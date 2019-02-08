ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ອອກ​ໄປຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ

​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ຊາດ ໃນ​ແລງວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ນີ້ ວ່າ​ເມື່ອ​ໃດ​ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​

ເກົາ​ຫຼີ ທ່ານ​ກິມ ຈົງ​ອຶນ. ພວກນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ບອກ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ວ່າ ການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ

ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ປະ​ຫຼາດ​ໃຈ, ແຕ່​ວ່າຂໍ້ສັງເກດ​ເລື້ອງ​ອື່ນໆ​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ປະ​ຫຼາດ​ໃຈ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​

ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ສ​ຕິ​ຟ ມິ​ລ​ເລີ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານມາຈາກ​ໂຊ​ລ ຊຶ່ງວັນ​ນະ​ສອນ ​ຈະມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ

​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ຊາດວ່າ ​ເມື່ອ​ໃດ​ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານ​ກິມ ຈົງ​ອຶນ.

ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ຊາດ​ວ່າ “ມີ​ວຽກ​ງານ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ຢ່າງຍັງ​ຈະ​

ຕ້ອງໄດ້ເຮັດ​, ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ສາຍ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ກັບ ທ່ານ​ກິມ ຈົງ​ອຶນ ແມ່ນ​ຍັງ​ດີ.

ປະ​ທານ​ປະ​ເທດ​ກິມ ແລະ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ ຈະ​ພົບ​ກັນ​ອີກ ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 27 ​ແລະ 28 ກຸມ​ພາ​ນີ້

ໃນ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ. ”

ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຂອງປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ໂຊ​ລ ຫວັງ​ວ່າ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​

ຈະ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ ໃນ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຄັ້ງ​ນີ້. ທ່ານ​ກິມ ອີ ​ຄີຢົງ (Kim Eui-kyeom)

ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຂອງປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ ຫວຽດ​ນາມ

ຈະ​ແມ່ນ​ເສັ້ນ​ທາງທີ່​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ພາບ ສຳ​ລັບ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ແລະ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທີ່​ຈະ​

ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດໄວ້.”

ທ່ານ​ຊັງ-ຢູນ ລີ (Sung-yoon Lee) ບອກກັບ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ຜ່ານ​ທາງ skype ວ່າ

ການ​ເລືອກ​ເອົາ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ຈັດ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດນີ້ ແມ່ນມີ

ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ພິ​ເສດ.

ທ່ານ​ລີ ຈາກມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລທັ​ຟ ກ່າວ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ວ່າ

“ທ່ານ​ກິມ ອຽ​ລ ຊັງ ໃນ​ປີ 1975 ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ​ໃຕ້​ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ລົ້ມ​ສະ​ລາຍ

ລົງ​ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ມ້າວ ເຈ ຕຸງ ແລະ​ພວກ​

ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂັ້ນ​ສູງ ຊ່ອຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ຮ່າ​ໂນ້ຍ ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທີ່​ຈັດ

ການ​ໃຫ້​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ລົງ​ນາມ​ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ ທີ່​ຈະ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ

ຄື​ການ​ປ່ອຍ​ປະຫວຽດ​ນາມໃຕ້ ແລະ​ໃຫ້ສິ້ງ​ຊອມ​ເບິ່ງ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ​ໃຕ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​

ກຳ​ລັງ​ພັງ​ທະ​ລາຍ​ລົງ ຊຶ່ງ​ນັ້ນ​ ແມ່ນ​ແບບ​ຢ່າງ​ທີ່​ດີສຳ​ລັບ​ລະ​ບອບ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຂອງ

ທ່ານ​ກິມ.”

​ທ່ານແຮ​ຣີ ຄາ​ຊີ​ອາ​ນິ​ສ (Harry Kazianis) ຈາກສູນ​ກາງເພື່ອ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດບອກ​ກັບ

​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ຜ່ານ​ທາງ skype ວ່າໄລ​ຍະ​ຂອງກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ຮັບ​ຊາບ​ດີ.

ທ່ານຄາ​ຊີ​ອາ​ນິ​ສ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ໄດ້​ບອກ​ບາງ​ສິ່ງ​ບາງ​ຢ່າງ​ທີ່​ຍິ່ງ​ໃຫຍ່ ກຳ​ລັງດຳ​ເນີນ

​ງານ​ຢູ່. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮູ້​ສຶກວ່າ​ເປັນ​ແບບ​ນັ້ນ, ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າຄິດ​ວ່າມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ

​ການ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກອ້ອມ​ຮອບ​ການ​ປະ​ກາດສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າຍັງ​ຄິດ​ອີກວ່າ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​

ເໜືອແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ​ແທ້ ແລະ​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ກັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ, ສຳ​ລັບ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ແທ້ໆ

​ແລ້ວ ກັບ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃດ ກໍ​ໄດ້, ທີ່​ຈະ​ຮັບ​ຟັງ, ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ຍົກເລີກ

ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ ອັນ​ໃດ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງອອກ.”

ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ທີ່ກຳ​ລັງ​ຍັບ​ໃກ້​ເ​ຂົ້າ​ມາ​ນີ້ ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ລັບອັນ​ໃໝ່

ໂດຍ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ, ທຳ​ອິດ​ແມ່ນ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຈາກ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຣອຍ​ເຕີ​ຣ໌​ສ ທີ່ອ້າງວ່າ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ

​ເໜືອ ກຳ​ລັງ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ເພື່ອ​ຄ້ຳ​ປະ​ກັນ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລີຍແລະ​ຄວາມ​ອາດ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຂອງ​

ໂຄງ​ການລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ຖືກ​ທຳ​ລາຍ ໂດຍ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ.

​U.S. President Donald Trump announced during his State of the Union Address Tuesday when he will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Analysts tell VOA the announcement did not come as a surprise, but

other remarks were. VOA's Steve Miller reports from Seoul.



U.S. President Donald Trump announced during his State of the Union address when he'll next meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



Trump delivering SOTU

"Much work remains to be done, but my relationship with Kim Jong Un

is a good one.Chairman Kim and I will meet again on February 27th

and 28th in Vietnam."



South Korea's presidential spokesperson said Seoul hoped the two countries would make progress at this meeting.



Kim Eui-kyeom / South Korean Spokesperson

"We expect Vietnam to be the best venue to host the event for North Korea and the United States to make history."



Tufts' University's Sung-yoon Lee tells VOA via Skype that the selection of Vietnam as the next summit location has a special meaning.



Lee speaking about Vietnam in English

"Kim Il Sung in 1975 as the south as Saigon was falling, visited Beijing and asked Mao Zedong and the top leaders to help him do what Hanoi was doing in the south after having compelled the United States to sign a peace agreement to leave the south, to abandon the south, and to watch as South Vietnam was falling. That is the perfect Vietnam model for the Kim regime."



The Center for the National Interest's Harry Kazianis tells VOA via Skype the length of the upcoming summit is also of note.



CG: Harry Kazianis / The Center for the National Interest

"That tells me something big is in the works. I have a feeling what that is, I think there is work around a peace declaration. I also think that the North Koreans have been quite serious and telegraphing to the United States, to Seoul, really to anybody, that will listen, that they want some sort of sanctions relief."



The approaching summit comes as a new confidentialreport by the United Nations, first reported by Reuters, claims North Korea is working to ensure its nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities cannot be destroyed by military strikes.