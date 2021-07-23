ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຄວບຄຸມ ເຂດຕ່າງໆ, ເສລີພາບຂອງນັກຂ່າວ ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ພັດຫລຸດນ້ອຍລົງ

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສະຖານະການດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ຊຸດ ໂຊມລົງຢູ່ນີ້, ກໍ່ບໍ່ຕ່າງຫຍັງກັບສະຖານະການໃນດ້ານອື່ນໆພາຍໃນປະເທດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການປັບປຸງໃຫ້ດີຂຶ້ນ ໃນຮອບ 20 ກວ່າປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ນຶ່ງໃນນັ້ນກໍ່ຄື ອົງ ການຂ່າວອິດສະຫລະ. ປະເທດອັຟການິສຖານເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຈາກການເປັນປະເທດທີ່ບໍ່ມີອົງການຂ່າວອິດສະຫຼະເລີຍ ມາເປັນປະເທດທີ່ມີ 170 ສະຖານີວິທະຍຸ. ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ອົງການຂ່າວເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ກໍາລັງຕົກຢູ່ໃນອັນຕະລາຍ. ໄອຊາ ທານຊິມ (Ayesha Tanzeem) ມີລາຍງານ ຈາກສໍານັກງານຂອງ VOA ປະຈຳເຂດເອເຊຍໃຕ້ ທີ່ນະຄອນຫລວງອິສລາມາບາດ ຊຶ່ງທິບສຸດາ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະ ອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນ ອັຟການິສຖານ, ຫຼາຍໆເມືອງ ໄດ້ຕົກມາເປັນຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ. ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເພີ້ມດິນແດນທີ່ພວກເຂົາຄວບຄຸມຂຶ້ນເປັນຫລາຍກວ່າສອງເທົ່າໃນຊ່ວງສາມເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຮ້າຍແຮງຈາກການເຂົ້າຄວບຄຸມດັ່ງກ່າວ ກໍຄືອິດສະຫຼະພາບຂອງສື່ມວນຊົນ. ນັກຂ່າວເກືອບ 50 ຄົນ ທີ່ມີຄວາມຢ້ານກົວຕໍ່ຊີວິດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ຫລົບໜີໄປຍັງບ່ອນທີ່ປອດໄພແລ້ວ. ບັນດາໜັງສືພິມຫລາຍກວ່າ 20 ສະບັບໄດ້ຢຸດການດໍາເນີນງານ. ສ່ວນສື່ມວນຊົນອື່ນໆ ແມ່ນຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ອອກອາກາດ ການໂຄສະນາຊວນເຊື່ອ ຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ.

ທ່ານນາຈີບ ຊາຣີຟີ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການ ຄະນະກຳມະການຄຸ້ມຄອງຄວາມປອດໄພ ນັກຂ່າວອັຟການິສຖານ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາມີຢ່າງນ້ອຍ 5 ສະຖານີ, ໜັງສືພິມເອກະຊົນຫຼາຍໆສະບັບ ທີ່ຖືກຢຶດເອົາໂດຍກຸ່ມຕາລິບານແລະໂດຍຜ່ານທັງ 5 ສະຖານີນີ້, ກຸ່ມຕາລິບານໄດ້ອອກ ອາກາດການໂຄສະນາຊວນເຊື່ອຂອງພວກເຂົາ. ພວກເຂົາຍັງໄດ້ຢຸດການອອກອາກາດລາຍການເພງ ແລະລາຍການທີ່ຈັດໂດຍແມ່ຍິງນໍາດ້ວຍ.”

ໃນການໂທຫາ VOA ໂດຍທາງ ວັອທສ໌ແອັປ (WhatsApp)​, ໂຄສົກຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ຊູເຮລ ຊາຮີນ (Suhail Shaheen) ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາຕ່າງໆເປັນພາສາເອີດູວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາພຽງແຕ່ຢຶດເອົາສະຖານີວິທະຍຸທີ່ດໍາເນີນການໂດຍລັດຖະບານກາບູລເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ເນື່ອງຈາກລັດຖະບານ ເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງ, ແລະເຮົາກໍ່ມາແທນທີ່ລັດຖະ ບານນັ້ນ. ແຕ່ບັນດາສະຖານີວິທະຍຸທີ່ເປັນຂອງເອກະຊົນ ແມ່ນຍັງສາມາດດໍາເນີນການໄດ້ຢູ່, ແລະພວກເຮົາກໍ່ໄດ້ແຈ້ງໃຫ້ບັນດານັກຂ່າວເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ ໃຫ້ເຮັດວຽກຂອງພວກເຂົາໄດ້ຢ່າງເປັນປົກກະຕິ.”

ການປະຕິເສດ ແລະການໃຫ້ການຄ້ຳປະກັນຄືນອີກຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລິບານນັ້ນ ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າຈະບໍ່ມີການເຂົ້າຫູເລີຍ. ບັນດານັກຂ່າວທ້ອງຖິ່ນຍັງຄົງພາກັນຫລົບໜີຈາກການເຂົ້າຢຶດຄອງຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ.

ນັກຂ່າວຂອງ VOA 4 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຫລົບໜີເພື່ອຄວາມປອດໄພ ຈາກເຮືອນຂອງພວກເຂົາໃນນະຄອນຫລວງກາບູລ, ມີພຽງຮູບພາບ ແລະວີດີໂອບາງສ່ວນເທົ່ານັ້ນທີ່ພວກເຂົາມີ ກ່ຽວກັບຊີວິດ ແລະການເຮັດວຽກ ໃນອະດີດຂອງພວກເຂົາ.

ນາງລີນາ ເຊີຊາດ (Lina Shirzard) ໄດ້ຮັບການຂົ່ມຂູ່ຈາກຄົນທີ່ບໍ່ຮູ້ຈັກ, ເຊິ່ງນາງໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກໜັກຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າເປັນສອງເທົ່າ. ນາງລີນາກ່າວເປັນພາສາດາຣີວ່າ:

“ໃນເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນນີ້ ຂ້ອຍໄດ້ຮັບການຂົ່ມຂູ່ເປັນຈໍານວນຫລາຍ ເຊິ່ງລວມເຖິງການຂູ່ທີ່ຈະສັງຫານນໍາດ້ວຍ. ພວກເຂົາບອກໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍຢຸດເຊົາເຮັດວຽກ ກ່ຽວກັບສື່ ມວນຊົນ, ແຕ່ຂ້ອຍຍັງເຮັດວຽກຕໍ່ຢູ່. ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ເຄີຍຄິດວ່າ ກຸ່ມຕາລິບານຈະມາອ້ອມເຮືອນຂອງຂ້ອຍ ແລະຂ້ອຍກໍ່ຄົງບໍ່ສາມາດຈະເຮັດວຽກເປັນນັກຂ່າວໄດ້ອີກຕໍ່ໄປແລ້ວ.”

ປະເທດອັຟການິສຖານ ເປັນນຶ່ງໃນປະເທດທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍທີ່ສຸດສໍາລັບບັນດານັກຂ່າວ. ເມື່ອອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ຊ່າງພາບຂອງອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ້ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບລາງວັນຊະນະເລີດ ພູລິທເຊີ ໄພຣສ໌ (Pulitzer Prize) ທ່ານ ເດນິສ ຊິດດີຄິວ (Danish Siddiqui) ໄດ້ຖືກສັງຫານ ໃນລະຫວ່າງທີ່ເກີດການສູ້ລົບ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກຸ່ມຕາລິບານພວມບຸກຄືບໜ້າຢູ່ນີ້, ຫົວເມືອງຕ່າງໆໄດ້ກາຍເປັນຂຸມ ດໍາທີ່ຫວ່າງເປົ່າ ບໍ່ມີຂ່າວຄາວຫຍັງເລີຍ. ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ໃດກ້າທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ການຢືນຢັນກ່ຽວກັບການລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດ ຈາກຝ່າຍໃດຝ່າຍນຶ່ງ ແລະກໍບໍ່ມີໃຜທີ່ຈະກ້າອອກມາໃຫ້ການຢືນຢັນກ່ຽວກັບການປົກຄອງທີ່ດີຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລິບານໄດ້ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນ.

[[As the security situation in Afghanistan deteriorates, so does the situation for all the other gains the country made in the last 20 years. One of them is a free press. Afghanistan went from zero independent media to 170 radio stations. Now, they are in jeopardy. Ayesha Tanzeem reports from VOA’s South Asia bureau in Islamabad.]]

((Narrator))

((VIDEO: Spin Boldak))

In Afghanistan, district after district is falling to the Taliban. The militant group has more than doubled the territory it controls in the last three months.

((VIDEO: Journalist’s funeral, journalists working))

A very public casualty of this takeover — freedom of the press. Nearly 50 journalists fled to safety, fearing for their lives. More than 20 media outlets have stopped operating. Others are forced to broadcast Taliban propaganda.

(For Radio: Najib Sharifi is the director of the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee)

((Najib Sharifi, Afghan Journalists Safety Committee Director) male in English))

“We have at least five media stations, private media outlets, that have been taken over by the Taliban, and through these five stations, the Taliban broadcast their propaganda. They have also stopped broadcasting music and voices of women.”

((Narrator))

((VIDEO: Video of Suhail Shaheen))

In a WhatsApp call to VOA, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen denied the allegations.

((Suhail Shaheen, Taliban Spokesman) male in Urdu))

((VIDEO: Suhail Shaheen still))

“We only took over radio stations run by the Kabul government. Since they were government-owned, and we replaced that government. But private radio stations are allowed to operate, and we have told journalists to operate them normally.”

((Narrator))

((VIDEO: Fighting))

Taliban denials and reassurances seem to be falling on deaf ears. Local journalists continue to flee as the Taliban approach.

((VIDEO: Stills or videos of VOA reporters))

Four VOA reporters have left their homes for the safety of the capital, Kabul. Pictures and some videos are all they now have of their life and work back home.

Lina Shirzad had been receiving threats from unknown people. As a female journalist, her work was twice as hard.

((Lina Shirzad, VOA Afghan Service) female in Dari))

“I received a lot of threats recently — even death threats. They told me to stop working in media, but I continued. I never expected that the Taliban would surround my hometown and I won’t be able to work as a journalist anymore.”

((Narrator))

((VIDEO: Danish Siddiqui flak jacket, funeral, vigil etc.))

Afghanistan was already one of the most dangerous countries for journalists. Last week, Pulitzer Prize-winning Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui was killed in fighting.

((VIDEO: Taliban, fighting etc))

As the Taliban advances, entire districts have turned into news black holes. No one is verifying accusations of human rights violations from any side. And no one can verify claims of good governance by the Taliban, either.

((Ayesha Tanzeem, VOA News, Islamabad))