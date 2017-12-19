ຂະບວນລົດໄຟຕົກລາງ ໃນລັດວໍຊິງຕັນ ສົ່ງຜົນເຮັດໃຫ້ມີ ຫຼາຍຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ

ຄະນະສືບສວນລັດຖະບານກາງສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ຂະບວນລົດໄຟທີ່ໄດ້ຕົກລາງໃນ

ວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງເໜືອຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃນລັດວໍຊີງຕັນ ແມ່ນໄດ້

ແລ່ນໃນຄວາມໄວ 129 ກິໂລແມັຕ ຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ ຕາມລາງ ບ່ອນທີ່ຄວາມໄວຂອງມັນ

ແມ່ນມີແຕ່ 48 ກິໂລແມັຕ ຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ.

ລົດໄຟ ໄດ້ຕົກລາງຮອບໆເຂດນະຄອນຊີອາໂຕ້ (Seattle) ເຮັດໃຫ້ຕູ້ລົດໄຟບາງຕູ້

ຫຼົ່ນລົງໃສ່ຖະໜົນສາຍຫຼັກ ທີ່ຢູ່ກ້ອງທາງລົດໄຟນັ້ນ ແລະສັງຫານ ພວກໂດຍສານ

ຢ່າງນ້ອຍ 3 ຄົນ.

ສະມາຊິກຄະນະກຳມະການດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດ ທ່ານນາງ ແບລລາ

ດິນ-ຊາຣ໌ (Bella Dinh-Zarr) ໄດ້ບອກພວກນັກຂ່າວວ່າ ຄະນະສືບສວນ ໄດ້ທຳ

ການທົດສອບຂໍ້ມູນສະຖິຕິທີ່ເກັບກຳໄວ້ຈາກນຶ່ງໃນ ສອງຄະບວນ ຊຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນ

ແລ່ນໄວໃນລາງໃໝ່ ເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດ.

ທ່ານນາງ ດິນ-ຊາຣ໌ (Dinh-Zarr)ໄດ້ບອກຄະນະກຳມະການດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ

ແຫ່ງຊາດ ວ່າພວກຕົນ ພ້ອມທີ່ຈະປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ໃນສະຖານທີ່ເກີດເຫດ ໃນວັນອັງ

ຄານມື້ນີ້ ແລະວ່າ ການສືບສວນ ຈະເປັນການສຳພາດພວກປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ ເພື່ອ

ກວດສອບເບິ່ງວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງແລະເປັນຫຍັງ ຄືສາເຫດຂອງການຜິດພາດຄັ້ງນີ້.

ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນເປັນອຸບປະຕິເຫດທີ່ສະຫຼັບສັບຊ້ອນ.”

ໂດຍທົ່ວໄປແລ້ວ ຄະນະກຳມະການດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດ ຈະໄປປະຕິບັດ

ໜ້າທີ່ໃນສະຖານທີ່ດັ່ງກ່າວເປັນເວລາ 7 ຫາ 10 ມື້ ກ່ອນທີ່ຈະໄດ້ວິເຄາະຂໍ້ມູນ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເກັບກຳມາໄດ້ ແລະອອກຖະແຫຼງການໃນການຄົ້ນພົບຄັ້ງນີ້.

ນອກຈາກພວກເຄາະຮ້າຍທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດແລ້ວ, ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທ້ອງຖິ່ນຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ໄດ້ມີຜູ້ຄົນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ.



ໂຄສົກຂອງຫ້ອງການຄວບຄຸມລັດວໍຊີງຕັນ ທ່ານນາງບຣຸກ ໂບວາ (Brook Bova)

ກ່າວວ່າ ລົດ 5 ຄັນ ຮວມທັງ ລົດກະບະ ບັນທຸກຂະໜາດນ້ອຍ ໄດ້ຖືກລົດໄຟຕຳ. ພວກຂັບລົດຈັກ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ແຕ່ວ່າ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່.

“ມັນເປັນພາບທີ່ສະຫຍອງຂວັນ,” ທ່ານ ແອດ ທຣອຍເຟີ (Ed Troyer) ດັ່ງທີ່ໂຄສົກ

ຕຳຫຼວດຂອງເຂດ ໄພສ໌ ໄດ້ບອກພວກນັກຂ່າວ.

ບໍລິສັດ ແອມແທຣັກ Amtrak ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກໂດຍສານ 80 ຄົນ ແລະ ພວກພະນັກງານ

ທີ່ກຳລັງປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ 5 ຄົນ ຍັງຢູ່ເທິງລົດໄຟຄາດສເກດສ໌ (Cascades) 501 ຊຶ່ງເປັນສາຍໃໝ່ ທີ່ເພິ່ມການໃຫ້ບໍລິການລະຫວ່າງນະຄອນຊີອາໂຕ້ ລັດວໍຊີງຕັນ ກັບນະຄອນພອຣຕແລນ ລັດ ອໍຣິເກີ້ນ.

