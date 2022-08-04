ຈາກນະ​ຄອນ​ຟິ​ນິກ​ສ໌ ລັດ​ອາ​ຣີ​ໂຊ​ນາ (Arizona) ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ສຽງ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄປ​ຫາ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ແຈກ​ສັນ ລັດ​ມີ​ຊິ​ສ​ຊິບ​ປີ (Mississippi) ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ວັນ​ອອກ​ສຽງ​ໃຕ້ ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ໄດ້ພາ​ກັນ​ລຽນ​ແຖວ​ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ນັ່ງ​ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລົດ​ທີ່​ຈອດຍາວ​ຢຽດ ເພື່ອ​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ດ້ານອາ​ຫານ​ຈາກ​ບັນ​ດາທະ​ນາ​ຄານ​ອາ​ຫານ ແລະ​ ເຮືອນ​ຄົວ​ເຄື່ອນ​ທີ່.

ອັດ​ຕາເງິນ​ເຟິ້ທີ່ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ສູງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ລາ​ຄາຂອ​ງທຸກ​ສິ່ງ​ຢ່າງ​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນນັບຈາກ​ອາ​ຫານໄປ​ຫາ​ນ້ຳ ​ມັນ ແລະ​ ຄ່າ​ເຊົ່າບ່ອນ​ຢູ່. ​ແລະ​ນັ້ນ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ຍາກ​ລຳ​ບາກແກ່​ຫລາຍໆ​ຄົນເພື່ອ​ຊື້​ອາ​ຫານທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ.

ທ່ານນາງແຄ​ລ​ລີ ໂອ​ຄອນ​ເນີ (Kellie O’Connell)​ ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານໃຫຍ່ອົງ​ການ Nourishing Hope, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່​ນ ເຮືອນ​ຄົວ​ອາ​ຫານ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຊິ​ຄາ​ໂກ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຫັນ​ຫລາຍ​ໆຄອບ​ຄົວ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ຜູ້​ທີ່ກຳ​ລັງດີ້ນ​ຮົນຫາ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຄອງ​ຊີ​ວິດ ເພາະ​ວ່າ​ຄ່າ​ຂອງເງິນ​ໂດ​ລາແມ່ນບໍ່​ໄດ້​ດີ​ດັ່ງ​ທີ່​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ມາ​ຢູ່ຕາມ​ຕະ​ຫລາດຕ່າງໆ. ​ບັດ ​

ນີ້​ຜູ້​ຄົນຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້ທຳ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ເລືອກ​ທີ່ລຳ​ບາກເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າຈະ​ເອົາ​ຢາ​ປົວ​ພະ​ຍາດ​ ຫລື​ຊື້​ອາ​ຫານ.”

ຢູ່ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຟິ​ນິ​ກ​ສ໌ “​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນມີ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້​ທີ່ຈຳ​ກັດ ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຊຸມ​ຊົນຜູ້​ອາ​ວຸ​ໂສ, ໄປ​ຕະ​ຫລາດ ແລະ​ເຫັນ​ລາ​ຄາ​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ສິ່ງ​ຂອງ​ທີ່​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ເຊັ່​ນ​ວ່າ ນ້ຳ​ນົມ, ໄຂ່ ແລະ​ ຊີ້ນ” ​ດັ່ງ​ທ່ານ​ ເຈີ​ຣີ ບ​ຣາວ (Jerry Brown) ຫົວ​ໜ້າຫ້ອງ​ການ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ ແກ່​ອົງ​ການ St Mary’s Food Bank ໄດ້​ກ່າວ. “ແລະ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ອາດ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດຊື້​ສິ່ງ​ຂອງ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້​ໄດ້.

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລັດ​ເວີ​ຈີ​ເນຍ ​ນາງ​ມາ​ເຣຍ ອາກີ​ລາ (Maria Aguilar), ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານ​ມາຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ ແອ​ລ​ຊານ ​ວາ​ດໍ​ (El Salvador), ໄດ້ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ສອງ​ວຽກເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ຢູ່ລອດ ແລະ​ເບິ່ງ​ແຍງ​ລູກ​ຂອງ​ລ​າວ​ສ​າມ​ຄົນ.

ນາງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ວ່າ “ການ​ໄປ​ຕະ​ຫລາດ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງທີ່​ທ້າ​ທາຍ ເພາະ​ວ່າ​ອາ​ຫານ​ແພງ​ຫລາຍ. ​ດ້ວຍ​ການຮູ້ ​ວ່າຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ສາ​ມາດຂໍ​ອາ​ຫານ​ເພີ້ມ ມັນໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງຫຼາຍ” ​ນາງກ່າວ​ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ນາງໄດ້​ເອົາ​ເຂົ້າ​ຈີ່, ໝາກ​ໄມ້ ແລະ​ເຄື່ອງ​ຂອງ​ອື່ນໆ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ລົດ​ຂອງ​ລາວຢູ່ສູນ Food for Others​ ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ທະ​ ນາ​ຄານ​ອາ​ຫານ ໃນ​ເມືອງ​ແຟ​ແຟກ​ສ໌ ລັດ​ເວີ​ຈີ​ເນຍ ໃກ້​ກັບ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງວໍ​ຊິ​ງ​ຕັນ​.

ຄວາມ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງຕ້ອງ​ກາ​ນອ​າ​ຫານແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ເພີ້​ມ​ຂຶ້ນ.

From Phoenix, Arizona, in the southwest United States, to Jackson, Mississippi, in the southeast U.S., people are waiting in long lines in their vehicles to receive food assistance from food banks and mobile pantries.

Soaring inflation in the U.S. is raising the price of everything from food to gas to rent. And that's been making it hard for many people to buy the food they need.

"We're seeing a lot more families who are struggling to make ends meet because the dollar isn't going as far as it used to at the grocery store," said Kellie O'Connell, CEO at Nourishing Hope, a food pantry in Chicago. "So now folks are needing to make difficult choices like paying for medicine or buying food."

In Phoenix, "a lot of people on fixed incomes, especially in our senior community, go to the grocery store and see the skyrocketing prices, especially on necessities like milk, eggs and meat," said Jerry Brown, director of media relations for St. Mary's Food Bank. "And they may not be able to afford these items."

In Virginia, Maria Aguilar, who immigrated from El Salvador, works two jobs to stay afloat and take care of her three children.

"Going to the grocery store is a challenge because food is so expensive," she told VOA. "Knowing I can get additional food makes a big difference," she said, as she brought bread, fruit and other provisions to her car at Food for Others, a food bank in Fairfax, Viriginia, near Washington.

More food needed

The demand for food is continuing to grow.