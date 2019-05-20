ໃນລະຫວ່າງ ວັນທີ 17-18 ເດືອນ ພຶດສະພາທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ສະຖານທູດ ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່

ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວຽງຈັນ ໄດ້ຕ້ອນຮັບຜູ້ສ້າງຮູບເງົາຈາກໂຄງການ American Film

Showcase program ທີ່ໄດ້ມາຢ້ຽມຢາມສະຖາບັນດ້ານ ກົດໝາຍຫຼາຍແຫ່ງ ໃນ

ສປປ ລາວ, ເພື່ອນຳສະເໜີ ຮູບເງົາສາລະຄະດີ ກ່ຽວກັບສິດທິເທົ່າທຽມກັນ ແລະ

ລັດແຫ່ງກົດໝາຍ.

ໃນລະຫວ່າງການຢ້ຽມຢາມທີ່ໄດ້ດຳເນີນໄປເປັນເວລາສອງວັນ ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ ນັ້ນ

ທ່ານນາງ ແຊ​ຣອນ ໂຣ​ເວັນ (Sharon Rowen) ຜູ້ສ້າງຮູບເງົາໄດ້ຈັດງານສຳມະນາ

ຢູ່ທີ່ສະ ຖາບັນຍຸຕິທໍາແຫ່ງຊາດ, ສະຫະພັນແມ່ຍິງແຫ່ງ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະ ຄະນະນິຕິ

ສາດ ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລແຫ່ງຊາດ.

ທ່ານ ນາງ ໂຣ​ເວັນ ແມ່ນນັກກົດໝາຍ ແລະ ຜູ້ສ້າງຮູບເງົາອາຊີບ ຮູບເງົາ ສາລະຄະ

ດີຂອງເພີ່ນ ເລື່ອງ ສິດສະເໝີພາບດ້ານວຽກງານກົດໝາຍ ແມ່ນ ເພີ່ນໄດ້ຕິດຕາມ

ອາຊີບນັກກົດໝາຍ ແລະ ທະນາຍຄວາມຍິງ ທີ່ມີຄວາມໂດດ ເດັ່ນເຊັ່ນ ຜູ້ພິພາກສາ

ສານສູງສຸດ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານນາງ ຣູ​ທ ເບ​ເດີ ກິ​ນ​ສ​ເບີກ (Ruth Bader Ginsberg)

ທີ່ສະທ້ອນໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຄວາມທ້າທາຍ ທີ່ມືອາຊີບຄືພວກເພີ່ນຕ້ອງ ໄດ້ປະເຊີນໃນຂະ

ແໜງການດ້ານກົດໝາຍ.

ທ່ານ ນາງ ໂຣ​ເວັນ ກ່າວວ່າ: ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສ້າງຮູບເງົານີ້ຂື້ນມາ ເພື່ອເປັນຫົນ ທາງໜື່ງ

ໃນການລິເລີ່ມໃຫ້ມີການສົນທະນາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຫົວຂໍ້ດ້ານຄວາມສະເໝີ ພາບ ຍິງ-ຊາຍ

ແລະ ສັງຄົມຈະໃຫ້ທັດສະນະແນວໃດ ຕໍ່ການເປັນຜູ້ນໍາ ເພດຍິງ. ຫຼາຍໆເທື່ອທີ່ຜູ້ຍິງ

ຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ຕັດສິນໃຈ ໃນສິ່ງທີ່ຍາກໆເພື່ອໃຫ້ ເລືອກ ລະຫວ່າງ ອາຊີບຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ແລະ ຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ຄອບຄົວ ຂອງພວກເຂົາ.

ໃນລະຫວ່າງການສຳມະນາ, ບັນດານັກສຶກສາ ແລະ ທະນາຍຄວາມຈາກສະພາທະ

ນາຍຄວາມ ລາວ ໄດ້ປຶກສາຫາລື ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມສຳຄັນໃນການສົ່ງ ເສີມບົດບາດ ຍິງ-

ຊາຍ ໃນການພັດທະນາໃນຂະແໜງການທາງກົດໝາຍໃນ ສປປ ລາວ, ຄຸນຄ່າອັນສຳ

ຄັນອັນເປັນຈຸດສູນກາງຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ ບູລິມະສິດຕົ້ນຕໍຂອງ ລັດຖະ

ບານ ສປປ ລາວ.

ໂຄງການນີ້ແມ່ນເກີດຂື້ນໄດ້ຍ້ອນ ການໄດ້ຮັບທຶນ ແລະ ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ຈາກ ໂຄງ

ການ American Film Showcase program ທີ່ໄດ້ນຳເອົາຮູບເງົາທີ່ ໄດ້ຮັບລາງ

ວັນຈາກສະຫະລັດ ອາເມຣິກາ ມາສູ່ຜູ້ຊົມໃນທົ່ວໂລກ. ໂດຍການໄດ້ ຮັບທຶນຈາກ

ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ຮັບຜິດຊອບດ້ານວຽກງານທາງດ້ານ ການສຶກສາ ແລະ

ວັດທະນະທຳ ແລະ ບໍລິຫານຈັດຕັ້ງໂດຍມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຄາລິຟໍເນຍໃຕ້, ໂຮງຮຽນ

ສິລະປະຮູບເງົາ, ໂຄງການ American Film Showcase ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງ

ຄຸນຄ່າຂອງຮູບເງົາ ໃນການເສີມສ້າງ ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ ແລະ ການຮ່ວມມື ລວມໄປເຖິງ

ການສົນທະນາ ແລະ ການໂຕ້ວາທີນຳດ້ວຍ.

On May 17-18, 2019, the U.S. Embassy in Vientiane hosted a filmmaker from the American Film Showcase program who visited multiple Lao legal institutions and presented excerpts from her documentary film on gender and rule of law.

During a two-day visit to the region, American filmmaker Sharon Rowen conducted workshops at the National Institute of Justice, the Lao Women’s Union and the National University Faculty of Law.

Ms. Rowen is a lawyer and filmmaker by profession. Her documentary film, Balancing the Scales follows the careers of prominent women lawyers and judges like U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, portraying the challenges they face as professionals in the legal field.

“I made this film as a way to start a conversation about topics like gender balance, and how society views women as leaders. Women are often forced to make difficult choices between their career and their family responsibilities,” said Ms. Rowen.

During the workshops, law students and lawyers from the Lao Bar Association discussed the role of gender in the development of Laos’ legal field. They also talked about the importance of promoting rule of law, a key priority of the Lao government.

This project was made possible with funding and support from the American Film Showcase program, which brings award-winning American films to audiences around the world. Funded by a grant from the State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and administered by the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts, the American Film Showcase highlights the value of film in fostering understanding and cooperation, dialogue and debate.