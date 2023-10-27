ຂະນະທີ່ສົງຄາມຫຼາຍແຫ່ງຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດ ກຳລັງຮ້ອນແຮງຂຶ້ນ ຄວາມກົດດັນຢູ່ພາຍໃນປະເທດ ໄດ້ທະວີຂຶ້ນສຳລັບ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ

ການປະກາດຂອງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ແອນໂທນີ ອາລບານີສ ໃນວັນພຸດຜ່ານມານີ້ ທີ່ວາ ຄວາມສຳພັນກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແມ່ນ “ດີທີ່ສຸດ” ຄົງເປັນຄວາມຍິນດີທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະທານາທິໍດີຂອງອາເມຣິກາຮູ້ສຶກໂລ່ງໃຈ ຜູ່ທີ່ກຳລັງປະເຊີນກັບວິກິດການທີ່ທັບຊ້ອນກັນຫຼາຍຢ່າງ ແລະຄວາມໂກດແຄ້ນທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນນັບມື້ຂອງຊາວມຸສລິມໃນໂລກ.

ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ ດ້ວຍການໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາ ທີ່ຈະຍຸຕິ “ສົງຄາມຕະຫຼອດໄປ” ທີ່ປະເທດຂອງທ່ານໄດ້ເຮັດນັ້ນ ບັດນີ້ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບມືກັບສົງຄາມໃນເຂດກາຊາ, ການບຸກລຸກຢູເຄຣນຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ແລະຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງທີ່ກຳລັງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍໆລະຫວ່າງຈີນ ແລະສະຫະລັດ ຍ້ອນໄຕ້ຫວັນ. ການຮັບມືຂອງທ່ານເລື້ອງສົງຄາມອິສຣາແອລກັບຮາມາສ ໄດ້ກະຕຸ້ນໃຫ້ເກີດການປະນາມໃນຫຼາຍພາກພື້ນຂອງໂລກ ແລະໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມຄຽດແຄ້ນຈາກປະຊາຄົມອາຣັບ ແລະອິສລາມ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ.

“ມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງການທໍລະຍົດໃນປະຊາຄົມຊາວອາເມຣິກັນມຸສລິມ ບ່ອນທີ່ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນມຸສລິມ ເຫັນວ່າ ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເຂົ້າຂ້າງຝ່າຍດຽວໃນບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງນີ້” ທ່ານໂຣເບີດ ແມັກຄໍ (Robert McCaw) ໄດ້ກ່າວ ຜູ້ນຳພາພະແນກກິດຈະການດ້ານລັດຖະບານ ຢູ່ທີ່ສະພາກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມສຳພັນ ລະຫວ່າງອາເມຣິກັນກັບອິສລາມ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເຄືອຂ່າຍການສະໜັບສະໜຸນອິສລາມ ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s declaration on Wednesday that his relationship with U.S. President Joe Biden was “second to none” must have been a welcome respite for the American president, who is grappling with overlapping crises and mounting anger in the Muslim world.

Biden, who campaigned on a promise to end his nation’s “forever wars,” now must deal with a war in Gaza, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising Sino-U.S. tensions over Taiwan. His handling of the Israel-Hamas war has incited condemnation in many parts of the globe and sparked furor from Arab and Muslim communities in the U.S.

“There's a feeling of betrayal in the American Muslim community where American Muslims see the president as being too one-sided in this conflict,” said Robert McCaw, who leads the Government Affairs Department at the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the largest Muslim advocacy network in the U.S.