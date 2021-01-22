ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

logo-print
ພາສາຕ່າງໆ
ກ່ອນ ຕໍ່ໄປ
Breaking News
ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ

ທ່າມກາງຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງຕ່າງໆ ມີການຮຽກຮ້ອງ ໃຫ້ຕັ້ງຕົ້ນຄືນໃໝ່ ສາຍສຳພັນກັບສື່ມວນຊົນ ໃນສະຫະລັດ

Press Freedom US Media -- USAGM
Embed
Press Freedom US Media -- USAGM

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:26 0:00
ລິງໂດຍກົງ

ຊົມວີດີໂອລາຍງານ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

ຫຼັງຈາກສີ່ປີຂອງຄວາມເປັນສັດຕູກັນ ລະຫວ່າງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະ ລັດກັບອົງການຂ່າວໂດຍສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ແລະບັນດານັກຂ່າວກໍຫວັງວ່າ ຈະຕັ້ງຕົ້ນກັນຄືນໃໝ່. ບັນນາທິການ ເສລີພາບດ້ານການຂ່າວ ຂອງວີໂອເອ ທ່ານນາງ ເຈັສສິກາ ເຈີຣຣຽດ ມີລາຍລະອຽດຕື່ມ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

Embed
ຟັງລາຍງານ ທ່າມກາງຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງຕ່າງໆ ມີການຮຽກຮ້ອງ ໃຫ້ຕັ້ງຕົ້ນຄືນໃໝ່ ສາຍສຳພັນກັບສື່ມວນຊົນ ໃນສະຫະລັດ
by ສຽງອາເມຣິກາ - ວີໂອເອ

No media source currently available

0:00 0:06:05 0:00
ລິງໂດຍກົງ

ບັນດານັກຂ່າວສະຫະລັດ ກຳລັງເຮັດວຽກໃນສະພາບທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຕື່ມຂຶ້ນນັບມື້ ໂດຍປະເຊີນກັບການໂຈມຕີທຳຮ້າຍຮ່າງກາຍ ແລະການຕໍ່ວ່າຕໍ່ຂານຈາກພວກປະທ້ວງ ແລະເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ປະຕິບັດກົດໝາຍ ໂດຍບໍ່ເອີ່ຍເຖິງການໂຈມຕີທາງວາ ຈາຕ່າງໆນາໆຢູ່ເລື້ອຍໆໂດຍອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ.

ກຸ່ມພວກອັນຕະພານສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານທຣຳ ທີ່ໄດ້ບຸກເຂົ້າໄປລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດນັ້ນ ໄດ້ທັບມ້າງອຸປະກອນຂອງທີມງານອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ. ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ໂຈມຕີແລະຮ້ອງດ່າພວກນັກຂ່າວ ທຳຮ້າຍພວກທີມງານ ແລະໄດ້ຂຽນຄຳວ່າ “ຂ້າສື່ມວນຊົນ” ໃສ່ປະຕູຂອງຕຶກລັດຖະສະພາ.

ໃນໄລຍະສີ່ປີຜ່ານມາ ລະເບີດແປັບນ້ຳ ໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງໄປໃຫ້ອົງການຂ່າວ CNN. ມືປີຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ສັງຫານ 5 ຄົນຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງສົ່ງຂ່າວຂອງແຄັບປິໂຕລ ກາແຊັຕຕ໌ (Capital Gazette) ໃນນະຄອນອານນາໂປລິສ. ແລະລັດຖະບານສອດແນມຕໍ່ພວກນັກຂ່າວທີ່ລາຍງານຂ່າວກ່ຽວກັບຂະບວນຄາຣາວານພວກຄົນຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງໃຕ້.

ທ່ານນາງແອນເຈີລາ ກຣີລິງ ຄີນນ໌ ປະທານ ສະຖາບັນສະມາຄົມການຂ່າວແຫ່ງຊາດ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສໄກ້ປ໌ ວ່າ: “ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນເລື້ອງງ່າຍ ກ່ຽວກັບປະທາ ນາທິບໍດີ ແລະພວກທີ່ປຶກສາຂອງທ່ານ ບໍ່ເຊື່ອມໂຍງເຂົ້າກັບການລາຍງານ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເລື້ອງທໍາມະດາ. ແຕ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ໂຈມຕີສິ່ງຕ່າງໆທີ່ເປັນຈິງໃນທາງທີ່ວ່າ ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍ ແລະຈະເກີດເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ຮ່າງກາຍຂອງພວກນັກຂ່າວ.”

ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາສື່ມວນຊົນວ່າ ປະພຶດຕໍ່ທ່ານຢ່າງບໍ່ເປັນທຳແລະໜັກເກີນໄປ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຄີນນ໌ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສໄກ້ປ໌ ວ່າ “ການລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບປະທານາ ທິບໍດີຄົນໃດກໍຕາມ ແລະຜູ້ນຳຄົນໃດກໍຕາມ ແມ່ນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ໂດຍສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແລ້ວມັນຈະບໍ່ເປັນການຍ້ອງຍໍ. ອັນນັ້ນ ກໍເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ເປັນຂ່າວສະ ເໝີໄປດອກ. ສະນັ້ນ ສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຖືກວດສອບ ນັ້ນ ກໍແມ່ນ ຄວາມຈິງ ແນ່ນອນເລີຍ ມີການກວດສອບຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ. ແຕ່ອັນນັ້ນເປັນໜ້າທີ່ຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ.”

ພວກນັກຕ້ອງຕິ ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດສະໜັບສະໜຸນເສລີພາບໃນການລາຍງານຂ່າວ ໄດ້ຫລຸດນ້ອຍຖອຍລົງ ຢູ່ໃນເວທີສາກົນ ບ່ອນທີ່ອາເມຣິກາ ໃນດ້ານປະ ຫວັດສາດແລ້ວ ໄດ້ເປັນຜູ້ນຳ. ຕົວຢ່າງອັນນຶ່ງ ແມ່ນການຮັບມືຂອງຕົນ ຕໍ່ການສັງຫານນັກຂ່າວ ຂອງໜັງສືພິມ ວໍຊິງຕັນໂພສ໌ ທ່ານຈາມອລ ຄາໂຊກກີ ຢູ່ໃນກົງສຸນຂອງຊາອຸດີອາຣາເບຍ ປະຈຳນະຄອນອິສຕານບູລ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຕຳໜິ ຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານນາງຊູແຊນນ໌ ໂນສແຊລ ຂອງກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດແລະການປາກເວົ້າທີ່ເສລີ ຫຼື PEN America ໄດ້ລົມກັບວີໂອເອຜ່ານທາງໂທລະສັບ.

ທ່ານນາງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນກໍລະນີຂອງທ່ານຈາມອລ ຄາໂຊກກີ ພວກເຂົາສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງວ່າ ພວກເຂົາຈະບໍ່ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ການສັງຫານຫັ່ນສົບຂອງນັກຂ່າວນັ້ນ ມາແຊກແຊງໃນສາຍສຳພັນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກັບລັດຖະບານຊາອຸດີ.”

ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ ອົງການຕ່າງໆ ຄືກັນກັບຂອງນາງ ສູນເສຍອຳນາດໃນການຕໍ່ລອງເພື່ອປ່ອຍຕົວພວກນັກຂ່າວທີ່ຖືກຂັງຄຸກ ໂດຍປາສະຈາກການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ຈາກລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ແລະສາຍສຳພັນສອງຝ່າຍຂອງຕົນຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ.

ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ໄດ້ຊົມເຊີຍ “ຄວາມກ້າຫານ ແລະຄວາມມຸ້ງໝັ້ນ” ຂອງສື່ມວນຊົນອິດສະຫລະ ແລະໃນຖະແຫລງການທີ່ກ່າວປະນາມ ການປາບປາມໃດໆທີ່ມີຈຸດປະສົງທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ ການໂຈມຕີທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກລົງໂທດ ແລະລະດັບຂອງໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ພວກນັກຂ່າວແມ່ຍິງ.

ທຳນຽບຂາວ ຍັງໄດ້ປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດບາງສ່ວນ ທີ່ລວມທັງຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ ເພື່ອປ່ອຍທ່ານອອສຕິນ ໄທສ໌ ນັກຂ່າວອິດສະຫຼະອາເມຣິກັນຜູ້ທີ່ ໄດ້ຫາຍສາບສູນຢູ່ໃນຊີເຣຍ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ 2012.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ທີ່ຫາກໍເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຈະປົກປ້ອງສິດທິຂອງບັນດານັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ແລະພວກນັກຂ່າວ ແລະຈະເຮັດວຽກເພື່ອຟື້ນຟູສາຍສຳພັນກັບສື່ມວນຊົນ. ແຕ່ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະ ກ່າວວ່າ ປະຫວັດກ່ຽວກັບເສລີພາບໃນການລາຍງານຂ່າວຂອງທ່ານ ແມ່ນຕ່ຳກວ່າລະດັບ ທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດ.

ລັດຖະບານທ່ານໂອບາມາ-ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ເຫັນການຈຳກັດຮັດແຄບຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນໃນ ການເຂົ້າເຖິງຂໍ້ມູນ ການດຳເນີນຄະດີຕໍ່ແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວ ແລະການຍຶດເອົາບັນທຶກປະຫວັດໂທລະສັບຂອງພວກນັກຂ່າວນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານນາງແອນເຈີລາ ກຣີລິງ ຄີນນ໌ ປະທານສະຖາບັນສະມາຄົມການຂ່າວແຫ່ງ ຊາດ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສໄກ້ປ໌ ວ່າ “ສິ່ງເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍ ແລະເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ເຄີຍເຫັນມາກ່ອນ ໃນສະຫະລັດເຊັ່ນກັນ ແລະສິ່ງເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ໃນລະຫວ່າງລັດຖະບານ ທ່ານໂອບາມາ-ທ່ານໄບເດັນ. ສະນັ້ນ ແນ່ ນອນ ພວກເຮົາຜູ້ທີ່ປຸກລະດົມເພື່ອໃຫ້ມີເສລີພາບໃນການລາຍງານຂ່າວ ແລະການເຂົ້າເຖິງຂໍ້ມູນ ແມ່ນກຳລັງຈັບຕາເບິ່ງຢ່າງເປັນຫ່ວງເປັນໃຍສຳລັບສິ່ງທີ່ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ ໃນລະຫວ່າງລັດຖະບານທ່ານໄບເດັນ ແລະທ່ານນາງແຮຣິສ.”

ພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ກຳລັງກົດດັນໃຫ້ຫລຸດຜ່ອນການໂຈມຕີ ໃຫ້ປົກປ້ອງສື່ມວນຊົນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ທີ່ກຳລັງລາຍງານຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບການປະທ້ວງແລະຄວາມບໍ່ສະຫງົບ ເພື່ອເສລີພາບໃນການຂ່າວ.

ທ່ານນາງຊູແຊນນ໌ ໂນສແຊລ ກ່າວວ່າ “ລັດຖະບານທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຕ້ອງເລີ້ມກ່າວຖະແຫລງອອກມາ ໃນນາມຂອງພວກນັກຂ່າວແຕ່ລະຄົນຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຕົກເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍ.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ສະຫະລັດກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ການຄຸ້ມຄອງ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນໃໝ່ ບັນດານັກຂ່າວ ແລະກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດທັງຫຼາຍ ຈະຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ຖືສຳຄັນໃນເລື້ອງເສລີພາບກ່ຽວກັບການລາຍງານຂ່າວ ເປັນບູລີມະສິດ.

After four years of hostility between the U.S. president and much of the news media, press advocates are hoping for a reset. VOA’s Press Freedom Editor Jessica Jerreat has more.

US journalists are working in an increasingly hostile environment, facing physical attacks and verbal assault from protesters and law enforcement, not to mention relentless verbal attacks by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The pro-Trump mob that assaulted the U.S. Capitol smashed equipment of an Associated Press crew. They charged and yelled epithets at journalists, assaulted crews, and scrawled “Murder the Media’ on the building’s doors.

Over the past four years, pipe bombs were sent to CNN. A gunman killed five people in the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis. And the government spied on journalists covering the migrant caravans at the southwest border.

(Angela Greiling Keane, President, National Press Club Journalism Institute)

“It wasn't simply a matter of the president and his aides not liking coverage, which is normal. But they attacked true things in ways that were dangerous and pose physical threats to journalists.”

Trump accused the media treating him harshly and unfairly.

(Angela Greiling Keane, President National Press Club Journalism Institute)

“Coverage of any president, really any leader is by definition, not going to most of the time be complimentary. That's not usually what makes news. So the scrutiny that Donald Trump got is, true, of course, there was a lot of scrutiny. But that is the job of the press.”

Critics say US support for press freedom has diminished on the international stage, where America has historically been a leader. One example is its widely criticized response to the killing of Washington Post correspondent Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate.

Suzanne Nossel of the human rights and free speech group PEN America spoke with VOA by phone.

(Suzanne Nossel, CEO, PEN America)

“In the case of Jamal Khashoggi, they made quite clear that they were not going to let the butchering of a journalist interfere with their relationship with the Saudi government.”

She says organizations like hers lose leverage to free jailed journalists without support from the U.S. government and its bilateral relations around the world.

The State Department has applauded the “courage and determination” of independent media, and in statements condemned politically motivated persecutions, impunity in attacks, and the threats leveled at female journalists.

The White House also had some success, including ongoing efforts to free Austin Tice, an American freelancer missing in Syria since 2012.

Incoming President Joe Biden says he will defend the rights of activists and journalists and work to restore relations with the media.But analysts say his press freedom record is less than ideal.

The Obama-Biden administration saw tighter access to information, prosecution of sources and seized journalists’ phone records.

(Angela Greiling Keane, President National Press Club Journalism Institute)

“Those were very, very dangerous things and things that we weren't used to seeing in the U.S. either and those happened during the Obama-Biden administration. So definitely those of us who advocate for press freedom and access to information are watching warily for what will happen during the Biden-Harris administration.”

Advocates are pressing for toned down rhetoric, more protections for media covering protests and unrest, and for the U.S. to stand up for press freedom.

(Suzanne Nossel, CEO, PEN America)

“The Biden administration needs to start speaking out on behalf of individual journalists around the world who are targeted.”

As the U.S. enters a new presidency, journalists and rights groups will be pushing for Press Freedom to be a priority.

ເບິ່ງຄວາມເຫັນ

ໂຫລດຄວາມເຫັນ ຕື່ມອີກ

ລາຍງານບລອກສົດ! ຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ 2020

ລາຍງານບລອກສົດ! ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ປີ 2020

ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີິສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນບຸກຄົນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນດີໃນວົງການເມືອງຂອງນະຄອນ ຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ເກືອບເຄິ່ງສັດຕະວັດແລ້ວນັ້ນ ຄາດຄະເນກັນວ່າ ຈະເປັນຜູ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈະໄດ້ສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງໃນວັນທີ 20 ມັງກອນຈະມາ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ມີອາຍຸແກ່ທີ່ສຸດ ໃນປະຫວັດສາດ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເປັນສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງມາ 36 ປີ ແລະ 8 ປີ ເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນສະໄໝປະທານາທິບໍດີບາຣັກໂອບາມາ ແມ່ນຄາດກັນໂດຍອົງການຂ່າວຕ່າງໆ ໄດ້ເອົາຊະນະປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ທີ່ລົງສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ ໃນການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງທີ່ຂົມຂື່ນ ແລະຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ມີການນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງຫຼັງຈາກການເລືອກຕັ້ງມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍມື້ແລ້ວ. ຄະແນນສຽງແມ່ນຍັງຈະໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ແລະພວມໄດ້ຮັບການທ້າທາຍຢູ່ໃນສານ ແຕ່ກໍຄາດກັນວ່າ ຈະຜ່ານຜ່າໄປໄດ້. ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 270 ຄະແນນ ຂອງຈຳນວນທັງໝົດ 538 ຄະແນນ. ການໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣຳເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນທີ 3 ໃນຮອບສີ່ທົດສະວັດ ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດໄດ້ຮັບເລືອກ ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຂຶ້ນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ 4 ປີແລ້ວ.

00:30 8.11.2020

ລາຍງານຂ່າວຫຼ້າສຸດ ໃນເຊົ້າວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ແຈ້ງວ່າ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະທ່ານນາງຄາມາມາ ແຮຣິສ ຜູ້ສະໝັກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນ 273 ຄະແນນສຽງຂອງຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າລັດແລ້ວ ເຊີນເບິ່ງແຜນທີ່ການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນສະຫະລັດຂອງເຮົາຕື່ມ!

23:51 7.11.2020

ມາຮອດເຊົ້າວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ ຕາມເວລາໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຄະແນນສຽງກໍຍັງບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ຈາກທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍງານໄປແລ້ວ ຄື ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 214 ຄະແນນ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນ ຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາ ແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນຈຶ່ງຈະຮອດ 270 ຄະແນນເພື່ອຈະເຂົ້າກຳຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ 4 ປີ. ເວລານີ້ຫຼາຍລັດຍັງສືບຕໍ່ນັບຄະແນນກັນຢູ່ ແລະລັດຈໍເຈຍ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນສຸກມື້ວານນີ້ວ່າ ຕົນຈະນັບຄະແນນ ຄືນໃໝ່ທັງໝົດ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຜູ້ສະໝັກຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ແລະຜູ້ທ້າຊິງ ຫຼືຄູ່ແຂ່ງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ມີຄະແນນໃກ້ຄຽງກັນຫຼາຍ.

18:52 7.11.2020

ໃນຕອນຄ່ຳຂອງວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງ ໂດຍບໍ່ມີຫຼັກຖານວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກສໍ້ໂກງ ໃຫ້ອອກຈາກຕໍາແໜ່ງ ໃນສະໄໝທີສອງ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າທ່ານນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ປ່ອນແບບຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະໄດ້ຊະນະຢ່າງງ່າຍໆ.” ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປອີກວ່າ "ຖ້າທ່ານນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ, ພວກເຂົາສາມາດພະຍາຍາມລັກເອົາການເລືອກຕັ້ງໄປ ຈາກພວກເຮົາໄດ້." ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາ 16 ນາທີ ຢືນກ່າວຄໍາປາໄສ ຢູ່ຫ້ອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວ ໃນທຳນຽບຂາວ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ຄະແນນນຳໜ້າຂອງທ່ານທີ່ມີຢູ່ໃນລັດຕ່າງໆກຳລັງຖືກ "ລັກເອົາອອກໄປຢ່າງລັບໆ ເທື່ອລະເລັກລະນ້ອຍ" ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີການນັບຄະແນນສຽງຍັງສືບຕໍ່ດໍາເນີນໄປຢູ່ນັ້ນ. ມາຮອດວັນສຸກ ຄະແນນສຽງກໍຍັງບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ຈາກທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 214. ຂະນະນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາແໜ່ງໄວ້ ໃນອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ.

19:29 6.11.2020

ໃນຕອນບ່າຍວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ຕາມເວລາໃນເຂດພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ປາກົດຕົວເປັນເວລາສັ້ນໆ ທີ່ນະຄອນວິລມິງຕັນ ໃນລັດເດລາແວ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ "ບັດທຸກໆບັດຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ຖືກນັບ." ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ "ມັນແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນໃນປະເທດນີ້ ໄດ້ສະແດງອອກເຖິງການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແບບໃດ ແລະມັນເປັນຄວາມປະສົງຂອງຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດ ບໍ່ມີໃຜ ແລະບໍ່ມີສິ່ງໃດທັງໝົດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລືອກເອົາປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ."

06:13 6.11.2020

ໃນເວລາ 12 ໂມງເຄິ່ງຂອງວັນພະຫັດ, ທີ 5 ພະຈິກ (ຕາມເວລາວໍຊິງຕັນ) ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຄູ່ແຂ່ງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຍັງມີຄະແນນເທົ່າເດີມ ຕາມທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື 253 ແຕ່ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບຕື່ມອີກນຶ່ງຄະແນນ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເປັນ 214. ຂະນະນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນຊຶ່ງຄາດໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້. ລາຍງານຂ່າວແຈ້ງວ່າ ມາຮອດວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນແມ່ນນຳໜ້າ ໃນຄະແນນສຽງຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ຄືໄດ້ 71 ລ້ານ 6 ແສນຄົນ ປຽບທຽບໃສ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບ​ແຕ່ 68​ ລ້ານ 1 ແສນຄົນ ອີງຕາມອົງການຄົ້ນຄວ້າເອດີສັນແລະອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.

00:38 6.11.2020

ມາຮອດ 7:00 ຕອນເຊົ້າຂອງວັນພະຫັດ, ທີ 5 ພະຈິກ (ຕາມເວລາວໍຊິງຕັນ) ທັງທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຍັງມີຄະແນນເທົ່າເດີມ ຕາມທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື 253 ຕໍ່ 213 ຄະແນນ. ຂະນະນີ້ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 57 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້ ແຕ່ພວກທ່ານກໍສາມາດຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງໜ້າເວັບໄຊຂອງພວກເຮົາ ກ່ຽວກັບຄະແນນຫລ້າສຸດ.

19:20 5.11.2020

ມາຮອດ 9:00 ຕອນຄໍ່າຂອງວັນພຸດ, ທີ 4 ພະຈິກ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນໄດ້ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດຕື່ມອີກສອງລັດ ຄືມິຊິແກນ ແລະວິສຄັນຊິນ ຈຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານນໍາໜ້າ ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໂດຍມີ 253 ຕໍ່ 213 ຄະແນນ. ຂະນະນີ້ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 57 ຄະແນນຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້!

ທ. ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະ ປ. ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 213 ຄະແນນ
ທ. ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະ ປ. ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 213 ຄະແນນ

08:42 5.11.2020
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະໃນ 3 ລັດ ເທັກຊັສ ມອນຕານາ ແລະ ໄອໂອວາ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະໃນ 3 ລັດ ເທັກຊັສ ມອນຕານາ ແລະ ໄອໂອວາ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ
ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ມິນເນໂຊຕາ
ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ມິນເນໂຊຕາ

ມາເຖິງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນ ຂອງທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແລະທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ສູສີກັນ 213 ຕໍ່ 220 ໃນຂະນະນີ້ ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 9 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນສຽງເທື່ອ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດ ເມນ ເພັນຊີລເວເນຍ ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ ຈໍເຈຍ ມິຊິແກນ ວິສຄັນຊິນ ເນວາດາ ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ ຄາດກັນວ່າ ຜົນການນັບບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ທີ່ສົ່ງເຂົ້າໄປທາງໄປສະນີ ຈະເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນຕອນເຊົ້າ ວັນທີ 4 ພະຈິກນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈະໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍສົມຄວນ ບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າ ຈະແລ້ວເສັດໃນມື້ນີ້ຫຼືບໍ່!

16:01 4.11.2020

ລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບການນັບຄະແນນສຽງໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນຈາກລັດຕ່າງໆທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກ ທີ່ໄດ້ປິດໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງ

ມື້ນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາທີ່ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ ແລະຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂອງ ທ່ານກໍຄື ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນຫລາຍລັດ ແລ້ວ ຂະນະທີ່ຜົນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງກໍາລັງອອກມາເລື້ອຍໆຢູ່ ແລະຊາວອາເມຣິ ກັນຕັດສິນໃຈວ່າໃຜຈະບໍລິຫານປະເທດຈາກທໍານຽບຂາວໃນນຶ່ງສະໄໝກໍຄື 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ ຊຶ່ງເລີ້ມຈາກເດືອນມັງກອນຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.

ໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງບັນດາລັດຢູ່ໃນເຂດແຄມຝັ່ງທະເລທາງຕາເວັນອອກ ແລະ ຫລາຍໆລັດໃນເຂດພາກໃຕ້ ແລະພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຕອນກາງ ຂອງປະເທດ ໄດ້ປິດລົງ ແລະກໍໄດ້ເລີ້ມນັບຄະແນນສຽງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນບັນດາລັດໃນພາກຕາເວັນ ຕົກຂອງປະເທດກໍກໍາລັງປິດໜ່ວຍປ່ອນບັດລົງ ແລະກໍຈະເລີ້ມນັບບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນໄວໆນີ້.

ໃນຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ຄວນເອົາໃຈໃສ່ຕິດຕາມການນັບຄະແນນສຽງໃນລັດທີ່ຕັ້ງແຄມມະຫາສະໝຸດແອດແລນຕິກ ຄືລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ແລະ ຄາໂລໄຣນາເໜືອ- ເຊິ່ງທັງສອງລັດນີ້ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນປີ 2016 ແລະບ່ອນທີ່ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງທ້າຍປີນີ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າທ່ານທຣໍາ ແລະທ່ານໄບເດັນມີ ຄະແນນສູສີກັນ. ລັດເພັນໂຊວາເນຍ ທີ່ເປັນລັດຍາດແຍ່ງກັນ ກໍ່ແມ່ນຈຸດສຸມຂອງຄວາມສົນໃຈອີກແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ແຕ່ອາດຈະບໍ່ລາຍງານຜົນເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົມບູນເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍມື້. ນັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າທັງສາມລັດແມ່ນມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນ ສຳລັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ຖ້າເພິ່ນຕ້ອງການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ ເປັນສະໄໝທີສອງແລະຫລີກລ້ຽງການເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ຄົນທີສາມໃນສີ່ທົດສະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາທີ່ຈະເສຍໄຊຢູ່ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຄືນ.

ສຳລັບທ່ານໄບເດັນແລ້ວ ການໄດ້ໄຊຊະນະໃນລັດໃດກໍ່ຕາມໃນ 3 ລັດນັ້ນແມ່ນຈະເພີ່ມໂອກາດໃຫ້ທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີໃນການພະຍາຍາມຄັ້ງທີສາມຂອງທ່ານ. ທ່ານໄດ້ສູນເສຍການແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນປີ 1988 ແລະ 2008 ມາແລ້ວ.

ໃນການເລືອກເອົາຜູ້ນໍາປະເທດນັ້ນສະຫະລັດແມ່ນໃຊ້ລະບົບປະຊາທິປະໄຕແບບທາງອ້ອມ ຊຶ່ງບໍ່ໄດ້ເອົາຕາມຄະແນນນິຍົມຂອງປະຊາຊົນທັງຊາດ. ຜົນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງແມ່ນຖືກຕັດສິນໂດຍການເລືອກຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນແຕ່ລະລັດໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ທີ່ມີ 50 ລັດ ແລະນະຄອນຫລວງວໍຊິງຕັນ. ເພື່ອຈະໃຫ້ໄດ້ໄຊຊະນະ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ, ຜູ້ສະໝັກປະທານາທິບໍດີຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບ 270 ຄະແນນສຽງ ຈາກຜູ້ແທນໃນລັດ ທີ່ມີສະມາຊິກທັງໝົດ 538 ຄົນ ກໍຄື 538 ສຽງນັ້ນ.

ການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນທຸກໆ 4 ປີໃນວັນອັງຄານທໍາອິດຂອງເດືອນພະຈິກ ຊຶ່ງປີນີ້ກໍກົງກັບວັນທີ 3 ກໍຄືມື້ນີ້ເອງ. ຕາມປົກກະຕິແລ້ວປະຊາຊົນອາເມຣິກັນພາກັນໄປປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍຕົວເອງຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ບ່ອນບັດຕ່າງໆ. ແຕ່ວ່າໃນປີນີ້ຍ້ອນການລະບາດຂອງໄວຣຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຫລາຍໆ ລັດແມ່ນຈັດໃຫ້ມີການປ່ອນບັດກ່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຊຶ່ງຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດ ເລືອກຕັ້ງ ສາມາດສົ່ງບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂອງຕົນໄປທາງໄປສະນີ ຫລືໄປປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍ ຕົວເອງກ່ອນວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງຕາມສະຖານທີ່ທີ່ຈັດໄວ້ໃຫ້ໃນເມືອງ ແລະເຂດເລືອກ ຕັ້ງຕ່າງໆ ອີງຕາມກົດລະບຽບຂອງແຕ່ລະລັດ.

10:47 4.11.2020
View LIVE blog
ມີລາຍງານ ຕື່ມອີກ

ທ່ານອາດຈະມັກເລື້ອງນີ້ຄືກັນ

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG