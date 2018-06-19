ກຳລັງ ຊາອຸດີ ໂຈມຕີ ສະໜາມບິນ ທີ່ພວກກະບົດ ຮູທີ ຍຶດຄອງ

ກຳລັງທະຫານ​ລັດຖະບານທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການໜຸນຫລັງຈາກຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຢ​ເມນ ​ເລີ້ມເປີດສາກໂຈມ​ຕີຢ່າງແຮງ​ ໃສ່​ສະໜາມ​ບິນ ຢູ່​ໃນເມືອງໂຮ​ດີດາ ທີ່ ກະບົດ​ຍຶດຄອງ

​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງຄານ​ມື້​ນີ້.

ບັນດາ​ຜູ້​ເຫັນ​ເຫດການ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ໂຈມຕີໄດ້ຕິດຕາມ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ຖີ້ມລະ​ເບີດ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ

​ໃສ່​ທີ່​ໝັ້ນ​ພວກ​ກະບົດ​ຮູ​ທີ ຢູ່ທີ່​ຄ້າຍ​ໃນສະໜາມບິນ.

ອາທິດ​ແລ້ວນີ້ ​ກຳລັງ​ປະສົມ​ພາຍໃຕ້ການນຳພາຂອງຊາອຸດີ ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ການໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທາງ​

ອາກາດ ​ແລະ​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ເຂົ້າໃສ່​ພວກ​ກະບົດ​ຮູ​ທີ ທີ່ໜູນ​ຫຼັງ​ໂດຍ​ອີຣ່ານ​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະຍາຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຂັບ​ໄລ່​ພວກ​ກະບົດ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ເມືອງໂຮດີ​ດາ ​ໃນ ຮອບ​ສອງ​ປີ​ທີ່

​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ເມືອງທ່າແຫ່ງນີ້ ​ເປັນ​ເສັ້ນຊີວິດທາງ​ເສດຖະກິດອັນ​ສຳຄັນ​ສຳລັບ​ເຢ​ເມນ ໂດຍ ​ນຳ​ເຂົ້າ

70 ​ເປີ​ເຊັນ ​ຂອງອາຫານ​ທັງ​ໝົດ ​ແລະ​ກຳລັງ​ປະສົມ​ພາຍໃຕ້ການນຳພາຂອງຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ​

ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ກະບົດ​ຮູ​ທີ​ອາດ​ຈະລະ​ເບີດ​ຖີ້ມ ຖ້າ​ຫາ​ກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ

​ຖືກ​ບັງຄັບ​ໃຫ້ຖອຍ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ເຂດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ. ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ​ຍັງ​ກ່າວ ​ຫາ​ພວກ​ຮູ​ທີ ໃນ​ການ​ໃຊ້

​ທ່າ​ເຮືອ ​ເພື່ອ​ລັກລອບ​ເອົາ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ຢູ່​ນັ້ນ ຍິງ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃສ່​ດິນ​ແດນ​

ຂອງ​ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ.





Saudi-backed government forces in Yemen mounted a fierce assault on the airport in the rebel-held city of Hodeida Tuesday.



Witnesses say the offensive was accompanied by intense air raids that pounded Houthi positions on the airport compound.



Last week, the Saudi-led coalition launched air and missile strikes against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in an attempt to oust the rebels, who have controlled Hodeida for the past two years.



The seaport is a vital economic lifeline for Yemen, which imports about 70 percent of all of its food, and the Saudi coalition has expressed concern that the Houthis may try to blow it up if they are forced from the area. The Saudis also accuse the Houthis of using the port to smuggle in missiles that they have then fired into Saudi territory.





Saudi Arabia began bombing Houthi rebels in support of the Yemeni government in March 2015. Since then, the United Nations estimates more than 10,000 people have been killed, mostly due to airstrikes.



Yemen is one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. Not only is famine a threat -- fresh water, fuel and medicine are in severely short supply. A massive cholera epidemic also has compounded the misery.