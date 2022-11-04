ຜູ້ມີສິດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຊາວເອເຊຍອາເມຣິກັນ ທີ່ມີຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງກັນ ໃນດ້ານການເມືອງ, ມີຄວາມກັງວົນກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມກຽດຊັງເຊື້ອຊາດ

ອີງຕາມການສໍາຫຼວດສໍາມະໂນຄົວສະຫະລັດແລ້ວ, ຈໍານວນປະຊາກອນຊາວເອເຊຍອາເມຣິກັນ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເປັນ 39 ເປີເຊັນ ລະຫວ່າງປີ 2010 ຫາ 2020, ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກາຍມາເປັນກຸ່ມການເມືອງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ ຢູ່ໃນຫຼາຍໆເຂດ. “ຊາວເອເຊຍອາເມຣິກັນ” ລວມທັງປະຊາຊົນຈາກຫຼາຍສິບປະເທດ ອີງຕາມປະສົບການຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ. ເອລິຊາເບດທ໌ ລີ (Elizabeth Lee) ນັກຂ່າວຂອງ VOA ໄດ້ສໍາຫຼວດເບິ່ງມຸມມອງທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງທາງການເມືອງ ຂອງກຸ່ມຜູ້ມີສິດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ, ແລະນຶ່ງບັນຫາທີ່ເຊື່ອມໂຍງພວກເຂົາເຂົ້າ ໃນເດືອນພະຈິກນີ້, ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ມັນເປັນລະດູການຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງ. ຜູ້ສະໝັກລົງເລືອກຕັ້ງ ແລະບັນດາອາ ສາສະໝັກ ແມ່ນພາກັນໃຊ້ເວລາຢູ່ທີ່ສະຖານທີ່ເລືອກຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນຫຼາຍຂົງເຂດທົ່ວນະຄອນ​ຮຸສຕັນແລະເຂດ​ຊານ​ເມືອງ, ເຊິ່ງຫວັງວ່າ ຈະສາມາດເຂົ້າເຖິງຜູ້ມີສິດເລືອກຕັ້ງໄດ້. ທ້າວຫານ ເຊິນ (Hans Chen) ຄົນອາເມຣິກັນ ເຊື້ອສາຍຈີນ ດໍາລົງຊີວິດຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດມາໄດ້ 20 ປີແລ້ວ. ລາວກ່າວວ່າ ຖ້າຊາວເອເຊຍອາເມຣິກັນຄົນນຶ່ງລົງສະໝັກເລືອກຕັ້ງເອົາຕໍາແໜ່ງ, ລາວຈະຕ້ອງສະໜັບສະ ໜຸນຄົນຜູ້ນັ້ນຢ່າງແນ່ນອນ.

ທ້າວຫານ ເຊິນ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາຈີນກາງວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາເປັນຄົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍຢູ່ແລ້ວ, ເຈົ້າບໍ່ຕ້ອງໄປໃສ່ໃຈວ່າ ພວກເຂົາສັງກັດຢູ່ພັກການເມືອງໃດ.”

ທ້າວ​ຫານ ເຊິນ ເປັນບຸກຄົນທີ່​ບໍ່​ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ ແລະເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງທີ່ມີທ່າອ່ຽງ ​ໃນ​ໝູ່ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍຈີນ, ອີງຕາມການສໍາຫຼວດແຫ່ງຊາດ.

ຄຣິສຕີນ ເຊິນ (Christine Chen), ຜູ້ມີສິດເລືອກຕັ້ງຊາວເອເຊຍ ແລະຊາວເກາະປາຊີຟິກ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເປັນເຊື້ອຊາດທີ່ມີຊຸມຊົນໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ໂດຍລະບຸໄດ້ວ່າ ເປັນຊຸມຊົນທີ່ບໍ່ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ໃດ ໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ 42 ເປີເຊັນ.”

ການສໍາຫຼວດຜູ້ເລືອກຕັ້ງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍເອເຊຍໃນປີ 2022 ພົບວ່າ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍເອເຊຍສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ແມ່ນເລືອກພັກເດໂມແຄ​ຣັດ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ ພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນ.

ມິເກລ ດາໂກເນສ (Miguel Dacones), ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍຟີລິບປິນ ທີ່ປ່ອນບັດລົງຄະແນນເອົາພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ, ມອງເຫັນຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງ ​ໃນ​ລະ

ຫວ່າງ​ລຸ້ນ​ຄົນພາຍໃນຄອບຄົວເຊັ່ນວ່າ ບັນຫາການແທ້ງລູກ, ເຊິ່ງລາວໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຖືກຕ້ອງ, ຂ້ອຍອາດຈະເວົ້າວ່າ ຄົນລຸ້ນກ່ອນແມ່ນ​ມີ​ທ່າ​ທາງວ່າ ​ມັກ​ຈະຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ

ການ​ເຮັດ​ແທ້ງ​ລູກ. ແຕ່ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ມານໍາຫຼັງຄົນລຸ້ນກ່ອນ ຢູ່ໃນອາເມຣິການີ້ ມີມຸມມອງກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງ ນີ້ທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງອອກໄປ.”

ບໍ່ຄືກັນກັບຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍເອເຊຍສ່ວນຫຼາຍ, ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອ ສາຍຫວຽດນາມຫຼາຍຄົນຮ້ອງພວກເຂົາເອງວ່າ ເປັນຄົນຂອງພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ. ແບັດຈ໌ ວີລລຽມສ໌ (Bach Williams), ເປັນຜູ້ ສະໜັບສະໜຸນພັກຣີພັບບຣີກັນ.

ແບັດຈ໌ ວີລລຽມ, ປະຊາຊົນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍຫວຽດນາມກ່າວວ່າ:

“ສິ່ງນຶ່ງທີ່ຂ້ອຍກັງວົນກ່ຽວກັບການປ່ຽນປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ເປັນສັງຄົມນິຍົມ. ພວກເຮົາໜີອອກຈາກຫວຽດນາມ ແລະມາຢູ່ສະຫະລັດ ລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ປະເທດນັ້ນກາຍມາເປັນສັງຄົມນິິຍົມ.”

ເຖິງແມ່ນຊາວເອເຊຍອາເມຣິກັນ ຈະມີການພົວພັນກ່ຽວກັບການເມືອງທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ, ແຕ່ກໍມີປະເດັນອັນນຶ່ງທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ຊາວເອເຊຍຫຼາຍເຊື້ອຊາດລວມກັນເປັນອັນນຶ່ງອັນດຽວ ໂດຍບໍ່ຄໍານຶງເຖິງພັກໃດພັກນຶ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າສະໜັບສະໜຸນຢູ່.

ຄຣິສຕີນ ເຊິນ (Christine Chen), ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເອເຊຍ ແລະຊາວເກາະປາຊີຟິກ ຜູ້ມີສິດເລືອກຕັ້ງກ່າວວ່າ:

“ທີ່​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ ມັນກ່ຽວ​ກັບການຢຸດເຊົາບໍ່​ໃຫ້ກຽດຊັງຄົນເອເຊຍ.”

ທ່ານຈີນ ວູ (Gene Wu), ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ເຊື້ອ​ສາຍ​ຈີນ ພ້ອມ​ທັງ​ເປັນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາຂອງລັດ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຮຸສຕັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຖ້າພວກເຈົ້າຫາກໃຫຍ່ຢູ່ໃນອາເມຣິກາ, ພວກເຈົ້າກໍຮູ້ຄືກັນກັບຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ, ບາງຄົນມັກຮ້ອງພວກເຈົ້າວ່າ ຊິງ, ແມ່ນບໍ? ບາງຄົນກໍເວົ້າເປັນສຽງ ຊິງ ຊອງ ດິງ ດອງ ໃສ່ພວກເຈົ້າ, ແລະຜູ້ຄົນກໍມັກເຮັດຕາເສື້ອງໃສ່ເຈົ້າ. ນັ້ນເປັນພຽງບາດກ້າວນຶ່ງຈາກຜູ້ຄົນທີ່ຖົ່ມນໍາລາຍໃສ່ເຈົ້າ, ຈາກຜູ້ຄົນທີ່ເອົາກໍາປັ້ນຊັດເຈົ້າ.”

ຈິງ ຈິງ ເຄລເມັນ (Jing Jing Clemence), ເປັນຊາວຈີນອາເມຣິກັນ ແລະເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນ. ລາວກ່າວວ່າ ລາວຮູ້ສຶກວ່າມີຄວາມປອດໄພທີ່ໄດ້ອາໄສຢູ່ເມືອງ ຊູກາແລນ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຊານເມືອງຂອງນະຄອນຮຸສຕັນ, ​ເຊິ່ງ​ເປັນເຂດທີ່ມີກຸ່ມ​ຄົນເຊື້ອສາຍຊາວເອເຊຍໃຫຍ່ເປັນອັນດັບສອງ. ແຕ່ລາວກ່າວວ່າ ລາວຈະບໍ່ຮູ້ສຶກປອດໄພຢູ່ໃນລັດນິວຢອກ ຫຼືລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນລັດທີ່ມີການບັນທຶກ ກ່ຽວກັບເຫດການຕໍ່ຕ້ານຊາວເອເຊຍເປັນຈໍານວນຫຼາຍ ຈາກເດືອນມີນາ ປີ 2020 ມາຈົນເຖິງຊ່ວງເວລາດຽວກັນໃນປີນີ້.

ຈິງ ຈິງ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ແມ່ຂອງຂ້ອຍ, ແມ່ນແລ້ວ ເພິ່ນມີອາຍຸ 80 ປີ. ແມ່ນແລ້ວ ຂ້ອຍມີຄວາມກັງ ວົນ ຖ້າລາວອອກໄປຂ້າງນອກ ໂດຍທີ່ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ໃດໄປນໍາ.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຊາວເອເຊຍຫຼາຍຄົນ ມອງວ່າ ຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກໃນການຕໍ່ຕ້ານຊາວເອເຊຍ ຄືບັນຫາ. ວີລລຽມ ກ່າວວ່າ ບັນຫາດັ່ງກ່າວ ກໍາລັງເຮັດໃຫ້ກາຍເປັນບັນ ຫາທາງການເມືອງ.

ແບັດຈ໌ ວີລລຽມ, ຊາວຫວຽດນາມ ອາເມຣິກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານເອເຊຍແມ່ນເປັນອີກ​ອຸ​ບາຍນຶ່ງຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ສໍ​າ​ລັບແບ່ງແຍກປະຊາຊົນ.”

​ບັນ​ຫາສຸຂະພາບ, ເສດຖະກິດ, ອາຊະຍາກໍາ ແລະການສຶກສາແມ່ນບັນຫາອັນ ດັບສູງສຸດສໍາລັບຊາວເອເຊຍອາເມຣິກັນ, ແຕ່ພັກໃດຈະຈັດການກັບບັນຫາເຫຼົ່ານີ້ໄດ້ດີທີ່ສຸດນັ້ນ ຄືດັ່ງຄວາມຄິດເຫັນທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງ​ກັນ.

According to the U.S. census, the number of Asian Americans grew by 39% between 2010 and 2020, making them an important political block in many places. “Asian Americans” include people from dozens of countries based on their experience as immigrants. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee explores the differing political views of this growing block of voters and the one issue that binds them this November.

It is election season. Candidates and volunteers are hanging out at polling locations across Houston and its suburbs, hoping to reach voters. China native Hans Chen has been in the United States for 20 years. He says if an Asian American is running for office, he’ll most likely support that person.

Hans Chen, Chinese American Voter, In Mandarin, Male

“We’re already a minority group, you should not bother with which political party they belong to.”

Chen is an independent and is part of a trend among Chinese Americans according to a national survey.

Christine Chen, Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote

“They are the largest ethnic community that identifies as independent at 42 percent.”

The 2022 Asian American Voter Survey finds most Asian American ethnicities identify more with Democrats than Republicans.

Filipino American Miguel Dacones, who has voted for Democrats, sees a generational divide in his family on issues such as abortion.

Miguel Dacones, Filipino American

“I'd say older generation are more like pro-life. Right. But I think the kids in the young like the generation after the first generation here in America, kind of have a different view on it.”

Unlike most other Asian Americans, more Vietnamese call themselves Republicans than Democrats. Bach Williams is a Republican.

Bach Williams, Vietnamese American

“The number one thing that I am worried about is for this country to turn socialist. We escaped Vietnam after they became socialist and came to the U.S.”

Even though Asian Americans differ in political affiliation, there is one issue that unifies many Asian ethnicities regardless of which party they support.

Christine Chen, Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote

“It's really about stopping Asian hate.”

Gene Wu, State Representative in Houston

“If you grew up in America. You know just like me, somebody has called you a chink, right? Somebody has…did the ching chong ding dong thing at you and people have done the slanty eyes thing with you. That is just one step away from people spitting on you, from people punching you.”

Jing Jing Clemence is Chinese American and a Republican. She says she feels relatively safe in the Houston suburb of Sugarland, in a county where Asians are the 2nd largest ethnic group. But she says she would not feel as safe in New York or California, the states with the highest number of reported anti-Asian incidents from March 2020 to the same time this year.

Jing Jing Clemence, Chinese American

“My parents, yeah, 80 years old. Yeah, I do (have) concern if she go(es) outside without anyone.”

While many Asians see anti-Asian sentiment as a problem, Williams says the issue is being politicized.

Bach Williams, Vietnamese American

“Anti-Asian is another ploy of the Democrats to divide people.”

Health care, the economy, crime and education are the top issues for Asian Americans, but which party will best address these issues is where opinions differ.