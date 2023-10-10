ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ 11 ຄົນຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ, ສ່ວນຄົນອື່ນໆ ຍັງຖືກຈັບກຸມ ໂດຍກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຮາມັສ ຫຼັງຈາກການໂຈມຕີທີ່ໂຫດຮ້າຍຕໍ່ ອິສຣາແອລ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ ສະໜັບສະໜຸນອິສຣາແອລ ໃນການເຮັດສົງຄາມຮອບດ້ານກັບກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງຮາມັສຂອງປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ແລະວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ແຈ້ງໃຫ້ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງສະຫະລັດລະມັດລະວັງຢ່າງສູງ ທ່າມກາງເຫດການທີ່ຕື່ນຕົກໃຈນີ້ ໃນການໂຈມຕີເມື່ອທ້າຍສັບປະດາຕໍ່ອິສຣາແອລ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ “ເຈັບໃຈ” ໂດຍກຸ່ມທີ່ສະຫະລັດກຳນົດໃຫ້ເປັນກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ຢືນຢັນວ່າ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 11 ຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍໃນການໂຈມຕີຫຼາຍທິດທາງແບບບໍ່ຄາດຄິດຂອງກຸ່ມຮາມັສ ແລະໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເຊື່ອວ່າ ພວກໂຕປະກັນບາງສ່ວນຂອງຮາມັສ ອາດເປັນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ.

ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຊີ້ນຳທີມງານຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໃຫ້ທຳງານຮ່ວມກັບຄູ່ຕຳແໜ່ງຈາກອິສຣາແອລ ໃນທຸກໆດ້ານຂອງວິກິດການກ່ຽວກັບໂຕປະກັນ ໂດຍລວມທັງການແບ່ງປັນຄວາມລັບ ແລະການສຳໃຊ້ບັນດານັກຊ່ຽວຊານຈາກທົ່ວລັດຖະບານຂອງສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອປຶກສາຫາລືກັບ ແລະໃຫ້ຄຳແນະນຳຄູ່ຕຳແໜ່ງຈາກອິສຣາແອລ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຊ່ອຍນຳເອົາໂຕປະກັນຄືນມາ.”

ແລະຢູ່ພາຍໃນປະເທດ ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນຫົວເມືອງຕ່າງໆທົ່ວປະເທດ ກົມຕຳຫຼວດທັງຫຼາຍກໍໄດ້ຍົກລະດັບດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພຢູ່ອ້ອມຂ້າງຈຸດສູນກາງການດຳລົງຊີວິດຂອງຊາວຢິວ ແລະ ກະຊວງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພພາຍໃນ ຫຼື DHS, ອົງການສັນຕິບານກາງ FBI ແລະຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານທີ່ບັງຄັບໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງອື່ນໆ ກຳລັງຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ພາຍໃນໃດໆ ຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດ ໃນການເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບການໂຈມຕີກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຢູ່ໃນອິສຣາແອລ.”

President Joe Biden said Monday that his administration is supporting Israel in its all-out war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas, and that he has put U.S. officials on high alert in the wake of the stunning, "heart wrenching" weekend attack on Israel by the U.S.-designated terrorist group.

He confirmed that at least 11 Americans were killed in the multipronged, surprise Hamas attack, and said officials believe that some of Hamas' hostages may be Americans.

"I have directed my team to work with their Israeli counterparts on every aspect of the hostage crisis, including sharing intelligence and deploying experts from across the United States government to consult with and advise Israeli counterparts on hostage recovery efforts," he said.

And domestically, he said, "in cities across the country, police departments have stepped up security around centers of Jewish life, and the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other federal law enforcement partners are closely monitoring for any domestic threats in connection with the horrific terrorist attacks in Israel."