ໃນ​ລັດ​ອາ​ລາ​ບາ​ມາ ຢູ່ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້ຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ​ນັ້ນ ທ່ານ Roy Moore ອະດີດ​ຜູ້​ພິ

ພາກສາ​ຫົວ​ອະນຸລັກນິຍົມ​ຈັດ ໄດ້ຊະນະສະມາຊິກ​ສະພາ​ສູງ Luther Strange ທີ່

​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ​ຈາກ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລທຣໍາ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ເລື​ອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນ

ຕົ້ນຂອງ​ພັກຣີພັບ​ບລິກກັນ ​ເພື່ອ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ເປັນສະມາຊິກ​ສະພາ​ສູງ​ຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ.



ການ​ແຂ່ງຂັນ ​ຊຶ່ງຕາມ​ປົກກະຕິ​ແລ້ວ ຈະ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ສົນ​ໃຈ ​ຈາກ​ປະຊາຊົນ​ຫລາຍ​ນັ້ນ ກັບກາຍ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ການ​ສູ້​ຢັນ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ ​ທີ່​ຄົນ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄດ້​ເຝົ້າຕິດຕາມ​ເບິ່ງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃກ້ຊິດ ຍ້ອນວ່າ​ມີ​ການ​ສະໜັບສະໜຸນ​ຢ່າງ​ແຂັງ​ແກ່ນຂອງທ່ານ​ທຣໍາຕໍ່ທ່ານ Strange ​ເພື່ອຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັບ​ທ່ານ Moore ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ຈາກ​ທ່ານ Steve Bannon ອະດີດ​ຫົວໜ້າ ວາງຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີນັ້ນ.



​ຕາມ​ຜົນການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງອອກ​ມາ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເດິກຂອງ​ວັນ​ອັງຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້, ທ່ານ Moore ຊະນະ​ທ່ານ Strange ຢ່າງງາມໆ ​ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ນໍາໜ້າ 10 ​ເປີ​ເຊັນ.

ທ່ານ Strange ເປັນ​ສະມາຊິກ​ສະພາ​ສູງ​ໄດ້​ພຽງສອງ​ສາມ​ເດືອນ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ. ທ່ານໄດ້​ຖືກ

​ແຕ່ງຕັງ​ໃຫ້​ໄປ​ຮັບ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາ​ວ ໃນ​ສະພາ​ສູງຂອງລັດ​ອາ​ລາ​ບາ​ມາ ທີ່​ເປົ່າ​ຫວ່າງ​ພາຍ

ຫລັງ​ທີ່ອະດີດ​ສະມາຊິກ​ສະພາ​ສູງ Jeff Sessions​ ໄດ້ລາ​ອອກເພື່ອ​ໄປ​ຮັບ​ຕໍາ​ແໜ່ງ

​ເປັນລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ກະຊວງ​ຍຸຕິ​ທໍາ ຕາມ​ການ​ເລືອກຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທຣໍາ.

ຜູ້​ໄດ້​ຮັບໄຊຊະນະ​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກຕັ້ງພິ​ເສດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ຈະ​ໄດ້​ໄປ​ແຂ່ງຂັນ​ກັບ​

ທ່ານ Doug Jones ທີ່​ມາ​ຈາກ​ພັກ​ເດໂມ​ແຄຣັດ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ທັນວາ​ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ນີ້ ເພື່ອ

​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ນັ່ງ​ຢູ່​ບ່ອນ​ນັ່ງ​ເກົ່າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ Sessions ​ຈົນ​ຮອດ​ປີ 2020.

ເບິ່ງວີດິໂອກ່ຽວກັບຂ່າວນີ້

Ultra-Right Candidate Beats Trump's Choice in Alabama Senate Primary



In the southern U.S. state of Alabama, ultra-conservative former judge Roy Moore has beaten Senator Luther Strange, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump in a Republican Party primary election for the U.S. Senate.



A race that normally would have gained little attention turned into a political battle watched closely nationwide, due to Trump's firm backing for Strange over Moore, who was endorsed by the president's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon.



With voting results still coming in late Tuesday night, Moore was defeating Strange handily, leading by more than 10 percentage points.



Strange has been in the Senate only a few months; he was appointed to temporarily fill the Senate seat for Alabama that became vacant when Trump's choice for attorney general, veteran Senator Jeff Sessions, resigned to take up his Cabinet post.



The winner of Tuesday's special election will take on Democrat Doug Jones in December, with the winner to hold Sessions' former seat until 2020.



Tuesday's vote was a second-round or runoff choice by Republicans. Moore led Strange in the first round of voting, when more candidates participated, so a runoff between the top two candidates was necessary.



Strange - "Big Luther," as Trump referred to him, stands 205 centimeters tall - was considered the Republican establishment candidate. Speaking at a rally on election eve, Vice President Mike Pence hailed Strange as a "real friend" to the Trump administration and a "real conservative."



But surveys of voters consistently showed Strange trailing Moore, best known for his controversial, far-right policies. The former Alabama chief justice was twice removed from the bench for disobeying judicial orders and refusing to remove a plaque engraved with the Biblical Ten Commandments from his courthouse.



Moore has refused to observe the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that same-sex marriages are legal. He says homosexuality should be outlawed and favors forcible "conversion therapy" for minors who display such preferences. He also is a strong opponent of any restrictions on gun-owners, and pulled out a pistol and waved it in front of a crowd at one of final rallies to emphasize his feelings.



In addition to enthusiastic support from ex-White House strategist Bannon and his conservative website Breitbart News, Moore has been backed by another ultraconservative former White House adviser, Sebastian Gorka, and ex-Alaska Governor Sarah Palin.



Many political observers saw Tuesday's vote as an early test of Trump's influence over his political base. Republican Party leaders were said to be concerned about the impact that Strange's loss could have on Trump's political strength, ahead of elections in 2018, when all members of the House of Representatives will go before American voters.



Republicans' firm control over Congress could be tested by adverse results in 2018, as well as the majority party's ability to advance Trump's legislative agenda.



ການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ແມ່ນ​ເປັນການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ຮອບ​ສອງ ຫລື​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງຮອບ​ຕັດສິນຊີ້ຂາດຂອງ​ພັກຣີພັບ​ບລິກກັນ. ທ່ານ Moore ​ໄດ້​ຄະ​ແນນ​ນໍາໜ້າ​ທ່ານ Strange ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງຮອບ​ທໍາ​ອິດ ​ຕອນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຫລາຍ​ຄົນເຂົ້າ​ແຂ່ງຂັນນັ້ນ, ​ເພາະສະນັ້ນ ຕ້ອງໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງຮອບ​ຕັດສິນ​ຊີ້ຂາດ ສໍາລັບ​ຜູ້​ສະໝັກ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງສອງ​ຄົນ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ນີ້.



ທ່ານ Strange ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ທຣໍາ​ເອີ້ນວ່າ "Big Luther," ຫລື “Luther ທີ່​ຍິ່ງ​ໃຫຍ່” ທີ່​ສູງ 205 ຊັງ​ຕີ​ແມັດ ຫລື 2 ​ແມັດ 5 ​ເຊັນ ຖື​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ສະໝັກ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງຈາກ​ພັກຣີພັບ​ບລິກກັນ ທີ່​ມີພື້ນຖານ​ດີ. ​ໃນ​ການ​ກ່າວຄໍາ​ປາ​ໄສ​ໃນ​ຄືນ​ກ່ອນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງນັ້ນ ຮອງ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ Mike Pence ​ໄດ້​ຍົກຍ້ອງ​ທ່ານ Strange ວ່າ​ເປັນ "​ເພື່ອນ​ທີ່​ແທ້​ຈິງ" ຂອງ​ຄະນະ​ລັດຖະ ບານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທຣໍາ ​ແລະ​ເປັນ "ນັກ​ຫົວ​ອະນຸລັກ​ນິຍົມ​ອັນ​ແທ້​ຈິງ."



​ແຕ່​ວ່າການ​ຢັ່ງ​ຫາງ​ສຽງຂອງ​ຜູ້​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ Strange ​ໄດ້​ຄະ​ແນນໜ້ອຍກວ່າທ່ານ Moore ຜູ້​ທີ່ຮູ້​ກັນ​ດີ​ທີ່​ສຸດວ່າ ​ມີ​ນະ​ໂຍບາຍ​ຂວາ​ຈັດ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ເລື່ອງ​ການ​ຖົກ​ຖຽງກັນ​ຢູ່​ນັ້ນ ມາ​ໂດຍຕະຫລອດ. ອະດີດຫົວໜ້າພະ​ແນ​ກຍຸຕິ​ທໍາ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ອາ​ລາ​ບາ​ມາ​ທ່ານ​ນີ້ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປົດ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕໍາ​ແໜ່ງສອງ​ຄັ້ງ ຍ້ອນ​ບໍ່ປະຕິບັດ​ຕາມຄໍາ​ສັ່ງ​ຂອງສານ ​ແລະ​ບໍ່ຍອມ​ເອົາ​ປ້າຍທີ່​ຂວັດບັນຍັດ​ສິບ​ຂໍ້ ​ຂອງ​ພະ​ຄໍາ​ພີ​ໄບ​ເບີ​ ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຫ້ອງການ​ສານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ.

