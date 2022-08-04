ຈາກນະຄອນຟິນິກສ໌ ລັດອາຣີໂຊນາ (Arizona) ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄປຫານະຄອນແຈກສັນ ລັດມີຊິສຊິບປີ (Mississippi) ຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ ປະຊາຊົນໄດ້ພາກັນລຽນແຖວລໍຖ້ານັ່ງ ຢູ່ໃນລົດທີ່ຈອດຍາວຢຽດ ເພື່ອຮັບເອົາການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອດ້ານອາຫານຈາກບັນດາທະນາຄານອາຫານ ແລະ ເຮືອນຄົວເຄື່ອນທີ່.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟິ້ທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນສູງຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ລາຄາຂອງທຸກສິ່ງຢ່າງສູງຂຶ້ນນັບຈາກອາຫານໄປຫານ້ຳ ມັນ ແລະ ຄ່າເຊົ່າບ່ອນຢູ່. ແລະນັ້ນໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມຍາກລຳບາກແກ່ຫລາຍໆຄົນເພື່ອຊື້ອາຫານທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການ.
ທ່ານນາງແຄລລີ ໂອຄອນເນີ (Kellie O’Connell) ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ອົງການ Nourishing Hope, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນ ເຮືອນຄົວອາຫານຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຊິຄາໂກ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາເຫັນຫລາຍໆຄອບຄົວເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ຜູ້ທີ່ກຳລັງດີ້ນຮົນຫາລາຍໄດ້ປະຄອງຊີວິດ ເພາະວ່າຄ່າຂອງເງິນໂດລາແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ດີດັ່ງທີ່ເຄີຍໄດ້ມີມາຢູ່ຕາມຕະຫລາດຕ່າງໆ. ບັດ
ນີ້ຜູ້ຄົນຕ້ອງໄດ້ທຳການຕັດສິນໃຈເລືອກທີ່ລຳບາກເຊັ່ນວ່າຈະເອົາຢາປົວພະຍາດ ຫລືຊື້ອາຫານ.”
ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຟິນິກສ໌ “ປະຊາຊົນມີລາຍໄດ້ທີ່ຈຳກັດ ໂດຍສະເພາະຢູ່ໃນຊຸມຊົນຜູ້ອາວຸໂສ, ໄປຕະຫລາດ ແລະເຫັນລາຄາສູງຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ໂດຍສະເພາະສິ່ງຂອງທີ່ຈຳເປັນເຊັ່ນວ່າ ນ້ຳນົມ, ໄຂ່ ແລະ ຊີ້ນ” ດັ່ງທ່ານ ເຈີຣີ ບຣາວ (Jerry Brown) ຫົວໜ້າຫ້ອງການຄວາມສຳພັນສື່ມວນຊົນ ແກ່ອົງການ St Mary’s Food Bank ໄດ້ກ່າວ. “ແລະເຂົາເຈົ້າອາດບໍ່ສາມາດຊື້ສິ່ງຂອງເຫລົ່ານີ້ໄດ້.
ຢູ່ໃນລັດເວີຈີເນຍ ນາງມາເຣຍ ອາກີລາ (Maria Aguilar), ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານມາຈາກປະເທດ ແອລຊານ ວາດໍ (El Salvador), ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກສອງວຽກເພື່ອໃຫ້ຢູ່ລອດ ແລະເບິ່ງແຍງລູກຂອງລາວສາມຄົນ.
ນາງໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ ວີໂອເອ ວ່າ “ການໄປຕະຫລາດເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ທ້າທາຍ ເພາະວ່າອາຫານແພງຫລາຍ. ດ້ວຍການຮູ້ ວ່າຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສາມາດຂໍອາຫານເພີ້ມ ມັນໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງຫຼາຍ” ນາງກ່າວ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ນາງໄດ້ເອົາເຂົ້າຈີ່, ໝາກໄມ້ ແລະເຄື່ອງຂອງອື່ນໆໄປຫາລົດຂອງລາວຢູ່ສູນ Food for Others ທີ່ເປັນທະ ນາຄານອາຫານ ໃນເມືອງແຟແຟກສ໌ ລັດເວີຈີເນຍ ໃກ້ກັບນະຄອນຫລວງວໍຊິງຕັນ.
ຄວາມຮຽກຮ້ອງຕ້ອງການອາຫານແມ່ນໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ.
From Phoenix, Arizona, in the southwest United States, to Jackson, Mississippi, in the southeast U.S., people are waiting in long lines in their vehicles to receive food assistance from food banks and mobile pantries.
Soaring inflation in the U.S. is raising the price of everything from food to gas to rent. And that's been making it hard for many people to buy the food they need.
"We're seeing a lot more families who are struggling to make ends meet because the dollar isn't going as far as it used to at the grocery store," said Kellie O'Connell, CEO at Nourishing Hope, a food pantry in Chicago. "So now folks are needing to make difficult choices like paying for medicine or buying food."
In Phoenix, "a lot of people on fixed incomes, especially in our senior community, go to the grocery store and see the skyrocketing prices, especially on necessities like milk, eggs and meat," said Jerry Brown, director of media relations for St. Mary's Food Bank. "And they may not be able to afford these items."
In Virginia, Maria Aguilar, who immigrated from El Salvador, works two jobs to stay afloat and take care of her three children.
"Going to the grocery store is a challenge because food is so expensive," she told VOA. "Knowing I can get additional food makes a big difference," she said, as she brought bread, fruit and other provisions to her car at Food for Others, a food bank in Fairfax, Viriginia, near Washington.
More food needed
The demand for food is continuing to grow.