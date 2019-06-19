ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະວຸໂສ ຮັບຜິດຊອບ ກ່ຽວກັບກອງທັບບົກສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານມາຣກ໌ ແອສເປີ ມີ
ທ່າທາງວ່າ ຈະຖືກສະເໜີຊື່ ໃຫ້ເປັນລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດອີງຕາມຄຳຖະແຫຼງ
ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳໄດ້ກ່າວໃນທາງບວກກ່ຽວກັບ ທ່ານແອສເປີ ພຽງບໍເທົ່າໃດຊົ່ວໂມງ
ຫຼັງຈາກທ່ານໄດ້ປະກາດໃນການຖອນໂຕ ຂອງທ່ານ ແພຕຣິກ ຊານາ ແຮນ ຈາກການ
ພິຈາລະນາ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຊົ່ວຄາວ ຕ້ອງການໃຊ້ເວລາ
ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ກັບຄອບຄົວຂອງທ່ານ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວ ກ່ອນຂຶ້ນເຮືອບິນ
ເຮລິຄອບເຕີປະຕຳຕຳແໜ່ງໂດຍໄດ້ຍ້ອງຍໍທ່ານຊານາແຮນວ່າ “ເປັນຄົນດີຫຼາຍ.”
“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ບອກໃຫ້ທ່ານລາອອກ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ກ່ຽວກັບທ່ານຊາ
ນາແຮນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຖອນຊື່ຂອງທ່ານອອກຈາກການພິຈາລະນາ ຫຼັງຈາກໜັງສືພິມ 2 ສະ
ບັບຄືໜັງສືພິມ USA Today ແລະໜັງສືພິມ Washington Post ໄດ້ລາຍງານໃນ
ວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ອົງການສັນຕິບານກາງ ຫຼື FBIຂອງສະຫະລັດ ພວມສືບສວນເບິ່ງ
ການໂຕ້ຖຽງພາຍໃນຄອບຄົວ ທີ່ມີອາຍຸເກົ້າປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ລະຫວ່າງທ່ານຊານາແຮນ ແລະ
ພັນລະຍາໃນເວລານັ້ນ ຍານາງຄິມເບີລີ ອັນເປັນພາກສ່ວນນຶ່ງໃນການກວດປະຫວັດ
ເບື້ອງຫຼັງ ກ່ອນການຮັບຟັງຄຳໃຫ້ການເພື່ອຮັບຮອງເອົາການແຕ່ງຕັ້ງທ່ານ.
ພັນລະຍາຂອງທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກຈັບຫຼັງຈາກເອົາກຳປັ້ນຕີໜ້າທ່ານ ແລະລູກຊາຍຂອງທ່ານ
ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບໃນອີກເຫດການນຶ່ທີ່ລາວໄດ້ຕີແມ່ຂອງລາວ ດ້ວຍໄມ້ຄ້ອນຕີເບສບອລ. ຢູ່ໃນ
ຖະແຫຼງການ ທ່ານຊານາແຮນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ບໍ່ເປັນຈັ່ງໂຊກທີ່ຄວາມເຈັບປວດ ແລະສະ
ຖານະການສ່ວນໂຕຂອງຄອບຄົວ ຈາກເວລາທີ່ດົນນານໄດ້ດຶງເອົາຂຶ້ນມາ ແລະວາດ
ພາບໃຫ້ບໍ່ເສັດສິ້ນ ແລະເພາະສະນັ້ນ ນຳພາໄປທາງຜິດ ໃນເສັ້ນທາງຂອງການດຳ
ເນີນການດັ່ງກ່າວ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າ ການສືບຕໍ່ດຳເນີນການ ໄປນັ້ນ ຈະບັງຄັບໃຫ້
ລູກຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສາມຄົນຕ້ອງໄດ້ກັບຄືນມາພົບກັບບາດແຜຢູ່ໃນປະຫວັດຊີວິດຄອບຄົວ
ຂອງພວກເຮົາອີກແລະເປີດບາດແຜນັ້ນຄືນໃໝ່ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຫຼາຍປີໃນການ
ປົວແປງ. ໃນທີ່ສຸດ ຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະຄວາມຢູ່ດີແມ່ນເປັນບູລິມະສິດ
ທີ່ສຳຄັນສຸດ.”
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຮຽນຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫາຄອບຄົວຂອງທ່ານຊານາ
ແຮນນຶ່ງມື້ກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ “ບໍ່ເປັນຈັ່ງໂຊກທີ່ສຸດ ມັນເປັນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ
ລຳບາກສຳລັບທ່ານແພັດ.”
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳໄດ້ກ່າວຍ້ອງຍໍທ່ານແອສເປີວ່າ ມີປະສົບການ ແລະກ່າວວ່າຈະ
ເໝາະສົມດີໃນການບໍລິຫານທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ.
U.S. Army Secretary Mark Esper will likely be his nominee as defense secretary, President Donald Trump has told reporters.
Trump spoke positively about Esper just hours after he announced Patrick Shanahan had withdrawn from consideration, saying the acting defense secretary wants to spend more time with his family.
Trump on Tuesday, speaking to reporters before boarding Marine One, praised Shanahan as “a wonderful person.”
“I did not ask him to withdraw,” said Trump of Shanahan, who removed his name from consideration after two newspapers (USA Today and The Washington Post) reported Tuesday the Federal Bureau of Investigation was looking into a nine-year-old domestic dispute between Shanahan and his then-wife, Kimberly, as part of a background check before the confirmation hearing.
His wife was arrested after punching him in the face, and his son was arrested after a separate incident in which he hit his mother with a baseball bat.
Shanahan, in a statement, said “it is unfortunate that a painful and deeply personal family situation from long ago is being dredged up and painted in an incomplete and therefore misleading way in the course of this process. I believe my continuing in the confirmation process would force my three children to relive a traumatic chapter in our family's life and reopen wounds we have worked years to heal. Ultimately, their safety and well-being is my highest priority.”
Trump said he only learned of the Shanahan family troubles the day before.
“It’s very unfortunate,” added the president. “It’s a difficult time for Pat.”
Trump praised Esper as experienced and said he would fit in well running the Pentagon.
“Frankly this could happen very quickly for Mark Esper,” remarked the president.
The lack of a confirmed defense secretary comes amid rising U.S. tensions with Iran.
Trump brushed off concerns about Iran on Tuesday.
“We’re very well prepared for Iran,” he said.
Shanahan, a former Boeing executive, had been acting defense secretary since James Mattis resigned in December.
Esper, who was a vice president at defense contractor Raytheon for seven years, also served as national security adviser for a former Senate Majority Leader and policy director for the House Armed Services Committee.
