ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຂໍໃຫ້ ຈີນ ຫຼຸດການຂາດດຸນ ການຄ້າ ລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ຈີນ

ລັດຖະບານຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮ້ອງຂໍໃຫ້ ຈີນ ຫລຸດການຂາດດຸນ

ການຄ້າລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດກັບຈີນລົງ 1 ພັນຕື້ໂດລາ. ການຮ້ອງຂໍດັ່ງກ່າວ ມີຂຶ້ນໃນ

ຂະນະທີ່ປະເທດຕ່າງໆໄດ້ອະພິປາຍກັນຢ່າງດຸເດືອດ ກ່ຽວກັບຂໍ້ສະເໜີເກັບພາສີຂອງ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ຕໍ່ເຫລັກກ້າ ແລະ ອາລູມີນຽມ ທີ່ນຳເຂົ້າ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ

ເຮຊຸສເມັນ ໂອນີ "Jesusemen Oni" ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື່ອງ ແລະ ພຸດທະສອນ

ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ຂຽນໃນ Twitter ເມື່ອວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້, ປະທານາ ທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ

ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ ສາຍພົວພັນລະຫວ່າງວໍຊິງຕັນ ກັບ ຈີນ ແມ່ນດຳເນີນໄປ

ດ້ວຍດີ, ແຕ່ກໍໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ ຈີນ ພັດທະນາແຜນການເພື່ອຫຼຸດການຂາດດຸນການ

ຄ້າ ລະຫວ່າງທັງສອງປະເທດລົງ.

ອີງຕາມໂຄສົກທຳນຽບຂາວທ່ານນາງ ຊາຣາ ແຊນເດີສ ນັ້ນ, ລັດຖະ ບານທ່ານ ທຣຳ

ແມ່ນກຳລັງເອົາມາດຕະການຕໍ່ນະໂຍບາຍການຄ້າທີ່ “ບໍ່ຍຸຕິທຳ.”

ທ່ານນາງ ຊາຣາ ຮັກຄາບີ ແຊນເດີສ ກ່າວວ່າ “ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີໄດ້ກ່າວຢ່າງຈະ

ແຈ້ງແລ້ວວ່າ ທ່ານຢາກຈະແກ້ໄຂ ບັນຫາຄວາມບໍ່ດຸນດ່ຽງດ້ານການຄ້າທີ່ ສະຫະລັດ

ມີກັບຫຼາຍໆປະເທດ. ທ່ານຮູ້ສຶກວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ຖືກເອົາລັດເອົາປຽບດົນໂພດແລ້ວ,

ແລະ ທ່ານຈະບໍ່ອະນຸ ຍາດໃຫ້ສິ່ງນັ້ນ ດຳເນີນຕໍ່ໄປ ພາຍໃຕ້ການນຳພາຂອງທ່ານ.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ມີກຳນົດທີ່ຈະອະນຸມັດການເກັບພາສີ 25 ເປີ ເຊັນ ຕໍ່ການນຳ

ເຂົ້າເຫຼັກກ້າ ແລະ 10 ເປີເຊັນຕໍ່ການນຳເຂົ້າອາລູມີນຽມໃນທ້າຍສັບປະດານີ້.

ມາດຕະການດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດການແຕກແຍກຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ ລະຫວ່າງທ່ານປະທານາ

ທິບໍດີ ແລະ ສະມາຊິກບາງຄົນໃນພັກຂອງທ່ານ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ການເກັບພາສີດັ່ງກ່າວ

ຈະສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຫຼາຍກວ່າດີ.

ທ່ານ ພອລ ຣາຍອັນ ປະທານສະພາຕໍ່າ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ, “ເຫັນໄດ້ຢ່າງຊັດເຈນວ່າ, ມັນມີ

ການຜະລິດຢ່າງລົ້ນເຫຼືອ, ການທຸ້ມ ແລະລະບາຍ ເຫຼັກກ້າ ແລະ ອາລູມີນຽມໂດຍບາງ

ປະເທດ, ໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນຈີນ. ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ວິທີທີ່ສະຫຼາດກວ່າ ເພື່ອຈັດ

ການມັນນັ້ນ ແມ່ນເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນມີຄວາມແນ່ນອນເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ຫຼື ຖືກເປົ້າກວ່າເກົ່າ.”

ປະທານປະເທດ ຈີນ ທ່ານ ສີ ຈິ່ນຜິງ ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ໄດ້ສົ່ງທີ່ປຶກສາທາງດ້ານເສດຖະ

ກິດຂອງທ່ານມານະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ເພື່ອປຶກສາຫາລື ກ່ຽວກັບ ສາຍພົວພັນດ້ານ

ການຄ້າ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທຳນຽບຂາວກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະສືບຕໍ່ການສົນທະນາຫາລືດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ,

ຈີນ ກໍໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ ສະຫະລັດ “ຫຼຸດຜ່ອນການໃຊ້ມາດຕະການປົກປ້ອງທາງການ

ຄ້າ.”

ທ່ານ ຫຼີ ບາວດົ່ງ ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ຈີນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາບໍ່

ຢາກມີສົງຄາມການຄ້າ. ພວກເຮົາຫວັງທີ່ຈະປະຕິບັດຕາມກົດລະບຽບສາກົນ, ໂດຍ

ສະເພາະກົດລະບຽບຂອງອົງການການຄ້າໂລກ (WTO). ກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫານີ້, ຈີນ ແລະ

ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນກຳລັງຢູ່ໃນຂັ້ນຕອນການປຶກສາຫາລືກັນ. ແລະ ແນ່ນອນພວກເຮົາ

ພ້ອມແລ້ວສຳລັບທຸກໆຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້.”

ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ, ຜູ້ນຳສຽງສ່ວນນ້ອຍໃນສະພາສູງ ທ່ານ ຈັກ ຊູເມີ (Chuck

Schumer), ຜູ້ກ່າວວິພາກວິຈານທ່ານທຣຳ ຢ່າງເປີດ ເຜີຍເວົ້າວ່າ, ທ່ານຈະສະໜັບ

ສະໜູນ ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຕາບໃດທີ່ເປົ້າໝາຍນັ້ນແມ່ນ ຈີນ.

ທ່ານ ຈັກ ຊູເມີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ. ຈົ່ງເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ ຈີນ. ພະຍາຍາມເອົາ

ຊະນະ ຈີນ ດ້ວຍວິທີທີ່ສະຫຼາດ, ສຳລວມ, ແຕ່ສຽບຂາດ. ຢ່າສ້າງນະໂຍບາຍທີ່ທຳ

ຮ້າຍພັນທະມິດຂອງພວກເຮົາຫຼາຍກວ່າໃຫ້ ຈີນ.”

ຈີນ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຜູ້ສົ່ງອອກເຫຼັກກ້າລາຍໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກນັ້ນ, ປະກອບເປັນແຕ່ພຽງ

2 ເປີເຊັນເທົ່ານັ້ນ ໃນການນຳເຂົ້າທັງໝົດ ຂອງເຫຼັກກ້າສະຫະລັດ ໃນປີ 2017.

The Trump administration is asking China for a $1 billion reduction in the U.S.-China trade deficit. The request comes amid intense international debate over U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. VOA's Jesusemen Oni has more.



In a tweet Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump says Washington's relationship with China has been a good one, but calls for China to develop a plan to reduce the trade deficit between both countries.



According to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, the Trump administration is taking a stance against "unfair" trade policies.



The president has been very clear that he wants to address the trade imbalance that the United States has with a number of countries.He feels like the United States has been taken advantage of for far too long, and he's not going to allow that to continue under his watch."



President Trump is set to authorize tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports later this week.



The measure has caused the first major rift between the president and some members of his party, who say the tariffs would do more harm than good.



"Clearly, there is over-capacity, dumping and transshipping of steel and aluminum by some countries, particularly China. But I think the smarter way to go is to make it more surgical or more targeted."



Chinese President Xi Jinping recently sent his economic advisers to Washington to discuss trade relations.



While the White house says they will continue those conversations, China has urged the United States to "exercise restraint in using trade protection tools"



"We don't want atradewar. We hope to abide by the international rules, especially the rules of the WorldTradeOrganization (WTO). In this regard,Chinaand the United States are in the process of consultation. Of course, we are ready for all the possibilities."



In Washington, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, an outspoken critic of Trump, says he will back the president as long as the target is China.



"Mr. President: focus onChina! Go afterChinaand do it in a smart, focused, but sharp-edged way. Don't create a policy that hurts our allies more than it hurtsChina."



China, the world's largest steel exporter, accounted for just 2 percent of total U.S. imports in 2017.