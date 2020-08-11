ຄຳສັບ ແລະສຳນວນພາສາ ອັງກິດແບບ ອາເມຣິກັນ - ບົດຮຽນທີ 16: Let Off Steam & Oops

ວິທະຍຸກະຈາຍສຽງແຫ່ງຊາດລາວ ຮ່ວມກັບ ວີໂອເອ ພາກພາສາລາວ ພູມໃຈສະເໜີ ລາຍການ​ສອນພາສາອັງກິດ Popular American Slangs and Idioms ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນບົດ​ສົນທະນາ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ​ ລະຫວ່າງ​ເພື່ອ​ນນັກ​ສຶກສາຄົນລາວ ກັບ ​ຄົນອາ​ເມຣິກັນ ເພື່ອອະທິບາຍຄໍາສັບ ​ແລະ ສໍານວນພາ​ສາ​ອັງກິດ​ຕ່າງໆ ທີ່​ຄົນອາ​ເມຣິກັນ ນິຍົມ​ໃຊ້​ກັນ.

ສະບາຍດີ ທ່ານຜູ້ຟັງທີ່ເຄົາລົບ ແລະ ນ້ອງໆນັກສຶກສາທີ່ຮັກແພງ ທັງຫລາຍ. ຂໍຕ້ອນຮັບບັນດາທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການສອນພາສາອັງກິດ Popular American Slangs and Idioms ຂອງວິທະຍຸກະຈາຍສຽງ ແຫ່ງຊາດລາວ ທີ່​ນະຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ວຽງ​ຈັນ ສປປ ລາວ ຮ່ວມ​ກັບ ວີໂອເອ ພາກພາສາລາວ (Voice of America) ທີ່​ນະຄອນຫລວງ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ດີ​ຊີ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ​. ໃນບົດຮຽນມື້ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງເປັນບົດຮຽນທີ 15 ພວກເຮົາ ຈະພາທ່ານຮຽນສຳນວນ Bottom feeder ກັບ bounce ຊຶ່ງທ່ານ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບຟັງໃນບົດສົນທະນາລະຫວ່າງເພື່ອນນັກສຶກສາສອງຄົນ Ly ກັບ Larry. ພວກເຮົາມາໄປພົບກັບເຂົາເຈົ້າກັນເລີຍ.



Larry and Ly get together for dinner on Friday evening. Both of them are a bit tired from a week of work. ແລຣີ ກັບ ລີ ໄປກິນອາຫານຄ່ຳນຳກັນໃນແລງວັນສຸກ. ທັງສອງ ຄົນຕ່າງກໍ່ຮູ້ສຶກເມື່ອຍໜ້ອຍໜຶ່ງ ຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກມາໝົດອາທິດ. ແລຣີເວົ້າວ່າ It’s nice to relax and let off some steam. Relax r-e-l-a-x ຄຳນີ້ ທຸກໆທ່ານກໍ່ຄົງຈະຮູ້ແລ້ວເນາະວ່າ ແປວ່າ ພັກຜ່ອນ ແລະ ຜ່ອນຄາຍ ແຕ່ວ່າ to let off some steam ໝາຍ ຄວາມວ່າແນວໃດ. ໄປຟັງແລຣີ ກັບ ລີ ລົມກັນເລີຍ ເພື່ອຈະໄດ້ເຂົ້າໃຈ.

LL: Wow, it’s nice to relax and let off some steam after a long week at work.

Ly: What do you mean “let of steam?” Are you hot? I think the air conditioner in here is working quite well.

LL: No, not literally. To let off steam can mean to relax or it can mean to express pent up feelings, usually of anger.

Ly: Oh, now I understand. You mean it’s nice to relax after a stressful week at work. Do you know where the expression comes from?

LL: It’s a metaphor. One has to ease the pressure in a steam engine by releasing – or letting off – steam. Otherwise the engine might overheat and explode.

Ly: You’re not going to explode if you don’t let off steam, are you?



LL: No, I’m not going to explode. However, letting off steam is important to a person’s mental health.

Ly: I agree. Sometimes, after a stressful day at work or at school, I go running to let off steam.

LL: A lot of people exercise to let off steam. Other people prefer quiet activities like reading.

Ly: What’s your favorite way to let off steam?

LL: I like to do exactly what we’re doing now. I let off steam by relaxing and having a nice meal with a friend.

Ly: What if you get really angry about something? How do you let off steam then?

LL: Sometimes it helps to talk to someone. It’s usually better to let off some steam before dealing with the issue directly.

Ly: I agree. It’s not good to try and deal with something when you’re angry and you haven’t had a chance to let off steam

To let off steam - let l-e-t off o-f-f ແປວ່າ ປ່ອຍ steam s-t-e-a-m ແປວ່າ ອາຍນ້ຳຮ້ອນ. ສະນັ້ນ ກໍ່ແປຕາມໂຕວ່າ ປ່ອຍອາຍນ້ຳຮ້ອນ. ສຳນວນນີ້ມີຄວາມໝາຍສອງຢ່າງ ຄືແປວ່າ ຜ່ອນ ຄາຍ ຫລັງຈາກທີ່ເຮັດວຽກມາເມື່ອຍ ຫລື ຈະເວົ້າວ່າ ລະບາຍຄວາມອິດ ເມື່ອຍ ຄວາມເຄ່ັງຄຽດກໍ່ໄດ້ ແລະ ອີກຄວາມໝາຍໜຶ່ງ ກໍ່ຄືລະບາຍ ຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກທີ່ອັດອັ້ນຢູ່ໃນໃຈ ຊຶ່ງປົກກະຕິແລ້ວ ແມ່ນຄວາມໂມໂຫຢາກ ຮ້າຍ ທັ້ງນີ້ກໍ່ເພື່ອຜ່ອນຄາຍນັ້ນເອງ ເພາະວ່າຖ້າບໍ່ເຮັດເຊັ່ນນັ້ນແລ້ວ ເຮົາກໍ່ຈະລະເບີດໄດ້ ແລະ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເສຍສຸຂະພາບຈິດ ຫລື mental health. ໄປຟັງບົດສົນທະນາເມື່ອກີ້ນີ້ອີກເທື່ອໜຶ່ງ ພ້ອມກັບຄຳແປ.

LL: Wow, it’s nice to relax and let off some steam after a long week at work.

ວ້າວ ມັນຮູ້ສຶກດີເນາະທີ່ໄດ້ຜ່ອນຄາຍ ແລະ let off some steam ຫລັງຈາກອາທິດທີ່ຍາວນານ ໃນການເຮັດວຽກ.

Ly: What do you mean “let off steam?” Are you hot? I think the air conditioner in here is working quite well. ເຈົ້າໝາຍຄວາມວ່າແນວໃດ “let off steam?”

ເຈົ້າຮ້ອນຊັ້ນຫວະ? ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ແອຣ໌ຢູ່ໃນນີ່ ກໍ່ເຢັນດີ ຢູ່ໄດ໋.

LL: No, not literally. To let off steam can mean to relax or it can mean to express pent up feelings, usually of anger.

ບໍ່ ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ໄດ້ໝາຍຄວາມຕາມໂຕ. To let off steam ຈະແປວ່າ ຜ່ອນຄາຍກໍ່ໄດ້ ຫລື ຈະແປວ່າ ລະບາຍຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກທີ່ອັດອັ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນໃຈ ກໍ່ໄດ້ ຊຶ່ງປົກກະຕິແລ້ວ ຈະແມ່ນຄວາມໂມໂຫ.

Ly: Oh, now I understand. You mean it’s nice to relax after a stressful week at work. Do you know where the expression comes from?

ໂອ ຂ້ອຍເຂົ້າໃຈແລ້ວ ບາດນີ້. ເຈົ້າ ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ມັນຮູ້ສຶກດີທີ່ໄດ້ຜ່ອນຄາຍ ຫລັງຈາກອາທິດທີ່ເຄ່ັງຄຽດ ກົດດັນ ຢູ່ບ່ອນເຮັດວຽກ.

LL: It’s a metaphor. One has to ease the pressure in a steam engine by releasing – or letting off – steam. Otherwise the engine might overheat and explode.

ມັນ ເປັນຄຳອຸບປະມາ ຫລື ຄຳສົມທຽບ. ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄດ້ຜ່ອນຄາຍຄວາມກົດດັນ ຢູ່ໃນເຄື່ອງຈັກທີ່ແລ່ນດ້ວຍອາຍຮ້ອນ ໂດຍການປ່ອຍ ກໍ່ຄື releasing ຫລື letting off ອາຍຮ້ອນ. ຖ້າບໍ່ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ເຄື່ອງຈັກກໍ່ອາດຈະຮ້ອນ ເກີນໄປ ແລະ ລະເບີດໄດ້.

Ly: You’re not going to explode if you don’t let off steam, are you?

ເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ລະເບີດຕີ້ ຖ້າຫາກວ່າເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ຜ່ອນ ຄາຍ?



LL: No, I’m not going to explode. However, letting off steam is important to a person’s mental health. ບໍ່ ຂ້ອຍ ຈະບໍ່ລະເບີດດອກ. ແນວໃດກໍ່ຕາມ ການໄດ້ຜ່ອນຄາຍ ແມ່ນສຳຄັນຕໍ່ ສຸຂະພາບຈິດຂອງຄົນເຮົາ.

Ly: I agree. Sometimes, after a stressful day at work or at school, I go running to let off steam.

ຂ້ອຍເຫັນດີນຳ. ບາງຄັ້ງບາງຄາວ ຂ້ອຍກໍ່ໄປແລ່ນເພື່ອຜ່ອນຄາຍ ຫລັງຈາກເຮັດວຽກ ຫລື ຮຽນໜັງສື ຢ່າງເຄ່ັງຄຽດ ມາໝົດມື້.

LL: A lot of people exercise to let off steam. Other people prefer quiet activities like reading.

ຫລາຍໆຄົນພາກັນ ອອກກຳລັງກາຍ ເພື່ອຜ່ອນຄາຍ. ຄົນອື່ນໆຊ້ຳພັດມັກເຮັດກິດຈະກຳທີ່ ມິດງຽບ ດັ່ງເຊັ່ນ ການອ່ານໜັງສືເປັນຕົ້ນ.

Ly: What’s your favorite way to let off steam?

ວິທີຜ່ອນ ຄາຍ ທີ່ເຈົ້າມັກເຮັດທີ່ສຸດ ແມ່ນຫຍັງຊັ້ນ?

LL: I like to do exactly what we’re doing now. I let off steam by relaxing and having a nice meal with a friend.

ຂ້ອຍກໍ່ມັກເຮັດໃນສິ່ງທີ່ ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງເຮັດຢູ່ນີ່ແຫລະ. ຂ້ອຍຜ່ອນຄາຍ ໂດຍການພັກຜ່ອນ ແລະ ກິນອາຫານແຊບໆ ກັບໝູ່.

Ly: What if you get really angry about something? How do you let off steam then?

ຖ້າເຈົ້າໂມໂຫ ຫລາຍໆ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື່ອງໃດເລື່ອງໜຶ່ງລະ? ເຈົ້າຈະລະບາຍຄວາມໂມໂຫຂອງເຈົ້າ ອອກມາແບບໃດ?

LL: Sometimes it helps to talk to someone. It’s usually better to let off some steam before dealing with the issue directly.

ບາງເທື່ອ ມັນກໍ່ຊ່ວຍ ຖ້າຂ້ອຍໄດ້ລົມກັບໃຜຜູ້ໜຶ່ງ. ປົກກະຕິແລ້ວ ມັນຈະດີກ່ວາ ຖ້າເຮົາລະບາຍອາລົມອອກມາ ກ່ອນຈະຈັດ ການກັບບັນຫາ ໂດຍກົງ.

Ly: I agree. It’s not good to try and deal with something when you’re angry and you haven’t had a chance to let off steam.

ຂ້ອຍເຫັນພ້ອມນຳ. ມັນບໍ່ດີດອກ ທີ່ຈະ ພະຍາຍາມຈັດການກັບສິ່ງໃດໜຶ່ງ ເວລາເຈົ້າໂມໂຫຢູ່ ແລະ ເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ມີ ໂອກາດ ທີ່ຈະລະບາຍຄວາມໂມໂຫຂອງເຈົ້າອອກມາກ່ອນ.

So the expression “to let off steam” is a metaphor. ສຳນວນ to let off steam ເປັນຄຳສົມທຽບ ຫລື metaphor m-e-t-a-p-h-o-r metaphor ຄືສົມທຽບໃສ່ກັບເຄື່ອງຈັກທີ່ແລ່ນດ້ວຍ ອາຍນ້ຳຮ້ອນ ຄືກັນກັບລົດໄຟສະໄໝເກົ່າ ທີ່ພໍແລ່ນໄປດົນໆ ກໍ່ຕ້ອງໄດ້ ຢຸດ ແລະ ປ່ອຍອາຍນ້ຳອອກ ຖ້າບໍ່ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ເຄື່ອງຈັກກໍ່ຈະຮ້ອນໂພດ ແລະ ກໍ່ອາດ ຈະລະເບີດໄດ້. ບັດນີ້ ໄປຟັງແລຣີ ກັບ ລີ ລົມກັນຕໍ່.

LL: Oops! I forgot that I have to work on Sunday. That just ruins my whole weekend.

Ly: Oops? I hear that word a lot, but I’m not sure what exactly it means.

LL: People usually say oops to acknowledge that they have made a mistake or have had a minor accident. I mistakenly thought I had the whole weekend off, when I actually have to work on Sunday. Oops.

Ly: At least you remembered ahead of time.

LL: That’s true. Oops! I just dropped my fork on the floor.

Ly: Oh! I’ll call the waiter to get you another one.

LL: That’s okay. There’s an extra one on the next table. I’ll just take that one.

Ly: Oh no, now it’s my turn to say oops. I just remembered that I was supposed to call my mother this evening.

LL: You still have time. We should be finished here soon and you can go right home to call your mom.

Ly: Oops! I forgot to buy a new calling card. I can’t call her anyway.

LL: I have a calling card. You can use it to call your mom. I don’t mind at all.

Ly: Thank you, Larry!

Oops! ສະກົດ O-o-p-s! ເປັນຄຳອຸທານ ທີ່ຄົນອາເມຣິກັນ ນິຍົມເວົ້າ ເວລາເຂົາເຈົ້າເຮັດສິ່ງໃດສິ່ງໜຶ່ງຜິດ ຫລື ລືມເຮັດສິ່ງໃດສິ່ງໜຶ່ງ ຫລື ເຮັດອັນໃດອັນໜຶ່ງຕົກ. ຕົວຢ່າງ Oops! I forgot to tell you that your wife called. ໂອ້ຍ ຕາຍ ຂ້ອຍລືມບອກເຈົ້າໄປວ່າ ເມຍ ເຈົ້າໂທມາ. ຫລືວ່າ ທ່ານຍ່າງໄປຕຳໂຕະ ແລະ ເຮັດເຄື່ອງຂອງ ຂອງຄົນອື່ນຕົກ ທ່ານຈະເວົ້າວ່າ Oops! Sorry I knocked that off the table ກໍ່ໄດ້ຄືກັນ ຫລືວ່າ Oops! I dropped your book on the floor ໂອ້ຍ ຂ້ອຍເຮັດປື້ມເຈົ້າຕົກລົງພື້ນ. ເອົ໊າ ໄປຟັງບົດສົນທະນາ ຂອງແລຣີ ກັບ ລີ ອີກເທື່ອໜຶ່ງ ພ້ອມກັບຄຳແປ.

LL: Oops! I forgot that I have to work on Sunday. That just ruins my whole weekend. Oops!

ຂ້ອຍລືມໄປວ່າ ຂ້ອຍຕ້ອງໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກມື້ວັນອາທິດ. ມັນເຮັດໃຫ້ຊ່ວງທ້າຍສັບປະດາຂອງ ຂ້ອຍ ພັງເລີຍ.

Ly: Oops? Why do you say that? I hear that word a lot, but I’m not sure what exactly it means.

Oops? ເປັນຫຍັງເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງເວົ້າ Oops? ຂ້ອຍໄດ້ຍິນຄຳນີ້ຫລາຍໆເທື່ອ ແຕ່ບໍ່ແນ່ໃຈວ່າ ມັນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າແນວໃດແທ້.

LL: People usually say oops to acknowledge that they have made a mistake or have had a minor accident. I mistakenly thought I had the whole weekend off, when I actually have to work on Sunday. Oops.

ປົກກະຕິແລ້ວ ຜູ້ຄົນພາກັນເວົ້າ Oops! ເພື່ອຮັບຮູ້ວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຮັດ ອັນໃດອັນໜຶ່ງຜິດ ຫລືວ່າ ໄດ້ມີອຸປະຕິເຫດເລັກໆນ້ອຍໆ. ຂ້ອຍຫລົງຄິດ ວ່າ ຂ້ອຍໄດ້ພັກທຸກມື້ ໃນຊ່ວງທ້າຍອາທິດນີ້ ແຕ່ຄວາມຈິງແລ້ວ ຂ້ອຍ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກ ໃນວັນອາທິດ. Oops.

Ly: At least you remembered ahead of time.

ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ ເຈົ້າກໍ່ຈື່ໄດ້ກ່ອນ.

LL: That’s true. Oops! I just dropped my fork on the floor.

ແມ່ນຫັ້ນແຫລະ. Oops! ຂ້ອຍຫາກໍ່ເຮັດສ້ອມ ຕົກລົງພື້ນ ເມື່ອ ກີ້ນີ້ເອງ.

Ly: Oh! I’ll call the waiter to get you another one.

ໂອ້ ຂ້ອຍຈະຮ້ອງຄົນເສີບ ໃຫ້ເອົາອັນໃໝ່ມາໃຫ້ເຈົ້າ.

LL: That’s okay. There’s an extra one on the next table. I’ll just take that one.

ບໍ່ເປັນຫຍັງ. ມີອີກອັນໜຶ່ງເຫລືອ ຢູ່ເທິງໂຕະຖັດໄປ. ຂ້ອຍເອົາອັນນັ້ນກໍ່ໄດ້.

Ly: Oh no, now it’s my turn to say oops. I just remembered that I was supposed to call my mother this evening.

ໂອ້ຍ ຕາຍແລ້ວ ບາດນີ້ແມ່ນຜຽນຂ້ອຍເວົ້າ Oops! ແລ້ວ. ຂ້ອຍຫາກໍ່ຈື່ໄດ້ວ່າ ຂ້ອຍຕ້ອງໄດ້ໂທລະສັບຫາແມ່ຂ້ອຍ ໃນແລງມື້ນີ້.

LL: You still have time. We should be finished here soon and you can go right home to call your mom.

ເຈົ້າຍັງພໍມີເວລາຢູ່. ພວກເຮົາໜ້າຈະກິນແລ້ວໃນໄວໆນີ້ແຫລະ ແລະ ເຈົ້າກໍ່ເມືອເຮືອນໄດ້ເລີຍ ເພື່ອໄປໂທລະສັບຫາແມ່ຂອງເຈົ້າ.

Ly: Oops! I forgot to buy a new calling card. I can’t call her anyway. Oops!

ຂ້ອຍລືມຊື້ບັດໂທລະສັບໃໝ່. ຈັ່ງໃດຂ້ອຍ ກໍ່ໂທຫາລາວ ບໍ່ໄດ້ດອກ.

LL: I have a calling card. You can use it to call your mom. I don’t mind at all.

ຂ້ອຍມີບັດໂທລະສັບໃບໜຶ່ງ. ເຈົ້າຈະ ໃຊ້ມັນໂທ ຫາແມ່ເຈົ້າກໍ່ໄດ້. ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ວ່າຫຍັງຈັກດີ້.

Ly: Thank you much, Larry!

ຂອບໃຈຫລາຍໆ ແລຣີ!

ແລະ ນັ້ນກໍ່ຄືລາຍການບົດຮຽນພາສາອັງກິດ Popular American Slangs and Idioms ທີ່ວິທະຍຸກະຈາຍສຽງແຫ່ງຊາດ ລາວ ຢູ່ນະຄອນຫລວງ​ວຽງ​ຈັນ ສປປ ລາວ ຮ່ວມກັບ ວີໂອເອ ພາກ ພາສາລາວ ທີ່​ນະຄອນຫລວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ດີ​ຊີ ສະຫະລັດອາ​ເມຣິກາ ນຳມາ ສະເໜີທ່ານເປັນປະຈໍາ