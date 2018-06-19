ກຳລັງ ຊາອຸດີ ໂຈມຕີ ສະໜາມບິນ ທີ່ພວກກະບົດ ຮູທີ ຍຶດຄອງ

ກຳລັງທະຫານລັດຖະບານທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການໜຸນຫລັງຈາກຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ຢູ່ໃນເຢເມນ ເລີ້ມເປີດສາກໂຈມຕີຢ່າງແຮງ ໃສ່ສະໜາມບິນ ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງໂຮດີດາ ທີ່ ກະບົດຍຶດຄອງ
ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້.
ບັນດາຜູ້ເຫັນເຫດການກ່າວວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີໄດ້ຕິດຕາມດ້ວຍການຖີ້ມລະເບີດຢ່າງໜັກ
ໃສ່ທີ່ໝັ້ນພວກກະບົດຮູທີ ຢູ່ທີ່ຄ້າຍໃນສະໜາມບິນ.
ອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ກຳລັງປະສົມພາຍໃຕ້ການນຳພາຂອງຊາອຸດີ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມການໂຈມຕີທາງ
ອາກາດ ແລະຍິງລູກສອນໄຟເຂົ້າໃສ່ພວກກະບົດຮູທີ ທີ່ໜູນຫຼັງໂດຍອີຣ່ານໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຂັບໄລ່ພວກກະບົດ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຄວບຄຸມເມືອງໂຮດີດາ ໃນ ຮອບສອງປີທີ່
ຜ່ານມາ.
ເມືອງທ່າແຫ່ງນີ້ ເປັນເສັ້ນຊີວິດທາງເສດຖະກິດອັນສຳຄັນສຳລັບເຢເມນ ໂດຍ ນຳເຂົ້າ
70 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງອາຫານທັງໝົດ ແລະກຳລັງປະສົມພາຍໃຕ້ການນຳພາຂອງຊາອຸດີ
ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າ ພວກກະບົດຮູທີອາດຈະລະເບີດຖີ້ມ ຖ້າຫາກເຂົາເຈົ້າ
ຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ຖອຍອອກຈາກເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ. ຊາອຸດີຍັງກ່າວ ຫາພວກຮູທີ ໃນການໃຊ້
ທ່າເຮືອ ເພື່ອລັກລອບເອົາລູກສອນໄຟ ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີຢູ່ນັ້ນ ຍິງເຂົ້າໄປໃສ່ດິນແດນ
ຂອງຊາອຸດີ.
Saudi-backed government forces in Yemen mounted a fierce assault on the airport in the rebel-held city of Hodeida Tuesday.
Witnesses say the offensive was accompanied by intense air raids that pounded Houthi positions on the airport compound.
Last week, the Saudi-led coalition launched air and missile strikes against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in an attempt to oust the rebels, who have controlled Hodeida for the past two years.
The seaport is a vital economic lifeline for Yemen, which imports about 70 percent of all of its food, and the Saudi coalition has expressed concern that the Houthis may try to blow it up if they are forced from the area. The Saudis also accuse the Houthis of using the port to smuggle in missiles that they have then fired into Saudi territory.
Saudi Arabia began bombing Houthi rebels in support of the Yemeni government in March 2015. Since then, the United Nations estimates more than 10,000 people have been killed, mostly due to airstrikes.
Yemen is one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. Not only is famine a threat -- fresh water, fuel and medicine are in severely short supply. A massive cholera epidemic also has compounded the misery.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ