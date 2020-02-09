ລະ​ເບີດ​ຊະ​ນິດ​ຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຝັງ​ດິນ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ເປັນ​ພິ​ເສດ ຍ້ອນ​ວ່າ​ໃນ​ບາງ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ ລູກ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ ​ຍັງ​ຖືກ​ຝັງ​ໄວ້ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກບັນ​ຫາ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ ໄດ້​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ໄປ​ດົນ​ແລ້ວ. ການ​ຕົກ​ຄ້າງ​ຂອງ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ ປະ​ມານ 4,000 ​ຄົນ ບາດ​ເຈັບ ແລະ​ລົ້ມ​ຕາຍໃນ​ທຸກໆ​ປີ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ກຸ່ມ​ເກັບ​ກູ້​ລະເບີດ. ນັກ​ສິນ​ລະ​ປິນ​ທ່ານ​ນຶ່ງໄດ້​ດຶງ​ດູດ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ສົນ​ໃຈ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ວາງ​ສະ​ແດງ ຢູ່ໃນພາກ​ເໜືອປະ​ເທດອີ​ຣັກ ຊຶ່ງ Rebaz Majeed ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄພ​ສານ ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາ ລະອຽດ​ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ WorldAtlas ແລ້ວ ມີ​ການ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ລະ​ເບີດຝັງ​ດິນ​ປະ​ມານ 10 ລ້ານ​ລູກ ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອີ​ຣັກ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ປະເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ທີ 6 ຂອງ​ບັນ​ຊີ​ລາຍ​ຊື່ ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຝັງ​ດິນ​ຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ແລະ​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ 60 ປີ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້ມີ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ສູນເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ຍ້ອນ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຝັງ​ດິນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອີ​ຣັກ.

ປະ​ຫວັດ​ການ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຝັງ​ດິນ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ເຄີ​ດິ​ສ​ຖານ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣັກ ແມ່ນ​ຢ້ອນ​ກັບຄືນ​ໄປສະ​ໄໝທີ່​ຊາວ​ເຄີດຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ອີ​ຣັກ ສົງ​ຄາມ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ອີຣ່ານ ​ກັບ​ອີ​ຣັກ ແລະ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ກຸ່ມ​ລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ.

ທ່ານ​ຈາ​ລີ​ລ ອາ​ເໝັດ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ນັກ​ສິນ​ລະ​ປິນ​ໄດ້​ວາງ​ສະ​ແດງ​ງານ​ສິນ​ລະ​ປະ​ຂອງ​ລາວ ທີ່​ເມືອງ​ຊູ​ເລ​ມາ​ນີ​ຢາ ໂດຍ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ຕື່ນ​ຕົວ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ໄພ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ​ຂອງ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຝັງ​ດິນ.

ທ່ານ​ອາ​ເໝັດ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ທັງນັກ​ເກັບ​ກູ້​ລະ​ເບີດ ​ນຳ​ນັ້ນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “​ມີ​ງານ​ສິນ​ລະປະ ທັງ​ໝົດ 18 ຢ່າງ ຖືກ​ນຳ​ມາ​ວາງ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຢູ່​ໜີ້. ລະ​ເບີດ​ຝັງ​ດິນ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ນຳໃຊ້​ໃນ​ ງານ​ສິນ​ລະ​ປະ​ແມ່ນ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຈິງ. ລະ​ເບີດ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ແມ່ນ​ຖືກ​ເກັບ​ກູ້​ຈາກ​ເຂດເຄີ​ດິ​ສ​ຖານ​ ແຕ່​ດິນ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ໃນ​ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ອອກ​ແລ້ວ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ທ່ອນ​ໄມ້ແລະ ​ເຊືອກ​ນຳ​ດ້ວຍ."

ທ່ານ​ອາ​ເໝັດ​ເວົ້າວ່າ ລະ​ເບີດ​ຝັງ​ດິນ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ບົດ​ບາດ​ສຳ​ຄັນ ໃນ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ລົ້ມ​ຕາຍ.

ທ່ານ​ອາ​ເໝັດກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ລະ​ເບີດ ແນ່ນອນ ເປັນ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ລັບ​ສຳ​ລັ​ບ​ຊາວເຄີດ. ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ຊາວ​ເຄີດ ໃນ​ຮອບ 60 ປີ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ ​ມາ. ໃນ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ກັບ​ອີ​ຣັກທີ່​ແກ່​ຍາວ​ມາ 8 ປີ ມີ​ຊາວ​ເຄີດ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຍ້ອນ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຝັງ​ດິນ. ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາແມ່ນ​ເຕັມ ​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຝັງ​ດິນ ແຕ່​ເມືອງ​ເພັນ​ຈ​ເວັນໄປ​ຫາ​ເມືອງ​ດູ​ຮົກ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າຄິດ​ວ່າ​ຄື ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃດ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ຈາກ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຝັງ​ດິນຫຼາຍ​ເທົ່າ​ກັບພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ.”

ການ​ວາງ​ສະ​ແດງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ພວກ​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ ​ຈາກ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຝັງ​ດິນ​ນຳ​ດ້ວຍ.

ທ່ານ​ຊອນ ມັກ​ໝຸດ ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ດ້ານ​ລະ​ເບີດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເວ​ລາ​ທະ​ຫານ​ອີ​ຣັກ​ຖອນ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ຈາກ​ເຂດ​ເຄີ​ດິ​ສ​ຖານ ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ລຸກ​ຮື​ຂຶ້ນ​ຂອງ​ຊາວ​ເຄີດໃນ​ປີ 1991 ນັ້ນ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຝັງ​ດິນທັງ​ໝົດ​ໄວ້. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່ມີ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ໃດໆ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ບ່ອນ​ຢູ່​ຂອງ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ເຫຼຼົ່າ​ນີ້ ດ້ວຍ​ເຫດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຈຶ່ງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ແລະ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ອົງ​ຄະ."

ພວກ​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ຈາກ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຝັງ​ດິນ ແມ່ນ​ຮວມ​ທັງ​ພວກ​ເກັບ​ກູ້​ລະ​ເບີດ​ທີ່​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ​ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ. ຮູບ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ແລະ​ຊື່ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ນຳ​ໄປສະ​ເໜີ​ໃນ​ການ​ວາງ​ສະ​ແດງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ເຄົາ​ລົບ​ໃນ​ຖາ​ນະ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ສະ​ຫຼະ.

ທ່ານ​ມັກ​ໝຸດກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ “ໃນ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ກຸ່ມ​ລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ແລະ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເພັ​ສເມີ​ກາ​ຂອງ​ຊາວ​ເຄີດນັ້ນ ພວກ​ນັກ​ລົບ​ກຸ່ມ​ລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ໄດ້​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຝັງ​ດິນໄປ​ວາງ​ໄວ້ ​ທົ່ວ​ເຂດ​ແນວ​ໜ້າ ທີ່​ຍາວ 900 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ. ນອກນັ້ນ ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຊາຍແດນທີ່​ຍາວ 600 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ ລະ​ຫວ່າ​ງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ກັບ​ເຂດ​ເຄີ​ດິ​ສ​ຖານນັ້ນກໍ​ເຕັມ​ໄປລະ​ເບີດ​ຝັງ​ດິນ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ອີ​ຣັກທີ່​ຢ້ອນ​ຄື​ນ​ຫຼັງ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ອີ​ຣ່ານກັບ​ອີ​ຣັກ​.”

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ດິນ​ແດນ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ເວ​ລານີ້​ແມ່ນ​ປອດ​ຈາກ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຝັງ​ດິນ​ແລ້ວ ທັງ​ນີ້​ກໍ​ຍ້ອນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ໃນ​ການ​ເກັບ​ກູ້​ລະ​ເບີດ. ພວກນັກ​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ຍັງ​ມີ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຝັງ​ດິນ ​ເປັນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ ຝັງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ. ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ WorldAtlas.

Explosive devices like landmines are uniquely deadly because in some cases they stay behind long after a conflict ends.Their proliferation causes about 4 thousand injuries and deaths every year according to the Minesweepers group. One artist is drawing attention to the problem in a unique exhibit in Northern Iraq. VOA's Rebaz Majeed has more in this report.



According to a report by WorldAtlas', an estimated 10 million landmines have been used in Iraq in the past making it sixth in the list of countries with most mines deployed. And in the past 60 years, thousands have lost their lives because of the landmines in Iraq.



The history of the landmines in Iraq's Kurdistan's region dates back to the Kurdish resistance against the Iraqi governments, Iran-Iraq war and the war against ISIS.



Jalil Ahmed, who is an artist, is now showcasing an art exhibition in Sulaymaniyah hoping to raise awareness about the dangers of landmines.



Jalil Ahmed, Artist and Deminer:

"There are 18 art works here in the exhibition. The landmines that have been used in the art pieces are real. These mines have been demined in Kurdish regions, but the explosives have been taken out. I have also used sticks and threads."



Ahmed says landmines have played a major role in civilian casualties.



Jalil Ahmed, Artist and Deminer:

"Mines, of course, are the secret persecutors of the Kurds. They have been harming the Kurds for the past 60 years. During the 8-year-long war of Iran-Iraq, lots of Kurds died due to the landmines. Our borders were filled with landmines, from Penjwen to Duhok. I think no one has been the victim of the landmines as much as we have."



The exhibition also showcases victims of landmines.



Shwan Mahmood, Mine Expert:

"When the Iraqi troops left Kurdistan during the 1991 Kurdish uprising, they left all the landmines behind. People had no information about the location of the mines. That's why thousands have been killed and thousands have been disabled.



Victims of landmines also include many who lost their lives while demining landmines. Their portraits and names are presented in this exhibit as a respect for their sacrifice.



Shwan Mahmood, Mine Expert:

"During the war between ISIS and the Kurdish Peshmerga forces, the Islamic State fighters filled the 900km long frontline with landmines. There is also a 600km long border between Iran and Kurdistan region that has been filled with land mined by the Iraqi regime, dating back to Iran-Iraq war."



While a significant amount of those areas are now free of mines thanks to demining efforts. Experts still believe that there are still a great number of landmines active in the region. According the same WorldAtlas' report, Egypt is number one with 23 million landmines deployed in its territory.