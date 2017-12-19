ຂະບວນລົດໄຟຕົກລາງ ໃນລັດວໍຊິງຕັນ ສົ່ງຜົນເຮັດໃຫ້ມີ ຫຼາຍຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ

ຄະນະສືບສວນລັດຖະບານກາງສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ຂະບວນລົດໄຟທີ່ໄດ້ຕົກລາງໃນ
ວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງເໜືອຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃນລັດວໍຊີງຕັນ ແມ່ນໄດ້
ແລ່ນໃນຄວາມໄວ 129 ກິໂລແມັຕ ຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ ຕາມລາງ ບ່ອນທີ່ຄວາມໄວຂອງມັນ
ແມ່ນມີແຕ່ 48 ກິໂລແມັຕ ຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ.
ລົດໄຟ ໄດ້ຕົກລາງຮອບໆເຂດນະຄອນຊີອາໂຕ້ (Seattle) ເຮັດໃຫ້ຕູ້ລົດໄຟບາງຕູ້
ຫຼົ່ນລົງໃສ່ຖະໜົນສາຍຫຼັກ ທີ່ຢູ່ກ້ອງທາງລົດໄຟນັ້ນ ແລະສັງຫານ ພວກໂດຍສານ
ຢ່າງນ້ອຍ 3 ຄົນ.
ສະມາຊິກຄະນະກຳມະການດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດ ທ່ານນາງ ແບລລາ
ດິນ-ຊາຣ໌ (Bella Dinh-Zarr) ໄດ້ບອກພວກນັກຂ່າວວ່າ ຄະນະສືບສວນ ໄດ້ທຳ
ການທົດສອບຂໍ້ມູນສະຖິຕິທີ່ເກັບກຳໄວ້ຈາກນຶ່ງໃນ ສອງຄະບວນ ຊຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນ
ແລ່ນໄວໃນລາງໃໝ່ ເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດ.
ທ່ານນາງ ດິນ-ຊາຣ໌ (Dinh-Zarr)ໄດ້ບອກຄະນະກຳມະການດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ
ແຫ່ງຊາດ ວ່າພວກຕົນ ພ້ອມທີ່ຈະປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ໃນສະຖານທີ່ເກີດເຫດ ໃນວັນອັງ
ຄານມື້ນີ້ ແລະວ່າ ການສືບສວນ ຈະເປັນການສຳພາດພວກປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ ເພື່ອ
ກວດສອບເບິ່ງວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງແລະເປັນຫຍັງ ຄືສາເຫດຂອງການຜິດພາດຄັ້ງນີ້.
ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນເປັນອຸບປະຕິເຫດທີ່ສະຫຼັບສັບຊ້ອນ.”
ໂດຍທົ່ວໄປແລ້ວ ຄະນະກຳມະການດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດ ຈະໄປປະຕິບັດ
ໜ້າທີ່ໃນສະຖານທີ່ດັ່ງກ່າວເປັນເວລາ 7 ຫາ 10 ມື້ ກ່ອນທີ່ຈະໄດ້ວິເຄາະຂໍ້ມູນ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເກັບກຳມາໄດ້ ແລະອອກຖະແຫຼງການໃນການຄົ້ນພົບຄັ້ງນີ້.
ນອກຈາກພວກເຄາະຮ້າຍທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດແລ້ວ, ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທ້ອງຖິ່ນຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ໄດ້ມີຜູ້ຄົນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ.
ໂຄສົກຂອງຫ້ອງການຄວບຄຸມລັດວໍຊີງຕັນ ທ່ານນາງບຣຸກ ໂບວາ (Brook Bova)
ກ່າວວ່າ ລົດ 5 ຄັນ ຮວມທັງ ລົດກະບະ ບັນທຸກຂະໜາດນ້ອຍ ໄດ້ຖືກລົດໄຟຕຳ. ພວກຂັບລົດຈັກ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ແຕ່ວ່າ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່.
“ມັນເປັນພາບທີ່ສະຫຍອງຂວັນ,” ທ່ານ ແອດ ທຣອຍເຟີ (Ed Troyer) ດັ່ງທີ່ໂຄສົກ
ຕຳຫຼວດຂອງເຂດ ໄພສ໌ ໄດ້ບອກພວກນັກຂ່າວ.
ບໍລິສັດ ແອມແທຣັກ Amtrak ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກໂດຍສານ 80 ຄົນ ແລະ ພວກພະນັກງານ
ທີ່ກຳລັງປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ 5 ຄົນ ຍັງຢູ່ເທິງລົດໄຟຄາດສເກດສ໌ (Cascades) 501 ຊຶ່ງເປັນສາຍໃໝ່ ທີ່ເພິ່ມການໃຫ້ບໍລິການລະຫວ່າງນະຄອນຊີອາໂຕ້ ລັດວໍຊີງຕັນ ກັບນະຄອນພອຣຕແລນ ລັດ ອໍຣິເກີ້ນ.
ເຊີນຊົມ: ພາບວີດີໂອ ຈາກພາບລົດໄຟຕົກລາງ
U.S. federal investigators say a train that derailed Monday in the northwestern U.S. state of Washington was traveling at 129 kilometers per hour on a stretch of track where the speed limit was 48 kilometers per hour.
The train went off the tracks on a curve south of Seattle, sending some of its cars onto a busy interstate highway below and killing at least three passengers.
National Transportation Safety Board member Bella Dinh-Zarr told reporters that investigators have examined an event data recorder recovered from one of two locomotives on the train, which was making its first-ever run along a faster new route.
Dinh-Zarr said the NTSB team will really begin its work at the crash site on Tuesday, and that investigators will be interviewing crew members to determine what went wrong and why.
"It's a very complicated accident," she said.
Typically NTSB teams are on-site for seven to 10 days before analyzing the information they gather and issuing a report on the findings.
In addition to those killed, local officials said more than 100 others were injured.
Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said five vehicles, plus two semi-trailer trucks, were hit by the derailed train cars. Some motorists were injured but none died, according to authorities.
"It's pretty horrific," Pierce County Sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer told reporters.
Amtrak said 80 passengers and five crew members were on board the Cascades train 501, part of a newly expanded service between Seattle, Washington, and Portland, Oregon.
Herb Krohn, Washington state legislative director for the former United Transportation Union Sheet Metal Air Rail Transportation union that represents workers there, said the new train route opened after several years of work and cut about 15 minutes off the ride time from Seattle to Portland. He expressed concern for the families of the passengers and crew and said the NTSB will look at "absolutely every factor" during its probe.
"It's a very thorough collaborative process between the federal government and the railroad carriers and railroad labor and they do a really good job at trying to piece these things together and come out with a determination as to the causes as well as possible contributing factors," Krohn said.
He cautioned against jumping to conclusions until there is "credible evidence as to what happened and how we can make sure it doesn't happen again."
The derailment site is about halfway between Olympia, the state capital, and the city of Lakewood.
Lakewood Mayor Don Anderson told VOA his city fought against the new Amtrak line, which moved fast passenger trains onto what had been a less-used freight line. He said it was a costly project that provided little transportation benefit, while also creating a risk to pedestrians and vehicle traffic by mixing roads and train crossings.
"We politically and legally took whatever action we could to either stop it or provide for additional safety modifications," Anderson said.
The mayor called Monday's accident "a tragedy for all concerned."
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed condolences for the victims at the beginning of a speech in Washington Monday.
"Let me begin by expressing our deepest sympathies and most heartfelt prayers for the victims of the train derailment in Washington State. We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with local authorities.
"It is all the more reason why we must start immediately fixing the infrastructure of the United States," he added.
Washington state transportation officials said the section of track where the derailment took place had been outfitted with a safety system known as positive train control, which can slow or stop a train. But the system was "not yet operational or certified for use."
Congress mandated that the nation's railroads implement positive train control after a series of accidents. The legislation calls for the safety upgrades to be completed by the end of 2018, after the railroads won a three-year delay from the original 2015 deadline.
In May 2015, an Amtrak train derailed in Philadelphia as it went into a curve at more than double the posted speed limit. Eight people died in that accident, which investigators blamed on the engineer being distracted by radio conversations between trains and dispatchers about trains being hit by rocks.
The site of the Philadelphia derailment was not equipped with positive train control technology, and the NTSB determined the accident could have been prevented if that system or another form of control had been in place to force the train to follow the speed limit.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ