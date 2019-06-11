ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເອີ້ນ​ມັນ​ວ່າ ຜ້າ​ກັ້ງ​ຊີ​ວະ​ພາບ ແລະ ສຳ​ລັບ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ນ້ອຍ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ ວຽກ​ງານ​ຂອງ

ເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນນອນຢູ່ລະຫວ່າງ ວິສະວະກຳສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ ຫຼື ສິລະປະ. ຜ້າກັ້ງດັ່ງກ່າວ

ນີ້ ແມ່ນເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍສາຫຼ່າຍ ທີ່ດູດເອົາອາຍຄາບອນ ແລະ ປ່ອຍອົກຊີເຈັນອອກມາ,

ແລະ ອາດເປັນອົງປະກອບນ້ອຍໆອັນນຶ່ງທີ່ພົວພັນກັບວິສະວະກຳ ທີ່ຈະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ພວກ

ເຮົາຫຼຸດພົ້ນ ຈາກໄພຫາຍະນະ ຂອງສະພາບອາກາດປ່ຽນແປງ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ເຄວິນ

ອີນິກສ໌ ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈຳນຳລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບ

ຕໍ່ໄປ.

ວັດ​ຖຸທີ່​ເປັນ​ເຈ​ລ​ຊີ​ວະ​ພາບ​ສີ​ຂຽວນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ສາຫຼ່າຍທີ່​ມີ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢູ່ ເຊິ່ງ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ຈະ​ມີ​ຊີ​ວິດ

ຢູ່ໄດ້ກັບອາຍຄາບອນ ແລະ ປ່ອຍອົກຊີເຈັນຂຶ້ນສູ່ຊັ້ນບັນຍາກາດ.

ທ່ານ ມາ​ໂກ ໂປ​ເລັດ​ໂຕ ຈາກບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Ecologic studio ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ໂປ້ມ ເຈ​ລ​ຊະ​ນິດ

ນີ້ເຂົ້າໃນຜ້າກັ້ງ ທີ່ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນມັນຈະສາມາດນຳໄປຫ້ອຍຢູ່ຝາໃນຮົ່ມໄດ້.

ທ່ານ ມາ​ໂກ ໂປ​ເລັດ​ໂຕ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ໂອ​ເຄ ຄື​ວ່າ ຜ້າ​ກັ້ງ Photo.Synth.Etica ແທ້​ຈິງ​

ແລ້ວ ແມ່ນທີ່ຢູ່ສຳລັບແບັກທີເຣຍສາຫຼ່າຍສີຂຽວ ຫຼື Cyanobacteria.

Cyanobacteria ແມ່ນສາຫຼ່າຍຂະໜາດນ້ອຍ, ເປັນແຊລນ້ອຍໆທີ່ເປັນເຄື່ອງຈັກ

ພະລັງງານສັງເຄາະແສງ ທີ່ແຂງແກ່ນທີ່ສຸດ. ມັນຈະປ່ຽນພະລັງງານ ຈາກແສງອາທິດ

ແລະ ພວກມັນຈະຮັບເອົາອາຍຄາບອນ ແລະ ລະອອງ ກັບ ອາຍແກັສສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ຢູ່

ໃນອາກາດ ແລະ ພວກມັນຈະປິດລ້ອມມັນໄວ້ຢູ່ໃນມວນຮ່າງກາຍຂອງມັນ.”

ທ່ານ ໂປ​ເລັດ​ໂຕ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຈ​ລ​ຊີ​ວະ​ພາບນຶ່ງ​ຕາແມັດ ສາ​ມາດ​ດູດ​ເອົາ​ອາຍ​ຄາ​ບອນ​

ໄດ້ 31 ກຣາມຕໍ່ມື້, ແລະ ປ່ອຍ ອົກຊີເຈັນ 24 ກຣາມ.

ລາວ ແລະ ຄູ່​ຮ່ວມ​ງານ​ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ຄ​ລາ​ໂອ​ເດຍ ປາສກູ​ເອ​ໂຣ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ອາຍ​ຄາ​ບອນ

ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຖືກເກັບມ້ຽນ, ແຕ່ມັນຍັງໄດ້ກາຍເປັນມວນຊີວະພາບ ທີ່ມັນຈະຖືກໃຊ້ສຳ

ລັບສິ່ງອື່ນຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ຄ​ລາ​ໂອ​ເດຍ ປາ​ສ​ກູ​ເອ​ໂຣ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສະ​ກັດ​ອອກ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ອາ

ກາດ ແລະ ເກັບໄວ້ ແຕ່ຈະມີຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ເປັນສາຫຼ່າຍສັງເຄາະແສງທີ່ມີປະສິດທິພາບຫຼາຍ ຈົນມັນກາຍເປັນມວນຊີວະພາບ ທີ່ສາມາດຖືກໃຊ້ສຳລັບອາຫານ

ແລະ ຈຸດປະສົງທາງດ້ານສຸຂະພາບອື່ນໆຄື ອຸດສາຫະກຳຄວາມງາມ, ອຸດສາຫະກຳ

ຢາ ຫຼື ສາມາດໃຊ້ເປັນພະລັງງານໄດ້ເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ເຈ​ລ​ຊີ​ວະ​ພາບ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ຢູ່​ໄດ້​ຕະຫຼອດ, ມັນ​ຕ້ອງ​ຖືກ​ປ່ຽນ​ປະ​ມານ​ທຸກໆ​ສອງ​ອາ​ທິດ.

ແຕ່ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ທ່ານ ໂປເລັດໂຕ ເວົ້າວ່າ ເຈລຊີວະພາບ ຈະຮັບມືກັບມົນລະພິດ

ຈາກອາຍຄາບອນ ຢ່າງມີປະສິດທິຜົນຫຼາຍ. ມັນເໝາະສົມ ຫຼາຍ ທີ່ຈະນຳເອົາມັນໄປ

ໃຊ້ໃນສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ ຢູ່ເຂດຕົວເມືອງ.

ທ່ານ ມາ​ໂກ ໂປ​ເລັດ​ໂຕ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “ເພື່ອໃຫ້ທ່ານ​ຮູ້​ການປຽບ​ທຽບ​ງ່າຍໆເນາະ, ພວກ​ເຮົາ

ໄດ້ຄິດໄລ່ວ່າ ຜ້າກັ້ງສອງຕາແມັດ ມີຄວາມສາມາດທີ່ຈະຈັບເອົາອາຍຄາບອນຫຼາຍ

ກວ່າຕົ້ນໄມ້ໃຫຍ່. ແລ້ວຖ້າທ່ານປຽບທຽບນ້ຳໜັກ ແລະ ພື້ນທີ່ໆມັນປົກຄຸມນັ້ນ, ມັນຈະ

ໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ເຖິງຄວາມມີປະສິດທິພາບໃນອັດຕາ 1 ຕໍ່ 10.”

ຜ້າ​ກັ້ງ​ທັງຫຼາຍ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ນຳ​ໄປ​ຫ້ອຍ​ໃສ່​ຕຶກ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໃນ​ທະ​ວີບ ຢູ​ໂຣບ ແລະ ໄດ້​ເອົາ​

ໄປວາງສະແດງທີ່ງານວາງສະແດງເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ປາຣີ, ປະເທດ

ຝຣັ່ງ.

ມັນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ກັບ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ຂອງ​ພື້ນ​ທີ່, ທາງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດ​ຜ້າ​ກັ້ງ​ທີ່ສາ​ມາດ​ປັບ​ປຸງ​ຂະ

ໜາດໄດ້ສຳລັບທຸກບ່ອນ ຈາກລາຄາ 300 ຫາ 2000 ໂດລາ.

They're called biocurtains and for one small firm they lie somewhere between environmental engineering and art. These unique installations are filled with algae that suck up carbon and emit oxygen, and could be one small element involved with engineering our way out of catastrophic climate change. VOA's Kevin Enochs reports.



This green biogel material is living algae that lives primarily on carbon and emits oxygen into the atmosphere.



Marco Poletto from ecoLogicStudio is pumping this gel into curtains that can then be hung outdoors on walls.



"OK so Photo.Synth.Etica really is an artificial habitat to host living cultures of cyanobacteria. Cyanobacteria are microalgae, little cells that are an extremely powerful photosynthetic machine. They convert the energy from the sun and they capture CO2 and most of the particles and gases in the air and they enclose them into their body mass."



Poletto says one square meter of biogel can suck up 31grams of carbon a day, and emit 24 grams of oxygen.



He and his partner Claudia Pasquero say the carbon isn't just stored, but transformed into biomass, that can then be used for other things.



"It is not extracted from the air and stored but is transformed in the growth and photosynthesis of the microalgae so effectively (it) becomes a biomass that can be used for food purposes and different health purposes like beauty industry, pharmaceutical industry or could also be used for energy."



The biogel doesn't last forever; it has to be changed about every two weeks. Still Poletto says the biogel deals with carbon pollution so efficiently, it makes sense to deploy it in an urban environment.



"Just to give you a very simple term of comparison, we calculated that two square meters of the curtain have the same ability to capture CO2 than a large tree. Now if you compare the weight and the space that they occupy, it gives us a one-to-10 ratio of efficiency."



Curtains have already been commissioned to hang on buildings in Europe and were featured at a technology expo in Paris.



Depending on the size of the space, the company can create a custom size curtain for anywhere from 300 to 2000 dollars.