ຢູ່ທີ່ເນີນພູທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງລັດກະຈິນ ປະເທດມຽນມາ ພວກທະຫານໜຸ່ມນ້ອຍທີ່
ຖືກເກນໃໝ່ຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ພາກັນເຕະຂີ້ຝຸ່ນຂຶ້ນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າແລ່ນລົງໄປຕາມ
ທາງລະຫວ່າງການເຝິກແອບທະຫານໃນຕອນເຊົ້າ.
ພວກທີ່ຖືກເກນໃໝ່ ພາກັນເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກຸ່ມຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ກອງທັບອາຣາການ ຫຼື
Arakan Army ທີ່ໄດ້ຕັ້ງຄ້າຍເຝິກແອບຢູ່ໃນລັດກະຈິນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນທີ່ຕັ້ງຂອງສະມາ
ຊິກພັນທະມິດພາກເໜືອ ຂອງກອງທັບເອກກະລາດກະຈິນ (KIA)
ກອງທັບກາຣາການ ໄດ້ສ້າງຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນໃນປີ 2009 ແລະປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ກຳລັງສູ້ລົບຢູ່ໃນ
ລັດຣາຄາຍນ໌ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານກຳລັງລັດຖະບານ ໃນປະທະກັນທີ່ໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຫວ່າງບໍ່ເທົ່າ
ໃດເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ທ່າມກາງການເຈລະຈາຢຸດຍິງທີ່ຜິດພາດໄປນັ້ນ.
ກອງທັບກາຣາການ ເປັນກຳລັງປະກອບອາວຸດຂອງກຸ່ມແນວໂຮມອາຣາຄານ ທີ່
ມີກອງບັນຊາການຢູ່ໃນແລຊາ (Laiza.) ແລຊາເປັນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ຂອງກຸ່ມ KIA
ທີ່ຄວບຄຸມລັດກະຈິນ ຕິດກັບຊາຍແດນຈີນ.
ກອງທັບອາຣາການ ກ່າວວ່າ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີກຳລັງທະຫານ 7,000 ຄົນ.
ຄືກັນກັບກຳລັງປະກອບອາວຸດຂອງພວກຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍອື່ນໆພາຍໃນປະເທດ ທີ່ຍັງ
ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຊັນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສັນຕິພາບ ກອງທັບອາຣາການກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າສູ້ລົບເພື່ອໃຫ້ມີ
ສິດໃນການປົກຄອງຂອງຕົນເອງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະຄວບຄຸມດິນແດນເຂົາເຈົ້າທັງໝົດ.
ທະຫານແມ່ຍິງທີ່ເກນເຂົ້າໃໝ່ ນາງໂຊ ໂຊ ກ່າວໃນຂະນະທີ່ຍົກປືນ AK-74 ຂື້ນ
ບ່າຂອງລາວວ່າ "ເຫດຜົນທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກອງທັບອາຣາຄານ ແລະເຝິກແອບ
ເປັນທະຫານແມ່ຍິງກໍເພາະວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຢາກເຫັນທະຫານມຽນມາກົດຂີ່ ແລະ
ເຂັ່ນຂ້າປະຊາຊົນໃນລດຣາຄາຍນ໌ຕໍ່ໄປອີກ."
“ທະຫານມຽນມັກຂົ່ມຂູ່ ແລະປະຕິບັດພວກເຮົາບໍ່ດີຫຼາຍຢູ່ໃນທຸກວິທີທາງທີ່ເຂົາ
ເຈົ້າສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດທົນໄດ້ ເພາະສະນັ້ນຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງໄດ້
ຕັດສິນໃຈເຂົ້າຮັບໃຊ້ຊາດຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ແລະທະຫານ.”
ດັ່ງດຽວກັນກັບບັນດາກຸ່ມຕິດອາວຸດອື່ນໆ ຢູ່ໃນພັນທະມິດທາງພາກເໜືອ ທີ່ປະ
ກອບດ້ວຍກອງທັບເອກກະລາດກະຈິນ (KIA) ກຳລັງປົດປ່ອຍ ຕາ-ອັງ (TNLA)
ແລະກຳລັງພັນທະມິດເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະໄຕແຫ່ງຊາດມຽນມາ (MNDAA) ກຳລັງ
ອາຣາຄານ ພວກທຳການສູ້ລົບໜັກ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການຢຸດຍິງກຳລັງເຈລະຈາກັນຢູ່
ກັບລັດຖະບານແລະທະຫານມຽນມາ ທີ່ນຳພາໂດຍທ່ານນາງອອງ ຊານ ຊູຈີ ພວມ
ລົ້ມລຸກຄຸກຄານຢູ່ນັ້ນ.
On the edge of a mountainside in Northern Myanmar's Kachin state, several hundred young army recruits kick up the dust as they jog down a trail during early morning military drills.
New recruits are joining groups such as the Arakan Army which has set up training camps in Kachin state, home to fellow Northern Alliance member, the Kachin Independence Army (KIA).
The Arakan Army (AA) formed in 2009 and is currently fighting in Rakhine State against government forces in ongoing skirmishes that have escalated in recent months, amid faltering cease-fire talks.
The AA is the armed wing of the United League of Arakan, headquartered in Laiza. Laiza is the capital of KIA - controlled Kachin State, bordering China.
The Arakan Army say that they have a current force of 7,000 troops.
Like most of the ethnic armed groups within the country who haven't signed peace agreements, the Arakan army say they are fighting for more self-autonomy and control over their territory.
"The reason I joined the Arakan Army and train as a female soldier is because I don't want to see the Myanmar army oppress and kill Rakhine people anymore," says female recruit Soe Soe, as she slings an AK-74 over her shoulder.
"The Myanmar army bullies and treats us badly in every way they can. I can't take it so I made a decision to serve my nationality and army."
Like the other armed groups in their Northern Alliance, comprised of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) the Ta-ang Liberation Army (TNLA) and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), the Arakan Army is in the midst of some heavy fighting as ongoing ceasefire negotiations with the Aung San Suu Kyi - led government and Myanmar military stumble forward.