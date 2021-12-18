ນັກວິທະຍາສາດ​ຄອມພິວເຕີສອງຄົນຂອງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ​ລັດແມ​ຣີ​ແລນ ໄດ້ພັດທະນາລະບົບປັນຍາປະດິດ ຫລື AI ຊະນິດໃຫມ່ທີ່ມີວິ​ວັດ​ທະນາການເພື່ອ​ກວດຫາ ແລະ ຫລີກລ້ຽງການສິ້ງ​ຊອມຕິດ​ຕາມທາງອິນເຕີແນັດໃນບັນ​ດາປະເທດທີ່ມີ​ການຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ຢ່າງເຄັ່ງ​ຄັດ. Julie Taboh ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ເພີ່ມ​ເຕີມ ຊຶ່ງ​ ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສ​ະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ຢ່າງ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຄັດໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກໄດ້​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ກວດ​ກາ ​ແລະ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມເບິ່ງ​ການ​ສື່ສານທາງ​ອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດ​ທີ່​ພົນ​ລະ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ສົ່ງ ແລະ​ຮັບ.

ການພະຍາຍາມຫຼີກລ້ຽງການຖືກ​ສິ້ງ​ຊອມຕິດ​ຕາມ ຫລືເຊັນເຊີເຊັ່ນ​ນັ້ນ ເປັນ ຂະບວນການທີ່ຊັກຊ້າ ແລະຫຍຸ້ງຍາກຫລາຍ. ພວກນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າມັກ​ຈະຕ້ອງ ໄດ້​ຊອກຫາວິທີທາງຫລີກລ້ຽງມັນດ້ວຍ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ມື​ເຮັດ.

ທ່ານ ​ເດັບ ເລ​ວິນ (Dave Levin) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ: "ດຽວນີ້ພວກເຮົາເຂົ້າໃຈວ່າປະເທດຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ຈະໃຊ້ອຸປະກອນທີ່ແຕກ​ຕ່າງ​ກັນປະສົມປະສານເຂົ້າກັນ... "

ແຕ່ນັກວິທະຍາສາດ​ຄອມພິວເຕີຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັ​ດ​ແມ​ຣີ​ແລນ ໄດ້ພັດ ທະນາຊອຟແວປັນຍາປະດິດ ຫລື AI … ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າເຈ​ເນ​ວາ (Geneva), ເຊິ່ງຮຽນຮູ້ວ່າເທັກໂນໂລຈີ​ໃນ​ການ​ສິ້ງ​ຊອມ​ຕິດ​ຕາມຖືກນຳ​ໃຊ້ແນວ​ໃດ ແລະກໍ ປັບຕົວຕະ​ຫລອດ​ເວ​ລາ​ເພື່ອຫລີກລ້ຽງມັນໃຫ້​ໄດ້.

ທ່ານ ​ເດັບ ເລ​ວິນ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັ​ດ​ແມ​ຣີ​ແລນກ່າວອີກ​ວ່າ:

"ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ເຈນີວາ ປ່ຽນແປງການໄລ່ຕາມກັນແບບນີ້, ເພາະວ່າໃນທີ່ສຸດ ມັນກໍຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ຫລົບຫນີມີປະຕິກິລິຍາຕອບໂຕ້ໄດ້ຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວຫລາຍ ຕໍ່ການປ່ຽນແປງໃນການສິ້ງຊອມ ຫລື ເຊັນເຊີ."

ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ແຍກ​ອອກ​ເປັນ​ຊຸດ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ໂດຍ​ຄອມ​ພິວ​ເຕີ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ສົ່ງ​ ແລະ​ປະ​ກອບ​ຄືນ​ໃຫມ່ໂດຍ​ຄອມ​ພິວ​ເຕີ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້ຮັບ​. ລະບອບການປົກ​ຄອງ ທີ່ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຢ່າງ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຄັດຈະເຝົ້າຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງຊຸດຂໍ້ມູນ ແລະກີດ​ກັນຄໍາ ຮ້ອງທີ່ປະກອບມີຄໍາທີ່ໜ້າ​ເອົາ​ໃຈ​ໃສ່ເຊັ່ນ: ຈະ​ຕຸ​ລັດທຽນ​ອັນ​ເໝິນໃນປະເທດຈີນ ຫຼື ຊື່ໂດເມນທີ່ຖືກຫ້າມ, ເຊັ່ນ "ວິກິພີເດຍ" ຢູ່ໃນຫຼາຍປະເທດ.

ເຈນີວາ ມີ​ການ​ວິ​ວັດທະນາ​ຕົນ​ເອງ​ແບບອັດຕະໂນມັດເພື່ອຫຼີກລ້ຽງການເຊັນເຊີ ປະເພດນີ້ໄດ້ໃນສອງສາມວິ​ທີ.

ທ່ານ ​ເລ​ວິນ ຊີ້​ແຈງວ່າ:

"ວິທີນຶ່ງທີ່ມັນອາດຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ເຄື່ອງເຊັນເຊີຄິດວ່າ, 'ໂອ້, ອັນນີ້ບໍ່ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ສິ້ງຊອມຕິດຕາມ, ມັນບໍ່ເປັນຫຍັງດອກ, ຂ້ອຍຈະປ່ອຍໃຫ້ມັນເກີດຂຶ້ນ,' ຫຼື ມັນອາດຈະຍົວະໃຫ້ເຄື່ອງເຊັນເຊີຄິດວ່າ ມັນໄດ້ທໍາລາຍບ່ອນເຊື່ອມຕໍ່, ຄິດວ່າມັນໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ການສື່ສານນັ້ນຢຸດໄວ້ ຊຶ່ງໃນຕົວຈິງແລ້ວມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ຢຸດ ແທ້ໆ."

ຍົກ​ຕົວ​ຢ່າງດັ່ງ​ທີ່....

​ທ່ານ ​ເຄ​ວິນ ບັອກ (Kevin Bock), ນັກສຶກສາປະ​ລິນ​ຍາ​ເອກທີ່ມະຫາວິທະ ຍາໄລລັ​ດ​ແມ​ຣີ​ແລນ ຜູ້ທີ່ສ້າງແຮງບັນດານໃຈໃນໂຄງການດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່ທີມ ງານຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັ​ດ​ແມ​ຣີ​ແລນອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ວ່າ:

"ປະມານນຶ່ງປີກ່ອນຫນ້ານີ້, ຈີນ ໄດ້ນໍາໃຊ້ລະບົບສິ້ງຊອມຕິດຕາມໃຫມ່ທັງຫມົດ ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມ ແລະຂັດຂວາງປະເພດຂອງການສື່ສານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງເປັນການສະເພາະ. ຊອຟແວຂອງພວກເຮົາໃຊ້ເວລາແຕ່ພຽງ ປະມານນຶ່ງຊົ່ວໂມງເທົ່ານັ້ນເພື່ອຊອກຫາວິທີທີ່ຈະເອົາຊະນະມັນໄດ້."

ຍິ່ງໄປກວ່ານັ້ນ, ຜູ້ໃຊ້ບໍ່ຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງຕິດຕັ້ງ ເຈນີວາ. ມັນສາມາດປະ​ຕິ​ບັດງານ ຢູ່ເບື້ອງຫລັງຂອງຕົວເວັບໄຊທ໌​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ຊອກໃນ​ອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດ ຫລື web browser.

ທ່ານ​ ເລ​ວິນ ​ກ່າ​ວມ້ວນ​ທ້າຍ​ວ່າ:

"ນີ້ເປັນສິ່ງສໍາຄັນຫຼາຍສໍາລັບພວກເຮົາເພາະວ່າ ໃນສິ່ງທໍາອິດເລີຍມັນຫມາຍ ຄວາມວ່າປະຊາຊົນສາມາດຫລີກລ້ຽງການຖືກສິ້ງຊອມໂດຍທີ່ບໍ່ມີອັນຕະລາຍ ໃດໆ ຈາກການຕິດຕັ້ງຊອບແວຕ້ານການສິ້ງຊອມເລີຍ."

​ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສ​າ​ອັງ​ກິດຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້:

Two computer scientists at the University of Maryland have developed a new artificial intelligence system that evolves to detect and evade internet censorship in repressive countries. VOA’s Julie Taboh has more.

Repressive governments around the world monitor and control internet traffic being sent and received by their citizens.

Attempts to evade such censorship is a slow and cumbersome process. Often, researchers must manually search for ways to circumvent it.

Dave Levin: “Now we understand that these different countries will use a heterogeneous mix of different devices…”

But computer scientists at the University of Maryland have developed artificial intelligence software… …called Geneva, that learns how censoring technology is being used and adjusts in real time to circumvent it.

Dave Levin, University of Maryland:

“I think Geneva changes this cat and mouse game, because it finally allows the evaders to react very, very quickly to changes in censorship.”

Information on the internet is broken into data packets by the sender's computer and reassembled by the receiving computer. Repressive regimes monitor the data packets and block requests that either contain flagged words, such as Tiananmen Square in China or prohibited domain names, Such as “Wikipedia” in many countries.

Geneva automatically evolves to circumvent this type of censorship in a couple of ways.

Dave Levin, University of Maryland:

“One way it might make the censor think, ‘Oh, this isn't something that needs to be censored, this is fine, I'll let it happen,’ or it tricks the censor into thinking that it did tear down the connection, that it stopped the communication, when in fact it didn't really.”

For example....

Kevin Bock is a Ph.D. student at the University of Maryland who inspired the project for the team.:

Kevin Bock, University of Maryland Ph.D. Student:

“About a year ago, China deployed a totally new censorship system to try and interrupt specific types of secure communications. It took our software only about an hour to come up with ways to defeat it.”

What’s more, users don’t have to install Geneva. It can run on the background of a web browser.

Dave Levin, University of Maryland:

“This was very important to us because it means that people can evade censorship without having to take on any danger of installing anti-censorship software in the first place.”