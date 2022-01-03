ຫຼາຍກວ່າເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງ ແມ່ນຖ້ຽວບິນຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ເພີ້ມໃສ່ກັບໂຕ​ເລກ​ໃນອາທິດ ການເດີນ

ທາງວັນພັກ ທີ່ຖືກລົບກວນເນື່ອງຈາກດິນຟ້າອາກາດ ແລະການເພີ້ມເຂົ້າກັບກໍລະນີໄວຣັສ

ໂຄໂຣນາທີ່ເປັນສາເຫດມາຈາກສາຍພັນໃໝ່ໂອໄມຄຣອນ.

ຖ້ຽວບິນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 3,300 ຖ້ຽວ ໄດ້ຖືກ​ຍົກ​ເລີກ ໃນຕອນທ່ຽງ ຕາມເວລາ​ມາດຕະ​ຖານ​ສາ​

ກົນ ໃນວັນອາທິດ ຮວມທັງຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1,900 ຖ້ຽວທີ່ເຂົ້າແລະອອກ ຫຼືບິນຢູ່ພາຍໃນສະ

ຫະລັດເອງ ອີງຕາມການນັບຢູ່ເວັບໄຊ Flightware.com ຮວມທັງບັນດາຖ້ຽວບິນທີ່ມີການ

ຊັກຊ້າ ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກຍົກເລີກນັ້ນ ມີຫຼາຍກວ່າ 4,800 ຖ້ຽວ.

ວັນພັກບຸນຄຣິສມັສ ແລະປີໃໝ່ສາກົນ ເປັນເວລາທີ່ມີການເດີນທາງຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດ ແຕ່ການ

ແຜ່ລະບາດ ຕິດແປດສູງຂອງສາຍພັນໃໝ່ໂອໄມຄຣອນ ໄດ້ນຳໄປສູ່ ການເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງ

ການຕິດແປດໂຄວິດ-19 ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ບັນດາສາຍການບິນຍົກ ເລີກຖ້ຽວບິນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່

ພວກນັກບິນແລະລູກເຮືອພາກັນກັກໂຕຢູ່ບ້ານເຮືອນ.

ບັນດາອົງການຂົນ​ສົ່ງ ຢູ່ທົ່ວສະຫະລັດ ຍັງໄດ້​ຍົກ​ເລີກ ຫຼືຫລຸດການບໍລິການ ເນື່ອງຈາກ

ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ທີ່ພົວພັນເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການຂາດເຂີນ ພະນັກງານ.

ສາຍ​ພັນໂອໄມຄຣອນ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ກໍລະນີ​ຕິດ​ເຊື້ອສູງ​ແບບທີ່ບໍ່ມີມາກ່ອນ ແລະໄດ້ລົບກວນ

ການສະຫຼອງບຸນປີໃໝ່ສາກົນ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ.

ການເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດຂອງກໍລະນີຕິດ​ເຊື້ອໂຄວິດ-19 ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ບັນດາບໍລິສັດ

ຈຳນວນນຶ່ງຕ້ອງປ່ຽນແຜນການຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທີ່ຈະເພີ້ມຈຳນວນພະນັກ ງານທີ່ເຮັດວຽກ

ຈາກຫ້ອງການຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້.

More than 3,000 flights were canceled around the world on Sunday, more than half of them U.S. flights, adding to the toll of holiday week travel disruptions due to adverse weather and the surge in coronavirus cases caused by the omicron variant.

Over 3,300 flights had been canceled by noon GMT on Sunday, including over 1,900 entering, departing from or within the United States, according to a running tally on the tracking website FlightAware.com. Including those delayed but not canceled, more than 4,800 flights were delayed in total.

The Christmas and New Year holidays are typically a peak time for air travel, but the rapid spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant has led to a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections, forcing airlines to cancel flights as pilots and crew quarantine.

Transportation agencies across the United States were also suspending or reducing services due to coronavirus-related staff shortages.

Omicron has brought record case counts and dampened New Year festivities around much of the world.

The rise in U.S. COVID-19 cases had caused some companies to change plans to increase the number of employees working from their offices Monday.