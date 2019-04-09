ທ່ານ ແອນດຣູ ແຢັງ (Andrew Yang) ແມ່ນອະດີດຜູ້ບໍລິຫານບໍລິສັດເທັກ ໂນໂລຈີ ທີ່ເລີ້ມສ້າງຕັ້ງ “ທຸລະກິດສຳລັບອາເມຣິກາ” ຫລື "Venture for America" ຊຶ່ງເປັນກຸ່ມຮັບເອົານັກສຶກສາທີ່ຫາກໍ່ຮຽນຈົບມາໃໝ່ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ໄປເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ໃນທຸລະກິດຂະໜາດນ້ອຍທີ່ກໍ່ຕັ້ງໃໝ່ ຫລື startup ຢູ່ທົ່ວປະເທດ. ດຽວນີ້ ເພິ່ນໄດ້ກາຍເປັນຄົນທີ່ ມີຄຸນສົມບັດເໝາະສົມທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການໂຕ້ວາທີຮອບທຳອິດສຳລັບພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ພາຍຫລັງທີ່ທ່ານລະດົມທຶນໄດ້ຫລາຍກວ່າ 1 ລ້ານ 7 ແສນໂດລາ ຈາກຜູ້ບໍລິຈາກເງິນ ຫລາຍກວ່າ 80,000 ຄົນ. Anna Kook ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມກັບ ທ່ານແອນດຣູ ແຢັງ (Andrew Yang) ກ່ຽວກັບການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງທ່ານ ໃນນາມທີ່ເປັນນັກການເມືອງໜ້າໃໝ່. ບົວສະຫວັນ ມີລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ທ່ານ ແອນດຣູ ແຢັງ (Andrew Yang) ເວົ້າວ່າ: "ມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນການເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຂອງພວກນັກບໍລິຫານ ທີ່ເປັນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍເອເຊຍ ໃນນະຄອນ ຫລວງວໍຊິງຕັນ. ພວກເຮົາຢາກຈະເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໄປຂ້ອງກ່ຽວກັບການເມືອງຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍເອເຊຍ ແລະກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ຈະເຮັດແນວໃດ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາສາມາດໄດ້ຮັບການກະຕຸ້ນໃຫ້ເຄື່ອນໄຫວຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ."
ທ່ານ ແອນດຣູ ແຢັງ (Andrew Yang), ຜູ້ລົງສະໝັກເລືອກຕັ້ງເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ແລະລູກຊາຍຂອງຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຊາວໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໄດ້ໂດດເດັ່ນຂຶ້ນມາເປັນແບບຢ່າງທາງການເມືອງ ໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກທີ່ຢູ່ໃນປະຊາຄົມເອເຊຍ.
ທ່ານ ແທຣີ ຊິໂອ (Terry Shio) ຜູ້ທີ່ຈັດຕັ້ງງານໂຮມຊຸມນຸມດັ່ງກ່າວເວົ້າວ່າ
"ທ່ານຄືທຸກສິ່ງ ທຸກຢ່າງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຢາກໃຫ້ ຕາງໜ້າໃຫ້ ແລະທີ່ພວກເຮົາຢາກຮຽນນຳ. ທ່ານເປັນນັກຜູ້ນຳທຸລະກິດຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍເອເຊຍ ທີ່ປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດຄົນນຶ່ງ."
ທ່ານ ແອນດຣູ ແຢັງ (Andrew Yang) ກ່າວຢູ່ເທິງເວທີວ່າ: "ພໍ່ແມ່ຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມາຈາກໄຕ້ຫວັນ, ພວກເພິ່ນພົບກັນຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ເມືອງ ເບີກຄ໌ ລີ (Berkeley)…"
ທ່ານ ແຢັງ (Yang) ກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ "ໃນຖານະທີ່ເປັນລູກຊາຍຂອງຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຜູ້ນຶ່ງ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ໂຕດີຫລາຍ ຕໍ່ຄວາມເປັນຈິງທີ່ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຍັງໃໝ່ຕໍ່ປະເທດນີ້ຢູ່. ສະນັ້ນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເອົາຕົນເອງເຂົ້າໄປດຳລົງຊີວິດຢູ່ໃນວັດທະນາທຳອາເມຣິກັນ."
ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປອີກວ່າ "ເມື່ອຂ້າພະເຈົ້າພົບກັບຄົນອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍເອເຊຍ ແລະໄດ້ຍິນພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບອກຂ້າພະເຈົ້າວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີຄວາມຕື່ນເຕັ້ນຫລາຍປານໃດຕໍ່ການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ, ມັນເຮັດໃຫ້ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີຄວາມສຸກ ແລະມີຄວາມພູມໃຈຫລາຍອີ່ຫລີ.”
ຄຳຂັວນຂອທ່ານແຢັງ ກໍຄື “ມະນຸດສະທຳມາກ່ອນໝູ່ໝົດ” ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ການ ແກ້ໄຂຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກທາງເສດຖະກິດ ທີ່ກຳລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນມາທີ່ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນທຸກຄົນປະເຊີນຢູ່ ຍ້ອນສະພາບໂລກາພິວັດ ແລະການໃຊ້ເຄື່ອງຈັກຄວບຄຸມ ການທຳງານດ້ວຍໂຕເອງ.
ພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານກ່ຽວກັບຂໍ້ມູນດ້ານການເມືອງ ເວົ້າວ່າ ທ່ານ ແຢັງແມ່ນຜູ້ລົງ ສະໝັກເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ມີພື້ນຖານ ແລະຄວາມຄິດທີ່ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍເອເຊຍສາມາດຮູ້ສຶກວ່າ ເປັນຄົນທີ່ຄືກັບຕົນເອງໄດ້ງ່າຍ.
ທ່ານ ຄາທິກ ຣາມາຄຣິສນານ (Kartick Ramakrishnan) ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການ ທີ່ສ້າງຕັ້ງສູນຂໍ້ມູນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍເອເຊຍ ແລະຊາວເກາະໃນມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກ ຫລື AAPI Data ກ່າວວ່າ: "ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍເອເຊຍ ມັກຈະເຫັນຕົນເອງວ່າ ເປັນຄົນໃນພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ. ທ່ານ ແຢັງ ແລະທ່ານນາງ (ຄາມາລາ) ແຮຣິສ (Kamala) (Harris) ມີພື້ນຖານທີ່ໃກ້ກັບຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍເອເຊຍສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຫລາຍກວ່າໝູ່. ສະນັ້ນ, ນີ້ກໍຄືການທີ່ມີບາງຄົນເຊັ່ນ ແອນດຣູ ແຢັງ ຫລື ຄາມາລາ ແຮຣິສ ຈະມີຄວາມໝາຍເຖິງການຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ມີການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂອງພວກປ່ອນບັດ ທີ່ເປັນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍເອເຊຍ ຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ.”
ທ່ານແຢັງກ່າວອີກວ່າ "ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກຳລັງລົງສະໝັກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ກໍ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ອາເມຣິກາ ຄວບຄຸມການປ່ຽນແປງຢູ່ໃນໄລຍະຂ້າມຜ່ານທາງເສດຖະກິດ ແລະເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຢູ່ໃນປະຫວັດສາດຂອງປະເທດ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງຕົກຢູ່ໃນທ້າມກາງຂອງມັນຢູ່ດຽວນີ້."
ທ່ານແຢັງບໍ່ເຄີຍໄດ້ສະໝັກເຂົ້າໄປເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງການທີ່ມີການເລືອກຕັ້ງຈັກເທື່ອ ແຕ່ທ່ານກໍເວົ້າວ່າ ໂດຍທີ່ມາຈາກໂລກຂອງຊີລິຄອນ ວາລີ (Silicon Valley) ແລະຄວາມຄຸ້ນເຄີຍຂອງທ່ານກັບເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານແຕກຕ່າງໄປຈາກນັກການເມືອງຄົນອື່ນໆ. ຂໍ້ສະເໜີທາງນະໂຍບາຍທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງທ່ານກໍຄື ລາຍຮັບພື້ນຖານສຳລັບທຸກຄົນ ທີ່ທ່ານເອີ້ນວ່າ "ເງິນປັນຜົນທີ່ມີອິດສະລະພາບ."
ທ່ານແຢັງກ່າວມ້ວນທ້າຍດັ່ງນີ້ "ສະນັ້ນ ນະໂຍບາຍທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ກໍຄື ເງິນປັນຜົນທີ່ມີອິດສະລະພາບທີ່ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນຜູ້ໃຫຍ່ໄດ້ຮັບ 1 ພັນໂດລາຕໍ່ເດືອນ ແລະມີການເລີ້ມຕົ້ນທີ່ແຈ້ງຂາວ ນັບແຕ່ ອາຍຸ 18 ປີຂຶ້ນໄປ."
ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ລາຍຮັບທີ່ມີການຮັບປະກັນແບບນີ້ເປັນທີ່ນິຍົມກັນຂອງຫລາຍຄົນ ກໍຕາມ ແຕ່ນັກເສດຖະສາດບາງຄົນ ກໍຍັງບໍ່ແນ່ໃຈວ່າ ມັນຈະເປັນນະໂຍບາຍເສດຖະກິດທີ່ດີເລີຍ.
ທ່ານ ວີເຈ ເມນອນ, ຈາກມູນນິທິດ້ານມໍລະດົກ ຫລື Heritage Foundation ໃຫ້ຄຳເຫັນວ່າ:
"ຄວາມເປັນຈິງກໍຄື ລາຍຮັບພື້ນຖານສຳລັບທຸກຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກທົດລອງໃຊ້ມາກ່ອນ ແລ້ວ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ແລະມັນກໍໃຊ້ການບໍ່ໄດ້ ຄືກັບທີ່ພວກວາງແຜນອອກມາ ຫວັງວ່າມັນຈະມີ. ທາດແທ້ຂອງນະໂຍບາຍ ລາຍຮັບພື້ນຖານສຳລັບທຸກຄົນກໍຢູ່ທີ່ວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ສຸມໃສ່ເອົາແຫລ່ງຊັບພະຍາກອນໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກທີ່ຕ້ອງການມັນຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດ ແລະມັນກໍມີບັນຫາຢູ່ໃນໂຕຂອງມັນເອງ.”
ທ່ານ ແອນດຣູ ແຢັງ ຈະເປັນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍເອເຊຍຄົນທຳອິດ ທີ່ຈະໄປປາກົດໂຕ ຢູ່ໃນການໂຕ້ວາທີຂອງຜູ້ສະໝັກເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທີ່ຈະຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນມິຖຸນາ ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.
Andrew Yang is a former tech company executive who started "Venture for America" a group that places recent university graduates in small startup businesses across the U.S. Now he has qualified for the first round of the Democratic primary debate after raising more than $1.7 million from more than 80,000 unique donors. VOA's Anna Kook spoke with Andrew Yang about his campaign for president as a political newcomer.
Andrew Yang at Asian-American nonprofit event: "Today's a gathering of Asian American executives in the DC area. We want to talk about Asian American political involvement and how we can be more activated as a community."
Andrew Yang, a democratic presidential candidate and the son of Taiwanese immigrants, has risen as a political role model for those in the Asian community.
Terry Shio, organizer of event: "He's everything that we want to represent and we want to learn from. He's an Asian-American, successful entrepreneur business leader."
Andrew Yang: "My parents came here from Taiwan, they met at UC Berkeley…"
Andrew Yang: "As a son of immigrants, I was very, very conscious of the fact that we were new to the country. So I immersed myself in American culture."
"When I meet with Asian Americans and they tell me how excited they are for my campaign, it makes me really happy and proud."
Yang's campaign slogan, "Humanity First" is focused on addressing the coming economic challenges that all Americans face from globalization and automation.
Experts on political data say Yang is a candidate with a background and ideas that Asian Americans can easily identify with.
Kartick Ramakrishnan, founding director of AAPI Data:
"Asian Americans tend to identify as a Democrat. Yang and (Kamala) Harris are closer to the Asian-American mainstream. So this is where having someone like Andrew Yang or Kamala Harris will mean more for encouraging Asian American voter participation."
Andrew Yang: "I'm running for President to help America manage the transition of the greatest economic and technological transition in the nation's history, which we are in the midst of right now."
Yang has never run for an elected office before but he says coming from the Silicon Valley world and his familiarity with the technology sets him apart from other politicians. His biggest policy proposal is the Universal Basic Income, which he calls "the freedom dividend."
Andrew Yang: "So my flagship policy is the freedom dividend where every American adult gets a thousand dollars a month free and clear starting at the age of 18."
While this kind of guaranteed income is popular among many, some economists remain doubtful about whether it's sound economic policy.
Vijay Menon, Heritage Foundation: "The reality is that Universal Basic Income has been tried before in the United States and it didn't work out as the planners hoped it would. The nature of the Universal Basic Income is that it doesn't focus the resources on those who need it most and that is problematic in itself."
Andrew Yang will be the first Asian American to appear on a national presidential debate to be held in June.
