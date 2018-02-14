ທ້າວ ຊອນ ໄວທ໌ ນັກກິລາ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຊະນະຫຼຽນຄຳ ທີ່ກິລາໂອລິມປິກ ລະດູໜາວ ພຽງຈາງ

ນັກກິລາ ສໂນບອດ ຫຼື ແປ້ນຫິມະ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ທ້າວ ຊອນ ໄວທ໌ “Shaun White”

ໄດ້ຊະນະຫຼຽນຄຳກິລາໂອລິມປິກໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ດ້ວຍການລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ Halfpipe ປະ

ເພດຊາຍດ້ວຍທັກສະອັນສຸດຍອດ ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນການແຂ່ງຂັນຢູ່ສະໜາມທີ່ມີລັກສະນະຄື

ກັບ ເຄິ່ງດ້ານລຸ່ມຂອງທໍ່ແປັບ ທີ່ກິລາໂອລິມປິກລະດູໜາວ ພຽງຈາງ ໃນປະເທດ ເກົາ

ຫຼີໃຕ້.

ທ້າວ ຊອນ ໄວທ໌ ອາຍຸ 31 ປີ ໄດ້ມີຄະແນນເປັນຮອງນັກກິລາ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ທ້າວ ອະຢຸມຸ

ຮິຣາໂນະ ທີ່ໄດ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນຄັ້ງສຸດທ້າຍຂອງທັງໝົດສາມ ຄັ້ງ ທີ່ສະໜາມກິລາ ຟີນິກສ໌

ສໂນ ປາກ “Phoenix Snow Park”, ແຕ່ລາວໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ຊົມປະທັບໃຈດ້ວຍການ

ສະແດງທ່າທີ່ລວມມີ ການປິ່ນ 1440 ອົງສາ, ເຊິ່ງຮູ້ກັນໃນຊື່ “1440 Triple Cork.”

ທ້າວ ຮິຣາໂນະ ໄດ້ຊະນະຫຼຽນເງິນ ດ້ວຍຄະແນນ 95.25, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ນັກກິລາຈາກ

ປະເທດ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ທ້າວ ສກັອດຕີ ເຈມສ໌ “Scotty James” ໄດ້ຊະນະຫຼຽນທອງ

ແດງ.

ການລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຫຼຽນຄຳໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ຂອງນັກກິລາຫົວແດງກ້າຕາຍ ທີ່ມີສາຍາ

ວ່າ “ໝາກເຫຼັ່ນເຫາະ ຫຼື The Flying Tomato” ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນການແກ້ຕົວຈາກຄວາມລົ້ມ

ແຫຼວໃນການໄດ້ຮັບຫຼຽນລາງວັນທີ່ເມືອງ ໂຊຈີ ເມື່ອ 4 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຊະນະ

ຫຼຽນຄຳໃນກິລາໂອລິມປິກທີ່ເມືອງ ຕູຣິນ “Turin” ປະເທດ ອິຕາລີ ໃນປີ 2006 ແລະ

ເມືອງ ແວນຄູເວີ ປະເທດ ການາດາ ປີ 2010 ຈົນກາຍເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງທີ່ສຸດໃນກິລາ

ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ຫຼຽນຄຳຂອງທ້າວ ໄວທ໌ ກໍຍັງເປັນຂີດໝາຍ 100 ຫຼຽນໂດຍລວມສຳ ລັບ ສະຫະລັດ

ໃນກິລາໂອລິມປິກ ລະດູໜາວ.

ສຳລັບບ່ອນອື່ນໆທີ່ ພຽງຈາງ ໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້, ລົມທີ່ພັດແຮງໄດ້ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າ

ທີ່ຕ້ອງເລື່ອນການຂີ່ສກີລົງພູ ຫຼື Slalom ຂອງເພດຍິງ, ເປັນການແຂ່ງຂັນລາຍການທີ

ສາມ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບ ໃນລາຍ ການຂີ່ສກີລົງພູ ຍ້ອນອາກາດທີ່ບໍ່ດີ. ການແຂ່ງຂັນ

ຂີ່ສກີລົງພູ Slalom ຂອງແມ່ຍິງ ໄດ້ຖືກຍ້າຍໄປວັນສຸກມື້ຮືນີ້, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການແຂ່ງຂັນ

ຂີ່ ສກີລົງພູໃຫຍ່ “giant slalom” ເຊິ່ງດັ້ງເດີມ ມີກຳນົດແຂ່ງຂັນໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ

ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກຍ້າຍໄປໃສ່ວັນພະຫັດມື້ອື່ນນີ້.

ປະເທດ ນໍເວ ເປັນຜູ້ນຳໜ້າ ໃນການໄດ້ຮັບຫຼຽນໂດຍລວມ, ດ້ວຍ 11 ຫຼຽນ, ປະເທດ

ການາດາ ແລະ ປະເທດ ໂຮນລັງ ຢູ່ອັນດັບທີສອງ ດ້ວຍ 10 ຫຼຽນ, ຕາມດ້ວຍ

ເຢຍຣະມັນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບ 9 ຫຼຽນ ແລະ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ 7 ຫຼຽນ. ໃນການນັບຫຼຽນຄຳນັ້ນ,

ປະເທດ ເຢຍຣະມັນ ນຳໜ້າໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບທັງໝົດ 5 ຫຼຽນ, ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ໂຮນລັງ ມີ

4 ຫຼຽນເທົ່າກັນ ແລະ ປະເທດ ນໍເວ ແລະ ການາດາ ໄດ້ປະເທດລະ 3 ຫຼຽນ.

American snowboarder Shaun White has won his third career Olympic gold medal Wednesday with a masterful run in the men's halfpipe at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.



The 31-year old White was trailing Japan's Ayumu Hirano going into the final of three runs at the Phoenix Snow Park venue, but dazzled the crowd with a daring set that included back-to-back 1440-degree spins, known as the "1440 Triple Cork."Hirano won the silver medal with a score of 95.25, while Australia's Scotty James earned the bronze.



Wednesday's gold medal run for the red-headed daredevil dubbed "The Flying Tomato" redeems his failure to reach the medals podium four years ago in Sochi, after winning gold in 2006 in Turin and the 2010 Vancouver Olympics to become the sport's biggest star.



White's gold medal also marks the 100th overall for the United States in the Winter Olympic Games.



Elsewhere in PyeongChang Wednesday, strong winds have forced officials to postpone the women's slalom, the third event that has been scratched in the Alpine skiing program due to inclement weather.The women's slalom has been moved to Friday, while the giant slalom, which was originally scheduled for Monday, has been moved to Thursday.



Norway leads the overall medal count with 11, with both Canada and the Netherlands tied for second place with 10, followed by Germany with nine and the United States with 7.In the gold medal count, Germany leads with five, the United States and the Netherlands tied with four each, and Norway and Canada tied with three.