ບາງປະເທດຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ ອິນໂດ-ປາຊີຟິກ ປັບປຸງສາຍພົວພັນກັບທັງສອງປະເທດຄູ່ແຂ່ງ ທ່າມກາງຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງ

ບາງປະເທດຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດອິນໂດ-ປາຊີຟິກພົບວ່າ ຕົນພວມ​ຕົກຢູ່​ໃນລະ ຫວ່າງກາງຜົນປະໂຫຍດ ຂອງສອງປະເທດຄູ່ແຂ່ງ ຄື ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ຈີນ. ບາງປະເທດກໍພະຍາຍາມຮັກສາຄວາມສໍາພັນທີ່ສົມດຸນກັນກັບປະເທດທັງສອງເຊັ່ນອິນໂດເນເຊຍ, ເຊິ່ງມີຄວາມສໍາພັນອັນເລິກເຊິ່ງທາງດ້ານປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດກັບສະຫະລັດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກໍາລັງພະຍາຍາມຫຼີກເວັ້ນ ຜົນກະທົບຈາກ ຈີນ ທີ່ເປັນປະເທດຄູ່ການຄ້າ ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ເວີຈີເນຍ ກູນາວານ (Virginia Gunawan) ນັກຂ່າວຂອງ VOA ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາຈະນໍາເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນຊ່ວງສອງອາທິດທໍາອິດຂອງເດືອນສິງຫາ, ກອງກໍາລັງທະຫານຈາກ 14 ປະ ເທດຫຼາຍກວ່າ 5,000 ຄົນ, ລວມທັງອິນໂດເນເຊຍແລະສະຫະລັດ, ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການຊ້ອມລົບທາງທະຫານ ທີ່​ມີ​ຊື່ວ່າ “ຊູເປີ ກາຣູດາ ຊີລ” ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ.

ສະຫະລັດກ່າວວ່າ ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ການຝຶກຊ້ອມທາງທະຫານປະ​ຈຳ​ປີດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນນຶ່ງໃນການຊ້ອມລົບລະຫວ່າງປະເທດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຢູ່ໃນພູມິພາກອິນໂດປາຊີຟິກ.

ສື່ມວນຊົນຂອງລັດຖະບານຈີນກ່າວຕ້ອງຕິຕໍ່ການຂະຫຍາຍການຝຶກຊ້ອມ ແລະໄດ້ກ່າວຫາວ່າ ເປັນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຈະສ້າງຕັ້ງພັນທະມິດ ‘ຄືກັັບອົງການ NATO’ ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດອິນໂດປາຊີຟິກ.

ການຊ້ອມລົບທາງທະຫານ ມີຂື້ນທ່າມກາງຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງ ທີ່ເພີ້ມທະວີຂຶ້ນ ລະ ຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ຈີນ, ພ້ອມທັງຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງທີ່ເກີດຈາກການໄປຢ້ຽມ ຢາມໄຕ້ຫວັນຂອງບັນດາຜູ້ນໍາສະພາຕໍ່າຂອງສະຫະລັດ, ເຊິ່ງປັກກິ່ງຖືວ່າ ເປັນແຂວງນຶ່ງຂອງຕົນ ທີ່ແຍກອອກໄປ.

ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານກ່ຽວກັບຂົງເຂດເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ຈາກສະຖາບັນສັນຕິພາບຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໄບຣອັນ ຮາດດິງ (Brian Harding), ໄດ້ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສໄກປ໌ ກ່ຽວກັບຊ່ວງໄລຍະເວລາ ໃນການໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມ ວ່າ:

“ການຊ້ອມລົບທາງທະຫານ ທີ່ຊັບຊ້ອນລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດ ແລະຫຼາຍກວ່ານັ້ນ ເຊັ່ນ ກາຣູດາ ຊີລ ແມ່ນໃຊ້ເວລາດົນໃນການວາງແຜນ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ມັນຈຶ່ງເປັນເລື້ອງບັງເອີນອີ່ຫຼີທີ່ການ​ຊ້ອ​ມ​ລົບ​ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ໃກ້​ຄຽງ​ກັນ ກັບວິກິດການຢູ່ໃນຊ່ອງແຄບໄຕ້ຫວັນ.”

ການຝຶກຊ້ອມທາງທະຫານມີຂຶ້ນຢູ່​ສາມຂົງເຂດ ລວມມີ ທີ່ໝູ່ເກາະຣຽວ (Riau), ໃກ້ກັບເສັ້ນ ນາຍ-ດາສ-ລາຍ ທີ່ຈີນອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ກຳ​ມະສິດຢູ່ໃນ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ບ່ອນ ​ໃນມະ ຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກ. ແຕ່ການກ່າວອ້າງດັ່ງກ່າວ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກກໍານົດຂຶ້ນມາພາຍໃຕ້ກົດໝາຍສາກົນ.

ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັບປະເທດຕ່າງໆຢູ່ໃນພູມິພາກແຫ່ງນີ້, ອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ຍັງຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການເກງໃຈຈີນ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນປະເທດຄູ່ຄ້າທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ແລະຄວາມສໍາພັນທີ່​ພວມ​ເພີ້ມ​ທະ​ວີ​ຂຶ້ນກັບສະຫະລັດ​ເຊິ່ງຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້​ອິນໂດປາຊີຟິກເປັນຂົງເຂດທີ່​ເສ​ລີ ແລະເປີດກວ້າງ.

ອິນໂດເນເຊຍຍັງຄົງຮັກສາຄວາມສໍາພັນກັບທັງສອງປະເທດຄູ່ແຂ່ງ. ໃນຊ່ວງສົງຄາມເຢັນ, ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ນໍາໃຊ້ນະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງປະເທດທີ່ເປັນກາງ ເຊິ່ງ​ເອີ້ນວ່າ ນະໂຍບາຍ “ທີ່ເສ​ລີ ແລະ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ຂຸ້ນ​ຂ້ຽວ.”

ທ່ານອາກຸສ ວິດໂຈໂຈ (Agus Widjojo), ອະດີດຜູ່ວ່າການຂອງສະຖາບັນປັບ​ໂຕແຫ່ງຊາດ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ຜ່ານທາງສໄກປ໌ວ່າ:

“ການຕີຄວາມໝາຍຈາກບໍລິບົດຂອງນະໂຍບາຍຕ່າງປະເທດ ທີ່ເສ​ລີ​ແລະ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ຢ່າງ​ຂຸ້ນ​ຂ້ຽວນັ້ນ ແມ່ນວ່າ ອິນໂດເນເຊຍຈະຕ້ອງມີຄວາມສາມາດໃນການຕັດສິນໃຈດ້ວຍໂຕເອງກ່ຽວກັບການສະແຫວງຫາຜົນປະໂຫຍດແຫ່ງຊາດ​ຂອງຕົນ ​ໃນ​ຖາ​ນະ​ຜູ້​ປະ​ກອບ​ສ່ວນ​ຕໍ່ສັນຕິພາບຂອງໂລກ.”

ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ຈະຍັງຄົງສືບຕໍ່ຫຼີກ​ເວັ້ນ​ຈາກ​ການ​ເປັນພັນທະມິດທາງທະຫານຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຖືກອ້ອມຮອບໂດຍກຸ່ມຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຕ່າງໆທີ່ຍັງໃໝ່ ເຊັ່ນ ກຸ່ມ ຄວດ (Quad) ໂດຍປະກອບດ້ວຍສະຫະລັດ, ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ, ອິນເດຍ, ອອສເຕຣເລຍ; ແລະກຸ່ມ ອໍກັສ (AUKUS) ເຊິ່ງລວມມີປະເທດສະຫະລັດ, ສະຫະລາດຊະອານາຈັກອັງກິດ ແລະອອສເຕຣເລຍ.

ສະຫະລັດ ຍັງໄດ້ຈັດການຊ້ອມລົບຮ່ວມທາງທະຫານອື່ນໆອີກ ຢູ່ໃນພູມິພາກແຫ່ງນີ້ ລວມມີ ການຊ້ອມລົບກັບບາລິກາຕານ (Balikatan) ຮ່ວມ​ກັບ​ຟີ​ລິບ ​ປິນ, ການຊ້ອມລົບໂຄບຣາ ໂກລ (Cobra Gold) ຮ່ວມກັບປະເທດໄທ, ແລະການຊ້ອມລົບຕາລິສມານ ຊາເບຣ (Talisman Sabre) ຮ່ວມ​ກັບອອສເຕຣເລຍ.

ການຊ້ອມລົບທາງທະເລ RIMPAC ຍັງໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນເມື່ອໄວໆມານີ້ເຊັ່ນກັນ ເຊິ່ງ​ເປັນການຊ້ອມລົບທາງທະ​ເລທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດອິນໂດ-ປາຊີຟິກ, ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ລວມເອົາ ຈີນ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກປີ 2018 ລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ພວກເຂົາ​ໄດ້​ຕັ້ງ​ຄ້າຍທະຫານ ຢູ່ເທິງໝູ່ເກາະຕ່າງໆ ໃນຂົງເຂດທະເລຈີນໃຕ້.

ທ່ານໂຈ ເຟລເຕີ້ (Joe Felter), ຈາກສູນກາງການຟື້ນຟູຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດກໍດຽນ ນັອດທ໌ (Gordian Knot) ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສໄກປ໌ວ່າ:

“ການລວມກຸ່ມຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານີ້, ບໍ່ວ່າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະລວມກຸ່ມແບບເປັນທາງການ ຫຼືບໍ່ເປັນທາງການກໍຕາມ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ທັງໝົດນີ້ເປັນການຮັບຮອງທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດວ່າ ຫຼາຍໆປະເທດຢູ່ໃນພູມິພາກດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງມີຜົນປະໂຫຍດຮ່ວມກັນ, ແລະ ປະເທດທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ຍັງໄດ້ມີຄຸນຄ່າຮ່ວມກັນ, ແຕ່ມີມຸມມອງສໍາລັບອະນາຄົດຮ່ວມກັນ, ເຊິ່ງພູມິພາກດັ່ງກ່າວຈະຍັງຄົງ​ເປັນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ທີ່​ເສ​ລີ ແລະເປີດກວ້າງ.”

ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຍັງໄດ້ລົງທຶນເປັນຈໍານວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ຢູ່ໃນພູມິພາກດັ່ງກ່າວ. ໃນເດືອນກຸມພາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ທໍານຽບຂາວໄດ້ອະນຸມັດການຂາຍອາວຸດທີ່ມີລາຄາເກືອບ 14 ຕື້ໂດລາໃຫ້ແກ່ປະເທດອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ໃນນັ້ນລວມມີ ເຮືອບິນລົບ F-15 ຈໍານວນ 36 ລໍາ, ເພື່ອສົ່ງເສີມນະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງປະ ເທດ ແລະເປົ້າໝາຍຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ຢູ່ໃນພູມິພາກແຫ່ງນີ້ຂອງລັດຖະບານສະຫະ ລັດ.

Some Indo-Pacific nations find themselves caught between the interests of two rival nations – the U.S. and China. Some countries are trying to balance relations with both, like Indonesia which is deepening defense ties with the U.S. while trying to avoid repercussions from China, their largest trading partner. VOA’s Virginia Gunawan reports.

In the first two weeks of August, more than 5,000 troops from 14 countries, including Indonesia and the U.S., participated in “Super Garuda Shield” military exercises in Indonesia.

The U.S. says the annual drill is now one of the largest joint multinational exercises in the Indo-Pacific region.

Chinese state media criticized the expanded drill and accused the U.S. of trying to build a ‘NATO-like’ alliance in the Indo-Pacific.

The military drills took place amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and China and during a controversial visit by U.S. congressional leaders to Taiwan, a territory Beijing regards as a breakaway province.

Southeast Asia expert Brian Harding spoke about the timing of the visit.

Brian Harding, United States Institute of Peace by Skype

“The military exercises, complex ones like Garuda Shield between two and more countries, take a very long time to plan. So, it truly is a coincidence that this took place just around the time of the Taiwan Strait crisis.”

The military drills took place at three locations, including the Riau Islands, close to China’s so called Nine-Dash-Line that claims territorial rights to various regions in the Pacific. Those claims have not been established under international law.

Analysts say, like many countries in the region, Indonesia is caught between appeasing China, its largest trading partner, and it’s growing relationship with the US, which calls for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Indonesia has managed to maintain relations with the two regional rivals. During the Cold War, it adopted the foreign policy of neutrality, dubbed the “Free and Active” policy.

Agus Widjojo, Former Indonesian National Resilience Institute Governor in Indonesian by Skype

“The contextual interpretation of the Free and Active foreign policy would be that Indonesia can make her own decisions in the pursuit of her national interest as a contribution to world peace”

Even though, Indonesia itself continues to shun formal military alliances, it is surrounded by relatively new security groupings, like the Quad, made up of the US, Japan, India, and Australia; and AUKUS, between the U.S., the U.K., and Australia.

The U.S. has also held other joint military exercises in the region including Balikatan with the Philippines, Cobra Gold with Thailand, and Talisman Sabre with Australia.

The RIMPAC naval exercises also conducted recently saw the largest maritime exercises in the Indo-Pacific, but excluded China after the 2018 militarization of islands in the South China Sea.

Joe Felter, The Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation by Skyp

“These additional groupings, whether they're formal or informal, I think are all a great recognition that countries in the region share common interests, and many share common values, but share this common vision for the future, where this region's going to stay free and open.”

The Biden administration is also investing heavily in the region. Last February, the White House approved nearly 14 billion dollars’ worth of arms sales to Indonesia, including 36 F-15 fighter