຄືນາງມິແຊລ ໂກ ອາຍຸ 40 ປີ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຍູ້ລົງລາງລົດໄຟໃຕ້ດິນ ໃນນະຄອນນິວຢອກ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 15 ມັງກອນ ຊຶ່ງການໂຈມຕີຮ້າຍແຮງນີ້ ບໍ່ມີເຫດຜົນໃດໆເລີຍ. ນາງເປັນຜູ້ຈັດການອາວຸໂສຢູ່ທີ່ບໍລິສັດໃຫ້ ການປຶກສາດ້ານການເງິນ ແລະນາງໂກ ເປັນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍຈີນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ອາສາສະໝັກ ຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອພວກຄົນບໍ່ມີທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ທຳຮ້າຍນາງ ເປັນຊາຍອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາອາຟຣິກາ ທີ່ບໍ່ມີເຮືອນຢູ່ ແລະລາວມີປະຫວັດເປັນຄົນປ່ວຍທາງຈິດ. ການໂຈມຕີທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງນີ້ ໄດ້ດຶງດູດຄວາມສົນໃຈຈາກຕ່າງປະເທດ.

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ການທຳຮ້າຍຫຼາຍໆກໍລະນີ ກໍໄດ້ຖືກບັນທຶກໄວ້ ໃນວີດີໂອ ແລະເຫດການອື່ນໆກໍບໍ່ຄ່ອຍໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມສົນໃຈເລີຍ. ອົບພະຍົບຈີນຄົນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຊື່ວ່າ ມິແຊລ ຜູ້ທີ່ຂໍບໍ່ໃຫ້ໃຊ້ຊື່ເຕັມ ກໍຍັງຕົກເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງການໂຈມຕີ ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ເກາະຜິດໃດໆເລີຍ ຢູ່ໃນຄຸ້ມຂອງພວກຄົນຊັ້ນສູງໃນເມືອງລອງບີດຈ໌ (Long Beach) ລັດຄາລີຟໍເນຍ. ເຫດການດັ່ງກ່າວ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກບັນທຶກໄວ້ ແລະກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ມີ​ການລາຍງານອອກຂ່າວ ແຕ່ມັນກໍໄດ້ປະໄວ້ເປັນຄວາມຊົງຈຳທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດລືມໄດ້ ​ສຳ​ລັບນາງມິແຊລ.

ໃນວັນທີ 2 ເມສາ 2021 “ຕອນເຊົ້າທີ່ສວຍສົດງົດງາມ” ນາງມິແຊລ ຈື່ໄດ້ວ່າ ເພິ່ນໄດ້ໄປຍ່າງໃນແຕ່ລະວັນ. ເພິ່ນມີຮູບຮ່າງນ້ອຍ ອາ​ຍຸ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ 50 ກວ່າປີ ຊຶ່​ງ​ໃນມື້ນັ້ນ ເພິ່ນໄດ້ຍ່າງຜ່ານຕະຫຼາດຂອງຊາວກະສິກອນໃນວັນອາທິດ ພວກຮ້ານອາຫານທີ່ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍລູກຄ້າ ແລະມີເຮືອໃບຫຼາຍລຳແລ່ນໄປມາຢູ່ໃນທ່າ ເຮືອ. ນາງບໍ່ຈື່ເລີຍວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນເວລາຕໍ່ມາ ແຕ່ຄົນຜູ້ນຶ່ງທີ່ຢູ່ໃນບໍລິເວນນັ້ນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອລາວ ຈື່ໄດ້ຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງ.

ທ້າວແມັກສ໌ ວີລສັນ ນັກສຶກສາແລະເປັນນັກກິລາ ຢູ່ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັດທີ່ແຊນດີເອໂກ ກໍໄດ້ໄປຍ່າງ ຢູ່ໃກ້ແຄມຝັ່ງກັບພໍ່ຂອງລາວ.

ທ້າວວີລສັນ ອາຍຸ 20 ປີ ຈື່ໄດ້ວ່າ “ແມ່ຍິງຄົນເອເຊຍຮູບຮ່າງນ້ອຍ ເຮັດພາ ລະກິດສ່ວນຕົວຂອງລາວ ຍ່າງຜ່ານຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງ. ໃນທັນທີທັນໃດນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາເຫັນລາວຫັນກັບຄືນມາ ແລະລາວກໍເລີ້ມຕ່ອຍຕີຫຼັງຫົວຂອງແມ່ຍິງເອເຊຍຄົນນີ້ແລະຕີຫົວລາວຊ້ຳແລ້ວຊ້ຳອີກ.” ທ້າວວີລສັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ລາວແລະພໍ່ຂອງລາວ “ບໍ່ເຊື່ອໃນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ເຫັນເລີຍ.”

Another surge in hate crimes and incidents aimed at Asian Americans, ranging from verbal harassment to violent assaults, has that community searching for ways to stop it.

Among the victims, Michelle Go, 40, was pushed onto the tracks of the New York subway January 15 in an unprovoked deadly attack. A senior manager at a financial consultancy, Go was a Chinese American who had volunteered to help the homeless.

Authorities said her assailant, an African American homeless man, had a history of psychiatric illness. The lethal attack drew international attention.

While many assaults have been captured on video, others go unnoticed. A Chinese immigrant named Michelle, who asked that her full name not be used, was also the target of an unprovoked attack in an upscale neighborhood in Long Beach, California. The event was not recorded and received no news coverage, but it left an indelible mark on Michelle.

On May 2, 2021, "a beautiful morning," Michelle recalls, she went for her daily walk. A small woman in her early 50s, she passed a Sunday farmers market, busy restaurants and yachts moored in the harbor. She doesn't remember what happened next, but a bystander who helped her has a clear recollection.

Max Wilson, a student and athlete at San Diego State University, was walking near the water with his father.

"A small Asian woman was just minding her business, walking past a man," Wilson, 20, recalls. "All of a sudden, we saw him turn around, and he starts punching the back of this poor Asian woman's head and repeatedly bashing it." Wilson says he and his father "couldn't believe their eyes."