ໃນເວ​ລາ​ສອງ​ເດືອນ​ ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຄົນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ຂອງ​ອິນ​ໂດ

​ເນ​ເຊຍ, ​ກໍ​ມີຮ່ອງ​ຮອຍຂອງຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ພໍ​ໃຈ ທີ່ສະ​ແດງ​ອອກ ​ໂດຍ​ພວກ​ຊາວ​ໜຸ່ມ

​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ແລະ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ຄົນ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ອາດ​ຈະເລືອກເອົາ

​ທາງ​ເລືອກ​ທີ່​ເພີ້ມ​ທະ​ວີຂຶ້ນ​ເລື້ອຍໆ ນັ້ນ​ກໍ​ຄື ບໍ່​ໄປ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ.

ບໍ່​ດົນ ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຈຳຄຸກ​ເກືອບເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 2 ປີ ຍ້ອນໄດ້​ລະ​ເມີດ​ຕໍ່​ກົດ​ໝາຍໝິ່ນ

ປະໝາດສາ​ສະ​ໜາ​ຂອງ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ, ອະ​ດີດ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄອງນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງຈາ​ກາ​ຕາ

ທ່ານບາ​ສຸ​ກີ ທ​ຈາ​ຮາ​ຈາ ເປີຣ໌ນາ​ມາ ທີ່​ຮູ້​ກັນ​ໃນອີກ​ຊື່​ນຶ່ງວ່າ ອາ​ຮັອກ ນັ້ນ ກໍໄດ້​ຮຽກ​

ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ທີ່​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ທ່ານໄປ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ ​ຂອງ​ອິນ​ໂດ

​ເນ​ເຊຍ ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 17 ເມ​ສາ​ນີ້. "ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ຕ້ອງ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ ສຳ

​ລັບ​ພັກການ​ເມືອງ ເພື່ອ​ສ້າ​ງ​ຕັ້ງ​ເສົາ​ຄ້ຳ 4 ເສົາ ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ," ຊຶ່ງ​

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ລົງ ໃນ​ຈົດ​ໝາຍ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ.

ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພ​ຍາ​ຍາມທີ່​ຈະ​ປັບ​ເປົ່າ​ຄວາມ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ເສຍ​ໃຈໂດຍ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​

ຕໍ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ​ທີ່​ພວມ​ກຳ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອຳ​ນາດຢູ່ໃນ​ປະ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​, ​ທ່ານໂຈ​ໂກ ວີໂດ​ໂດ,

ທີ່​ຮູ້​ກັນ​ຢ່າງກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ ໃນ​ຊື່ ໂຈ​ໂກວີນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ​ອາຮັອກ ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ

golput — ທີ່ຫຍໍ້​ມາ​ຈາກ golongan putih, ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ໃນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ວ່າ

ບໍ່​ອອກ​ສຽງ.



Golput ສາ​ມາດ​ຈັດ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄວ້​ໃນ​ປະ​ເພດທີ່​ວ່າ ​ການບໍ່​ອອກ​ສຽງ ຢ່າງ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ຫຼື

ແບບ​ບໍ່​ຮ້​າຍ​ແຮງ, ເຊັ່ນ ການ​ບໍ່​ໄປ​ປາ​ກົດ​ຕົວ​ຢູ່​ໜ່ວຍປ່ອນ​ບັດ, ການ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ທີ່​

​ຜິດໆ ຫຼື​ບໍ່ ກໍ​ຂີດສີ​ຂາວ ໃ​ສ່ໃບ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ ຊຶ່ງ​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ວ່າ​ ເປັນ​ການ​ລົງ

​ຄະ​ແນນ.

ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ Arief P.S. ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຂອງ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ ຫຼື

(KPU), ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ກັບ ວີ​ເອ​ວ່າ “ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ ປີ 2019, ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍແມ່ນ

ແນ​ໃສ່ ການ​ໄປ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ 77.5 ເປີ​ເຊັນ, ຊຶ່ງ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ຄື້ນ​ຟອງ​ຂອງ

“golput ແມ່ນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນເລີຍ."

Two months ahead of the next Indonesian presidential election, signs of discontent are showing among the country's youth and many are worried they may choose a growing option: non-voting.

Shortly after serving an almost two-year prison sentence for violating Indonesia's blasphemy law, former Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, widely known as Ahok, urged his supporters to vote in the Indonesian elections on April 17. "We need to vote for the political parties to erect the four pillars of the Indonesian state," he wrote in a letter

In an effort to quell disappointment by some of his supporters for the incumbent, President Joko Widodo, widely known as Jokowi, Ahok urged against golput — short for golongan putih, the Indonesian term for non-voting.

Golput can be categorized into active and passive non-voting, such as consciously not showing up to the polls, incorrectly casting the vote or punching the white space in the ballot, therefore disqualifying the vote.

"In the 2019 elections, the targeted turnout rate is 77.5 percent, which means that the golput trend isn't rising," Arief P.S., spokesman for Indonesia's General Elections Commission (KPU), told VOA.

Historically, however, the rate of golput has risen. According to the findings

Millennial votes

With the rise of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), whose campaign and brand revolve around tapping the millennial votes, young Indonesians have become a formidable voting bloc in this year's elections.

"Whether they're a big voting bloc or not, it's hard to say since we don't have the resources to make that data. But we can agree that millennials are a lot more critical and have better access," Aqsa said. "I believe that golput will be an option for millennials."

Experts believe that both the campaigns of Jokowi and his opponent, Prabowo Subianto, use pop culture references (Jokowi said "Winter is coming" from the TV show Game of Thrones a few months ago) and champion several policies, such as the nation's high unemployment rate, that are believed to be targeted at young voters.

In an interview

Rivanlee Anandar, 25, a researcher at the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence, told VOA that he will come to the polls, but he will punch both ballots, therefore disqualifying his vote. "Why both? You can interpret it however you want, either I trust in both candidates or distrust them completely. It's more the second option, especially on human rights issues," he said.

Nabila Ernada, 22, expressed similar disappointment, but she told VOA that she will be voting in April. "I will vote because there's an obligation. I don't really believe that my vote is really making a difference towards the political scene in Indonesia," she said before expressing her confusion over Indonesia's "stagnant politics."

Similar to Ernada, Moudy Alfiana, 23, will vote and she is less cagey about her reasons. "Many people believe that the candidates are the same, but if you look at their visions, there's also differences," she said, before adding that she does acknowledge that campaign promises are no more than just that—a promise. "Being

surrounded by people who will abstain, I can understand where they're coming from, though," she said.

Old choice

Historically, Golput, which is not illegal, has always been an option in Indonesian politics, currently the third largest democracy in the world.

It is widely believed that the word golput entered the lexicon in 1971, when activists protested the elections in the New Order regime. The elections at that time weren't democratic—Suharto, the authoritarian president, held the job from 1967 to 1998.

Similar to the Indonesian politics in the past, the discourse surrounding golput in 2019 has focused on the disillusionment for the two presidential candidates, Jokowi and the ex-military general Prabowo Subianto.

"Many things motivate voters to abstain. They may feel as if the elections won't impact their lives or they disagree with the current political system, they may dislike the candidates or distrust the representative democratic system," lawyer Alghiffari Aqsa and the former director at the Jakarta Legal Aid Institute, told VOA.

Aqsa also added that although people are more open to golput as an option, there is still stigma surrounding it.

"If we look at social media, there's a lot of names that people like to call those who abstain, from bad citizens, criminals, pragmatists, egoists to edgy," he said.

by the organization The Partnership for Governance Reform and Association for Elections and Democracy (Perludem), 48.3 million voters abstained in the 2009 elections, rising to 58.9 million in the 2014 elections. The rate of golput rose from from 16 percent in 1999 to 30 percent in 2014—close to the predicted voting rate in this year's elections.with Bloomberg, Subianto's running mate, businessman Sandiaga Uno, said about 50 percent of millennials are pretty "disengaged" and "disenfranchised."