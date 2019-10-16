ຢູ່​ທີ່​ເນີນພູທາງ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ລັດກະ​ຈິນ ປະ​ເທດ​ມຽນ​ມາ ພວກ​ທະ​ຫ​ານ​ໜຸ່​ມ​ນ້ອຍ​ທີ່​

ຖືກ​ເກນໃໝ່​ຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ຄົນ ພາ​ກັນ​ເຕະ​ຂີ້​ຝຸ່ນ​ຂຶ້ນ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ແລ່ນ​ລົງ​ໄປ​ຕາ​ມ

​ທາງລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ເຝິກ​ແອບ​ທະ​ຫານ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ.

ພວກທີ່​ຖືກ​ເກນໃໝ່ ​ພາ​ກັນເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກຸ່​ມຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າ ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ອາ​ຣາ​ການ ​ຫຼື

Arakan Army ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຕັ້ງ​ຄ້າຍ​ເ​ຝິກ​ແອບ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລັດ​ກະ​ຈິນ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຂອງສະ​ມາ

​ຊິກ​ພັນທະ​ມິດ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ ຂອງກອງ​ທັບເອກ​ກະ​ລາດກະຈິນ​ (KIA)

ກອງ​ທັບ​ກາ​ຣາ​ການ ໄດ້ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ປີ 2009 ແລະ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້​ກຳ​ລັງ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ຢູ່​ໃນ

ລັດຣາ​ຄາຍ​ນ໌ ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ ໃນປະ​ທະ​ກັນທີ່ໄດ້​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຫວ່າງ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ

ໃດ​ເດືອນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາຢຸດ​ຍິງ​ທີ່​ຜິດ​ພາດ​ໄປ​ນັ້ນ.

ກອງ​ທັບ​ກາ​ຣາ​ການ ເປັນ​ກຳ​ລັງປະ​ກອບ​ອາ​ວຸດຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ແນວ​ໂຮມ​ອາ​ຣາ​ຄານ ທີ່​

ມີ​ກອງ​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ແລ​ຊ​າ (Laiza.) ແລ​ຊາ​ເປັນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ KIA

ທີ່​ຄວ​ບ​ຄຸມລັດ​ກະຈິນ ຕິດ​ກັບ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ຈີນ.

ກອງ​ທັບ​ອາ​ຣາ​ການ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ກຳ​ລັງທະ​ຫານ 7,000 ຄົນ.

ຄື​ກັນ​ກັບ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ປ​ະ​ກອບ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ຊົນ​ກຸ່ມ​ນ້ອຍ​ອື່ນໆ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ທີ່​ຍັງ

​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເຊັນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ ກອງ​ທັບ​ອາ​ຣາ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ມີ

​ສິດ​ໃນ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງຂອງຕົນ​ເອງ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ແລະ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ດິນ​ແດນ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ທັງ​ໝົດ.

ທະ​ຫານ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ທີ່​ເກນ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃໝ່ ນາງໂຊ​ ໂຊ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຍົກ​ປືນ AK-74 ​ຂື້ນ

ບ່າຂອງ​ລາວ​ວ່າ "ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ທີ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ອາ​ຣາ​ຄານ ແລະ​ເຝິກ​ແອບ​

ເປັນ​ທະ​ຫານ​ແມ່​ຍິງກໍ​ເພາະ​ວ່າ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຢາກ​ເຫັນ​ທະ​ຫານ​ມຽນ​ມາ​ກົດຂີ່ ແລະ

​ເຂັ່ນຂ້າປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ໃນ​ລດຣາ​ຄາຍ​ນ໌ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ອີກ."

“ທະ​ຫານ​ມຽນ​ມັກ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ ແລະ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ດີຫຼາຍ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທຸກ​ວິ​ທີ​ທາງ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ

​ເຈົ້າ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດ​ໄດ້. ຂ້າ​ພ​ະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ທົນ​ໄດ້ ເພາະ​ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ຂ້າ​ພ​ະ​ເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງໄດ້​

ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮັບ​ໃຊ້​ຊາດ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ ແລະ​ທະ​ຫານ.”

ດັ່ງດຽວ​ກັນ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ກຸ່ມ​ຕິດ​ອາ​ວຸ​ດ​ອື່ນໆ ຢູ່​ໃນພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ທາງ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ ທີ່​ປະ​

ກອບ​ດ້ວຍ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ເອ​ກ​ກະ​ລາດກະ​ຈິນ​ (KIA) ກຳ​ລັງ​ປົດ​ປ່ອຍ ​ຕາ-ອັງ (TNLA)

ແລະກຳ​ລັງພັນ​ທະ​ມິດເພື່ອປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປ​ະ​ໄຕ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ມຽນ​ມາ (MNDAA) ​ກຳ​ລັງ​

ອາ​ຣາ​ຄານ ​ພວກ​ທຳການ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ໜັກ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ການ​ຢຸດ​ຍິງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ກັນ​ຢູ່

ກັບລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ແລະ​ທະ​ຫານ​ມຽນ​ມາ ທີ່​ນຳ​ພາ​ໂດຍ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ອອງ ຊານ ຊູ​ຈີ ພວມ​

ລົ້ມ​ລຸກ​ຄຸກ​ຄານ​ຢູ່ນັ້ນ.



On the edge of a mountainside in Northern Myanmar's Kachin state, several hundred young army recruits kick up the dust as they jog down a trail during early morning military drills.



New recruits are joining groups such as the Arakan Army which has set up training camps in Kachin state, home to fellow Northern Alliance member, the Kachin Independence Army (KIA).



The Arakan Army (AA) formed in 2009 and is currently fighting in Rakhine State against government forces in ongoing skirmishes that have escalated in recent months, amid faltering cease-fire talks.



The AA is the armed wing of the United League of Arakan, headquartered in Laiza. Laiza is the capital of KIA - controlled Kachin State, bordering China.



The Arakan Army say that they have a current force of 7,000 troops.



Like most of the ethnic armed groups within the country who haven't signed peace agreements, the Arakan army say they are fighting for more self-autonomy and control over their territory.



"The reason I joined the Arakan Army and train as a female soldier is because I don't want to see the Myanmar army oppress and kill Rakhine people anymore," says female recruit Soe Soe, as she slings an AK-74 over her shoulder.



"The Myanmar army bullies and treats us badly in every way they can. I can't take it so I made a decision to serve my nationality and army."



Like the other armed groups in their Northern Alliance, comprised of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) the Ta-ang Liberation Army (TNLA) and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), the Arakan Army is in the midst of some heavy fighting as ongoing ceasefire negotiations with the Aung San Suu Kyi - led government and Myanmar military stumble forward.