ນັກລົບເກົ່າຄົນນຶ່ງ ກ່າວເຖິງວຽກງານ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ "ສິ້ນສຸດລົງ, ແຕ່ບໍ່ສໍາເລັດຜົນ"

ໃນປີ 2002, ເຄນ ຟາຣາບອຟ (Kane Farabaugh) ຊຶ່ງຕອນນັ້ນຍັງເປັນນັກຂ່າວຂອງກອງທັບສະຫະລັດຢູ່ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປອັຟການິສຖານໃນຊ່ວງເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂອງການປະຕິບັດງານ ເປັນເວລາ 20 ປີ ຂອງອາເມຣິກາຢູ່ໃນປະເທດນີ້. ເມື່ອສະຫະລັດໄດ້ຢຸດຕິການພົວພັນທາງທະຫານ, ຟາຣາບອຟຍັງໄດ້ຕິດຕໍ່ ກັບບາງບຸກຄົນ ທີ່ລາວໄດ້ພົບ ໃນຊ່ວງປີທໍາອິດນັ້ນ ເພື່ອໂອ້ລົມເຖິງເຫດຜົນໃນການຖອນໂຕຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະມູນເຊື້ອໃນການປະຕິບັດພາລະ ກິດດັ່ງກ່າວ ເຊິ່ງທິບສຸດາ ຈະນໍາເອົາຕອນທຳອິດຂອງລາຍງານທີ່ມີທັງໝົດ 4 ຕອນ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ ເມື່ອຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄປເຖິງສະໜາມບິນແບັກແຣມ (Bagram) ໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພາ ປີ 2002 ໃນໜ້າທີ່ຖືກມອບໝາຍໃຫ້ລາຍງານຂ່າວສຳລັບເຄືອຄ່າຍກອງກໍາລັງທະຫານອາເມຣິກາ.

ທ່ານໄບຣອັນ ໂຄລ (Brian Cole) ນາຍທະຫານແຫ່ງກອງທັບສະຫະລັດກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າພັນຕີໄບຣອັນ ໂຄລ ເປັນທະຫານກອງໜູນຂອງກອງທັບສະຫະລັດຮັບຜິດຊອບກິດຈະການພົນລະເຮືອນກອງພັນທີ 489.”

ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າພົບກັບທ່ານໄບຣອັນ ໂຄລ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ແຈກຢາຍເຄື່ອງຂອງຕ່າງໆໃນໂຮງຮຽນທີ່ຫາກໍ່ເປີດຄືນໃໝ່ຫລັງຈາກຖືດປິດໂຕລົງໂດຍກຸ່ມຕາລິບານກ່ອນທີ່ສະຫະລັດຈະບຸກເຂົ້າໄປ, ໃນບ້ານກາຣາບັກ ບາຊາ (Karabagh Bazaar) ທີ່ຢູ່ຫ່າງໄກສອກຫລີກ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຮັບແຈ້ງວ່າ ຫາກໍ່ໄດ້ເກັບກູ້ລະເບີດອອກໄປ.

ໂດຍທ່ານໄບຣອັນ ໂຄລ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເບິ່ງໃນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາປະຕິບັດ ໃນການຂະຫຍາຍນະໂຍບາຍຕ່າງ ປະເທດໃນການຊັກຊວນໃຫ້ຜູ້ຄົນກັບມາຈາກປາກິສຖານ ແລະອີຣ່ານກັບເຂົ້າໄປໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ແລະຖ້າພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຫລົ່ານັ້ນກັບຄືນມາ, ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງໄດ້ຊ່ວຍເຫລືອພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເມື່ອພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມາເຖິງທີ່ນີ້ ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງໄດ້ຊ່ວຍເຫລືອພວກເຂົາ ໃນການຈັດຕັ້ງໃໝ່.”

ໃນວັນດຽວກັນນັ້ນ ທ່ານໂຄລ ໄດ້ຂົນສົ່ງອາຫານໄປອີກໝູ່ບ້ານນຶ່ງທີ່ສອກຫລີກຫ່າງໄກ, ເຊິ່ງທັງໝົດແມ່ນສ່ວນນຶ່ງໃນກົນລະຍຸດທາງກອງທັບຂອງສະຫະລັດທີ່ຈະເອົາຊະນະ “ຄວາມຄິດ ແລະຈິດໃຈ” ຂອງປະຊາຊົນຊາວອັຟການິສຖານ.

ເຊິ່ງທ່ານໄບຣອັນ ໂຄລ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ແລະສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງດໍາເນີນງານໂດຍການນໍາເອົາເຄື່ອງສະໜອງການສຶກສາ ແລະອາຫານ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ພວກເຮົາປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ ເໝືອນດັ່ງຈຸດຢຸດພັກ ຈົນກວ່າຈະມີອົງການທີ່ບໍ່ຂຶ້ນກັບລັດຖະບານມາເຖິງທີ່ນີ້ ດັ່ງນັ້ນເຂົາຈຶ່ງຈະຮັບຊ່ວງພາລະກິດຕໍ່ຈາກພວກເຮົາ.”

ເປັນເວລາຫລາຍກວ່າ 19 ປີແລ້ວ ຕັ້ງແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ພົບກັບທ່ານໂຄລ ຢູ່ໃນ ອັຟການິສຖານ. ຫລັງຈາກຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໃນການຊອກຫາລາວ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍ່ໄດ້ຮຽນຮູ້ວ່າ ລາວກັບມາເຖິງບ້ານດ້ວຍຄວາມປອດໄພ. ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ທໍາການຕິດຕໍ່ອີກຄັ້ງໃນເດືອນກໍລະກົດ ຢູ່ທີ່ ຝອດບຸນສະໂບໂຣ ນອກເມືອງເລັກຊິງຕັນ, ລັດເຄັນຕັກກີ.

ໂດຍທ່ານໄບຣອັນ ໂຄລ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ຂ້ອຍເປັນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອຸທະຍານປ່າໄມ້ແລ້ວ, ແລະຂ້ອຍກໍ່ເປັນໂຣກຢ້ານກົວຕໍ່ຂີ້ເຫຍື້ອທີ່ສຸດ ຍ້ອນສິ່ງນັ້ນສິ່ງດຽວທີ່ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ກະທໍາໄວ້...ພວກເຂົາຄົງຈະເອົາກັບໃສ່ອາຫານທີ່ພ້ອມຈະຮັບປະທານ ຫລື MRE ແລະເອົາລະເບີດໃສ່ໃນນັ້ນ, ຫລືຂີ້ເຫຍື້ອຢູ່ຕາມແຄມຫົນທາງ ເຊິ່ງທັງໝົດຈະກາຍມາເປັນລະເບີດໃນທັນທີທັນໃດ.”

ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະມີຄວາມສ່ຽງ, ແຕ່ທ່ານໂຄລກໍ່ມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກວ່າ ເປົ້າໝາຍສຳລັບ

ໜ່ວຍສັງກັດຂອງທ່ານ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມຊັດເຈນ.

ທ່ານໂຄລ, ປັດຈຸບັນແມ່ນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອຸທະຍານປ່າໄມ້ຂອງລັດເຄັນຕັກກີ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພາລະກິດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແມ່ນການຊ່ວຍ-ສອງຢ່າງ-ເພື່ອເພີ້ມການສະໜັບສະ

ໜຸນໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ, ແລະການຂຸດບໍ່ນໍ້າບາດານ ແລະສິ່ງຕ່າງໆ, ແລະເພື່ອຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ເພີ້ມການຍອມຮັບສໍາລັບກອງກໍາລັງສະຫະລັດຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ແລະເຊັ່ນກັນ ພາບລວມທີ່ໃຫຍ່ກວ່ານັ້ນ ຄືເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເພີ້ມການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຈາກລັດຖະ ບານອັຟການິສຖານ ທີ່ຈັດຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນໃໝ່.”

ທ່ານໂຄລເຊື່ອວ່າ “ພາບລວມ” ສູນເສຍເປົ້າໝາຍໃນການສຸມໃສ່ເມື່ອສະຫະລັດສົ່ງກອງກໍາລັງເຂົ້າໄປໃນອີຣັກ ໃນປີ 2003.

ເຊິ່ງທ່ານໄບຣອັນ ໂຄລ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ເຈົ້າສາມາດມີເປົ້າໝາຍຫລັກພຽງອັນດຽວ. ແລະພວກເຮົາພະຍາຍາມ ທີ່ຈະມີສອງເປົ້າໝາຍຫລັກ, ແລະຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ປະສາຍຕາ ອອກຈາກ

ໝາກບານໄປ ເມື່ອພວກເຮົາເຮັດແນວນັ້ນ.”

ສົງຄາມໃນອັຟການິສຖານໄດ້ສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ສະພາບຈິດໃຈຂອງທ່ານໂຄລໂດຍກົງ. ລູກສາວຂອງລາວມີອາຍຸຫາກໍ່ໄດ້ນຶ່ງເດືອນໃນເວລາທີ່ລາວຖືກສົ່ງໄປປະຈໍາການ, ແລະການຈາກໄປຂອງລາວ ມັນໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄອບຄົວຂອງລາວ ຢູ່ໃນເຄັນຕັກກີ ຕ້ອງປະສົບກັບຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກລໍາບາກ.

ທ່ານໂຄລ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພັນລະຍາຂອງຂ້ອຍ ບໍ່ເຄີຍເຫັນດີໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍໄປ. ແລະພວກເຮົາກໍ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຫຍັງຄືນມາຈາກສິ່ງນັ້ນ, ແລະສຸດທ້າຍຂ້ອຍກັບລາວ ກໍ່ປະຂາດຈາກກັນ.”

ທ່ານໂຄລບອກວ່າ ລາວສະລະຊີວິດເພື່ອສ້າງປະເທດອັຟການິສຖານໃຫ້ດີຂຶ້ນ, ແຕ່ພາລະກິດເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ ບໍ່ເຄີຍປະສົບຜົນສໍາເລັດ.

ທ່ານໂຄລ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ທາງທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດໃນການເວົ້ານີ້ແມ່ນ ພາລະກິດນີ້ແມ່ນສິ້ນສຸດລົງແລ້ວ.”

ທ່ານໂຄລກ່າວວ່າ ພາລະໜ້າທີ່ຂອງກອງທັບສະຫະລັດຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານແມ່ນດີທີ່ສຸດຖ້າທຽບໃສ່ກັບສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍເກີດຂຶ້ນເລີຍ.

ເຊິ່ງທ່ານໂຄລ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາສາມາດປ້ອງກັນການໂຈມຕີທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືເຫດການ 11 ກັນຍາ ເພື່ອບໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນມາອີກ ແລະຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າມັນຈະມີມາອີກ ຖ້າພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຄວບຄຸມມັນໄວ້. ສະຖານທີ່ຝຶກນັ້ນ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍແຜ່ກວ້າງອອກໄປຕື່ມອີກ.”

ນັ້ນຄືເຫດຜົນທີ່ລາວຮູ້ສຶກວ່າ ກອງທັບສະຫະລັດຄວນຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ, ດັ່ງເຊັ່ນຕົວຢ່າງຂອງກອງກໍາລັງ ປະຈໍາການໃນປະເທດເຢຍຣະມັນ ແລະຍີ່ປຸ່ນຕັ້ງ ແຕ່ຊ່ວງສົງຄາມໂລກຄັ້ງທີສອງ.

ທ່ານໂຄລກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຖ້າເຈົ້າຖອນໂຕໄວເກີນໄປ, ເຈົ້າກໍ່ຈະສູນເສຍໄວເກີນໄປ.”

ທ່ານໂຄລ ໄດ້ກະສຽນອາຍຸຈາກກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າທ່ານມີຄວາມເສຍໃຈຕໍ່ການຮັບໃຊ້ຂອງທ່ານ ຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ສິ່ງນຶ່ງແມ່ນການຂາດການຕິດຕໍ່ກັບນາຍພາສາຊາວອັຟການິສຖານຂອງທ່ານ.

ໂດຍທ່ານໂຄລກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້ອຍຫວັງວ່າ ຂ້ອຍຈະສາມາດຕິດຕໍ່ຫາລາວໄດ້ ແລະບາງທີເຮັດໜ້າທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ຄໍ້າປະກັນເອົາລາວມາຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ໃນສະຫະລັດ ຖ້າລາວສາມາດມາທີ່ສະຫະລັດໄດ້.”

ເຄນ: ຍ້ອນຫຍັງ?

ທ່ານໂຄລ: ສະແດງອາລົມຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກອອກມາ...”ໂອ ຂ້ອຍແພງລາວ...ຂ້ອຍໝາຍເຖິງ...ລາວເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາປອດໄພ.”

ທ່ານໂຄລໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄໍາຍ້ອງຍໍນາຍແປພາສາຂອງລາວໃນການຊ່ວຍຊີວິດເພື່ອນທະ ຫານຂອງລາວ ແລະໂຕຂອງລາວເອງ.

ເຄນ: ເຈົ້າຈະເຮັດແນວໃດ ຖ້າເຈົ້າສາມາດເອົາລາວມາທີ່ນີ້ໄດ້?

ໂຄລ: ສະແດງອາລົມຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກອອກມາ...ແລ້ວຢຸດໄປ ແລະກ່າວຕໍ່ວ່າ: “ໃຫ້ທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສແກ່ລາວ.”

ເຄນ: ເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າລາວຈະເຫັນຄຸນຄ່ານັ້ນບໍ?

ໂຄລ: ສະແດງອາລົມຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກອອກມາ...”ໂອ ລາວຈະຕ້ອງມັກມັນ. ພວກເຮົາເຄີຍລົມກັນແນວນັ້ນ. ພວກເຮົາລົມກັນກ່ຽວກັບການມາຢູ່ທີ່ສະຫະລັດຂອງລາວ.”

ທ່ານໂຄລ ຍັງຄົງບໍ່ຮູ້ເຖິງຊະຕາກໍາ ຂອງນາຍພາສາຊາວອັຟການິສຖານຂອງລາວ ເນື່ອງຈາກການປະຕິບັດງານຂອງກອງທັບສະຫະລັດໃນອັຟການິສຖານໃກ້ຈະສິ້ນສຸດລົງແລ້ວ, ສົ່ງຜົນໃຫ້ເກີດການອົບພະຍົບທີ່ສັບສົນວຸ້ນວາຍຂອງຜູ້ຄົນຫລາຍສິບພັນຄົນ ທີ່ຫລັ່ງໄຫລຂຶ້ນເຮືອບິນທີ່ກໍາລັງເດີນທາງອອກຈາກສະໜາມບິນກາບູລ.

In 2002, VOA’s Kane Farabaugh – then a reporter for the U.S. military - visited Afghanistan in the early stages of America’s 20-year presence in the country. As the United States ends its military engagement, Farabaugh follows up with those he met in those early years to discuss the U.S. withdrawal and the mission’s legacy.

The U.S. military had been in Afghanistan just a few months when I landed at Bagram Airfield in May of 2002 on a reporting assignment for the American Forces Network.

((Brian Cole, U.S. Army Officer))

“I’m Major Brian Cole with the United States Army Reserve with the 489th Civil Affairs Battalion.”

I met Brian Cole while distributing supplies at a recently re-opened school shut down by the Taliban prior to the U.S. invasion, in the remote village of Karabagh Bazaar which, were told, had just been cleared of landmines.

((Brian Cole, U.S. Army Officer))

“I look at what we are doing as an extension of our foreign policy of having the people come back from Pakistan and Iran back into Afghanistan and if we want to have the people come back, we need to assist them once they get here to help them get established.”

That same day Cole delivered food to another remote village, all part of the U.S. military’s strategy to win the “hearts and minds” of the Afghan people.

((Brian Cole, U.S. Army Officer))

“And what we are doing by bringing the school supplies and food now is we’re serving as a stop gap until the nongovernmental organizations get here so they can start taking over our mission.”

It’s been more than nineteen years since I met Cole in Afghanistan. After some effort tracking him down, I learned he safely returned home. We reconnected in July at Fort Boonesborough outside Lexington, Kentucky.

((Brian Cole, Kentucky Park Ranger))

“I’m a state park ranger now, and I have like a phobia against trash because that’s one thing they were doing… they would take MRE (meals ready to eat) boxes and put explosives in it, or just roadside trash would all of a sudden become a mine.”

Despite the risk, Cole felt his unit’s objectives were clear.

((Brian Cole, Kentucky Park Ranger))

“Our mission was to help – two things – to gain support for us being there, and to put in the water wells and things like that, and to help gain acceptance for the U.S. forces being there, and also the bigger picture was to help gain support for the newly established Afghan government.”

Cole believes the “big picture” lost focus when the U.S. invaded Iraq in 2003.

((Brian Cole, Kentucky Park Ranger))

“You can only have one main effort. And we tried to have two main efforts, and I think we took our eye off the ball when we did that.”

The war in Afghanistan took a personal toll on Cole. His daughter was just a month old when he deployed, and his absence was difficult for his family back in Kentucky.

((Brian Cole, Kentucky Park Ranger))

“My wife, she never accepted me going. // and we never recovered from that, and I ended up divorced.”

Cole says he made sacrifices to build a better Afghanistan, but that mission was never accomplished.

((Brian Cole, Kentucky Park Ranger))

“I think a better way to say it is the mission is over.”

Cole says the legacy of the U.S. military in Afghanistan is best measured by what didn’t happen.

((Brian Cole, Kentucky Park Ranger))

“We were able to keep similar 9/11 attacks from occurring and I think they would have had we not gone. The training camps would have flourished even more so.”

Which is why he feels the U.S. military should have stayed in Afghanistan, pointing to forces stationed in countries like Germany and Japan since World War Two as a precedent.

((Brian Cole, Kentucky Park Ranger))

“If you leave too soon, you’re back too early.”

Cole has since retired from the U.S. Army. He says he has few regrets about his service in Afghanistan - one is losing contact with his Afghan interpreter.

((Brian Cole, Kentucky Park Ranger))

“Hyadet – I’m hoping I can track him down and maybe serve as a sponsor for him back here in the United States if he’s able to come to the United States.

KANE: Why”

COLE: *emotional* - “Oh I loved him…. I mean… he kept us safe.”

Cole credits his interpreter with saving the lives of his fellow soldiers, and his own.

((Brian Cole, Kentucky Park Ranger))

KANE: “What will you do if you can get him here?

COLE: *emotional* - *pause* - “… give him a place to live.”

KANE: “How do you think he would appreciate that?

COLE: *emotional* - “oh he’d love it. We talked about that. We talked about him coming to the United States.”

Cole still didn't know the status of his Afghan interpreter as the U.S. military presence in Afghanistan neared its conclusion, culminating in the chaotic exodus of tens of thousands aboard planes departing the Kabul Airport.