ລະເບີດຊະນິດຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນລະເບີດຝັງດິນ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມຮ້າຍແຮງເປັນພິເສດ ຍ້ອນວ່າໃນບາງກໍລະນີ ລູກລະເບີດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ຍັງຖືກຝັງໄວ້ ຫຼັງຈາກບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງ ໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດໄປດົນແລ້ວ. ການຕົກຄ້າງຂອງລະເບີດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ ປະມານ 4,000 ຄົນ ບາດເຈັບ ແລະລົ້ມຕາຍໃນທຸກໆປີ ອີງຕາມກຸ່ມເກັບກູ້ລະເບີດ. ນັກສິນລະປິນທ່ານນຶ່ງໄດ້ດຶງດູດເອົາຄວາມສົນໃຈ ກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫາດັ່ງກ່າວ ດ້ວຍການວາງສະແດງ ຢູ່ໃນພາກເໜືອປະເທດອີຣັກ ຊຶ່ງ Rebaz Majeed ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວ ກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄພສານ ຈະນຳເອົາ ລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການ WorldAtlas ແລ້ວ ມີການນຳໃຊ້ລະເບີດຝັງດິນປະມານ 10 ລ້ານລູກ ໃນໄລຍະຜ່ານມາ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດອີຣັກ ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວຕົກຢູ່ໃນອັນດັບທີ 6 ຂອງບັນຊີລາຍຊື່ ປະເທດທີ່ມີການນຳໃຊ້ລະເບີດຝັງດິນຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດ ແລະໃນໄລຍະ 60 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ມີຫຼາຍໆພັນຄົນໄດ້ສູນເສຍຊີວິດ ຍ້ອນລະເບີດຝັງດິນຢູ່ໃນປະເທດອີຣັກ.
ປະຫວັດການນຳໃຊ້ລະເບີດຝັງດິນ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດເຄີດິສຖານຂອງອີຣັກ ແມ່ນຢ້ອນກັບຄືນໄປສະໄໝທີ່ຊາວເຄີດຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານອີຣັກ ສົງຄາມລະຫວ່າງອີຣ່ານ ກັບອີຣັກ ແລະສົງຄາມຕໍ່ຕ້ານກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ.
ທ່ານຈາລີລ ອາເໝັດ ຊຶ່ງເປັນນັກສິນລະປິນໄດ້ວາງສະແດງງານສິນລະປະຂອງລາວ ທີ່ເມືອງຊູເລມານີຢາ ໂດຍຫວັງວ່າ ຈະສ້າງຄວາມຕື່ນຕົວກ່ຽວກັບໄພອັນຕະລາຍຂອງລະເບີດຝັງດິນ.
ທ່ານອາເໝັດ ທີ່ເປັນທັງນັກເກັບກູ້ລະເບີດ ນຳນັ້ນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມີງານສິນລະປະ ທັງໝົດ 18 ຢ່າງ ຖືກນຳມາວາງສະແດງຢູ່ໜີ້. ລະເບີດຝັງດິນທີ່ຖືກນຳໃຊ້ໃນ ງານສິນລະປະແມ່ນລະເບີດຈິງ. ລະເບີດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ແມ່ນຖືກເກັບກູ້ຈາກເຂດເຄີດິສຖານ ແຕ່ດິນລະເບີດທີ່ຢູ່ທາງໃນໄດ້ເອົາອອກແລ້ວ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ໃຊ້ທ່ອນໄມ້ແລະ ເຊືອກນຳດ້ວຍ."
ທ່ານອາເໝັດເວົ້າວ່າ ລະເບີດຝັງດິນແມ່ນມີບົດບາດສຳຄັນ ໃນການເຮັດໃຫ້ພົນລະເຮືອນບາດເຈັບລົ້ມຕາຍ.
ທ່ານອາເໝັດກ່າວວ່າ “ລະເບີດ ແນ່ນອນ ເປັນໄອຍະການລັບສຳລັບຊາວເຄີດ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍໃຫ້ແກ່ຊາວເຄີດ ໃນຮອບ 60 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານ ມາ. ໃນສະໄໝສົງຄາມອີຣ່ານກັບອີຣັກທີ່ແກ່ຍາວມາ 8 ປີ ມີຊາວເຄີດຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນລະເບີດຝັງດິນ. ຊາຍແດນຂອງພວກເຮົາແມ່ນເຕັມ ໄປດ້ວຍລະເບີດຝັງດິນ ແຕ່ເມືອງເພັນຈເວັນໄປຫາເມືອງດູຮົກ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າຄື ຈະບໍ່ມີປະເທດໃດ ໄດ້ຮັບເຄາະຮ້າຍຈາກລະເບີດຝັງດິນຫຼາຍເທົ່າກັບພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຮັບ.”
ການວາງສະແດງດັ່ງກ່າວ ຍັງໄດ້ເວົ້າເຖິງພວກເຄາະຮ້າຍ ຈາກລະເບີດຝັງດິນນຳດ້ວຍ.
ທ່ານຊອນ ມັກໝຸດ ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານລະເບີດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເວລາທະຫານອີຣັກຖອນອອກໄປຈາກເຂດເຄີດິສຖານ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການລຸກຮືຂຶ້ນຂອງຊາວເຄີດໃນປີ 1991 ນັ້ນ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ປະລະເບີດຝັງດິນທັງໝົດໄວ້. ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ມູນໃດໆກ່ຽວກັບບ່ອນຢູ່ຂອງລະເບີດເຫຼຼົ່ານີ້ ດ້ວຍເຫດດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະຫຼາຍໆພັນຄົນເສຍອົງຄະ."
ພວກເຄາະຮ້າຍຈາກລະເບີດຝັງດິນ ແມ່ນຮວມທັງພວກເກັບກູ້ລະເບີດທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດໃນລະຫວ່າງການປະຕິບັດງານ. ຮູບພາບຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າແລະຊື່ໄດ້ຖືກນຳໄປສະເໜີໃນການວາງສະແດງດັ່ງກ່າວເພື່ອໃຫ້ການເຄົາລົບໃນຖານະຜູ້ເສຍສະຫຼະ.
ທ່ານມັກໝຸດກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ໃນສົງຄາມລະຫວ່າງກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ ແລະກຳລັງເພັສເມີກາຂອງຊາວເຄີດນັ້ນ ພວກນັກລົບກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ ໄດ້ນຳເອົາລະເບີດຝັງດິນໄປວາງໄວ້ ທົ່ວເຂດແນວໜ້າ ທີ່ຍາວ 900 ກິໂລແມັດ. ນອກນັ້ນ ໃນເຂດຊາຍແດນທີ່ຍາວ 600 ກິໂລແມັດ ລະຫວ່າງອີຣ່ານກັບເຂດເຄີດິສຖານນັ້ນກໍເຕັມໄປລະເບີດຝັງດິນຂອງລັດຖະບານອີຣັກທີ່ຢ້ອນຄືນຫຼັງໄປໃນສະໄໝສົງຄາມອີຣ່ານກັບອີຣັກ.”
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພາກສ່ວນສຳຄັນຂອງດິນແດນເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ເວລານີ້ແມ່ນປອດຈາກລະເບີດຝັງດິນແລ້ວ ທັງນີ້ກໍຍ້ອນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໃນການເກັບກູ້ລະເບີດ. ພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານຊື່ອວ່າ ຍັງມີລະເບີດຝັງດິນ ເປັນຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ຝັງຢູ່ໃນເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ. ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການ WorldAtlas.
Explosive devices like landmines are uniquely deadly because in some cases they stay behind long after a conflict ends.Their proliferation causes about 4 thousand injuries and deaths every year according to the Minesweepers group. One artist is drawing attention to the problem in a unique exhibit in Northern Iraq. VOA's Rebaz Majeed has more in this report.
According to a report by WorldAtlas', an estimated 10 million landmines have been used in Iraq in the past making it sixth in the list of countries with most mines deployed. And in the past 60 years, thousands have lost their lives because of the landmines in Iraq.
The history of the landmines in Iraq's Kurdistan's region dates back to the Kurdish resistance against the Iraqi governments, Iran-Iraq war and the war against ISIS.
Jalil Ahmed, who is an artist, is now showcasing an art exhibition in Sulaymaniyah hoping to raise awareness about the dangers of landmines.
Jalil Ahmed, Artist and Deminer:
"There are 18 art works here in the exhibition. The landmines that have been used in the art pieces are real. These mines have been demined in Kurdish regions, but the explosives have been taken out. I have also used sticks and threads."
Ahmed says landmines have played a major role in civilian casualties.
Jalil Ahmed, Artist and Deminer:
"Mines, of course, are the secret persecutors of the Kurds. They have been harming the Kurds for the past 60 years. During the 8-year-long war of Iran-Iraq, lots of Kurds died due to the landmines. Our borders were filled with landmines, from Penjwen to Duhok. I think no one has been the victim of the landmines as much as we have."
The exhibition also showcases victims of landmines.
Shwan Mahmood, Mine Expert:
"When the Iraqi troops left Kurdistan during the 1991 Kurdish uprising, they left all the landmines behind. People had no information about the location of the mines. That's why thousands have been killed and thousands have been disabled.
Victims of landmines also include many who lost their lives while demining landmines. Their portraits and names are presented in this exhibit as a respect for their sacrifice.
Shwan Mahmood, Mine Expert:
"During the war between ISIS and the Kurdish Peshmerga forces, the Islamic State fighters filled the 900km long frontline with landmines. There is also a 600km long border between Iran and Kurdistan region that has been filled with land mined by the Iraqi regime, dating back to Iran-Iraq war."
While a significant amount of those areas are now free of mines thanks to demining efforts. Experts still believe that there are still a great number of landmines active in the region. According the same WorldAtlas' report, Egypt is number one with 23 million landmines deployed in its territory.
