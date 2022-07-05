ການຍິງສັງຫານໝູ່ ຢູ່ໃກ້ນະຄອນຊິຄາໂກ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການບາດເຈັບ ແລະເສຍຊີວິດ ໃນວັນເອກະລາດຂອງ ສຫລ

ໃນການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງ ວັນປະກາດເອກະລາດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃນມື້ວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດມີການບາດເຈັບ ແລະເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດໂດຍການຍິງກັນຢູ່​ທີ່​ບ່ອນສວນສະໜາມ ໃນເມືອງໄຮແລນ ພາຣ໌ກ ຂອງລັດອີລີນອຍ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 6 ຄົນ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕໍາຫຼວດກ່າວວ່າ ມີຢ່າງນ້ອຍ 30 ຄົນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ແລະຖືກນໍາໂຕສົ່ງໂຮງໝໍລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ມີເຫດການຍິງກັນຢູ່ໃນເມືອງທີ່ມີປະຊາກອນ 3 ໝື່ນຄົນ, ແລະຕັ້ງຢູ່ປະມານ 40 ກິໂລແມັດໄປທາງທິດເໜືອຂອງນະຄອນຊິຄາໂກ.

ມືປືນໄດ້ຍິງລົງມາຈາກເທິງດາດຟ້າຂອງອາຄານໃນເວລາ 10 ໂມງ 15 ນາທີຕອນເຊົ້າ, ອັນໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນພາກັນແລ່ນຊອກຫາບ່ອນລີ້ຊ່ອນ. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕໍາຫຼວດກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ຊາຍອາຍຸ 22 ປີ ໄດ້ຖືກລະບຸຊື່ ແລະເປັນບຸກຄົນທີ່ຕ້ອງ ການໃນເຫດການຍິງກັນນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຖືກຕໍາຫຼວດກັກໂຕໄວ້ແລ້ວໃນຕອນແລງຂອງມື້ວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ລຸນຫຼັງທີ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ຕາມ​ລ່າ​ຫາ​ຕົວເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍຊົ່ວໂມງ.

ທ່ານນາງແນນຊີ ໂຣເທີຣິງ, ເຈົ້າເມືອງຂອງເມືອງໄຮແລນ ພາຣ໌ກ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນມື້ທີ່ພວກເຮົາມາຮວມກັນເພື່ອສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງວັນແຫ່ງອິດສະຫຼະພາບ ຢູ່ໃນຊຸມຊົນ, ພວກເຮົາຊໍ້າພັດໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມທຸກ ແລະເສົ້າໂສກຈາກການສູນເສຍຊີວິດແທນ ແລະຕ້ອງຢູ່ກັບຄວາມທຸກທີ່ໜ້າຢ້ານກົວ ທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນກັບພວກເຮົາ.”

ການຍິງສັງຫານໝູ່ຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດນີ້ ແມ່ນເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນວັນທີ່ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນຈໍານວນຫຼາຍພິຈາລະນາວ່າ ເປັນມື້ທີ່ມີໃຈຮັກຊາດທີ່ສຸດຢູ່ໃນປະຕິທິນຂອງສະຫະລັດ.

ການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງໃນທົ່ວສະຫະລັດ.

ວັນພັກທີ 4 ຂອງເດືອນ ກໍລະກົດ, ເປັນການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງ 13 ອານານິຄົມດັ້ງເດີມໃນການຕັດການປົກຄອງຂອງອັງກິດ ແລະກໍ່ຕັ້ງສະຫະລັດ. ບັນດາຜູ້ແທນຂອງອານານິຄົມທັງຫຼາຍໄດ້ພາກັນລົງຄະແນນສຽງໃນວັນທີ 2 ກໍລະກົດ ປີ 1776, ແລະ 2 ມື້ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ອະນຸມັດການປະກາດເອກະລາດ, ເຊິ່ງເອກະສານໄດ້ມີການອະທິບາຍກ່ຽວກັບການລົງຄະແນນສຽງ.

ລັກສະນະຂອງການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງວັນດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ລວມມີ ການກິນເຂົ້າປ່າ ຫຼື ກິນເຂົ້າຕາມສວນສາທາລະນະ, ການກ່າວຄໍາປາໄສທາງການເມືອງ ແລະການຍິງດອກໄມ້ໄຟ.

ການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງຂອງປີນີ້ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການກັບສູ່ກິດຈະກໍາຕ່າງໆທີ່ເປັນປົກກະຕິໃນຫຼາຍຂົງເຂດ ລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ຕ້ອງມີຂໍ້ຈໍາກັດ ແລະການປ້ອງກັນຕ່າງໆກ່ຽວກັບພະຍາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍກວ່າສອງປີ.

Independence Day celebrations in the United States Monday were marred by a shooting at a parade in the Midwestern city of Highland Park in the state of Illinois that left at least six people dead.

Police said at least 30 other people were hospitalized after the shooting in the city of 30,000, about 40 kilometers north of Chicago.

The shooter was on a rooftop when he opened fire about 10:15 a.m., sending people running for cover. Police said a 22-year-old man named as a person of interest in the shooting was taken into police custody Monday evening after an hourslong manhunt.

"On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we're instead mourning the tragic loss of life and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us," Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said.

The latest mass shooting comes on the day that many Americans consider the most patriotic on the U.S. calendar.

Celebrations across the US

The Fourth of July holiday celebrates the 13 original colonies' decision to renounce British rule and form the United States. Representatives of the colonies voted for independence on July 2, 1776, and two days later, they approved the Declaration of Independence, a document that explained the vote.

Modern celebrations include parades, picnics, political speeches and fireworks.

This year's celebrations mark a return to normal activities in most locations after more than two years of coronavirus restrictions and precautions.