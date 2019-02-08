ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ປະກາດອອກໄປຢູ່ໃນຄຳປາໄສ
ຕໍ່ປະເທດຊາດ ໃນແລງວັນອັງຄານຜ່ານມານີ້ ວ່າເມື່ອໃດທ່ານຈະພົບປະກັບຜູ້ນຳ
ເກົາຫຼີ ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງອຶນ. ພວກນັກວິເຄາະບອກວີໂອເອວ່າ ການປະກາດດັ່ງກ່າວ
ບໍ່ເປັນເລື້ອງປະຫຼາດໃຈ, ແຕ່ວ່າຂໍ້ສັງເກດເລື້ອງອື່ນໆນັ້ນແມ່ນປະຫຼາດໃຈ. ນັກຂ່າວ
ວີໂອເອ ສຕິຟ ມິລເລີ ມີລາຍງານມາຈາກໂຊລ ຊຶ່ງວັນນະສອນ ຈະມີລາຍລະອຽດ
ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ປະກາດອອກໄປໃນຄຳປາໄສຕໍ່ປະເທດຊາດວ່າ ເມື່ອໃດທ່ານຈະພົບປະກັບຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງອຶນ.
ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວຄຳປາໄສຕໍ່ປະເທດຊາດວ່າ “ມີວຽກງານຫຼາຍໆຢ່າງຍັງຈະ
ຕ້ອງໄດ້ເຮັດ, ແຕ່ວ່າສາຍພົວພັນຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກັບ ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງອຶນ ແມ່ນຍັງດີ.
ປະທານປະເທດກິມ ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຈະພົບກັນອີກ ໃນວັນທີ 27 ແລະ 28 ກຸມພານີ້
ໃນຫວຽດນາມ. ”
ໂຄສົກຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ໂຊລ ຫວັງວ່າທັງສອງປະເທດ
ຈະດຳເນີນຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າ ໃນກອງປະຊຸມຄັ້ງນີ້. ທ່ານກິມ ອີ ຄີຢົງ (Kim Eui-kyeom)
ໂຄສົກຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຄາດວ່າ ຫວຽດນາມ
ຈະແມ່ນເສັ້ນທາງທີ່ຈະເປັນເຈົ້າພາບ ສຳລັບເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ແລະສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຈະ
ໄດ້ສ້າງປະຫວັດສາດໄວ້.”
ທ່ານຊັງ-ຢູນ ລີ (Sung-yoon Lee) ບອກກັບວີໂອເອ ຜ່ານທາງ skype ວ່າ
ການເລືອກເອົາຫວຽດນາມໃຫ້ເປັນສະຖານທີ່ຈັດກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດນີ້ ແມ່ນມີ
ຄວາມໝາຍພິເສດ.
ທ່ານລີ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລທັຟ ກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບຫວຽດນາມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດວ່າ
“ທ່ານກິມ ອຽລ ຊັງ ໃນປີ 1975 ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຫວຽດນາມໃຕ້ແມ່ນກຳລັງລົ້ມສະລາຍ
ລົງນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມປັກກິ່ງ ແລະໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທ່ານມ້າວ ເຈ ຕຸງ ແລະພວກ
ຜູ້ນຳຂັ້ນສູງ ຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອໃນອັນທີ່ຮ່າໂນ້ຍ ປະຕິບັດການໃນພາກໃຕ້ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ຈັດ
ການໃຫ້ສະຫະລັດລົງນາມໃນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສັນຕິພາບ ທີ່ຈະອອກຈາກຫວຽດນາມ
ຄືການປ່ອຍປະຫວຽດນາມໃຕ້ ແລະໃຫ້ສິ້ງຊອມເບິ່ງຫວຽດນາມໃຕ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່
ກຳລັງພັງທະລາຍລົງ ຊຶ່ງນັ້ນ ແມ່ນແບບຢ່າງທີ່ດີສຳລັບລະບອບການປົກຄອງຂອງ
ທ່ານກິມ.”
ທ່ານແຮຣີ ຄາຊີອານິສ (Harry Kazianis) ຈາກສູນກາງເພື່ອຜົນປະໂຫຍດບອກກັບ
ວີໂອເອ ຜ່ານທາງ skype ວ່າໄລຍະຂອງກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຮັບຊາບດີ.
ທ່ານຄາຊີອານິສ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນໄດ້ບອກບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ ກຳລັງດຳເນີນ
ງານຢູ່. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກວ່າເປັນແບບນັ້ນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າມັນແມ່ນມີ
ການເຮັດວຽກອ້ອມຮອບການປະກາດສັນຕິພາບ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຍັງຄິດອີກວ່າເກົາຫຼີ
ເໜືອແມ່ນມີຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈແທ້ ແລະໂອ້ລົມກັບສະຫະລັດ, ສຳລັບເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແທ້ໆ
ແລ້ວ ກັບປະເທດໃດ ກໍໄດ້, ທີ່ຈະຮັບຟັງ, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ຍົກເລີກ
ການລົງໂທດ ອັນໃດອັນນຶ່ງອອກ.”
ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດທີ່ກຳລັງຍັບໃກ້ເຂົ້າມານີ້ ມີຂຶ້ນ ທ່າມກາງລາຍງານລັບອັນໃໝ່
ໂດຍສະຫະລັດ, ທຳອິດແມ່ນລາຍງານຈາກອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີຣ໌ສ ທີ່ອ້າງວ່າເກົາຫຼີ
ເໜືອ ກຳລັງເຮັດວຽກເພື່ອຄ້ຳປະກັນໂຄງການນິວເຄລີຍແລະຄວາມອາດສາມາດຂອງ
ໂຄງການລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດ ບໍ່ສາມາດຖືກທຳລາຍ ໂດຍການໂຈມຕີທາງທະຫານ.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced during his State of the Union Address Tuesday when he will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Analysts tell VOA the announcement did not come as a surprise, but
other remarks were. VOA's Steve Miller reports from Seoul.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced during his State of the Union address when he'll next meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump delivering SOTU
"Much work remains to be done, but my relationship with Kim Jong Un
is a good one.Chairman Kim and I will meet again on February 27th
and 28th in Vietnam."
South Korea's presidential spokesperson said Seoul hoped the two countries would make progress at this meeting.
Kim Eui-kyeom / South Korean Spokesperson
"We expect Vietnam to be the best venue to host the event for North Korea and the United States to make history."
Tufts' University's Sung-yoon Lee tells VOA via Skype that the selection of Vietnam as the next summit location has a special meaning.
Lee speaking about Vietnam in English
"Kim Il Sung in 1975 as the south as Saigon was falling, visited Beijing and asked Mao Zedong and the top leaders to help him do what Hanoi was doing in the south after having compelled the United States to sign a peace agreement to leave the south, to abandon the south, and to watch as South Vietnam was falling. That is the perfect Vietnam model for the Kim regime."
The Center for the National Interest's Harry Kazianis tells VOA via Skype the length of the upcoming summit is also of note.
CG: Harry Kazianis / The Center for the National Interest
"That tells me something big is in the works. I have a feeling what that is, I think there is work around a peace declaration. I also think that the North Koreans have been quite serious and telegraphing to the United States, to Seoul, really to anybody, that will listen, that they want some sort of sanctions relief."
The approaching summit comes as a new confidentialreport by the United Nations, first reported by Reuters, claims North Korea is working to ensure its nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities cannot be destroyed by military strikes.
