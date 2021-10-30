ແອັບພລີເຄຊັ້ນ ທີ່ໃຊ້ປັນຍາປະດິດ ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ນັກດົນຕີ ຮຽນຫລິ້ນດົນຕີໄດ້ງ່າຍຂຶ້ນ

ແອັບ​ເພງໃໝ່ຍອດນິຍົມ​ໄດ້ໃຊ້ປັນຍາປະດິດ ຫລື AI ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ “ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງປະຊາທິປະ ໄຕ” ກ່ຽວ​ກັບວ່ານັກດົນຕີທີ່ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຄ່ອງ​ແຄ້ວໃນທຸກລະດັບສາ​ມາດຮຽນຮູ້ ແລະຫຼິ້ນດົນຕີໄດ້ຄື​ແນວ​ໃດ. ຈູລີ ທາໂບ ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອມີ​ລາຍລະ​ອຽດເພີ່ມ​ເຕີມ ຊຶ່ງ​ ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.



ອີ​ລອຍ ຄາ​ຊາ​ກ​ຣານ​ຈີ (Eloy Casagrande) ເລີ້ມຕີ​ກອງຕັ້ງແຕ່ຕອນລາວອາຍຸໄດ້ 7 ປີ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນຄວາມມັກທີ່ລາວພັດທະ ນາໃຫ້ກາຍ​ເປັນອາຊີບທີ່ປະສົບຜົນສໍາເລັດໄດ້.

​ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ລາວໄດ້ຄົ້ນພົບແອັບດົນຕີທີ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ສາມາດເອົາອົງ ປະກອບໃດ​ກໍ​ໄດ້ຂອງເພງທີ່ມີການປະ​ສານ​ສຽງຢ່າງສົມບູນແລ້ວ, ລວມທັງ ສຽງຮ້ອງ ແລະເຄື່ອງດົນຕີຂອງແຕ່ລະຄົນນັ້ນ ອອກ​ຈາກເພງໄດ້.

ອີ​ລອຍ ຄາ​ຊາ​ກ​ຣານ​ຈີ, ຜູ້ໃຊ້ແອັບມອ​ຍ​ສິ​ຊ (Moises) ກ່າວ​ຜ່ານ​ທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

“ຕັ້ງແຕ່ຂ້ອຍຍັງເປັນເດັກນ້ອຍ, ແລະຂ້ອຍຢາກຈະຫຼິ້ນເພງທີ່ອັດມາແລ້ວ ເພື່ອຮຽນຮູ້ເພງໃນດ້ານສຽງກອງ, ຂ້ອຍໄດ້ບັນທຶກສຽງນອກເໜືອຈາກສຽງກອງຕົ້ນສະບັບນັ້ນອີກ.”

ອີ​ລອຍ ຄາ​ຊາ​ກ​ຣານ​ຈີ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່ໃນ YouTube ວ່າ:

“ດຽວນີ້ຂ້ອຍສາມາດເລືອກເພງໃດກໍ່ໄດ້, ເພື່ອເອົາສຽງກອງອອກ. ຂ້ອຍ ສາມາດສ້າງສຽງກອງຂອງຂ້ອຍເອງຂຶ້ນມາໄດ້.”

ເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງແອັບນີກໍແມ່ນເພື່ອໃຫ້ນັກສິລະປິນທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຄ່ອງ​ແຄ້​ວ​ໃນທຸກ ລະດັບສາ​ມາດເຂົ້າເຖິງເທັກໂນໂລຈີສຽງທີ່ທັນສະໄໝໄດ້, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າຜູ້ສ້າງຂອງມັນຂຶ້ນ​ມາ.

​ທ່ານ ​ເຈີ​ຣອ​ລ​ໂດ ຣາມັອ​ສ (Geraldo Ramos), ຜູ້ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Moises, ກ່າວ​ຜ່ານ​ທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

"ດັ່ງນັ້ນປັນຍາປະດິດໄດ້ເຂົ້າມາ, ແລະໂດຍທີ່ມີເທັກໂນໂລຈີທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ການຮຽນຮູ້ຂອງເຄື່ອງຈັກ, ພວກເຮົາສາມາດຝຶກອົບຮົມສູດຄິດໄລ່ໃນຄອມພິວເຕີ ໃຫ້ຮູ້ແຍກສຽງເຄື່ອງດົນຕີພວກນັ້ນພາຍຫຼັງທີ່ມັນເອົາມາປະສົມໃສ່ກັນແລ້ວ."

​ທ່ານ​ ຣາ​ມັອ​ສ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ປະ​ເພດ​ນີ້​ໄດ້ມີໃຫ້​ໃຊ້ໃນ​ການ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ດົນ​ຕີ ມາ​ໄດ້ໄລ​ຍະ​ນຶ່ງແລ້ວ, ມີ​ແຕ່​ວ່າພວກ​ນັກ​ດົນ​ຕີທີ່​ຫລິ້ນ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ວັນບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຂົ້າ​ເຖິງມັນໄດ້ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ​ຣາ​ມັອສ ກ່າວ​ວ່າຜ່ານ​ທາງ Skype ອີກວ່າ:

"ສະນັ້ນລອງວາດພາບເບິ່ງ ຄ້າຍກັບວ່າພວກເຮົາເປັນເຄື່ອງຄາຣະໂອເກະ (karaoke) ທົ່ວໄປທີ່ທຸກຄົນສາມາດອັບໂຫລດເພງໄດ້, ແລະຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ກໍປັບເພງໄດ້ຕາມໃຈຊອບຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ."

ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານກົດຫມາຍຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ທຸກຄັ້ງທີ່ມີເທັກໂນໂລຈີໃຫມ່ ທີ່ໃຊ້ກັບດົນຕີ, ອາດຈະມີຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ໃນ​ເລື້ອງລິຂະສິດ.

ທ່ານ ພອ​ລ ຟາ​ກ​ເລີ (Paul Fakler) ເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ ຂອງບໍ​ລິສັດກົດຫມາຍ ເມ​ເຢີ ບ​ຣາວ (Mayer Brown) ໃນນິວຢອກ ທີ່​ລົງ​ເລິກດ້ານກົດຫມາຍລິຂະສິດ. ທ່ານໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມກັບວີໂອເອ ຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

“ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ ​ເປັນທີ່​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງ​ແລ້ວ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ເປັນແອັບທີ່​ເປັນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ຫຼາຍ ເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າ​ ສໍາ​ລັບ​ການ​ຮຽນດົນ​ຕີຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫ້ອງ​ນອນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານເອງ​. ແຕ່ໃນທາງກົງກັນຂ້າມ, ຖ້າຜູ້ໃຊ້ ຈາກນັ້ນ​ແລ້ວກໍຫັນມາ ແລະຈຳ​ໜ່າຍເພງ​ທີ່​ອັດ​ໄວ້ ຊຶ່ງເຂົາເຈົ້າເຮັດ ໂດຍໄດ້ໃຊ້​ເພງຂອງຄົນອື່ນ, ນັ້ນຫລະແມ່ນເວລາ ທີ່ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໄປໃນພື້ນທີ່ ສີຂີ້ເຖົ່າທີ່ມີບັນຫາ.”

ທ່ານ ​ຣາ​ມັອ​ສ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ​ຜູ້​ໃຊ້​ແອັບນີ້ ຄວນ​ເອົາ​ໃຈ​ໃສ່​ຢ່າງ​ໃກ້​ຊິດຕໍ່​ຂໍ້​ກຳ​ນົດ​ໃນ​ເງື່ອນ​ໄຂ​ການ​ນໍາ​ໃຊ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້ຂຽນ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ເວັບ​ໄຊ​ຂອງແອັບ​ນັ້ນ​.

ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ໄດ້ເປີດຕົວໃນປີ 2019 ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ ບໍລິສັດໄດ້ເຕີບໂຕຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍ​ມີ​ຜູ້​ຊົມ​ໃຊ້ຫລາຍກວ່າ 6 ລ້ານຄົນໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ຊຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນກາຍເປັນ ນຶ່ງໃນແອັບ​ດົນຕີທີ່ນິຍົມໃຊ້​ຫລາຍທີ່ສຸດໃນລະບົບຂອງ​ iOS ແລະ Android, ອີງຕາມຕົວເລກຂອງການຈັດອັນດັບຈາກຮ້ານ Apple App Store ແລະ Google Play.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເປັ​ນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້:

A popular new music app uses artificial intelligence to “democratize” how musicians of all skill levels learn and play music. VOA’s Julie Taboh has more.

Eloy Casagrande ((Casa-GRAN-gee)) has been playing the drums since he was seven years old, a passion he’s developed into a successful career.

He recently discovered a music app that allows users to remove any element of a fully mixed song, including vocals and individual instruments.

Eloy Casagrande, Moises App User, Skype:

“Since I was a kid, and I wanted to play a cover to learn a song on the drums, I had to record on top of the original drummer.

Eloy Casagrande and YouTube:

Now I'm able to choose any song, to remove the drums. I can create my own drums.”

The goal of the app is to give artists of all skill levels access to cutting-edge audio technologies, says its creator.

Eloy Casagrande ແລະ YouTube:

Geraldo Ramos, Moises Co-founder, Skype:

“So artificial intelligence comes in, and with a technology called machine learning, we're able to train an algorithm to separate that instrument after it's mixed out.”

The technology has been available for music production for a while, says Ramos, but was simply inaccessible to the everyday musician.

((Geraldo Ramos, Moises Co-founder)) ((Skype))

“So imagine like we are a universal karaoke machine where anyone can upload a song, and then adjust the song the way they want to.”

Legal experts point out that whenever there’s a new technology that works with music, there could be copyright concerns.

Paul Fakler ((FAHK-ler)) is a partner at the New York law firm of Mayer Brown, with a focus on copyright law. He spoke with VOA via Skype:

“So it's clearly a very useful app, like for learning music in your bedroom. On the other hand, if users then turn around and distribute recordings that they make using other people's music, that's when you get into the more troubling gray area.”

Ramos says users of the app should pay close attention to the terms of use posted on the app’s website.

Since its launch in 2019, the company has grown to more than 6 million users worldwide.

Making it one of the most popular music apps on iOS and Android platforms, according to ranking numbers from Apple App Store and Google Play.