ກອງປະຊຸມ ດ້ານພະລັງງານ ປະຈຳປີ ວາງສະແດງ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີໃໝ່

ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດນະວັດຕະກຳໃໝ່ດ້ານພະລັງງານ ທີ່ຈັດຂຶ້ນສາມ ວັນໃນສັບ

ປະດານີ້, ເຊິ່ງຖືກຈັດຂຶ້ນທຸກໆປີ ໂດຍອົງການໂຄງການຄົ້ນຄວ້າທີ່ທັນສະໄໝ ຂອງ

ກະຊວງພະລັງງານ ສະຫະລັດ, ຫຼື ARPA ນັ້ນ, ບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານ, ນັກປະກອບກິດ

ຈະການ, ນັກລົງທຶນ ແລະ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລັດຖະບານ, ໄດ້ແລກປ່ຽນແນວຄິດ, ຜົນການ

ຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ແລະ ປະສົບການຕ່າງໆ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສິ່ງທ້າທາຍທັງຫຼາຍໃນການຜະລິດ, ການ

ຫັນປ່ຽນ, ການແຈກຢາຍ ແລະ ການຈັດເກັບພະລັງງານທຸກຮູບ ແບບ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອ

ເອ ຈໍຈ໌ ປູຕິຈ໌ "George Putic" ໄດ້ໄປສຳພາດຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ງານດັ່ງກ່າວ, ເຊິ່ງ

ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ພະລັງງານແມ່ນມີຢູ່ທຸກບ່ອນອ້ອມຕົວຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ວິທີໃຊ້ມັນ, ວິທີເກັບ

ມ້ຽນມັນໄວ້, ວິທີຂົນສົ່ງມັນ, ວິທີຫັນປ່ຽນມັນ. ແຕ່ມັນຍັງມີບ່ອນຫວ່າງເພື່ອການພັດ

ທະນາອີກຫຼາຍຢູ່ ແລະ ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດນີ້ ທັງໝົດແມ່ນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການພັດທະນາ

ສິ່ງນີ້.

ຍົກຕົວຢ່າງເຊັ່ນ ຄວາມປະຢັດຂອງແຊລພະລັງງານແສງອາທິດທີ່ເຮັດຈາກ ຊິລິຄັອນ

ແມ່ນບໍ່ມີຫຼາຍເກີນ 20 ເປີເຊັນ.

ນາງ ເຮລີ ບາວເຊີ "Haley Bauser" ນັກສຶກສາມະຫະວິທະຍາໄລ Caltech ກ່າວ

ວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຢາກເຮົາແຊລຊິລິຄັອນດັ້ງເດີມທີ່ມີຢູ່ທົ່ວທຸກບ່ອນ ແລະ ພວກເຮົາກໍ

ຢາກຈະຂະຫຍາຍການປະຢັດຂອງແຊລຊິລິຄັອນນັ້ນ ແຕ່ຮັກສາຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍຂອງ

ສ່ວນປະກອບ ໂດຍລວມໃຫ້ມີລາຄາຖືກ, ສະນັ້ນພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງຈະມີການປະຢັດໃນ

ປະລິມານສູງ ແຕ່ບໍ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຕໍ່ສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ.”

ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ກັງຫັນລົມສາມໃບພັດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ຜະລິດພະລັງງານໄດ້ 9.5 ເມ

ກະວັດ.

ທ່ານ ເອຣິກ ລັອທ "Eric Loth" ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັດ ເວີຈິເນຍ ກ່າວວ່າ

“ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການແນວຄິດໃໝ່ ທີ່ຈະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ສາມາດອອກແບບກັງຫັນລົມອັນທີ່

ໃຫຍ່ກວ່າ. ພວກເຮົາຢາກຜະລິດໃຫ້ໄດ້ເຖິງ 50 ເມກະວັດ, ເຊິ່ງມັນຈະມີຂະໜາດ

ໃຫຍ່ກວ່າຫໍ ໄອເຟລ.”

ເພື່ອຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ກັງຫັນກະແສນໍ້າແບບຕົ້ນສະບັບ ຜະລິດພະລັງງານໄດ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ,

ມັນຕ້ອງມີຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ກວ່າເກົ່າ ແລະ ປະຕິບັດງານຢູ່ໃນນໍ້າເລິກ.

ທ່ານ ຄຣິສໂຕເຟີ ຊາວເອີ "Christopher Sauer" ຜູ້ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງ ແລະ ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານ

ໃຫຍ່ຂອງບໍລິສັດ ORPC ກ່າວວ່າ “ຍ້ອນວ່າມັນຂ້ອນຂວ້າງຈະກວ້າງ ດ້ວຍໃບພັດ

ພວກນີ້ຍື່ນອອກໄປທາງນີ້ ທາງຕັ້ງຂອງມັນກໍບໍ່ສູງຫຼາຍ ສະນັ້ນມັນຈຶ່ງຈະເຮັດໃຫ້

ພວກເຮົາສາມາດສົ່ງເທັກໂນໂລຈີຂອງພວກເຮົາໄປສະຖານທີ່ທີ່ມັນມີນໍ້າຕື້ນກວ່າ

ຄົນອື່ນໆທີ່ສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້.”

ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ 2009 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ, ອົງການ ARPA-e ໄດ້ສະໜອງເງິນທຶນປະມານ

1800 ລ້ານໂດລາໃຫ້ແກ່ໂຄງການເທັກໂນໂລຈີທີ່ມີໂອກາດໃນການຫັນປ່ຽນພະລັງ

ງານຫຼາຍເຖິງ 660 ໂຄງການ. ຮອງຜູ້ອຳນວຍການພາງ ພະແນກເທັກໂນໂລຈີຂອງ

ອົງການດັ່ງກ່າວ, ທ່ານ ແພັດທຣິກ ແມັກກຣາທ "Patrick McGrath," ກ່າວວ່າ ບັນ

ດານັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ແລະ ນັກປະດິດ ສາມາດໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດ ແລະ ເອົາເງິນ

ຫຼາຍພັນລ້ານໂດລາ ເພື່ອນຳໃຊ້ແນວຄິດໃໝ່ ແລະ ນະວັດຕະກຳໃໝ່ ເຂົ້າໃນການ

ແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາ.

ທ່ານ ແພັດທຣິກ ແມັກກຣາທ ຈາກອົງການ ARPA-e ກ່າວວ່າ “ການນຳເອົາຊິ້ນ

ສ່ວນພວກນີ້ມາປະກອບເຂົ້າກັນ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນແທ້ໆເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ສິ່ງ

ນີ້ຈະສາມາດຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ມີຜົນກະທົບຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງຢູ່ໃນໂລກ.”

ເຖິງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ສຳນັກງານສິດທິບັດ ແລະ ເຄື່ອງໝາຍການຄ້າ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ອອກ

ສິດທິບັດ 248 ສະບັບ ທີ່ມາຈາກການຄົ້ນຄວ້າທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບທຶນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອນັ້ນແລ້ວ ທັງ

ໄດ້ຈັດສະແດງຢູ່ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ARPA-e ນັ້ນນຳ.

At this week's 3-day Energy Innovation Summit, organized annually by the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Research Projects Agency, or ARPA-e for short, experts, entrepreneurs, investors and government officials shared ideas, research results and experiences about challenges facing the generation, transformation, distribution and storage of all forms of energy. VOA's George Putic gives an overview.



Energy is all around us. We know how to use it, how to store it, how to transport it, how to transform it. But there's so much room for improvement and this summit is all about this improvement.



For instance, efficiency of the best silicon-based solar cells does not go much over 20%.



"We want to take a traditional silicon cell that exist everywhere and we want to increase the efficiency of that silicon cell but keep the cost of the overall module affordable, so that we have a higher efficiency but one that is not detrimental economically."



Presently, the biggest 3-blade wind turbine generates 9.5 megawatts of electricity.



"We need a new concept that allows to push through to get to the bigger designs. We want to go all the way up to 50 megawatts, which will be bigger than the Eifel Tower."



In order for typical tidal water turbines to be scaled up, they will have to be bigger, and operate in deeper water.



"Because it's kind of very wide with these turbines going out this way it's got a very low vertical profile so it allows us to deploy our technology in sites that are much shallower than anybody else can do."



Since 2009, ARPA-e has provided approximately $1.8 billion in funding for more than 660 potentially transformational energy technology projects. Its acting deputy director for technology, Patrick McGrath, says researchers and inventors can spend decades and take billions of dollars to really deploy new ideas and new innovations at scale.



"Bringing these pieces together is really necessary to make sure that this can see the light of the day and really have an impact in the real world."



So far, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued 248 patents stemming from research funded and presented at ARPA-e Summits.