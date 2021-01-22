ທ່າມກາງຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງຕ່າງໆ ມີການຮຽກຮ້ອງ ໃຫ້ຕັ້ງຕົ້ນຄືນໃໝ່ ສາຍສຳພັນກັບສື່ມວນຊົນ ໃນສະຫະລັດ

ຫຼັງຈາກສີ່ປີຂອງຄວາມເປັນສັດຕູກັນ ລະຫວ່າງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະ ລັດກັບອົງການຂ່າວໂດຍສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ແລະບັນດານັກຂ່າວກໍຫວັງວ່າ ຈະຕັ້ງຕົ້ນກັນຄືນໃໝ່. ບັນນາທິການ ເສລີພາບດ້ານການຂ່າວ ຂອງວີໂອເອ ທ່ານນາງ ເຈັສສິກາ ເຈີຣຣຽດ ມີລາຍລະອຽດຕື່ມ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ບັນດານັກຂ່າວສະຫະລັດ ກຳລັງເຮັດວຽກໃນສະພາບທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຕື່ມຂຶ້ນນັບມື້ ໂດຍປະເຊີນກັບການໂຈມຕີທຳຮ້າຍຮ່າງກາຍ ແລະການຕໍ່ວ່າຕໍ່ຂານຈາກພວກປະທ້ວງ ແລະເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ປະຕິບັດກົດໝາຍ ໂດຍບໍ່ເອີ່ຍເຖິງການໂຈມຕີທາງວາ ຈາຕ່າງໆນາໆຢູ່ເລື້ອຍໆໂດຍອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ.

ກຸ່ມພວກອັນຕະພານສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານທຣຳ ທີ່ໄດ້ບຸກເຂົ້າໄປລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດນັ້ນ ໄດ້ທັບມ້າງອຸປະກອນຂອງທີມງານອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ. ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ໂຈມຕີແລະຮ້ອງດ່າພວກນັກຂ່າວ ທຳຮ້າຍພວກທີມງານ ແລະໄດ້ຂຽນຄຳວ່າ “ຂ້າສື່ມວນຊົນ” ໃສ່ປະຕູຂອງຕຶກລັດຖະສະພາ.

ໃນໄລຍະສີ່ປີຜ່ານມາ ລະເບີດແປັບນ້ຳ ໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງໄປໃຫ້ອົງການຂ່າວ CNN. ມືປີຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ສັງຫານ 5 ຄົນຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງສົ່ງຂ່າວຂອງແຄັບປິໂຕລ ກາແຊັຕຕ໌ (Capital Gazette) ໃນນະຄອນອານນາໂປລິສ. ແລະລັດຖະບານສອດແນມຕໍ່ພວກນັກຂ່າວທີ່ລາຍງານຂ່າວກ່ຽວກັບຂະບວນຄາຣາວານພວກຄົນຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງໃຕ້.

ທ່ານນາງແອນເຈີລາ ກຣີລິງ ຄີນນ໌ ປະທານ ສະຖາບັນສະມາຄົມການຂ່າວແຫ່ງຊາດ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສໄກ້ປ໌ ວ່າ: “ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນເລື້ອງງ່າຍ ກ່ຽວກັບປະທາ ນາທິບໍດີ ແລະພວກທີ່ປຶກສາຂອງທ່ານ ບໍ່ເຊື່ອມໂຍງເຂົ້າກັບການລາຍງານ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເລື້ອງທໍາມະດາ. ແຕ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ໂຈມຕີສິ່ງຕ່າງໆທີ່ເປັນຈິງໃນທາງທີ່ວ່າ ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍ ແລະຈະເກີດເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ຮ່າງກາຍຂອງພວກນັກຂ່າວ.”

ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາສື່ມວນຊົນວ່າ ປະພຶດຕໍ່ທ່ານຢ່າງບໍ່ເປັນທຳແລະໜັກເກີນໄປ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຄີນນ໌ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສໄກ້ປ໌ ວ່າ “ການລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບປະທານາ ທິບໍດີຄົນໃດກໍຕາມ ແລະຜູ້ນຳຄົນໃດກໍຕາມ ແມ່ນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ໂດຍສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແລ້ວມັນຈະບໍ່ເປັນການຍ້ອງຍໍ. ອັນນັ້ນ ກໍເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ເປັນຂ່າວສະ ເໝີໄປດອກ. ສະນັ້ນ ສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຖືກວດສອບ ນັ້ນ ກໍແມ່ນ ຄວາມຈິງ ແນ່ນອນເລີຍ ມີການກວດສອບຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ. ແຕ່ອັນນັ້ນເປັນໜ້າທີ່ຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ.”

ພວກນັກຕ້ອງຕິ ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດສະໜັບສະໜຸນເສລີພາບໃນການລາຍງານຂ່າວ ໄດ້ຫລຸດນ້ອຍຖອຍລົງ ຢູ່ໃນເວທີສາກົນ ບ່ອນທີ່ອາເມຣິກາ ໃນດ້ານປະ ຫວັດສາດແລ້ວ ໄດ້ເປັນຜູ້ນຳ. ຕົວຢ່າງອັນນຶ່ງ ແມ່ນການຮັບມືຂອງຕົນ ຕໍ່ການສັງຫານນັກຂ່າວ ຂອງໜັງສືພິມ ວໍຊິງຕັນໂພສ໌ ທ່ານຈາມອລ ຄາໂຊກກີ ຢູ່ໃນກົງສຸນຂອງຊາອຸດີອາຣາເບຍ ປະຈຳນະຄອນອິສຕານບູລ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຕຳໜິ ຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານນາງຊູແຊນນ໌ ໂນສແຊລ ຂອງກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດແລະການປາກເວົ້າທີ່ເສລີ ຫຼື PEN America ໄດ້ລົມກັບວີໂອເອຜ່ານທາງໂທລະສັບ.

ທ່ານນາງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນກໍລະນີຂອງທ່ານຈາມອລ ຄາໂຊກກີ ພວກເຂົາສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງວ່າ ພວກເຂົາຈະບໍ່ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ການສັງຫານຫັ່ນສົບຂອງນັກຂ່າວນັ້ນ ມາແຊກແຊງໃນສາຍສຳພັນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກັບລັດຖະບານຊາອຸດີ.”

ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ ອົງການຕ່າງໆ ຄືກັນກັບຂອງນາງ ສູນເສຍອຳນາດໃນການຕໍ່ລອງເພື່ອປ່ອຍຕົວພວກນັກຂ່າວທີ່ຖືກຂັງຄຸກ ໂດຍປາສະຈາກການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ຈາກລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ແລະສາຍສຳພັນສອງຝ່າຍຂອງຕົນຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ.

ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ໄດ້ຊົມເຊີຍ “ຄວາມກ້າຫານ ແລະຄວາມມຸ້ງໝັ້ນ” ຂອງສື່ມວນຊົນອິດສະຫລະ ແລະໃນຖະແຫລງການທີ່ກ່າວປະນາມ ການປາບປາມໃດໆທີ່ມີຈຸດປະສົງທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ ການໂຈມຕີທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກລົງໂທດ ແລະລະດັບຂອງໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ພວກນັກຂ່າວແມ່ຍິງ.

ທຳນຽບຂາວ ຍັງໄດ້ປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດບາງສ່ວນ ທີ່ລວມທັງຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ ເພື່ອປ່ອຍທ່ານອອສຕິນ ໄທສ໌ ນັກຂ່າວອິດສະຫຼະອາເມຣິກັນຜູ້ທີ່ ໄດ້ຫາຍສາບສູນຢູ່ໃນຊີເຣຍ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ 2012.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ທີ່ຫາກໍເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຈະປົກປ້ອງສິດທິຂອງບັນດານັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ແລະພວກນັກຂ່າວ ແລະຈະເຮັດວຽກເພື່ອຟື້ນຟູສາຍສຳພັນກັບສື່ມວນຊົນ. ແຕ່ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະ ກ່າວວ່າ ປະຫວັດກ່ຽວກັບເສລີພາບໃນການລາຍງານຂ່າວຂອງທ່ານ ແມ່ນຕ່ຳກວ່າລະດັບ ທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດ.

ລັດຖະບານທ່ານໂອບາມາ-ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ເຫັນການຈຳກັດຮັດແຄບຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນໃນ ການເຂົ້າເຖິງຂໍ້ມູນ ການດຳເນີນຄະດີຕໍ່ແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວ ແລະການຍຶດເອົາບັນທຶກປະຫວັດໂທລະສັບຂອງພວກນັກຂ່າວນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານນາງແອນເຈີລາ ກຣີລິງ ຄີນນ໌ ປະທານສະຖາບັນສະມາຄົມການຂ່າວແຫ່ງ ຊາດ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສໄກ້ປ໌ ວ່າ “ສິ່ງເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍ ແລະເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ເຄີຍເຫັນມາກ່ອນ ໃນສະຫະລັດເຊັ່ນກັນ ແລະສິ່ງເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ໃນລະຫວ່າງລັດຖະບານ ທ່ານໂອບາມາ-ທ່ານໄບເດັນ. ສະນັ້ນ ແນ່ ນອນ ພວກເຮົາຜູ້ທີ່ປຸກລະດົມເພື່ອໃຫ້ມີເສລີພາບໃນການລາຍງານຂ່າວ ແລະການເຂົ້າເຖິງຂໍ້ມູນ ແມ່ນກຳລັງຈັບຕາເບິ່ງຢ່າງເປັນຫ່ວງເປັນໃຍສຳລັບສິ່ງທີ່ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ ໃນລະຫວ່າງລັດຖະບານທ່ານໄບເດັນ ແລະທ່ານນາງແຮຣິສ.”

ພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ກຳລັງກົດດັນໃຫ້ຫລຸດຜ່ອນການໂຈມຕີ ໃຫ້ປົກປ້ອງສື່ມວນຊົນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ທີ່ກຳລັງລາຍງານຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບການປະທ້ວງແລະຄວາມບໍ່ສະຫງົບ ເພື່ອເສລີພາບໃນການຂ່າວ.

ທ່ານນາງຊູແຊນນ໌ ໂນສແຊລ ກ່າວວ່າ “ລັດຖະບານທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຕ້ອງເລີ້ມກ່າວຖະແຫລງອອກມາ ໃນນາມຂອງພວກນັກຂ່າວແຕ່ລະຄົນຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຕົກເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍ.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ສະຫະລັດກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ການຄຸ້ມຄອງ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນໃໝ່ ບັນດານັກຂ່າວ ແລະກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດທັງຫຼາຍ ຈະຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ຖືສຳຄັນໃນເລື້ອງເສລີພາບກ່ຽວກັບການລາຍງານຂ່າວ ເປັນບູລີມະສິດ.

After four years of hostility between the U.S. president and much of the news media, press advocates are hoping for a reset. VOA’s Press Freedom Editor Jessica Jerreat has more.

US journalists are working in an increasingly hostile environment, facing physical attacks and verbal assault from protesters and law enforcement, not to mention relentless verbal attacks by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The pro-Trump mob that assaulted the U.S. Capitol smashed equipment of an Associated Press crew. They charged and yelled epithets at journalists, assaulted crews, and scrawled “Murder the Media’ on the building’s doors.

Over the past four years, pipe bombs were sent to CNN. A gunman killed five people in the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis. And the government spied on journalists covering the migrant caravans at the southwest border.

(Angela Greiling Keane, President, National Press Club Journalism Institute)

“It wasn't simply a matter of the president and his aides not liking coverage, which is normal. But they attacked true things in ways that were dangerous and pose physical threats to journalists.”

Trump accused the media treating him harshly and unfairly.



(Angela Greiling Keane, President National Press Club Journalism Institute)

“Coverage of any president, really any leader is by definition, not going to most of the time be complimentary. That's not usually what makes news. So the scrutiny that Donald Trump got is, true, of course, there was a lot of scrutiny. But that is the job of the press.”

Critics say US support for press freedom has diminished on the international stage, where America has historically been a leader. One example is its widely criticized response to the killing of Washington Post correspondent Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate.

Suzanne Nossel of the human rights and free speech group PEN America spoke with VOA by phone.

(Suzanne Nossel, CEO, PEN America)

“In the case of Jamal Khashoggi, they made quite clear that they were not going to let the butchering of a journalist interfere with their relationship with the Saudi government.”

She says organizations like hers lose leverage to free jailed journalists without support from the U.S. government and its bilateral relations around the world.

The State Department has applauded the “courage and determination” of independent media, and in statements condemned politically motivated persecutions, impunity in attacks, and the threats leveled at female journalists.

The White House also had some success, including ongoing efforts to free Austin Tice, an American freelancer missing in Syria since 2012.

Incoming President Joe Biden says he will defend the rights of activists and journalists and work to restore relations with the media.But analysts say his press freedom record is less than ideal.

The Obama-Biden administration saw tighter access to information, prosecution of sources and seized journalists’ phone records.

(Angela Greiling Keane, President National Press Club Journalism Institute)

“Those were very, very dangerous things and things that we weren't used to seeing in the U.S. either and those happened during the Obama-Biden administration. So definitely those of us who advocate for press freedom and access to information are watching warily for what will happen during the Biden-Harris administration.”

Advocates are pressing for toned down rhetoric, more protections for media covering protests and unrest, and for the U.S. to stand up for press freedom.

(Suzanne Nossel, CEO, PEN America)

“The Biden administration needs to start speaking out on behalf of individual journalists around the world who are targeted.”

As the U.S. enters a new presidency, journalists and rights groups will be pushing for Press Freedom to be a priority.