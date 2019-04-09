ທ່ານ ແອນດ​ຣູ ແຢັງ (Andrew Yang) ແມ່ນ​ອະ​ດີດ​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ເທັກ ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ ທີ່​ເລີ້ມສ້າງຕັ້ງ “ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ” ຫລື "Venture for America" ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ກຸ່ມ​ຮັບເອົາ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທີ່​ຫາກໍ່​ຮຽນ​ຈົບມາ​ໃໝ່ຈາກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ໄປ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ຂະ​ໜາດນ້ອຍທີ່ກໍ່ຕັ້ງ​ໃໝ່ ຫລື startup ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ. ດຽວນີ້ ເພິ່ນ​ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ທີ່ ​ມີ​ຄຸນ​ສົມ​ບັດເໝາະ​ສົມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ການ​ໂຕ້​ວາ​ທີ​ຮອບ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ພາຍ​ຫລັງ​ທີ່​ທ່ານລະ​ດົມ​ທຶນ​ໄດ້​ຫລາຍກວ່າ 1 ລ້ານ 7 ແສນໂດ​ລາ ຈາກ​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຈາກ​ເງິນ ​ຫລາຍກວ່າ 80,000 ຄົນ. Anna Kook ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ໄດ້​ໂອ້ລົມ​ກັບ ​ທ່ານແອນດ​ຣູ ແຢັງ (Andrew Yang) ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ໂຄສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີຂອງທ່ານ ໃນ​ນາມ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ນັກ​ການ​ເມືອງໜ້າ​ໃໝ່. ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ທ່ານ ແອນດ​ຣູ ແຢັງ (Andrew Yang) ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ: "ມື້ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັ​ນເຊື້ອ​ສາຍ​ເອ​ເຊຍ ໃນ​ນ​ະ​ຄອນ ​ຫລ​ວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຢາກ​ຈະ​ເວົ້າ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ໄປ​ຂ້ອງ​ກ່ຽວກັບ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັ​ນເຊື້ອ​ສາຍ​ເອ​ເຊຍ ແລະ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ແນວ​ໃດ​ ເພື່ອ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສາ​ມາດໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການກະ​ຕຸ້ນ​ໃຫ້​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ."

​ທ່ານ ແອນດ​ຣູ ແຢັງ (Andrew Yang), ຜູ້​ລົງ​ສະ​ໝັກ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຈາກ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ແລະ​ລູ​ກ​ຊາ​ຍ​ຂອງຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງຊາວ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ໄດ້​ໂດ​ດ​ເດັ່ນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ແບບຢ່າງ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ພວກ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ​ເອ​ເຊຍ.

ທ່ານ ແທ​ຣີ ຊິ​ໂອ (Terry Shio) ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ງານໂຮມ​ຊຸມ​ນຸມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວເວົ້າ​ວ່າ

"​ທ່ານ​ຄື​ທຸກ​ສິ່ງ ທຸກ​ຢ່າງທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ໃຫ້ ແລະ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຢາກ​ຮຽນ​ນຳ. ທ່ານ​ເປັນ​ນັກ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ເຊື້ອ​ສາຍ​ເອ​ເຊຍ ທີ່​ປະ​ສົບ​ຜົນ​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ຄົນນຶ່ງ."



ທ່ານ ແອນດ​ຣູ ແຢັງ (Andrew Yang) ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ເວ​ທີ​ວ່າ: "ພໍ່​ແມ່​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າມາ​ຈາກ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ, ພວກ​ເພິ່ນ​ພົບ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ລັດ​ຄາ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ ເມືອງ ເບີກ​ຄ໌​ ລີ (Berkeley)…"

ທ່ານ ແຢັງ (Yang) ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມອີກ​ວ່າ "ໃນ​ຖາ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ລູກ​ຊາຍ​ຂອງ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ, ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຮູ້ໂຕ​ດີຫລາຍ ຕໍ່ຄວາມເປັນ​ຈິງ​ທີ່​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາຍັງ​ໃໝ່​ຕໍ່ປະ​ເທດນີ້ຢູ່​. ສະ​ນັ້ນ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ຕົນ​ເອງ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປດຳ​ລົງ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢູ່​ໃນວັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ທຳ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ."

ທ່ານກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ອີກວ່າ "ເມື່ອ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ພົບ​ກັບ​ຄົນ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ເຊື້ອ​ສາຍ​ເອ​ເຊຍ ແລະໄດ້​ຍິນພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບອກ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າວ່າ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີຄວາມ​ຕື່ນ​ເຕັ້ນຫລາຍ​ປານ​ໃດຕໍ່​ການ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ, ມັນ​ເຮັ​ດ​ໃຫ້​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຸກ ແລະ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ພູມ​ໃຈ​ຫລາຍ​ອີ່​ຫລີ.”

ຄຳ​ຂັວນ​ຂອ​ທ່ານແຢັງ ກໍ​ຄື “ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ​ມາກ່ອນ​ໝູ່​ໝົດ” ​ເພັ່ງເລັງ​ໃສ່ການ ແກ້​ໄຂ​ຄວາມ​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ​ທາງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ ທີ່ກຳ​ລັງເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນມາທີ່​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ທຸກ​ຄົນປະ​ເຊີນ​ຢູ່ ຍ້ອນ​ສະ​ພາບ​ໂລ​ກາ​ພິ​ວັດ ແລະ​ການໃຊ້​ເຄື່ອງ​ຈັກຄວບ​ຄຸມ ການ​ທຳ​ງານດ້ວຍ​ໂຕ​ເອງ.



​ພ​ວກ​ນັ​ກ​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເມືອງ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ ແຢັງແມ່ນ​ຜູ້​ລົງ ສະ​ໝັກ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງທີ່​ມີ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ຄິດ​ທີ່ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ເຊື້ອ​ສາຍ​ເອ​ເຊຍສາ​ມາດ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ວ່າ ​ເປັນຄົນທີ່ຄືກັບ​ຕົນ​ເອງໄດ້​ງ່າຍ.



ທ່ານ ຄາ​ທິກ ຣາ​ມາ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ນານ (Kartick Ramakrishnan) ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ ທີ່ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ສູນ​ຂໍ້​ມູນຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ເຊື້ອ​ສາຍ​ເອ​ເຊຍ ແລະຊາວ​ເກາະໃນ​ມະຫາ​ສະ​ໝຸດ​ປາ​ຊີ​ຟິກ ຫລື AAPI Data ກ່າ​ວ​ວ່າ: "ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ເຊື້ອ​ສາຍ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ ມັກ​ຈະ​ເຫັນ​ຕົນ​ເອງວ່າ​ ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ພັກເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ. ທ່ານ ແຢັງ ແລະທ່ານ​ນາງ (ຄາ​ມາ​ລາ) ແຮ​ຣິ​ສ (Kamala) (Harris) ​ມີພື້ນ​ຖານ​ທີ່ໃກ້ກັບຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ເຊື້ອ​ສາຍ​ເອ​ເຊຍສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ຫລາຍກວ່າ​ໝູ່. ສະ​ນັ້ນ, ນີ້​ກໍ​ຄື​ການ​ທີ່​ມີ​ບາງ​ຄົນ​ເຊັ່ນ ແອນດ​ຣູ ແຢັງ ຫລື ຄາ​ມາ​ລາ ແຮ​ຣິ​ສ ຈະ​ມີ​ຄວາມໝາຍເຖິງການຊຸກ​ຍູ້​ໃຫ້ມີການ​ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ ທີ່​ເປັນຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ເຊື້ອ​ສາຍ​ເອ​ເຊຍ ຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ.”



ທ່ານ​ແຢັງ​ກ່າວ​ອີກ​ວ່າ "ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ລົງ​ສະ​ໝັກ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ກໍ​ ​ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ​ໃຫ້​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ຂ້າມ​ຜ່ານ​ທາງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ແລະ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ ​ທີ່​ຍິ່ງ​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຕົກຢູ່ໃນ​ທ້າມ​ກາງ​ຂອງ​ມັນ​ຢູ່​ດຽວນີ້."



ທ່ານ​ແຢັງ​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ໝັກ​ເຂົ້າໄປ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຈັກ​ເທື່ອ ແຕ່​ທ່ານ​ກໍ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ມາ​ຈາກ​ໂລກ​ຂອງຊີ​ລິ​ຄອນ ວາ​ລີ (Silicon Valley) ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ຄຸ້ນ​ເຄີຍ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ກັບ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານແຕກ​ຕ່າງ​ໄປ​ຈາກ​ນັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ. ຂໍ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທາງ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ກໍ​ຄື ລາຍຮັບ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ທຸກ​ຄົນ ທີ່​ທ່ານເອີ້ນວ່າ "ເງິນ​ປັນ​ຜົນທີ່ມີອິດ​ສະ​ລະ​ພາບ."



ທ່ານ​ແຢັງ​ກ່າວ​ມ້ວນ​ທ້າຍ​ດັ່ງ​ນີ້ "ສະ​ນັ້ນ ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ ກໍ​ຄື ເງິນ​ປັນ​ຜົນທີ່ມີອິດ​ສະ​ລະ​ພາບທີ່​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ຜູ້​ໃຫຍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ 1 ພັນ​ໂດ​ລາ​ຕໍ່​ເດືອນ ແລະ​ມີ​ການ​ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ທີ່​ແຈ້ງຂາວ ນັບ​ແຕ່ ອາ​ຍຸ 18 ປີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໄປ."



ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ລາຍ​ຮັບ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ຮັບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ແບບນີ້ເປັນ​ທີ່​ນິ​ຍົມ​ກັນ​ຂອງຫລາຍຄົນ ກໍ​ຕາມ ແຕ່ນັກ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ສາດ​ບາງ​ຄົນ ກໍ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່ແນ່​ໃຈ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ທີ່​ດີເລີຍ.

ທ່ານ ວີ​ເຈ ເມນອນ, ຈາກ​ມູນ​ນິ​ທິດ້ານ​ມໍ​ລະ​ດົ​ກ ຫລື Heritage Foundation ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ:

"ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຈິງ​ກໍ​ຄື ລາຍ​ຮັບ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ທຸກ​ຄົນ ໄດ້​ຖືກທົດ​ລອງໃຊ້ມາກ່ອນ ແລ້ວ ຢູ່​ໃນສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ມັນ​ກໍ​ໃຊ້​ການບໍ່ໄດ້ ຄື​ກັບ​ທີ່​ພວກວາງ​ແຜນ​ອອກ​ມາ ຫວັງ​ວ່າ​ມັນ​ຈະ​ມີ. ທາດ​ແທ້ຂອງນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ ລາຍຮັບ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ທຸກ​ຄົນກໍ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ວ່າ ມັນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ສຸມ​ໃສ່ເອົາ​ແຫລ່ງ​ຊັບ​ພະ​ຍາ​ກອນ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ພວກ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ມັນຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ແລະ​ມັນ​ກໍ​ມີ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂຕ​ຂອງ​ມັນ​ເອງ.”

ທ່ານ ແອນດ​ຣູ ແຢັງ​ ຈະ​ເປັນຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ເຊື້ອ​ສາຍ​ເອ​ເຊຍຄົນ​ທຳ​ອິດ ທີ່ຈະ​ໄປ​ປາ​ກົດໂຕ​ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຕ້​ວາ​ທີຂອງ​ຜູ້​ສ​ະ​ໝັກເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ທານ​າ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທີ່​ຈະ​ຈັດຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມິ​ຖຸ​ນາ ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງນີ້.

Andrew Yang is a former tech company executive who started "Venture for America" a group that places recent university graduates in small startup businesses across the U.S. Now he has qualified for the first round of the Democratic primary debate after raising more than $1.7 million from more than 80,000 unique donors. VOA's Anna Kook spoke with Andrew Yang about his campaign for president as a political newcomer.



Andrew Yang at Asian-American nonprofit event: "Today's a gathering of Asian American executives in the DC area. We want to talk about Asian American political involvement and how we can be more activated as a community."



Andrew Yang, a democratic presidential candidate and the son of Taiwanese immigrants, has risen as a political role model for those in the Asian community.



Terry Shio, organizer of event: "He's everything that we want to represent and we want to learn from. He's an Asian-American, successful entrepreneur business leader."



Andrew Yang: "My parents came here from Taiwan, they met at UC Berkeley…"



Andrew Yang: "As a son of immigrants, I was very, very conscious of the fact that we were new to the country. So I immersed myself in American culture."

"When I meet with Asian Americans and they tell me how excited they are for my campaign, it makes me really happy and proud."



Yang's campaign slogan, "Humanity First" is focused on addressing the coming economic challenges that all Americans face from globalization and automation.



Experts on political data say Yang is a candidate with a background and ideas that Asian Americans can easily identify with.



Kartick Ramakrishnan, founding director of AAPI Data:

"Asian Americans tend to identify as a Democrat. Yang and (Kamala) Harris are closer to the Asian-American mainstream. So this is where having someone like Andrew Yang or Kamala Harris will mean more for encouraging Asian American voter participation."



Andrew Yang: "I'm running for President to help America manage the transition of the greatest economic and technological transition in the nation's history, which we are in the midst of right now."



Yang has never run for an elected office before but he says coming from the Silicon Valley world and his familiarity with the technology sets him apart from other politicians. His biggest policy proposal is the Universal Basic Income, which he calls "the freedom dividend."



Andrew Yang: "So my flagship policy is the freedom dividend where every American adult gets a thousand dollars a month free and clear starting at the age of 18."



While this kind of guaranteed income is popular among many, some economists remain doubtful about whether it's sound economic policy.



Vijay Menon, Heritage Foundation: "The reality is that Universal Basic Income has been tried before in the United States and it didn't work out as the planners hoped it would. The nature of the Universal Basic Income is that it doesn't focus the resources on those who need it most and that is problematic in itself."



Andrew Yang will be the first Asian American to appear on a national presidential debate to be held in June.